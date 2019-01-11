Spot the lizards!

Here’s a picture that Matthew found on Twitter. It shows two lizards. Can you spot both? I’m not giving the original tweet, as it contains the answer, but I will in the reveal at noon Chicago time.
Ah – not too hard! Will not spoil for others 😉
Simples. Found ’em.
As these spot the critters go, this wasn’t too hard.
One Lizard is on the leaves and other is on the rock.
Was not too hard after blowing up the shot.
Got.