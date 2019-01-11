Here are the lizards!

Did you spot both lizards in this morning’s photo? It wasn’t all that easy! Here’s the original tweet and then the reveal (click on the second tweet to see both circled reptiles).
Voilà!
I hope you #FoundThatLizard x 2! I had to do something special since it’s the first challenge of the new year and because I’m hosting @herpetALLogy! If you found them🦎🦎congrats! If not no worries there’s always next week. Thanks for playing !!!!🦎🦎🦎 pic.twitter.com/LpmQEwrVXP
— Earyn McGee, MSc🦎🦎🦎 (@Afro_Herper) January 10, 2019
I found the one in the yellow circle but the other one eluded me completely… time to take another look at the picture.
Ouch! That one is taking the proverbial… I dimissed the second lizard as a part of gthe vegetation.
At least PCCe didn’t label this one medium to easy 😀