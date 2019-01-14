It’s the 10th anniversary of this site

The first post on this site was put up on January, 14, 2009, exactly ten years ago today. Here it is, under the URL https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2009/01/14/hello-world/:

As I’ve recounted before, I started this website at the request of WEIT’s publisher, Viking/Penguin. The model I envisioned was Neil Shubin’s “Your Inner Fish” website, meant to publicize and explain the genesis of his eponymous book; and my intent was simply to do that and—perhaps once every few weeks—post a bit of new scientific information that supported the truth of evolution.

Well, the bailiwick of the site grew—and grew rapidly, as you can see if you consult the “Archives” on the left side of the website (it lists every post in chronological order). Here are the first twenty posts in reverse order (click on the links if you want to see any), and they include not just publicity for WEIT and evidence for evolution, but philosophy and accommodationism.

The site became more than an evolution site and more than a book site; it became a chronicle of my enthusiasms (including travel, food, ducks, and cats), my thoughts, tentative, half-baked, and firmly held, and anything that caught my interest.

Here is the first “Saturday felid” on February 7, just three weeks after I dedicated the site to posts about evolution:

Here’s the first Caturday Felid, a week later, featuring Matthew Cobb’s cats, Ollie and Pepper as kittens (they’re now 13!):

Part of the first anti-accommodationist post, put up on April 29, 2009:

The first Hili dialogue didn’t come for over four years—on September 5, 2013 when I first visited Hili, Andrzej, and Malgorzata:

Hili dialogues, now a daily feature of this site, actually began with dialogues on the website Racjonalista, the precursor of Listy. Pia was Hili’s predecessor, a very tiny tabby who liked to argue with Andrzej. I posted one of these on December 8, 2013:

And, as A. A. Milne might have said, now we are ten. I don’t want to sum up the last ten years of writing this site, except to say that it’s been a pleasure, a lot of work, and a duty. There are times I feel that I have nothing to say, or that saying what I want to say is onerous. There are times when the words flow freely and I am happy about that. And I am immensely grateful for the help of Grania, Matthew, and Greg, who contribute their own posts and pick up the slack when I’m away or indisposed. A downside of the site is that it’s give me a social-media presence, which I never aimed for, and that brings out people who are obstreperous—and more than a few people who dislike me a lot. At first that was painful, but I’ve grown to accept that no matter what you say online, there will always be some people who go after you, sometimes in hurtful ways. The only way to stop that would be to stop writing. But I have no intention of doing that. There may come a time when this site becomes more of a chore than a joy, but for ten years it’s opened up a lot of doors for me: I get nearly instant feedback on my ideas and get to develop my thoughts in public, my brain is always stimulated with both scientific and non-scientific issues, I get to meet new friends I wouldn’t have met otherwise, have a group of people who kindly host me and show me around when I travel, and I receive many daily tips about other articles, cartoons, and cat photos that I would never have seen otherwise. So here we are as of this writing. I am proud of this figure, and still amazed that it exists: I am proud of the community that exists here. Yes, people come and go, but folks have actually hooked up and made friends with fellow commenters on the site. We’re coming up on one million comments, and the average comment number per post remains above 50, which is one of my self-aggrandizing goals (it’s 50.12). If comments drop, I’ll know that interest is waning. All I’ll say to close is a thank you to all the readers who subscribe to and read this site, who keep me informed (and correct me when I err), and send me items that inspire and inform me. As for the future, I’ll let this song, by an old dude like me, speak for itself: