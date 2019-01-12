Arab Christians riot in Israel over musem’s display of a crucified Ronald McDonald

Lest you forget that it’s not just Muslim believers who get enraged by images of gods and prophets, have a look at this article from the Times of Israel (click on screenshot) about a big tempest in a small teapot at the Haifa Museum of Art. Haaretz also reports on the physical battle.
Enlarged, from Haaretz:
Apparently hundreds of Arab Christian demonstrators, incensed that this artwork—“McJesus,” by Finnish artist Janei Leinonen—tried to force their way into the Museum, leading to a clash with the police. Three cops were injured by rocks thrown by protestors, and the police retaliated with tear gas and stun grenades. A protestor also threw a Molotov cocktail at the Museum on Thursday.
The crucified Ronald McDonald has been on display for over five months as part of the Museum’s “Sacred Goods” exhibit, whose purpose is to “focus on the responses of contemporary artists to issues of religion and faith in the contemporary global reality, which is dominated by the consumer culture.” This statue seems to be right in line with that purpose, and reminds me of a similar protested artwork: American artist Andres Serrano’s “Piss Christ“. That was a photograph of a crucifix immersed in a beaker of the artist’s own urine:
Like “McJesus,” Serrano said his work wasn’t intended to make fun of Christianity, but to call attention to the commercialization of icons in modern religious culture. Nevertheless, it too was protested when exhibited in 1989, and even the budget of the American National Endowment for the Arts was cut. When “Piss Christ” was shown at the National Gallery of Victoria in Australia, it was attacked with a hammer and the Gallery had to cancel the show. And it was “vandalized beyond repair” when exhibited in Avignon, France, though it was reconstructed from the original photograph.
One would think that believers would best leave this alone, as it only calls attention to a work they despise. But when museums cancel these exhibits, the believers win, and even when the work is not anti-religious, canceling it attacks freedom of expression and unduly privileges religion.
Even the avowed secular government of Israel caved to the protestors. As the Times of Israel reports:
On Thursday, Culture Minister Miri Regev sent Haifa Museum director Nissim Tal a letter calling for the sculpture’s removal.
“Disrespect of religious symbols sacred to many worshipers in the world as an act of artistic protest is illegitimate and cannot serve as art at a cultural institution supported by state funds,” she wrote.
Of course it’s legitimate! State funds shouldn’t be used to protect religious sentiments whose meaning is dissected in works of art. And of course disrespecting religious symbols is one of the best ways to raise attention to “artistic protest.”
In response, Museum has proposed a reasonable solution to those enraged:
In response to Friday’s protest, the Haifa Museum said Tal agreed during a meeting with church leaders and officials from the Haifa Municipality to put up a sign at the entrance to the exhibit explaining it contains potentially offensive content.
h/t: Jószef
Yes, this is certainly nothing to clown around about but as long as no quarter pounders are harmed it should be okay. Some people just have no sense of humor or of art.
The bigger crime is artistic.
That’s my problem with these things, too! The problem isn’t that you’re suspending a cross in urine, it’s that you’re suspending ANYTHING in urine and calling it art. That’s disgusting.
And the crucified clown is something a grade school child would think is profound, but is just utter tripe to any over the age of 12.
Actually, if I didn’t know how the Piss Christ was created, I’d appreciate this blurred image in hues of yellow, orange and red – it somehow gives me the impression of a painful end. If the artist had kept his mouth shut about how he had made it, I guess some would admire his work. But he wanted to provoke.
This may be derailing the thread, so please feel free to delete my comment.
Coincidently, I just saw a tweet on my feed concerning this event. As seen through the lens of an apparent antiZionist, her account differs remarkably from the objective take here on WEIT:
Unless the status quo is changed they will get their wish. Life inside Gaza will be unsustainable in a few years. They will die from starvation and disease.
I don’t have an easy solution to offer.
A large proportion of Gazans have refugee status and are supported by the UN. There are also other flows of cash into Gaza. Had the Gazans been forced to make a living like all normal people, I suppose that the dominant mood there wouldn’t be so belligerent.
“Life inside Gaza will be unsustainable in a few years. They will die from starvation and disease.”
You might want to Google “Gaza markets” and look at images section. Doesn’t look like people are starving or shelves are bare.
Google “Gaza shopping” Gaza restaurants” or “Gaza tourism”. Check out Gaza Real estate listings.
Either your scenario is another false Palestinian propaganda product, or everything on Google is controlled by Israel.
With apologies to John and Yoko.
As though Jesus were the only individual ever to be crucified.
Far as I know Ronald McDonald is the only fast-food mascot to be crucified.
So far, anyway. I hear le roi du Burger King and Chuckie Cheese are gettin’ nervous. Colonel Sanders has gone to ground somewhere in Kentucky.
As a kid, my favorite part of church was the McCommunion nuggets and Hi-C Orange, but I became an vegetarian in my 20’s. Apostasy is good for my cholesterol levels.
Ronald died for your sins…of having bad taste. (I confess I love McDonald’s bacon, egg, and cheese biscuits.)
Putting up a sign warning of potentially offensive content is not going to placate the offended. But I don’t see a better way to respond to this. One could wish that the protesters would see the light, but that does not seem remotely likely.
I would suggest a warning at the entrance of ALL museums:
WARNING. CONTENTS MAY OFFEND.
Displays in this museum may not comport with your beliefs/religion/philosophy/worldview/alternative facts. If any display is offensive to you,it is your democratic right to look at something else instead.
