Spot the Persian leopard

Matthew sent me this tweet, but I thought it deserved to be elevated to a “Spot the. . ” post. Can you spot the Persian leopard? (It’s a subspecies of Panthera pardus, which includes the familiar African leopard.)

There will be no reveal as this is of medium difficulty. But it does show how well camouflaged this cat is

  1. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted January 10, 2019 at 11:48 am | Permalink

    Took me a moment! I would be dead now.

    • mikeyc
      Posted January 10, 2019 at 11:55 am | Permalink

      Yeah, he’s much closer than I expected. Yikes.

      • rickflick
        Posted January 10, 2019 at 12:13 pm | Permalink

        You can see the yellows of his eyes.

  2. ploubere
    Posted January 10, 2019 at 11:52 am | Permalink

    He looks hungry.

  3. GBJames
    Posted January 10, 2019 at 12:11 pm | Permalink

    He looks like a ghost.

  4. garman
    Posted January 10, 2019 at 12:16 pm | Permalink

    I see just his head. Where’s the rest of his body? Is it all hidden or should I be able to see it?

  5. Smokedpaprika
    Posted January 10, 2019 at 1:15 pm | Permalink

    “Here’s lookin’ at you, kid!”

