Hawaii: quotidian travels

Here are a few “holiday snaps” from Oahu. I’ve already visited many of the major tourist sites, and now am just chilling, going snorkeling at the beach, and eating.

Two days ago I went snorkeling again at Hanauma Bay. Although it’s a popular beach, there weren’t too many people snorkeling in the reefs just offshore, and one can swim for a long time in peace among the gorgeous fish. I don’t have an underwater camera and couldn’t photograph the colorful reef-dwellers, but no matter: you can see some images here.

In the reception hall is a display of fish pictures and these four reef-fish jaws (sadly, the jaws were not identified). The first is from a parrotfish, which scrapes algae off the corals. Their teeth have fused into an upper and lower megatooth used as a scraper.

Another scraper:

This is clearly a predator:

I’m not sure what this fish is, or what kind of diet it has, but I’m sure an ichthyological reader can tell us:

After a long morning of snorkeling and beach-sitting, one gets thirsty, and it was time to repair to the nearby Koko Marina pub of the Kona Brewing Company, a microbrewery/restaurant with a LOT of proprietary beers:

Lunch: a “meat plate” with beef ribs, sausage, and the omnipresent and delicious kalua pig. The “vegetables” are rice and macaroni salad.

I had a Terikyaki Burger because I wanted to try pineapple on a burger. It also had bacon, cheese, and, naturally, macaroni salad. I washed it down with a special-production blond ale made with ginger and lemongrass. The pineapple on the burger was actually good!

Dessert at the nearby and renowned Bubbies Ice Cream. One of their specialities is mochi ice cream, delicious small sized nuggets of premium ice cream covered with sweetened rice dough. The combination of the pliant, gooey covering and the harder ice cream is fantastic. They may have these on the mainland, but I haven’t seen them. The flavors here are sakura (cherry blossom), lychee, and guava. They make 19 flavors of mochi.

Duck feeding is twice a day, and now, as well as the small group of ducks in the marina, I’m feeding a landlubber group by the sea, including a mother and her ducklings as well as an adorable and friendly muscovy duck (Carina moschata) that we’ve named “Puppy” because he’s uber-friendly and always wagging his tail. He’s huge and ponderous, with a slow and dignified gait. I started feeding him because I thought he was wounded (he had a red mark on the back of his neck that looked like a gash), but it turned out to be just part of his red wattles.

Me feeding Puppy when I thought he was sick. I’d give him a bowl of water into which I tossed duck food. There’s little water where these ducks are, except for the salt water of the sea, and they need fresh water (it also helps to wash the food down). As you see, he also has mealworms, but Hawaiian ducks tend to eschew mealworms for some reason.

Me feeding Puppy (sound up to hear the vigorous slurping):

I can’t resist feeding ducklings, and these little ones have a hard life. There were ten about five days ago, and they’re down to six now. I doubt that any will survive, but I try to feed them (and keep the other ducks away) twice a day. Mom, as you can here, is an incessant quacker. I toss them food twice in the video below.

Yesterday I visited Pearl Harbor for the second time, as I missed seeing the USS Arizona Memorial the first time around. The Memorial is in fact closed until March because of damage to the dock, but in lieu of a visit the Park Service takes you around the Memorial in a boat. During that ride, I had a look at the USS Missouri, where the Japanese surrender ceremony took place in 1945. I’ve posted previously about my visit to this ship and to the submarine USS Bowfin (picture below).

The USS Arizona Memorial is a pavilion built over the remains of that battleship, sunk on December 7, 1941 during the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. A Japanese bomb ignited the ship’s powder magazine, blowing it to smithereens and killing 1177 sailors, about half of the Americans who died in the Pearl Harbor attack. The bodies of 1102 of those sailors remained in the wreck, though they’re surely now weathered away. The few who survived the ship’s sinking often requested that their ashes be placed in the wreck with their old shipmates, right below the surface.

Part of the ship’s gun turret still sticks up above the water. We were told that a gallon of oil from the ship still leaks out every day, called “black tears” for the dead sailors.

Near the exit to the complex sat an old sailor—96 years old. Everett Hyland, who enlisted in 1940 at age 17, is one of the few surviving Pearl Harbor sailors, and was severely wounded during the attack as a seaman on the USS Pennsylvania. He was in fact unconscious until he awoke on Christmas Day, 18 days later. After rehabilitating for nine months, he went back into service in the European theater. After the war, he was a science teacher, and has been volunteering at the Pearl Harbor site since 1995, telling visitors about what he experienced. Thank you for your service, Mr. Hyland.

Yesterday involved an expedition to purchase duck food, followed by lunch at the Waipahu branch of The Highway Inn. It was much more local, and the food better, than the branch in downtown Honolulu.

Lunch clockwise from 12 o’clock: pipikaula short ribs, kalua pig, a big bowl of poi (yum!), laulau chicken (wrapped in taro leaves), the coconut dessert haupia, and, of course, macaroni salad (with some potato salad mixed in). It was terrific, and I had to take half of the chicken laulau home.

Chicken laulau dissected for your inspection:

“Grindz” at a nearby restaurant. Uncle’s Hawaiian Dictionary of local pidgin defines “grindz” as “delicious food, as in at a party or a favorite food establishment.” You see the word everywhere.

Onward and upward!