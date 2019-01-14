Hawaii: quotidian travels

Here are a few “holiday snaps” from Oahu. I’ve already visited many of the major tourist sites, and now am just chilling, going snorkeling at the beach, and eating.
Two days ago I went snorkeling again at Hanauma Bay. Although it’s a popular beach, there weren’t too many people snorkeling in the reefs just offshore, and one can swim for a long time in peace among the gorgeous fish. I don’t have an underwater camera and couldn’t photograph the colorful reef-dwellers, but no matter: you can see some images here.
In the reception hall is a display of fish pictures and these four reef-fish jaws (sadly, the jaws were not identified). The first is from a parrotfish, which scrapes algae off the corals. Their teeth have fused into an upper and lower megatooth used as a scraper.
Another scraper:
This is clearly a predator:
I’m not sure what this fish is, or what kind of diet it has, but I’m sure an ichthyological reader can tell us:
After a long morning of snorkeling and beach-sitting, one gets thirsty, and it was time to repair to the nearby Koko Marina pub of the Kona Brewing Company, a microbrewery/restaurant with a LOT of proprietary beers:
Lunch: a “meat plate” with beef ribs, sausage, and the omnipresent and delicious kalua pig. The “vegetables” are rice and macaroni salad.
I had a Terikyaki Burger because I wanted to try pineapple on a burger. It also had bacon, cheese, and, naturally, macaroni salad. I washed it down with a special-production blond ale made with ginger and lemongrass. The pineapple on the burger was actually good!
Dessert at the nearby and renowned Bubbies Ice Cream. One of their specialities is mochi ice cream, delicious small sized nuggets of premium ice cream covered with sweetened rice dough. The combination of the pliant, gooey covering and the harder ice cream is fantastic. They may have these on the mainland, but I haven’t seen them. The flavors here are sakura (cherry blossom), lychee, and guava. They make 19 flavors of mochi.
Duck feeding is twice a day, and now, as well as the small group of ducks in the marina, I’m feeding a landlubber group by the sea, including a mother and her ducklings as well as an adorable and friendly muscovy duck (Carina moschata) that we’ve named “Puppy” because he’s uber-friendly and always wagging his tail. He’s huge and ponderous, with a slow and dignified gait. I started feeding him because I thought he was wounded (he had a red mark on the back of his neck that looked like a gash), but it turned out to be just part of his red wattles.
Me feeding Puppy when I thought he was sick. I’d give him a bowl of water into which I tossed duck food. There’s little water where these ducks are, except for the salt water of the sea, and they need fresh water (it also helps to wash the food down). As you see, he also has mealworms, but Hawaiian ducks tend to eschew mealworms for some reason.
Me feeding Puppy (sound up to hear the vigorous slurping):
I can’t resist feeding ducklings, and these little ones have a hard life. There were ten about five days ago, and they’re down to six now. I doubt that any will survive, but I try to feed them (and keep the other ducks away) twice a day. Mom, as you can here, is an incessant quacker. I toss them food twice in the video below.
Yesterday I visited Pearl Harbor for the second time, as I missed seeing the USS Arizona Memorial the first time around. The Memorial is in fact closed until March because of damage to the dock, but in lieu of a visit the Park Service takes you around the Memorial in a boat. During that ride, I had a look at the USS Missouri, where the Japanese surrender ceremony took place in 1945. I’ve posted previously about my visit to this ship and to the submarine USS Bowfin (picture below).
The USS Arizona Memorial is a pavilion built over the remains of that battleship, sunk on December 7, 1941 during the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. A Japanese bomb ignited the ship’s powder magazine, blowing it to smithereens and killing 1177 sailors, about half of the Americans who died in the Pearl Harbor attack. The bodies of 1102 of those sailors remained in the wreck, though they’re surely now weathered away. The few who survived the ship’s sinking often requested that their ashes be placed in the wreck with their old shipmates, right below the surface.
Part of the ship’s gun turret still sticks up above the water. We were told that a gallon of oil from the ship still leaks out every day, called “black tears” for the dead sailors.
Near the exit to the complex sat an old sailor—96 years old. Everett Hyland, who enlisted in 1940 at age 17, is one of the few surviving Pearl Harbor sailors, and was severely wounded during the attack as a seaman on the USS Pennsylvania. He was in fact unconscious until he awoke on Christmas Day, 18 days later. After rehabilitating for nine months, he went back into service in the European theater. After the war, he was a science teacher, and has been volunteering at the Pearl Harbor site since 1995, telling visitors about what he experienced. Thank you for your service, Mr. Hyland.
Yesterday involved an expedition to purchase duck food, followed by lunch at the Waipahu branch of The Highway Inn. It was much more local, and the food better, than the branch in downtown Honolulu.
Lunch clockwise from 12 o’clock: pipikaula short ribs, kalua pig, a big bowl of poi (yum!), laulau chicken (wrapped in taro leaves), the coconut dessert haupia, and, of course, macaroni salad (with some potato salad mixed in). It was terrific, and I had to take half of the chicken laulau home.
Chicken laulau dissected for your inspection:
“Grindz” at a nearby restaurant. Uncle’s Hawaiian Dictionary of local pidgin defines “grindz” as “delicious food, as in at a party or a favorite food establishment.” You see the word everywhere.
Onward and upward!
Hawaii has the longest life expectancy of any state. I think it has something to do with all that macaroni salad and Spam.
I learned to love pineapple on a burger in Australia. And a slice of beet root, too. Along with bacon, onions,lettuce and tomato. Just ask for “the works”. Worked for me!!
Don’t forget the fried egg on there too!
I don’t care for sweet mixed with savory, so hold the pineapple on burgers and pizza for me (I’ll have ti for dessert, thanks).
