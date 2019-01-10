A creationist writes in

Your response to “charles darwin was not a scientist” proves one thing: only a “professor” can come up with such total stupidity. You’re as ignorant as you are phony. You sing to your choir. Outside that choir you’re a complete moron when it comes to science. You don’t seem to know the mountain of evidence that proves conclusively evolution never happened. Wake up!

Dr. Coyne is out of Chicago until January 18. However, he does not respond to the many emails he gets from ignorant morons so cowardly that they lack the guts to give their real names. You have been auto-identified as one of these morons, and there will be no further communication from this site as your email address has been blocked.

My temptation was first to reply to this guy, but what would be the point of that? His mind wouldn’t change, even if I told him about Why Evolution is True. Should I express my own feelings to him? I thought about sending the following email, but in the end just decided to ignore him (I’m assuming the correspondent is male, which has about a 97% probability of being correct).

But that’s still a response, and what these people want is attention. Perhaps he’ll see his email here (I have no idea if he reads this site), which does constitute a kind of attention, but so be it.

Perhaps I should prepare some kind of checklist to explain why an email is being ignored. Francis Crick used a mailed reply card; I presume he circled the relevant request: