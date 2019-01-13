Readers’ wildlife photos

I leave my readers’ wildlife photos at home when traveling for fear I’ll lose the original emails. But yesterday I saw this by Stephen Barnard on Facebook and asked if I could use it.  As always, he said “yes”, and so we have, from Stephen’s ranch in Idaho, a Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias) on the wing.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on January 13, 2019 at 8:35 am and filed under birds, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

5 Comments

  1. Terry Sheldon
    Posted January 13, 2019 at 8:48 am | Permalink

    Had a bit of a startle a few weeks back when a great blue heron flew across the road in front of my car…at an altitude of about six feet!

    Reply
  2. philfinn7
    Posted January 13, 2019 at 8:51 am | Permalink

    As always from Stephen Barnard, a superb photo!

    Reply
  3. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted January 13, 2019 at 9:35 am | Permalink

    [ reaches in adjective bag ]
    [ looks at “gorgeous” ]

    Going with : gorgeous!

    Catching the heron in flight is challenging and makes a very interesting photo. The angle the wings make, the purposeful look of her (?) head – love it.

    Reply
  4. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted January 13, 2019 at 10:03 am | Permalink

    Excellent photos from Stephen, as always.

    Reply
  5. rickflick
    Posted January 13, 2019 at 10:06 am | Permalink

    Nice one Stephen. These creatures have clever looking eyes.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: