Sunday: Hili dialogue

Happy New Year to the people of Hen Galan in Wales who still observe it based on the Julian calendar.

Today in history, in 1888 the National Geographic Society was founded in Washington, D.C In 1898 Émile Zola‘s J’accuse…! exposed the Dreyfus affair (essentially a miscarriage of justice in a military trial). In 1910 the first public radio broadcast took place; a live performance of the operas Cavalleria rusticana and Pagliacci were broadcast from the Metropolitan Opera House in New York. In 1942 during World War II: First use of an aircraft ejection seat by a German test pilot in a Heinkel He 280 jet fighter. In 2018 a false emergency alert warning of an impending missile strike in Hawaii caused widespread panic in the state.

Birthdays today:

Trevor Rabin’s most well-known album is 90125 that he wrote for the band Yes in 1983. While Yes purists despise this song, it remains their most successful number ever. This video is from the era of the infancy of music video and is hilariously awkward looking. Those were the days.

In Poland there is a power struggle going on:

A: Hili, get out, I have to put wood for the fireplace there.

Hili: I will never give up power once gained.

In Polish:

Ja: Hili, wyjdź, muszę tam włożyć drewno do kominka.

Hili: Raz zdobytej władzy nie oddam nigdy.

From around Twitter:

I feel I should point out that these cows are not being bred for their wool.

with my whole heart i want to live in this video and never speak to anyone but the cows and this sweet irish family ever againpic.twitter.com/q7UOx1NLpe — dream ghoul (@TheDreamGhoul) January 10, 2019

Fascinating caterpillar behavior.

This is the most mind blowing thing I have found in 2 days on the jungle… A group of #caterpillars mimicking a #slug! #mimicry #wildlife #weird pic.twitter.com/LamJQXICUA — Conor Ryan (@whale_nerd) January 10, 2019

Another reason why the platypus is different

Did you know that platypuses don't have stomachs? Instead the Oesophagus goes straight into the Duodenum. It's thought the stomach was lost as Platypuses didn't need pepsinogens, and therefore the acidic environment needed for these enzymes to work, to digest their food. Weirdos. pic.twitter.com/REmxpfuN08 — Dani Rabaiotti (@DaniRabaiotti) January 11, 2019

Things to do if you are bored

I just discovered this Medieval tapestry generator and I cannot stop creating imageshttps://t.co/IlwLcWRqs9 pic.twitter.com/RB1EyRnpkt — ✏️_Mr. Iker (@mister_iker) January 12, 2019

A warning that we are now in End Times

Monty Python and the Holy Grail was real.https://t.co/xqAVb00Hm9 — Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) January 12, 2019

It seems the far-right also doesn’t have a sense of humor. You should click through to appreciate the full discussion.

Another Nazi reveals himself. pic.twitter.com/BwhKosNk4j — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) January 12, 2019

No animals were harmed, etc

And finally, the obligatory cute cat and cute dog

I dont care what he wants, just give it to him. pic.twitter.com/xVaxND8fgR — Good doggos (@DoggoDating) January 11, 2019

