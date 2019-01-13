I leave my readers’ wildlife photos at home when traveling for fear I’ll lose the original emails. But yesterday I saw this by Stephen Barnard on Facebook and asked if I could use it. As always, he said “yes”, and so we have, from Stephen’s ranch in Idaho, a Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias) on the wing.
-
« Home
-
-
-
Twitter Updates
- Yet another woman, Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, escapes Saudi Arabia and its oppression of women. 'If anyone had notice… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 1 hour ago
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
rickflick on Readers’ wildlife photos Mark Sturtevant on Readers’ wildlife photos rickflick on Sunday: Hili dialogue Ken Kukec on Arab Christians riot in Israel… Ken Kukec on Arab Christians riot in Israel…
____________
____________
____________
____________
-
Had a bit of a startle a few weeks back when a great blue heron flew across the road in front of my car…at an altitude of about six feet!
As always from Stephen Barnard, a superb photo!
[ reaches in adjective bag ]
[ looks at “gorgeous” ]
Going with : gorgeous!
Catching the heron in flight is challenging and makes a very interesting photo. The angle the wings make, the purposeful look of her (?) head – love it.
Excellent photos from Stephen, as always.
Nice one Stephen. These creatures have clever looking eyes.