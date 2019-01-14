The Southern Poverty Law Center, EMILY’s List, and other groups dissolve ties with Women’s March

If Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory, and Carmen Perez (SM&P) would simply resign as co-chairs of the Women’s March, Inc. (“WMI”, the original parent organization of the 2017 March), then the upcoming March, scheduled for January 19 in Washington, D.C., would be a lot more unified, stronger, and with a bigger crowd. But now the whole organization, which includes many splinter marches not formally affiliated with the WMI, is fracturing, and that has seriously slowed the momentum that the March inspired two years ago.

I’ve posted about the WMI’s troubles before, and if you want the backstory, go here to see my earlier posts. Although there had been some earlier criticism of SM&P for cozying up to the antisemitic, homophobic, and misogynistic Louis Farrakhan, head of the Nation of Islam, things blew up when Tablet posted a long exposé of the March’s heads, revealing their antisemitic remarks, their ties to the NoI and raising questions about financial improprieties of the WMI.

This was about the same time that two feminist actors and #MeToo supporters, Debra Messing and Alyssa Milano, severed ties with the WMI because of the antisemitic of its leaders. Very quickly other Women’s March groups also severed ties, with most vowing to march independently. Then the think tank of Germany’s Social Democratic Party—one of that nation’s two major political parties—rescinded its Humanitarian Award to the Women’s March because of Sarsour’s antisemitis. Predictions are for much reduced attendance at the January 19 event in Washington.

You can read about the disintegration of the movement, which I hope will flourish under new leadership, at NBC News and Haaretz. In view of the debacle, the WMI has done some furious backpedaling, now including Jewish women in the list of oppressed groups for which they march. But it hasn’t worked, for SM&P have a history of antisemitism and support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement that is largely populated and propelled by antisemites. Further, the WMI’s attempts to court Jewish women and disavow the organization’s connection with the Nation of Islam have been slow, reluctant, hamhanded and unconvincing.

But now the greatest indignity of all: the Southern Poverty Law Center, an authoritarian Leftist organization that in the past has demonized Maajid Nawaz, and Ayaan Hirsi Ali (Leftists critical of Islam) as “anti-Muslim extremists”—and faces its own accusations of financial shenanigans—has, without much explanation, quietly removed itself as a sponsor of the WMI. You can read about it at The Daily Beast (click on screenshot below), which names other important groups withdrawing sponsorship from the March:

Since the SPLC has deemed the Nation of Islam an “organized hate group”, it’s pretty clear why they’ve severed ties with the WMI, but they’re coy about it:

The Southern Poverty Law Center will not partner with the Women’s March this year, The Daily Beast has confirmed. Jen Fuson, a spokeswoman for the SPLC, said “other projects were a priority,” but added they would continue to be involved in marches at the local level in areas where they have offices. . . . The SPLC’s quiet move away from the Women’s March is in stark contrast to its press release two years ago, “As an official partner of the march, the Southern Poverty Law Center stands in solidarity with its organizers’ vision — that ‘women’s rights are human rights’ — and with the march’s mission to bring together communities ‘insulted, demonized and threatened by the rhetoric of the past election cycle,’ the SPLC said in January of 2017, calling itself “dedicated to fighting hate and bigotry and to seeking justice for the most vulnerable members of our society. Through our core issues, we work to protect the rights of the working poor, LGBT, and undocumented immigrant women whom the Women’s March on Washington seeks to unite.”

Other groups have also recently broken away from the WMI, including EMILY’s List, a well known PAC devoted to electing pro-choice Democrats to office. That’s ironic in light of the Women’s March’s 2017 harassment of anti-abortion participants. And there are other withdrawals as well, though people are cautious about issuing reasons or statements:

A spokeswoman for EMILY’s List did not immediately return a request for comment. The National Council of Jewish Women told The New York Jewish Week Wednesday they would not be a partner in this year’s march. A spokeswoman for the Women’s March did not immediately return a call for comment.

According to this tweet from Tali Goldsheft, a digital media marketer, at least eight other groups have withdrawn sponsorship from the D.C. Women’s March:

AFL-CIO, NARAL, GLAAD, Human Rights Campaign, NRDC, OXFAM, Greenpeace, Amnesty and other major orgs are no longer listed as @womensmarch partners. Out of over 500 orgs that were previously listed as a sponsor or partner of the @womensmarch, only 200❗️ remain affiliated. (1/2) — Tali Goldsheft (@TaliGoldsheft) January 12, 2019

You can see the list of sponsors who remain on the Women’s March sponsorship page: these groups include the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, the March for Science, the NAACP, the American Federation of Teachers, and, of course, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), as well as other Muslim groups. It’s shameful that groups like the ACLU, the NAACP, and (especially for me), the March for Science are still sponsoring a group whose origins are avowedly antisemitic (WMI spokespeople even admitted that in the organizational days of the WMI there was explicit antisemitism, though the co-leaders still deny it).

The Women’s March, Inc. is now experiencing what is known in the argot as a “train wreck.” It could be stopped if the group cleaned up or cleared up its finances, stopped using Nation of Islam functionaries as security for its march and, most of all, asked Sarsour, Mallory, and Perez to step down, replacing them with leaders who don’t hate Jews and who don’t have a history of antisemitic actions or remarks.

As I’ve predicted, that won’t happen, for SM&P love their power and prestige too much: without the Women’s March, they have no limelight. In fact, they think they own the Women’s March. But if they really cared about the welfare of women and the visibility of women’s rights, they should resign.