I too ate these burgers in Oz; but I would have skipped the pineapple on second thought.
Oh, that is amazing. We have a local restaurant where you can customize your burger, and I do all that. Egg (sunny side up) and a pinneaple slice and green olives, and other stuff. A durable bun is required.
The runny egg yoke drips down onto the French fries. All according to plan.
Mochi ice cream has been available in supermarkets for many years though it is not always the best version. Recently, one of our local supermarkets (Long Beach, CA) has a separate freezer dedicated to the stuff.
I think some of the better brands of mochi ice cream (and many other products that contain mochi) are to be had at Asian supermarkets like H-Mart, Zion Market, Meiji Market, and Mitsuwa. They often have fancy mochi stores that are analogous to European chocolate and marzipan stores. They have mochi with all kinds of gourmet fillings and flavors, though perhaps not with ice cream inside.
I was going to say, down here in Florida, I can also get them in our local supermarket, Publix. I pick them up every once and a while for my daughter. They are very good, but I don’t know how they compare to free range.
In November of last year the then oldest Pearl Harbor survivor died at age 106.
https://www.cnn.com/2018/11/22/us/oldest-pearl-harbor-survivor-ray-chavez-dead/index.html
I wonder if the “this is a predator” fish jaw came from a fish that ate clams or other shell fish. The broad flat “molars” (if that’s what they are called in a fish) remind me of images of ancient amniote jaws that are supposed to have crushed mollusks, and I wonder if the front peg-like teeth that project out of the mouth were used to wrench the shelled animal off of the sea floor.
It is too bad that they did not caption these jaws!
I could probably chase down images of the ancient mollusk-eating vertebrate jaws if is of interest.
I grew up in New England spear fishing for a kind of fish called Tautog -or Blackfish. This wrasse is a relative of the Parrot fish and is one of the tastiest vertebrate in the sea. They have very similar teeth and live by eating crabs and shellfish. Here is a photo of the Tautog teeth – you can see the similarities;
CRAP! I even put a “remove this” in the URL and it STILL embedded. I suck.
I appreciated your error, actually. All good.
What does Chicken Lau Lau taste like? It is simply cooked chicken, or do the leaves add flavor?
It was in Pearl Harbor where my father, who would’ve turned 94 a couple days ago, had what I believe was the formative experience of his young adult life. He spent the better part of his War years aboard a destroyer (or “a tin can,” as he always referred to it) roaming the Pacific, from the Aleutians down to the Solomon Islands, earning battle stars at Leyte Gulf and Iwo Jima in the process.
But what had the biggest impact of The War on him, I think, was a few months he spent at the Naval Hospital in Pearl Harbor. While his ship was in port at PH one time, he had to have an operation. By the time he’d recovered, his ship had left on another tour. (I’m sure it came as a shock to him that the Fleet felt it could go to battle against the Japanese without Seaman First-Class Kukec, but, hey, c’est la guerre.) Anyway, he figured that meant he’d spend the few months until his ship returned chasing nurses and exploring the honky-tonks of Hawaii.
Uncle Sam figured otherwise. They issued him Marine fatigues and re-designated him a corpsman (a “corpsman” being the Marine and Navy terminology for a medic) assigning him to the very same hospital from which he’d just been discharged. Gave him two weeks training to start (which he described as learning to make hospital corners and practicing hypodermic injections on citrus fruit), then turned him lose to tend to Marines who’d been banged-up bad at places like Guadalcanal and Tarawa — stuff, from his description of it, right out of Dalton Trumbo’s famous anti-war novel Johnny Got His Gun.
I guess because he was low man on the totem pole (if you’ll excuse the cultural appropriation) he got assigned to the worst wing of the hospital: the Burn Ward, where guys who a few weeks or months before had been strapping young Marines were attempting to recover from catastrophic burn wounds, many of ’em dying slow, painful deaths in the process. My dad drew the job of assisting doctors in performing skin grafts — which meant he’d freeze the skin on some poor GI’s ass, so a doctor could scrape off enough of it to try and fashion a flap of skin where an eye or ear or nose or mouth had been. (My old man would go in after hours, he said, to smoke cigarettes with jarheads who didn’t have enough left of their hands to light their own.)
It was that experience above all else that turned my 19-year-old future father into a lifelong confirmed pacifist.
Tripler or the pink pagoda I think we called it. The place is still going far as I know.
Was pops at PH on Dec 7th?
Also, I’m told that “low man on the totem pole” is nonsense – for most cultures there was no significance to the placing on the pole and in the few that did place some significance it was the lowest position that was most important, not least.
I remember getting the best teriyaki burgers at a little joint up near the University. No pineapple, just teriyaki sauce drizzled on the nearly cooked hamburger patty still on the grill. The sauce sizzled and seared, concentrating the flavor. Just slap that patty on a toasted bun, and you’re ready to go.
The ginger and lemongrass ale sounds really good.
I think the 3rd photo is from a “bigeye emperor”, Monotaxis grandoculis. It’s a nocturnal feeder on invertebrates, particularly on the extended arms of brittle stars. It’s jaws are very distinctive. I’m not sure of the others…
There’s a photo about half-way down this page:
https://www.bdoutdoors.com/forums/threads/mu-cow.375332/
“Mu” is the Hawaiian name.
🐾🐾
With duck feeding and your own cat I’m not sure why you are coming back?
Oahu was the pacific HQ for the company I worked for and why I ended up there for 5 years. From Hawaii we traveled to Korea, Japan and Okinawa, Guam and the Philippines. Lots of work but it was also fun.
The unknown jaws seem to me to be from a skate or ray. But I don’t have a more about them.