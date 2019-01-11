Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, January 11, 2019, and in one week I return to the mainland. It’s National Hot Toddy Day, a drink appropriate for Chicago but not here, as it’s a hot drink of whiskey, honey, water, and spices. In Pennsylvania it’s Sister Rosetta Tharpe Day, honoring a famous gospel singer whose rhythm-and-blues style led to her being called “the godmother of rock and roll.” You can see how songs like this one, “Rock Me”, would influence the beginning of rock:

Today’s Google Doodle, seen only in the U.S., celebrates the legendary bluegrass banjo player Earl Scruggs, it’s on January 11 not because Scruggs was born or died on that day (he was born on January 6, 1924, and died on March 28, 2012), but because the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, North Carolina, promoting Southern music, opened five years ago today. The Doodle shows his three-finger style of banjo picking that’s become standard for bluegrass music.

On January 11, 630, Muhammad and his followers were reported to have conquered Mecca.

On this day in 1569, the first recorded lottery in England took place (prizes were awarded), but it was one in which “everybody shall have prizes”: every ticketholder got a prize, and the money spent on prizes equaled the money spent on tickets. Why did Queen Elizabeth I, who organized it, do such a thing. Well, the tickets went on sale in 1566, so the lottery was an interest-free loan to the English government for three years.

On January 11, 1908, the Grand Canyon National Monument (now a National Park) was created. On this day in 1922, insulin was first used to treat diabetes: the patient was a dying 14-year-old Canadian named Leonard Thompson. After a few glitches with the injection purity, he went on to live 14 more years, taking daily shots of insulin. On this day in 1935, Amelia Earhart became the first person to fly solo from Hawaii to California.

On January 11, 1946, Enver Hoxha declared the formation of the People’s Republic of Albania, with himself (of course) as head of state. He remained the boss until his death in 1985. On this day in 1964, according to Wikipedia, “Surgeon General of the United States Dr. Luther Terry, M.D., publishes the landmark report Smoking and Health: Report of the Advisory Committee to the Surgeon General of the United States saying that smoking may be hazardous to health, sparking national and worldwide anti-smoking efforts.” That was the formal beginning of the anti-smoking campaign.

On this day in 1972, East Pakistan renamed itself Bangladesh; the country had been independent since December of 1971. Finally, on this day in 1973, the American League (baseball) adopted the designated hitter rule, so that the pitcher didn’t have to bat. I didn’t and don’t agree with that—the pitcher should BAT!. (The National League doesn’t use designated hitters, except during the World Series and only in even-numbered years.)

Notables born on this day include Nicolas Steno (1638), Ezra Cornell (1807), G. W. Pierce (1872), Aldo Leopold (1887), Alan Paton (1903), Naomi Judd (1946),

Those who died on January 11 include Francis Scott Key (1843), Thomas Hardy (1928), Emanuel Lasker (1941), Alberto Giacometti (1966), Isidor Rabi (1988; Nobel Laureate), Éric Rohmer (2010), Edmund Hillary (2008), David Nelson (2011), and Anita Ekberg (2015).

Here’s a lovely Giacometti, “The Cat” (1954). It sold for $12.6 million:

Front view:

JA: Hili, you are distracting me. Hili: On the contrary, I’m your inspiration.

In Polish:

Ja: Hili, rozpraszasz mnie.

Hili: Przeciwnie, jestem twoją inspiracją.

