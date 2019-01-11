Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, January 11, 2019, and in one week I return to the mainland. It’s National Hot Toddy Day, a drink appropriate for Chicago but not here, as it’s a hot drink of whiskey, honey, water, and spices. In Pennsylvania it’s Sister Rosetta Tharpe Day, honoring a famous gospel singer whose rhythm-and-blues style led to her being called “the godmother of rock and roll.” You can see how songs like this one, “Rock Me”, would influence the beginning of rock:
Today’s Google Doodle, seen only in the U.S., celebrates the legendary bluegrass banjo player Earl Scruggs, it’s on January 11 not because Scruggs was born or died on that day (he was born on January 6, 1924, and died on March 28, 2012), but because the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, North Carolina, promoting Southern music, opened five years ago today. The Doodle shows his three-finger style of banjo picking that’s become standard for bluegrass music.
On January 11, 630, Muhammad and his followers were reported to have conquered Mecca.
On this day in 1569, the first recorded lottery in England took place (prizes were awarded), but it was one in which “everybody shall have prizes”: every ticketholder got a prize, and the money spent on prizes equaled the money spent on tickets. Why did Queen Elizabeth I, who organized it, do such a thing. Well, the tickets went on sale in 1566, so the lottery was an interest-free loan to the English government for three years.
On January 11, 1908, the Grand Canyon National Monument (now a National Park) was created. On this day in 1922, insulin was first used to treat diabetes: the patient was a dying 14-year-old Canadian named Leonard Thompson. After a few glitches with the injection purity, he went on to live 14 more years, taking daily shots of insulin. On this day in 1935, Amelia Earhart became the first person to fly solo from Hawaii to California.
On January 11, 1946, Enver Hoxha declared the formation of the People’s Republic of Albania, with himself (of course) as head of state. He remained the boss until his death in 1985. On this day in 1964, according to Wikipedia, “Surgeon General of the United States Dr. Luther Terry, M.D., publishes the landmark report Smoking and Health: Report of the Advisory Committee to the Surgeon General of the United States saying that smoking may be hazardous to health, sparking national and worldwide anti-smoking efforts.” That was the formal beginning of the anti-smoking campaign.
On this day in 1972, East Pakistan renamed itself Bangladesh; the country had been independent since December of 1971. Finally, on this day in 1973, the American League (baseball) adopted the designated hitter rule, so that the pitcher didn’t have to bat. I didn’t and don’t agree with that—the pitcher should BAT!. (The National League doesn’t use designated hitters, except during the World Series and only in even-numbered years.)
Notables born on this day include Nicolas Steno (1638), Ezra Cornell (1807), G. W. Pierce (1872), Aldo Leopold (1887), Alan Paton (1903), Naomi Judd (1946),
Those who died on January 11 include Francis Scott Key (1843), Thomas Hardy (1928), Emanuel Lasker (1941), Alberto Giacometti (1966), Isidor Rabi (1988; Nobel Laureate), Éric Rohmer (2010), Edmund Hillary (2008), David Nelson (2011), and Anita Ekberg (2015).
Here’s a lovely Giacometti, “The Cat” (1954). It sold for $12.6 million:
Front view:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, some animal’s egos are doing just fine.
JA: Hili, you are distracting me.Hili: On the contrary, I’m your inspiration.
Ja: Hili, rozpraszasz mnie.
Hili: Przeciwnie, jestem twoją inspiracją.
Here’s Pi, my feline BFF in Hawaii and a Wilford Brimley lookalike.
achooo!
Some tweets from Grania. The first one is from Matthew Inman of the Oatmeal, and is more or less me (except for the dog part):
Herpers are SO macho!
That dog needs a good swatting by the cat:
Watch this video of an old speech by Trump, now oddly relevant:
Interspecies love (dedicated to Stephen Barnard):
And some tweets from Matthew. The first shows that The Two Cultures are alive and well:
Matthew calls this a “sadness antidote,” and it will be for some. Look at that first moggie!
Matthew loves optical illusions. The lines to which the caption refers are the horizontal ones above and below the bars:
What a lovely experience for this surfer!
And this is news to me!
I remember a Quote by the late great Glen Campbell, he wished he could play the Banjo like Earl Scruggs and then forget about it.
I can relate to the Oatmeal comic, except for the cat sitting on the back of the chair. No, if I’m reading, the cat will be sitting on my chest with its butt in my face.
There is no time on this post. Oh well, time is meaningless in Hawaii. I am of the same opinion on the pitchers and batting. Some are not so good at hitting but frankly it is half the manager’s job – when to hit for the pitcher. Besides – Babe Ruth was a pitcher.
I have a feeling we’re not in the Central Time Zone anymore, Toto. 🙂
Like you and our host, I’m anti-DH in baseball, but there’s a case to made the other way, too. See here.
I think not seeing the time stamp on the post was because I was looking for it while on comments. It goes away after you hit comments. Oh well.
The case for the DH sounds like it was made by Trump as it is full of mostly BS. Looking to keep older player in the line up after they can no longer play in the field is really lame. To say one poor hitter causes a boring game is nuts. What causes a boring game is slow pitching and a manager changing pitchers every 5 minutes. The game has expanded to the point of ruin. There are way too many average players and they are paid way too much money. That is the cause of falling baseball fans. If lots of batting and home runs make baseball they need to bring back all the drugs and hit lots of home runs.
Anyone who enjoys interesting music should check out this new music video by a Mongolian band named The Hu. It is billed as “heavy metal” but it isn’t what you might expect. Traditional instruments and traditional Mongolian guttural singing. No blistering electric guitars or screaming. The video quality is high and it is visually gorgeous. It is very interesting to see / hear a very different culture mix elements of their traditional forms with elements of modern western metal, both lyrically and musically.
The HU – Wolf Totem
This 2nd video is interesting also. Musically I don’t like it as much, not bad at all though, but lyrically it is fascinating.
The HU – Yuve Yuve Yu
Thanks for the link–I’ll have to check it out! I love it when metal bands pay homage to their history; metal is all about passion, and is the only way to do justice to many such stories. See Jag Panzer’s “Thane to the Throne” for example!
As a metal head, the various perspectives on metal always amuse me. I mean yeah, there’s ample blistering electric guitars and screaming involved–you have Dragonforce and Hammerfall and the like. But you also have groups like Nighwish, which are less “blistering electric guitars” and more “full orchestras”. And groups like Von Canto, which is semi-acapella (they have a drummer, but that’s it; the rest of the band sings). Black Sabbath, the godfather of metal bands, made extensive use of harmonicas, and harps and bagpipes show up more than you’d expect.
Metal is one of those things that’s hard to pin down; you know it when you hear it, but defining the limits within possibility space is notoriously difficult.
That’s interesting, thanks! Looks like it’s time for me to re-read The Secret History of the Mongols.
Did Alfred Russel Wallace by chance have a reputation for being . . . uh, a substantial male?
“The National League doesn’t use designated hitters, except during the World Series and only in even-numbered years.”
This has got to be one of the most bizarre sports ideas since the invention of the ball. Can anyone explain it?
They are attempting to make it even or more fair since one league does not use the DH and one does. Idea being the DH team has an advantage. The whole idea of the DH is pretty stupid. Next they will come up with a whole team of specialist who either hit or play field. Won’t that be fun.
Thanks. Maybe some day there will begin an era of correction in baseball. A conservative movement that will remove all the “improvements” and return to the good old days of Alexander Joy Cartwright.
Actually, the points made were that this is not improvement. Even a liberal can be against change if it is not improving things. I suspect you confuse the conservative/liberal definition.