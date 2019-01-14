Monday: Hili dialogue and talk story with Pi

It’s Monday, January 14, 2019, and a week from today I’ll be back in Chicago where, I hear, there’s snow and may be more. It’s Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day, a fitting food day to celebrate the 10th anniversary of this website, which happens to be today (more later). It’s also “Old New Year,” or New Year’s day in the outmoded Julian Calendar.

On this day in 1539, Spain annexed Cuba. On January 14, 1784, the ratification of the Treaty of Paris by the American Confederation Congress officially ended the Revolutionary War of the U.S. vs. Britain.

On this day in 1952, NBC broadcast the first Today Show program (with Dave Garroway); it’s still on the air after 67 years. Surprisingly, though, it’s only the fifth longest-running American t.v. show. Can you name another one? Exactly a year later, Tito was inaugurated as the President of Yugoslavia. On January 14, 1967, the “Summer of Love” (not really summer!) was kicked off by the famous Human Be-In in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. A 26-minute video of the event is below; I wasn’t there, but feel privileged to have been alive during those days:

On this day in 1973, according to Wikipedia, “Elvis Presley‘s concert Aloha from Hawaii is broadcast live via satellite, and sets the record as the most watched broadcast by an individual entertainer in television history.” It was watched by over a billion viewers, and I’ll put it below in case you’re an Elvis fan (I’m not):

Finally, it was on this day in 2011 that most consider the “Arab Spring” to have begun, as Tunisia’s President fled his country for Saudi Arabia after a series of street demonstrations against the government. That call for freedom spread across much of the Arab world.

Notables born on this day include Mark Antony (83 BC), Henri Fantin-Latour (1836), Albert Schweitzer (1875), Andy Rooney (1919), Julian Bond (1940), Faye Dunaway (1941), Nina Totenberg (1944), T Bone Burnett (1948), and Maureen Dowd (1952).

Albert Schweitzer was a writer, humanitarian, theologian organist, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, and cat-lover. Here he is practicing Bach in Lambarene (then in French Equatorial Africa) with his kitties.

Those who died on January 14 include Edmund Halley (1742), George Berkeley (1753), Lewis Carroll 1898), Humphrey Bogart (1957), Anthony Eden (1977), Anaïs Nin (1977), Kurt Gödel (1978), Ray Kroc (1984), and Donna Reed (1986).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has taken to pre-empting conversations.

Hili: Don’t quarrel with me.

A: But I didn’t say anything.

Hili: But you wanted to.

In Polish:

Hili: Nie sprzeczaj się ze mną.

Ja: Przecież nic nie mówiłem.

Hili: Ale chciałeś coś powiedzieć.

In Honolulu, I showed Pi a picture of him on my website, and he responded in Hawaiian pidgin (he is a Hawaiian cat):

Pi: Dis buggah give me stink eye!

Jerry: Pi—that’s YOU!

A tweet from Heather Hastie. I approve of this proposed border wall, which will keep out those who don’t like cats. And the dogs will pay for it!

I propose a kitten-fortified border shrub instead of a wall.

Who’s with me?

#WednesdayWisdompic.twitter.com/zsIH94qxjO — Question Everything (@LMAO_in_Fla) January 9, 2019

A hamster-game tweet from reader Gethyn:

This was the best two minutes of my life

pic.twitter.com/wYY6gjYA22 — triv 🥀 (@bedroomflicker) January 8, 2019

And from reader Blue, yet another case of complete human incompetence:

You had one job and Fncked it up. pic.twitter.com/c8WwP1oh2N — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) January 11, 2019

A tweet from reader Barry. Look at the spring in Darwin’s step!

👆🤦‍♂️🤣 Only science illiterates and idiots deny the ToE.#EvolutionIsFact pic.twitter.com/j7EZ20MPtH — BlueBottle (@BlueBot08930941) January 13, 2019

Tweets from Grania, beginning with Swedish television fashion:

Sweden just took the gold medal in weather forecast fashion. pic.twitter.com/OlrMJmMTT4 — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) January 12, 2019

An emergency kitten (the site has 7.25 million followers, showing that many people require Emergency Kittens):

Yes, lynxes meow, but they don’t sound the way you think:

In case you never heard a lynx meowing pic.twitter.com/mS4751lGFk — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 10, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. This guy is weird but skillful, and I have a feeling that I’ve posted something about him before.

【36段ジェンガの上にグラスをのせて乳首でブロック一本抜き】

I put a wine glass on top of 36 stage Jenga, using a nipple, remove a block.#jenga pic.twitter.com/flK9orBySX — ウエスP(Wes-P／Mr Uekusa) BGT2018&AGT2018 (@uespiiiiii) January 13, 2019

Things You Didn’t Know.

Am I the only one who didn't know Airplane! was a remake?. I have seen it so many times, but never knew. https://t.co/d2hljVM0n4

Via Tsl: https://t.co/cV8JXg7ssk — b3ta /links (@b3ta_links) January 12, 2019

When the cows come home—Irish style:

with my whole heart i want to live in this video and never speak to anyone but the cows and this sweet irish family ever againpic.twitter.com/q7UOx1NLpe — dream ghoul (@TheDreamGhoul) January 10, 2019