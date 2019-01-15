Storm in a jockstrap

by Grania

Gillette has unleashed its latest commercial. Instead of its usual claim that it’s the best a man can get, this time they have opted for some social education and encouraged men to call out other men they see behaving badly. It’s not the worst advice ever given, although I suspect that many in the world are weary of being lectured to, especially by multi-billion dollar corporations; and even more are sick of the call-out culture of social media that may have started in an honest attempt to draw the line against society’s most egregious offenders, but has given way to nasty dog-piling on anyone who may have inadvertently trodden on someone else’s toes.

“Boys will be boys”? Isn’t it time we stopped excusing bad behavior? Re-think and take action by joining us at https://t.co/giHuGDEvlT. #TheBestMenCanBe pic.twitter.com/hhBL1XjFVo — Gillette (@Gillette) January 14, 2019

Some responses are positive and generally unimpressed by the levels of offence taken:

The triggered snowflake brigade is in full tantrum mode again in response to a great Gillette ad asking conscientious, secure men (most of us) to hold the insecure frat boy types (a few of us) accountable: pic.twitter.com/jm7LdYRok3 How is this even controversial? — Ali A. Rizvi (@aliamjadrizvi) January 15, 2019

I saw several protests of "I'll never buy Gillette again!" And I thought, "THIS is controversial?" I think it's the kind of message we need. Masculinity is wonderful, but discard the alpha male stereotypes taught by our fathers and grandfathers, and respect others. https://t.co/gksd7ZNACT — Seth Andrews (@SethAndrewsTTA) January 15, 2019

How can you be offended by the giIlette ad? Are you all so weak ass little flowers that you feel your masculinity got taken away now or what? Boys will be boys and never turn to man that respect others or what? And then you claim, we need no womens rights movements anymore… — Docm77 (@docm77) January 15, 2019

Folks are upset @Gillette? No #men and #masculinity are not #toxic. But #Toxicmasculinity is a cultural belief that real men don’t cry. Real men don't show fear. Real men don't lose. Real men take what they want. This thinking isn't new. It is toxic and it damages men and women. https://t.co/EWBJeRZnZm — Jeffrey Reddick (@JeffreyaReddick) January 15, 2019

Others are less impressed:

Rubbish bin, allow me to introduce you to all of my @Gillette products. https://t.co/yLDzsaIiyn — Ｌａｕｒｅｎｃｅ Ｆｏｘ (@LozzaFox) January 14, 2019

Look @gillette, I know your heart is in the right place. But there's a line. And that line is where my razor blades start issuing me moral instruction.https://t.co/W5QbNIIKSS — John Noonan (@noonanjo) January 14, 2019

Dear @Gillette: Some men are violent misogynists. Most are willing to die to protect our liberties and freedoms (including those of women). It is grotesque to repeatedly ascribe collective guilt onto half of humanity known as men. Being a man is not a disease nor a pathology. https://t.co/CAxGadDiD6 — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) January 14, 2019

One should remember that this is a company. Ultimately they don’t care whether you like their advertisement or not. They are just delighted at all the free publicity this ad is creating, making it worth every penny they spent.

Will it have a beneficial effect on society? That’s a definite maybe, maybe not.

I should point out that Gillette manufactures women’s razors too, and charges more for them. So the company ain’t quite as woke as they like to appear.