It’s sad that this gathering didn’t take the moral high ground as a peaceful protest, which would have been the right thing to do. I don’t think displays desecrating religious or national symbols are generally appropriate in museums (imagine if it were a Star of David or the flag of Israel or the United States – I would personally object to that myself, if I saw it here in the US) – but violence is never the answer in such cases, a worse wrong doesn’t make a right.
If I were an Israeli Christian offended by this item, I would stand in silent protest in front of the museum with a reproduction of some famous, beautiful Jesus painting.
It is nauseating how artists smear the venerated icon of Ronald McDonald with tawdry religion. What sacrilege will they think of next; images with buns between burgers or fries without salt!?
But is there a historical Ronald McDonald, or is it just a myth?
A more relevant message would have depicted the evil Spawn of Kroc crucifying a decent hamburger.
“Ronald! Come down off that cross and quit clowning around!”
The thin skins of the deluded reveals itself yet again.
And so, because of religious outrage, everyone on the planet gets to see a crappy piece of art.
I sense a Jesus and Mo strip coming on!
I’ve wondered, these crucified figures always have nails through their hands. Could that carry enough weight? Wouldn’t the weight of the body just rip the hands to pieces? I’m not sure, shouldn’t it be through the wrists, between radius and ulna?
Note, I’m not volunteering for a real experiment to find out.
I think the same. Or maybe the wrists or arms were tied to the cross and the nails are just auxiliary. But I have never seen a crucifixion depicted by an eye-witness, which would answere the question. Early Roman artists were not drawn to this theme, unlike their Christian successors. I suppose that such a widespread display of the image of a torture victim makes people from non-Christian cultures roll their eyes.
I don’t have the precise reference to hand, but I do recall reading somewhere that experiments using human corpses have been performed to test the mechanics of crucifixion, and that the nails do indeed have to go through the wrist. Nailing through the hands isn’t strong enough to support the weight of a human body.
Archaeological evidence shows the nails were driven through the wrists.
I’ve been looking it up: it is a nest of nails. There is no unanimity (to put it mildly) and there are dozens of ways of ‘crucifying’. Some with ‘support’ by nailing through the genitalia, which would allow to nail through the hands instead of the wrists.
I think the archaeological evidence you refer to was presented by Mr Haas, but his findings have been disputed by several others. One thing is sure, this is a problem that has been under discussion for centuries, nothing original 😦 Books have been written, and I’m sure one could write another one.
As far as I can see the only areas where crucifixion is still used in the 21st Century as punishment is in some arab countries (United Emirates, Saud -how does that fail to surprise me?).
Yes, between the radius and the ulna. There is also evidence that the cross had a “seat” bar. This kept the victim alive longer to prolong the agony.
Was it a ‘seat’ or a (wooden nailing -kegging?) nailing through the genitalia? But yes, that is mentioned indeed.
Often the legs were broken, increasing the suffering while shortening it at the same time. Reminiscent of breaking on the wheel.
When you start looking up these ways of executing you see there is no end to the creativity humans have in torturing their conspecifics to death.
One thing has a near consensus: the crucified were stripped naked, no loincloth, although Jewish women were crucified facing the cross, “modesty” privilege. Apparently this modesty was only granted to Jewish women (by Romans? I somehow find that hard to believe).
So all these statues of Jesus (who didn’t actually exist) hanging on a cross with his dangly bits discreetly wrapped in a loincloth are bogus? I mean, even boguser than usual.
Maybe, as a genetic freak (considering his ancestry and his apparent disinterest in wimmin (except, possibly and apocryphally, Mary Magdalene)) he didn’t actually have dangly bits for the Romans to whack a nine inch nail through.
The possibilities are fascinating.
I have, however, some understanding to the poor Israeli Christians. Sandwiched between Islamists and ultra-orthodox Jews (the dread of flight crews and air travellers), they never get any limelight and must feel neglected. I suppose that museums in Israel, as in other countries, never show images of Mohammed so that not to offend Islamists; the ultra-orthodox Jews recently got evolution exhibits curtained; so Christians end up as the only group with no say about museum exhibits. Time to catch up!
Are there other places in the world where Christians would behave like this – throwing a Molotov cocktail at a museum over an art piece?
Or are they just picking up bad habits?
Never ever heard of McJesus – until they started rioting over it.
It seems likely Serrano and Leinonen knew there works would likely trigger violent protest from believers. They probably think of the protest as part of the work of art broadly construed. The physical object of art can be destroyed and still, the destruction can be seen as part of the artistic statement.
Had God waited 20 more centuries to send His Son to save us, the Last Supper would have taken place at McDonald’s.
There’d be massive competition to host that meal. Wendy’s, Burger King, Arby’s, etc. would all be fighting for it. Priceless PR value:
“Jesus ate here”
While they were eating, Jesus took the fries box, and when he had given thanks, he gave it to his disciples, saying, “Take it; this is my body.”
Smashing a urine-filled jar truly is an act of martyrdom.
You dined on his sins
English is not my mother tongue, so, pleae, tell me : shouldn’t these Arab Christians be called Christian Arabs ?
That’s what feels right to me, but I can’t say why.
Either way is correct.
I am also a non-native English speaker, but I suppose that in this case, “Arab Christians” is to be preferred because they act motivated by their religion. Actually, “Arab” could be omitted altogether, but it specifies that the protesters are citizens, not visiting foreigners.
Perhaps they should just turn the room temperature to below freezing so the little snowflakes don’t melt.