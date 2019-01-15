Storm in a jockstrap

by Grania
Gillette has unleashed its latest commercial. Instead of its usual claim that it’s the best a man can get, this time they have opted for some social education and encouraged men to call out other men they see behaving badly. It’s not the worst advice ever given, although I suspect that many in the world are weary of being lectured to, especially by multi-billion dollar corporations; and even more are sick of the call-out culture of social media that may have started in an honest attempt to draw the line against society’s most egregious offenders, but has given way to nasty dog-piling on anyone who may have inadvertently trodden on someone else’s toes.
Some responses are positive and generally unimpressed by the levels of offence taken:
Others are less impressed:
One should remember that this is a company. Ultimately they don’t care whether you like their advertisement or not. They are just delighted at all the free publicity this ad is creating, making it worth every penny they spent.
Will it have a beneficial effect on society? That’s a definite maybe, maybe not.
I should point out that Gillette manufactures women’s razors too, and charges more for them. So the company ain’t quite as woke as they like to appear.
Camille Paglia PLEASE CHIME IN!
Why does the photo compare a Gillette razor for women to a Bic razor for men? They are not from the same company.
Try this article then
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/gillette-venus-shaving_n_57fba8b3e4b0b6a430340ea6
Also, they are under the same umbrella company Société Bic SA
That article has a link to this one: https://www.businessinsider.com/womens-products-more-expensive-than-mens-2015-4, which says:
“One product that the team found was unisex pricing were American Apparel’s Oxford shirts— they cost $74.99 for both genders.”
And it occurs to me that anyone who would pay $75 for a simple white dress shirt–ANY white dress shirt–(not to mention $6 to have it cleaned–twice the going rate around here)has issues that aren’t going to be solved by choosing a different razor.
I always look to multi-national coprorations for my moral compass, and I assume that others do the same. Thanks Procter & Gamble!
P & G? Buncha damn Satanists! 🙂
About 10 years ago Bell Canada ran a commercial about Dieppe that made me tear up. Dieppe was a crucial WWII battle where a lot of Canadians were injured/killed. So, it was meant to evoke emotions among Canadians. I don’t recall anyone complaining “how dare they comment on societal things” with that commercial….
“I should point out that Gillette manufactures women’s razors too, and charges more for them.”
This may be, but as to the graphic which implies that: the comparison isn’t between two Gillette razors; it’s between Gillette women’s and a competitor’s men’s. So I googled: “Does Gillette own Bic?” and “Are Bic razors made by Gillette?” And the answer appears to be: “no.” So no evidence here that Gillette charges more for “women’s razors,” whatever that means.
A personal anecdote: I have a heavy but neatly-trimmed beard, and shave my cheeks and neck maybe 2-3 times a week. For years, I just used whatever cheap razors I got at the 99-Cent store. I’d get 2, maybe 3 shaves out of a razor before they dulled to unusability. Then I got a Gillette throwaway from somewhere; yes, it’s probably a bit spendier than the no-names. But I’ve been using that ONE Gillette razor for about four months now. Maybe longer. I think that there’s sorcery involved here somewhere.
It upset Piers Morgan, so it’s probably doing something right.
I think this is not the first time that a corporation selling doo-dads has created a ‘moral compass’ kind of commercial, but it is still fairly novel and so we are seeing a strong reaction.
But a few more of these from other companies and it will become the new normal. I don’t personally mind in the slightest having frequent messages of this sort out there since it is something that needs regular reinforcement. There are salient counter arguments, but on balance I think it more good rather than not good.
Greggs did it in the UK by placing a sausage roll in a manger in their nativity – they issued fullsome apologies and reaped the reward of massive media coverage that appears to have done them no harm at all.
Their current vegan sausage roll seems to be along the same lines, though somewhat less contraversial (maybe they just missed with this one).
It’s only a year or so since they ran a campaign implying their products were made in the USA despite manufacturing most of them abroad.
The photo used by newspapers and online to illustrate the ad shows a long-line of overwhelmingly white men.
It’s fascinating to me because the “whiteness”, and first world countried, has created the most open society to women and gays in history.
It’s the non-white world where the big problems are.
The ‘woke’ all have beards like Vikings anyway.
Meh. Transparently using and manipulating social issues to sell their product…I will buy exactly as many Gilette razors tomorrow as I did yesterday – not one more, not one less.
Gillette is owned by Proctor & Gamble, who bought the razor company about 15 years ago. BIC is a completely different company.
I just looked up on CVS.com for the prices of the Gillette men’s disposable razor called the Sensor 2 (twin blade), and the price is $11.99 for a 12 pack, or 99.9 cents each. For the women’s Daisy twin blade disposable razor, they are also $11.99 for a 12 pack, but it comes with one free razor (13 total), so it ends up being 92.2 cents per razor. Not too different, and it’s difficult sometimes to make direct comparisons due to differences in packaging.
Myself, I buy the men’s razors because I’ve often found them to be lower-priced in the stores, and I’m not going to pay a premium for pink plastic handles.
I LOVE (/s)their use of the “change scenes every two seconds or less” technique !! It’s so original and sophisticated!! I hope to see many other advertisers borrow this great innovation!! /s To be honest &/or sincere,this is an example of why most folks I know support public television😺.
Not sure if the commercial does much good but it can’t hurt. On another note, the Brexit deal was just voted down.
Hey, we’re talking serious razor stuff here; not interested in this “Brexit” thing, whatever that is.
Yeah, sorry to screw up a shave or the manly men but things are not looking good in lots of place, especially Britain.
That did not even irritate my skin.
Maybe in US. But companies here do care somewhat, by way of moral codes that makes their employers and stock owners happy and productive (but of course helps their margin too).
What I hate most about ‘toxic masculinity’ isn’t the implication that we are all violent but the attempted shaming of those of us who don’t don’t wish to constantly express our emotions. I get enough of that shit because of my Asperger’s. I have never cried in my adult life and I have no intention of starting now. I’m not ‘emotionally repressed’ and I’m not a fucking robot, but I get nothing out of expressing my emotions in public. ‘Toxic masculinity’ is a label invented by emotional parasites who feed on other people’s grief.
I’m a bit conferenced about the title of this OP. ‘Storm in a jockstrap?’ What are they shaving in this advert? May I suggest waxing instead?
If you ever want a good laugh read the Amazon reviews for Veet for Men. It’s bring tears to you eyes.
I find it sort of insulting that one would need a razor maker to set one’s moral compass. It is also difficult to believe that such an ad would have an impact on those who need it. Finally, it seems more likely this ad is motivated by PR considerations than an honest effort to correct mens’ behavior. They undoubtedly pass the cost of the ads onto their customers. They should focus on making razors instead.