Saturday: Hili dialogue

In history today, in 1915 the United States House of Representatives rejected a proposal to require states to give women the right to vote. However, today in 1932  Hattie Caraway became the first woman elected to the United States Senate. In 1962 in Vietnam WarOperation Chopper, the first American combat mission in the war, took place. In 1969 the New York Jets of the American Football League defeated the Baltimore Colts of the National Football League to win Super Bowl III in what is considered to be one of the greatest upsets in sports history.

Notable birthdays today:

  • 1904 – Mississippi Fred McDowell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1972)
  • 1916 – Ruth R. Benerito, American chemist and inventor (d. 2013)
  • 1928 – Ruth Brown, American R&B singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2006)
  • 1942 – Bernardine Dohrn, American domestic terrorist, political activist and academic
  • 1965 – Rob Zombie, American singer-songwriter, producer, actor, and director
  • 1981 – Amerie, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

In Poland today, someone is getting a little testy.

Hili: We are wasting half of our life waiting.
A: What are you waiting for?
Hili: For you to finally open this tin.
In Polish:
Hili: Pół życia marnujemy na czekanie.
Ja: A na co czekasz?
Hili: Żebyś wreszcie otworzył tę puszkę.
From Twitter for your amusement:

Identity politic’s finest hour

More flocks of birds

The best dogs

Water is fun

 

Truer words were never spoken

Someone who may need to consult his doctor. Or his mum.

Truly impressive

Real life problems

This is pretty cool, better than the movies even.

 

An early contender for daftest headline of the year.

 

6 Comments

  1. Geoff Toscano
    Posted January 12, 2019 at 7:08 am | Permalink

    Isn’t ‘tapas’ (plural of tapa, which means lid) not more a description of how food is served, rather than what it consists of; it is simply a very small portion. Now, admittedly, there are many traditional dishes that have come to be seen as descriptive of tapas, but many are very healthy and all are small.

    Reply
  2. Serendipitydawg
    Posted January 12, 2019 at 7:15 am | Permalink

    Well, she could always avoid refined cocaine and chew coca leaves… that would add to the daily fibre tally 😀

    Reply
  3. W.Benson
    Posted January 12, 2019 at 8:31 am | Permalink

    I thought the rools specified that d*gs were not to outnumber cats.

    Reply
    • Mark Sturtevant
      Posted January 12, 2019 at 10:02 am | Permalink

      I think Grania is given Special Dispensation in this manner. It is for the greater good.

      Reply
      • Ken Kukec
        Posted January 12, 2019 at 10:18 am | Permalink

        Like His Holiness the pope, Jerry the First, pontifex maximus of WEIT, has the power to grant dispensation from canon law for “just and reasonable cause.”

        Dog-inus vobiscum! 🙂

        Reply
  4. rickflick
    Posted January 12, 2019 at 9:12 am | Permalink

    What’s Beto up to? I’d rather not watch. Now, if it was an appendectomy, or vasectomy, then sure.

    Reply

