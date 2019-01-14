Monday: Hili dialogue and talk story with Pi

It’s Monday, January 14, 2019, and a week from today I’ll be back in Chicago where, I hear, there’s snow and may be more. It’s Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day, a fitting food day to celebrate the 10th anniversary of this website, which happens to be today (more later). It’s also “Old New Year,” or New Year’s day in the outmoded Julian Calendar.
On this day in 1539, Spain annexed Cuba. On January 14, 1784, the ratification of the Treaty of Paris by the American Confederation Congress officially ended the Revolutionary War of the U.S. vs. Britain.
On this day in 1952, NBC broadcast the first Today Show program (with Dave Garroway); it’s still on the air after 67 years. Surprisingly, though, it’s only the fifth longest-running American t.v. show. Can you name another one? Exactly a year later, Tito was inaugurated as the President of Yugoslavia. On January 14, 1967, the “Summer of Love” (not really summer!) was kicked off by the famous Human Be-In in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. A 26-minute video of the event is below; I wasn’t there, but feel privileged to have been alive during those days:
On this day in 1973, according to Wikipedia, “Elvis Presley‘s concert Aloha from Hawaii is broadcast live via satellite, and sets the record as the most watched broadcast by an individual entertainer in television history.” It was watched by over a billion viewers, and I’ll put it below in case you’re an Elvis fan (I’m not):
Finally, it was on this day in 2011 that most consider the “Arab Spring” to have begun, as Tunisia’s President fled his country for Saudi Arabia after a series of street demonstrations against the government. That call for freedom spread across much of the Arab world.
Notables born on this day include Mark Antony (83 BC), Henri Fantin-Latour (1836), Albert Schweitzer (1875), Andy Rooney (1919), Julian Bond (1940), Faye Dunaway (1941), Nina Totenberg (1944), T Bone Burnett (1948), and Maureen Dowd (1952).
Albert Schweitzer was a writer, humanitarian, theologian organist, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, and cat-lover. Here he is practicing Bach in Lambarene (then in French Equatorial Africa) with his kitties.
Those who died on January 14 include Edmund Halley (1742), George Berkeley (1753), Lewis Carroll 1898), Humphrey Bogart (1957), Anthony Eden (1977), Anaïs Nin (1977), Kurt Gödel (1978), Ray Kroc (1984), and Donna Reed (1986).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has taken to pre-empting conversations.
Hili: Don’t quarrel with me.
A: But I didn’t say anything.
Hili: But you wanted to.
In Polish:
Hili: Nie sprzeczaj się ze mną.
Ja: Przecież nic nie mówiłem.
Hili: Ale chciałeś coś powiedzieć.
In Honolulu, I showed Pi a picture of him on my website, and he responded in Hawaiian pidgin (he is a Hawaiian cat):
Pi: Dis buggah give me stink eye!
Jerry: Pi—that’s YOU!
A tweet from Heather Hastie. I approve of this proposed border wall, which will keep out those who don’t like cats. And the dogs will pay for it!
A hamster-game tweet from reader Gethyn:
And from reader Blue, yet another case of complete human incompetence:
A tweet from reader Barry. Look at the spring in Darwin’s step!
Tweets from Grania, beginning with Swedish television fashion:
An emergency kitten (the site has 7.25 million followers, showing that many people require Emergency Kittens):
Yes, lynxes meow, but they don’t sound the way you think:
Tweets from Matthew. This guy is weird but skillful, and I have a feeling that I’ve posted something about him before.
Things You Didn’t Know.
When the cows come home—Irish style:
Yes, I don’t believe that. The World’s population was only about four billion at the time. I don’t believe a quarter of them had access to a television set, never mind were actually watching Elvis.
Wikipedia says: “this would appear to be pure hype, originally speculated by Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker in 1972. The total population of the countries which took the show live certainly didn’t add up to over 1 billion”.
Actually they were referring to the numbers at the Trump inaugural. Reported by Trump.
More accurate numbers – today approx. 34,000 teachers go on strike in LA. That covers about 640,000 students.
I must admit, my first take on the Swedish weatherman (viewing a small image on a phone) was that he had a shirt showing electrified areolas…then I saw the cat after zooming in.
Those look like bullocks not cows!
Nothing funnier than a herd of bullocks pretending not to be sneaking up on you when you turn your back.
That comparison of Airplane and Zero Hour is amazing!
+1! I can’t believe I didn’t know this about one of my favorite movies.
Shirley, you jest! 🙂
As I may have mentioned here before, I have deeply ambivalent feelings about Elvis, an attraction-repulsion syndrome of sorts (the same as I have about certain other musical stars of days past, notably Frank Sinatra).
I find much to admire in their music (and even in some of their personal qualities), but find much else in their behavior (and even in some of the more decadent aspects of their music) completely repugnant.