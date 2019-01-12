Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning! Hope you are having a relaxing weekend,

In history today, in 1915 the United States House of Representatives rejected a proposal to require states to give women the right to vote. However, today in 1932 Hattie Caraway became the first woman elected to the United States Senate. In 1962 in Vietnam War: Operation Chopper, the first American combat mission in the war, took place. In 1969 the New York Jets of the American Football League defeated the Baltimore Colts of the National Football League to win Super Bowl III in what is considered to be one of the greatest upsets in sports history.

Notable birthdays today:

In Poland today, someone is getting a little testy.

Hili: We are wasting half of our life waiting. A: What are you waiting for? Hili: For you to finally open this tin.

In Polish:

Hili: Pół życia marnujemy na czekanie.

Ja: A na co czekasz?

Hili: Żebyś wreszcie otworzył tę puszkę.

From Twitter for your amusement:

Identity politic’s finest hour

It’s 2019 ffs. If a man wants to have a house that identifies as a restaurant, that’s up to him. pic.twitter.com/QYWxPAhykQ — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) January 11, 2019

More flocks of birds

Fantastic murmuration of starlings tonight, 10 minutes from home. Absolutely spectacular, particularly when the entire flock flew right over our heads. Might need an umbrella next time (not for the rain) #murmuration #nature #birds @BirdWatchIE pic.twitter.com/Vccuhdecej — John Leech (@leechfish) January 10, 2019

The best dogs

Water is fun

Truer words were never spoken

Please, God, don't let Beto get hemorrhoidshttps://t.co/ipQYk9yXwE — PeachesHat (@Popehat) January 10, 2019

Someone who may need to consult his doctor. Or his mum.

I… I don't think that's how babies are made. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vMoIYER1xI — TakedownMRAs (@TakedownMRAs) January 11, 2019

Truly impressive

Burn the witch pic.twitter.com/knW6R4lWYQ — Gautam Trivedi (@KaptanHindustan) January 11, 2019

Real life problems

Enter Password. Wrong. Wrong. Wrong. Reset Password. New password can’t be old password. *Sets fire to computer* — Sniper Barbie (@LadyRed_6) January 11, 2019

This is pretty cool, better than the movies even.

An early contender for daftest headline of the year.

Tapas. Lots of cheese and processed meat. Really bad, would offset all the beneficial health effects of the cocaine. pic.twitter.com/zHmpdCF8uk — . (@twlldun) January 10, 2019