Hawaii: Ducks and miscellaneous scenes

I guess I’m addicted to ducks, because part of my trip involves a twice-daily trip to a lovely nearby marina to feed a handful of ducks whom I’ve come to recognize. The crowd include a mixture of mongrelized ducks with genes from mallards, muscovys, and perhaps Hawaiian ducks (Anas wyvilliana), closely related to mallards. There are also small black ducks with white collars, which may be some domestic breed I’ve never seen.

At any rate, I’ve been able to find Honey & Co.’s high quality duck food here, and the waterfowl get that and mealworms.

Me at the local marina, which connects to the ocean. There are a fair number of ducks (at least three are visible), though I don’t know how they survive in salt water. What do they drink?

Evening feeding:

Sunset over the highway:

A mother and ducklings in a local park near the Marina’s outlet. There were ten, now down to seven. This makes me ineffably sad, even though I know such attrition is “natural.” All I can do to help them is give food to the ducklings, but there are many hungry mallards about to steal their food:

A Hawaiian stilt, (Himantopus mexicanus knudseni) an endangered subspecies of the black-necked stilt. Six of them live in the marina. I don’t feed them, but love to watch them fly or walk on those ridiculously long legs. I’ve named the head stilt (below), who always checks us out, Rumpel, and the other five are Rumpel Stilt’s Kin. Since Rumpel sounds Jewish, the other five are called Gimpel, Moish’, Schlomo, Yetta, and Sadie.

The island of Molokai visible to the southeast. It’s 22 miles away.

Local surf. I’ve seen surfboarding, but on two trips to the North Shore, where some of the world’s biggest and most treacherous waves occur, I haven’t seen big surf. Note the person standing dangerously close to the shore.

A very foolish local taking photos while driving on a winding shore road. Cops take note!

Dole pineapple fields on the way to the North Shore:

Downtown Honolulu. This is ‘Iolani Palace, the residence of Hawaii’s rulers from 1845 (Kamehameha III) to 1893 (Queen Liliʻuokalani). It’s now a museum, a National Historic Landmark, and “the only royal palace on U.S. soil”.

Across the street is a building that, Wikipedia tells me, is “Aliʻiōlani Hale. . . a building located in downtown Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, currently used as the home of the Hawaiʻi State Supreme Court. It is the former seat of government of the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi and the Republic of Hawaiʻi.”

“Located in the building’s courtyard is the famed gold-leaf statue of Kamehameha the Great.”

This is indeed a famous statue. This is one case of cultural appropriation that does seem grossly insensitive in several ways. I’d heard of the statue long before I saw it. From Wikipedia:

The statue had its origins in 1878 when Walter M. Gibson, a member of the Hawaiian government at the time, wanted to commemorate the 100-year arrival of Captain Cook to the Hawaiian Islands. The legislature appropriated $10,000 for the project and made Gibson the director of the project, which originally included native Hawaiians but they soon were off the project and Gibson ran the project by himself. Gibson contacted Thomas R. Gould, a Boston sculptor living abroad in Florence, Italy to create the statue. Even though photographs of Polynesians had been sent to him so that Gould could make an appropriate likeness, he seemed to ignore them. A Roman nose and more European features were adopted. This is most likely due to the fact that Gould was in Italy studying Roman sculpture. The stance of a Roman general with gesturing hand, spear, and cape are also Roman appropriations. The belt or sash on the statue’s waist is a symbolic rendering of the Sacred Sash of Liloa. In 1880, the initial sculpture was sent to Paris, France, to be cast in bronze.

The original was lost in a shipwreck in the Falklands but was insured and replaced with this second casting. Then the original was recovered; it now stands at Kohala on the Big Island (“Hawaii”) in front of Kamehameha’s birthplace.

Kamehameha I (1736[?]-1819) was the founder and first ruler of the Kingdom of Hawaii.

And my two cat friends, the rescue Persian Pi and the rescue ginger-and-what cat Loki, who used to go outside but now just looks out the window: