Arab Christians riot in Israel over musem’s display of a crucified Ronald McDonald

Lest you forget that it’s not just Muslim believers who get enraged by images of gods and prophets, have a look at this article from the Times of Israel (click on screenshot) about a big tempest in a small teapot at the Haifa Museum of Art. Haaretz also reports on the physical battle.

Enlarged, from Haaretz:

Apparently hundreds of Arab Christian demonstrators, incensed that this artwork—“McJesus,” by Finnish artist Janei Leinonen—tried to force their way into the Museum, leading to a clash with the police. Three cops were injured by rocks thrown by protestors, and the police retaliated with tear gas and stun grenades. A protestor also threw a Molotov cocktail at the Museum on Thursday.

The crucified Ronald McDonald has been on display for over five months as part of the Museum’s “Sacred Goods” exhibit, whose purpose is to “focus on the responses of contemporary artists to issues of religion and faith in the contemporary global reality, which is dominated by the consumer culture.” This statue seems to be right in line with that purpose, and reminds me of a similar protested artwork: American artist Andres Serrano’s “Piss Christ“. That was a photograph of a crucifix immersed in a beaker of the artist’s own urine:

Like “McJesus,” Serrano said his work wasn’t intended to make fun of Christianity, but to call attention to the commercialization of icons in modern religious culture. Nevertheless, it too was protested when exhibited in 1989, and even the budget of the American National Endowment for the Arts was cut. When “Piss Christ” was shown at the National Gallery of Victoria in Australia, it was attacked with a hammer and the Gallery had to cancel the show. And it was “vandalized beyond repair” when exhibited in Avignon, France, though it was reconstructed from the original photograph.

One would think that believers would best leave this alone, as it only calls attention to a work they despise. But when museums cancel these exhibits, the believers win, and even when the work is not anti-religious, canceling it attacks freedom of expression and unduly privileges religion.

Even the avowed secular government of Israel caved to the protestors. As the Times of Israel reports:

On Thursday, Culture Minister Miri Regev sent Haifa Museum director Nissim Tal a letter calling for the sculpture’s removal. “Disrespect of religious symbols sacred to many worshipers in the world as an act of artistic protest is illegitimate and cannot serve as art at a cultural institution supported by state funds,” she wrote.

Of course it’s legitimate! State funds shouldn’t be used to protect religious sentiments whose meaning is dissected in works of art. And of course disrespecting religious symbols is one of the best ways to raise attention to “artistic protest.”

In response, Museum has proposed a reasonable solution to those enraged:

In response to Friday’s protest, the Haifa Museum said Tal agreed during a meeting with church leaders and officials from the Haifa Municipality to put up a sign at the entrance to the exhibit explaining it contains potentially offensive content.

h/t: Jószef