Sunday: Hili dialogue

Happy New Year to the people of Hen Galan in Wales who still observe it based on the Julian calendar.
Today in history, in 1888 the National Geographic Society was founded in Washington, D.C In 1898 Émile Zola‘s J’accuse…! exposed the Dreyfus affair (essentially a miscarriage of justice in a military trial). In 1910 the first public radio broadcast took place; a live performance of the operas Cavalleria rusticana and Pagliacci were broadcast from the Metropolitan Opera House in New York. In 1942 during World War II: First use of an aircraft ejection seat by a German test pilot in a Heinkel He 280 jet fighter. In 2018 a false emergency alert warning of an impending missile strike in Hawaii caused widespread panic in the state.
Birthdays today:
- 1902 – Karl Menger, Austrian-American mathematician from the Vienna Circle (d. 1985)
- 1904 – Nathan Milstein, Ukrainian-American violinist and composer (d. 1992)
- 1923 – Daniil Shafran, Russian cellist (d. 1997)
- 1923 – Willem Slijkhuis, Dutch runner (d. 2003)
- 1937 – Guy Dodson, New Zealand-English biochemist and academic (d. 2012)
- 1954 – Trevor Rabin, South African-American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
- 1978 – Nate Silver, American journalist and statistician, developed PECOTA
Trevor Rabin’s most well-known album is 90125 that he wrote for the band Yes in 1983. While Yes purists despise this song, it remains their most successful number ever. This video is from the era of the infancy of music video and is hilariously awkward looking. Those were the days.
In Poland there is a power struggle going on:
A: Hili, get out, I have to put wood for the fireplace there.
Hili: I will never give up power once gained.
In Polish:
Ja: Hili, wyjdź, muszę tam włożyć drewno do kominka.
Hili: Raz zdobytej władzy nie oddam nigdy.
From around Twitter:
I feel I should point out that these cows are not being bred for their wool.
Fascinating caterpillar behavior.
Another reason why the platypus is different
Things to do if you are bored
A warning that we are now in End Times
It seems the far-right also doesn’t have a sense of humor. You should click through to appreciate the full discussion.
No animals were harmed, etc
And finally, the obligatory cute cat and cute dog
Hat-tip: Matthew
Karl Menger is known for his “sponge”, a geometrical object of fractional dimension.
Just for that, I’m going to start referring to certain people as “Kochs” and sealing pipes with Sierpinksis.
Thank you for the video, I’ve never seen it, the only one I knew (and I dare say it is a bit better) until today is this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SVOuYquXuuc
It’s alsoNational Rubber Ducky Day.
I’ve never considered myself a Yes “purist,” although I much prefer their early Seventies’ stuff. “Owner of a Lonely Heart” always sounded to me like a second-rate Police song.
I think they don’t come more purist* than yours truly, only baroque music before 14:00 h, and even then. (*Musical purist, that is).
However, I quite liked the song, pretty good, a bit in ‘Yes’ style indeed, and, as mentioned, a hilariously awkward video.
Enjoyed it.
I may be even purer than you, since for me music reached its pinnacle in the early 17th century — yet just yesterday I stumbled on this video of a reconstituted Yes performing Roundabout in 2017, with the estimable Geddy Lee on bass — highly recommended!
Obligatory apology for accidentally embedding the video…
Love Yes!
They don’t do music like they use to. I miss those days! Pink Floyd is another favorite of mine.
Cows are curious. Whether you’re playing an instrument or attracting their attention in some other way. I’ve seen them line up like this a few times. They seem genuinely interested in what people do. Not as cute as puppies and kittens, but still…