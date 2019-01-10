Matthew sent me this tweet, but I thought it deserved to be elevated to a “Spot the. . ” post. Can you spot the Persian leopard? (It’s a subspecies of Panthera pardus, which includes the familiar African leopard.)
There will be no reveal as this is of medium difficulty. But it does show how well camouflaged this cat is
Took me a moment! I would be dead now.
Yeah, he’s much closer than I expected. Yikes.
You can see the yellows of his eyes.
He looks hungry.
He looks like a ghost.
I see just his head. Where’s the rest of his body? Is it all hidden or should I be able to see it?
“Here’s lookin’ at you, kid!”