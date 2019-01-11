Spot the lizards!

Here’s a picture that Matthew found on Twitter. It shows two lizards. Can you spot both? I’m not giving the original tweet, as it contains the answer, but I will in the reveal at noon Chicago time.

  1. Dominic
    Posted January 11, 2019 at 8:17 am | Permalink

    Ah – not too hard! Will not spoil for others 😉

  2. Frank Bath
    Posted January 11, 2019 at 8:18 am | Permalink

    Simples. Found ’em.

  3. answersingenghis
    Posted January 11, 2019 at 8:29 am | Permalink

    As these spot the critters go, this wasn’t too hard.

  4. Venkata Anudeep Bhee
    Posted January 11, 2019 at 8:32 am | Permalink

    One Lizard is on the leaves and other is on the rock.

  5. Randall Schenck
    Posted January 11, 2019 at 9:19 am | Permalink

    Was not too hard after blowing up the shot.

  6. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted January 11, 2019 at 9:24 am | Permalink

    Got.

