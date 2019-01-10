Matthew sent me this tweet, but I thought it deserved to be elevated to a “Spot the. . ” post. Can you spot the Persian leopard? (It’s a subspecies of Panthera pardus, which includes the familiar African leopard.)

There will be no reveal as this is of medium difficulty. But it does show how well camouflaged this cat is

تصویری زیبا از استتار فوق العاده: پلنگ را پیدا کنین

Stunning picture of incredible camouflage: spot the Persian leopard pic.twitter.com/HyC8HR3zCe — Mohammad Farhadinia (@MSFarhadinia) January 10, 2019