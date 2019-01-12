Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning! Hope you are having a relaxing weekend,
In history today, in 1915 the United States House of Representatives rejected a proposal to require states to give women the right to vote. However, today in 1932 Hattie Caraway became the first woman elected to the United States Senate. In 1962 in Vietnam War: Operation Chopper, the first American combat mission in the war, took place. In 1969 the New York Jets of the American Football League defeated the Baltimore Colts of the National Football League to win Super Bowl III in what is considered to be one of the greatest upsets in sports history.
Notable birthdays today:
- 1904 – Mississippi Fred McDowell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1972)
- 1916 – Ruth R. Benerito, American chemist and inventor (d. 2013)
- 1928 – Ruth Brown, American R&B singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2006)
- 1942 – Bernardine Dohrn, American domestic terrorist, political activist and academic
- 1965 – Rob Zombie, American singer-songwriter, producer, actor, and director
- 1981 – Amerie, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress
In Poland today, someone is getting a little testy.
Hili: We are wasting half of our life waiting.A: What are you waiting for?Hili: For you to finally open this tin.
Hili: Pół życia marnujemy na czekanie.
Ja: A na co czekasz?
Hili: Żebyś wreszcie otworzył tę puszkę.
Identity politic’s finest hour
More flocks of birds
The best dogs
Water is fun
Truer words were never spoken
Someone who may need to consult his doctor. Or his mum.
Truly impressive
Real life problems
This is pretty cool, better than the movies even.
An early contender for daftest headline of the year.
Isn’t ‘tapas’ (plural of tapa, which means lid) not more a description of how food is served, rather than what it consists of; it is simply a very small portion. Now, admittedly, there are many traditional dishes that have come to be seen as descriptive of tapas, but many are very healthy and all are small.
Well, she could always avoid refined cocaine and chew coca leaves… that would add to the daily fibre tally 😀
I thought the rools specified that d*gs were not to outnumber cats.
I think Grania is given Special Dispensation in this manner. It is for the greater good.
Like His Holiness the pope, Jerry the First, pontifex maximus of WEIT, has the power to grant dispensation from canon law for “just and reasonable cause.”
Dog-inus vobiscum! 🙂
What’s Beto up to? I’d rather not watch. Now, if it was an appendectomy, or vasectomy, then sure.