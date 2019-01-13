Google refuses Pakistan’s request to remove a Pakistani petition for academic freedom

It’s shameful but true that American social media companies censor or warn people at the behest of Muslim countries—often Pakistan—when social-media content “offends Muslim sentiments.” In my view, it’s not the place of these companies to act as the police for repressive regimes, especially when the censored content would be acceptable outside the Middle East.

This has happened to me two times with WordPress, which banned my content in Pakistan at the behest of the Pakistani government (see here). And once the Indian government issued a police warning to me because I re-posted the tweet of a blogger showing a drawing of statue of the Hindu god Ganesha in Mecca (horrors!). I had to remove that post lest I face arrest when I went to India for a seminar trip.

It happened to Keenan Malik, a British writer of Indian descent, when WordPress, again at the request of the Pakistani government, blocked access to Malik’s website in Pakistan, apparently because Malik reposted Charlie Hebdo covers.

It’s happened to Ensaf Haidar, the wife of jailed Saudi dissident Raif Badawi, who was threatened by Twitter for posting a critique of the niqab. (She wasn’t banned from Twitter, but threatened, and Haidar isn’t even Pakistani!)

Is there any social media company that won’t act as a censorship arm of the Pakistani government? Well, yes, Google—Ceiling Cat bless them. According to a report by Sarah McLaughlin on the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) website, Google refused a Pakistani takedown request of a justified academic petition (click on screenshot):

Apparently a group of 200 Pakistani academics signed an open letter protesting four episodes that they construed as violations of academic freedom. The academics signed their names, which is a real act of bravery in Pakistan. You can find the letter and its signatories here, and it includes the statement:

All four events are part of a wider trend that stifles critical thinking and discussion on university campuses. As faculty members, we believe the university must be a space where faculty and students are free to share ideas and engage in thoughtful analysis of pressing social issues without experiencing fear or intimidation. The function of the university is to foster an atmosphere in which ideas are respectfully shared and rigorous research and analysis is encouraged. It is only through open discussion and debate that our most pressing social and political problems will be properly understood and diagnosed. The future of our country rests on how well we train our students as thinkers and analysts. It is for these reasons that the events of recent days are so troubling. As faculty members we strongly condemn the intimidation and repression taking place in universities at the moment, and we urge the relevant authorities to take action against those responsible and to ensure that our universities remain free from outside interference in the future.

Statements like these are common in Western university discourse, but to even ask for academic freedom is a no-no in Pakistan, and so, when the document was published on Google Drive, the censorious Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (the ones who beefed to WordPress about me) asked Google to remove it, for it violated Pakistan’s guidelines about “hate speech” and “unlawful online content.”

Google refused. As McLaughlin reported on January 10:

Yesterday, activist and researcher Usama Khilji shared the report on Twitter, noting that Google denied the request, which was filed between January and June 2018: Request The Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) requested removal of a Google Drive file containing the content of an open letter from concerned faculty members across several universities in Pakistan regarding academic freedom and increased repression on university campuses. The letter details academic events that were cancelled, the dismissal of professors, and cancelling of courses which encourage critical thinking. The government authority cited Section 11 on “Hate speech”, and Section 37 on “Unlawful online content” as the legal basis for removal. Outcome We did not remove the file. The request came from the Pakistan Telecom Authority, which cited Section 11 and Section 37 — which lay out restrictions on “hate speech” and “unlawful online content” — of Pakistan’s 2016 Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act. . .

Google happens to keep public records of “government takedown requests” categorized by the country making the request as well as the reason for the request; there have been about 8,000 of these in the last four years. Not all are religious; some are based on defamation, trade infringement, fraud, obscenity, and so on. The request above had little to do with religion but a lot to do with open discourse which of course includes religious repression and dogma.

Of these 8,000 requests, 292 were from Pakistan, with 61% of the requests are for “religious offense”. 5,308 takedown requests came from India, by far the most censorious country, with 37% of those, or 143, requested because they caused “religious offense.” You can download lists of all the requests and see graphs of what percentage of requests were granted by Google.

Google does remove some items, and some of those are rightly removed, but they also censor other religious content that doesn’t violate U.S. law even if it violates local “religious hate speech” laws. Here’s one:

Pakistan Request We received inquiries from 20 countries regarding YouTube videos that contain clips of the movie, “Innocence of Muslims”: Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Brunei, Djibouti, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Maldives, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and the United States. Australia, Egypt, and the United States requested that we review the videos to determine if they violated our Community Guidelines, which they did not. The other 17 countries requested that we remove the videos.

Outcome We restricted videos from view in Indonesia, India, Jordan, Malaysia, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Turkey. Due to difficult circumstances, we temporarily restricted videos from view in Egypt and Libya. My take on “Innocence of Muslims” was that it was a dreadful piece of anti-Islamic cinema, and the movie caused riots in many countries and at least 50 deaths. It was taken off YouTube for a while, but is now back on. But if a film is bad or propagandistic, that’s not a violation of the First Amendment. Google, then, is not completely exculpated from censorship. I don’t think it’s required that an American company comply with other country’s laws about blasphemy, but I’m not a lawyer. And I understand that Google, WordPress, and Twitter make money from their content in other countries, and don’t want to alienate those countries by hosting offensive material. But something sticks in my craw when my own website is censored in places like Pakistan. If Pakistan wants to censor something because it violates local law, let them censor it, but don’t make American countries complicit in the censorship. I’m not only angered that an American country acts as Pakistan’s censor, but also disappointed that Pakistanis don’t get to see certain things because they’re considered blasphemous. Yes, many Pakistani Muslims will flat-out refuse to see anything that, say, makes fun of Muhammad. But some are capable of open-mindedness and will watch “blasphemous” films or read “blasphemous” content. What a shame that their government, acting like a strict Muslim parent, won’t let them!

h/t: Grania