A creationist writes in

Although over the years I’ve become largely inured to the invective I get from creationists as well as Woke Leftists, it takes an effort of (nonfree) will to not react to mushbrained emails like the one I got yesterday. I enclose the email address since it appears to be fake. (I’m not sure which post this miscreant is replying to, but perhaps an enterprising reader can find it.)
Hey Coyne,
Your response to “charles darwin was not a scientist” proves one thing: only a “professor” can come up with such total stupidity. You’re as ignorant as you are phony. You sing to your choir. Outside that choir you’re a complete moron when it comes to science. You don’t seem to know the mountain of evidence that proves conclusively evolution never happened. Wake up!
My temptation was first to reply to this guy, but what would be the point of that? His mind wouldn’t change, even if I told him about Why Evolution is True. Should I express my own feelings to him? I thought about sending the following email, but in the end just decided to ignore him (I’m assuming the correspondent is male, which has about a 97% probability of being correct).
AUTOREPLY FROM J. COYNE
Dr. Coyne is out of Chicago until January 18. However, he does not respond to the many emails he gets from ignorant morons so cowardly that they lack the guts to give their real names. You have been auto-identified as one of these morons, and there will be no further communication from this site as your email address has been blocked.
But that’s still a response, and what these people want is attention. Perhaps he’ll see his email here (I have no idea if he reads this site), which does constitute a kind of attention, but so be it.
Perhaps I should prepare some kind of checklist to explain why an email is being ignored. Francis Crick used a mailed reply card; I presume he circled the relevant request:
It’s also likely that this is a Russian troll, or just a generic one. Best to ignore it.
Most unlikely.
FWIW, is an actual server.
Absolutely do not respond. A response of any sort is exactly what a cretin like this wants.
I do like your proposed autoreply, though.
The “autoreply” is perfect for this kind of person. He craves YOUR attention; he’ll be miffed if he thinks the attention of a robot is the only thing he’s earned.
This could very easily be an American moron, I would not attempt to blame this on Russia. I think completely ignoring this type is the best way to go. Hit delete and move on as if nothing has happened because it hasn’t. Time is too important to be wasted and this was certainly a waste.
+1. Perfect, Randall.
A lesson for Us All: I G N O R E. Utterly.
These people are attention – *astards; and
I quite frankly within my decades’ time
‘ve had my fill of trying.trying to be
with them civil and, reason – forbid, helpful
to them.
N O T worth any of my effort and time. Squat.
Blue
Yes, hit delete and move on. We’re not getting any younger.
Where’s your sense of fun? A note like Jerry’s “autoreply” is entertaining.
Any reply serves to validate PCC’s email address to the sender. Best not to reply in situations like this.
Jerry’s email is already publicly known.
I was speaking generally about the risk of replying to an unwanted email. In this particular case, we don’t know if the owner of the bot personally obtained Jerry’s email address. They might have bought a list of websites with authors’ email addresses on the dark web. Such lists undoubtedly contain at least some unreliable information. Regardless, the simple rule of not replying to undesirable emails is the best to follow, IMHO.
Ignoring such emails is the best policy. Block the email addresses too. 🙂
A crude Google search:
Evolution never happened: about 127,000,000 results
Evolution happened: about 394,000,000 results.
Hardly a mountain of conclusive evidence that evolution never happened – unless you *only* count the books/articles that support your point of view.
Following your idea, I got 263,000,000 results fo “God existence”. So God existence may be more subject to discussion than the reality of evolution.
A possible response…
“One purpose of this site is to share information about our evolutionary heritage. The level of the information offered calls for a modest level of understanding of evolutionary changes that have occurred over time for all species, including the long line of human ancestry. I would encourage you to consider returning to the site when you have gained that requisite level of understanding.”
That email triggers my “bot” sense. It may be an automated email since it contains nothing that reflects you personally or a particular context. I see no reason to respond.
The “Hey Coyne” part also makes it sound like a bot-generated email.
I’m surprised some people think this is a bot. It is context-specific and very much the sort of thing a creationist would write.
I’m imagining a bot that examines new posts on a huge list of websites for which it has email addresses of authors. If that new post contains certain words, such as “evolution”, it sends a generic anti-evolution email like the one we see, customized by the name (“Hey (name)”).
You don’t seem to know the mountain of evidence that proves conclusively evolution never happened. Wake up!
Well come one then, let’s have some links so we can all become as edumacated as you so obviously are.
The “Hey Coyne” would have got him flushed at my place.
If your correspondent were to read WEIT then he would understand evolution, and anybody who understands evolution accepts its truth. The trouble is that creationism doesn’t even amount to a viable hypothesis, in the sense of making meaningful predictions that can be tested. On the whole I’d agree that ignore is the best policy for those whose IQ is clearly challenged.
Evelyn Waugh, I have read, had a printed reply card that said: “Mr. Evelyn Waugh sincerely regrets that he cannot do what you so kindly suggest.”
It is nice to be in a choir though.
Yes, but choirs usually sing, they don’t get sung to. But I agree, nice to be in it, especially as I wasn’t allowed in the school choir.
Indeed… see 15 by Ken. He couldn’t even get that right – I think Ken is being very polite to assume that sing to the choir is anything other than an idiotic misquote.
Well… during rehearsals maybe?
Perfect!
+many😻
Nah, that would be — to employ your correspondent’s own mangled metaphor* — to sing to the tone-deaf.
*I’ve always heard (and used) the idiom as “preach to the choir” — viz., to endeavor to persuade those already committed to the cause. I don’t know what “sing to the choir” might mean, but it must be something else.
I was thinking this guy should be good for at least undersecretary in the current administration. Which department handles singing choirs?
My first instinct when I see things like this is usually to be kind of sympathetic, as I have a handful of people with schizophrenia spectrum (or bipolar, those two diagnoses seem to shift back and forth depending on the doctor) disorders in my life. I can kind of picture them writing things like this on a bad day and mostly it would mean they were experiencing a lot of psychic pain over the thought of some sort of “conspiracy” or Unseen Forces causing them harm. That sense that “someone is out to get them” can be really painful and they look for a general direction to channel it, something to defend against.
When I turn to despair and temporarily lose my faith in mankind is when on a message board, comments section, etc., that kind of “Oh this is sad, this person has mental health issues” comment gets made and then a bunch of people jump in like “Yeah!” “Right on!”, and so on, and I am at least relatively sure the supporters are not all sock puppets or trolls. This I do find distressing – but, I try to use it as a lesson in empathy. Sometimes in day to day life, especially if you’re healthy and make a decent salary, it’s easy to self-select away from much of the world. Such comments can be a good reminder that A) These sentiments do continue to exist and B)Not everyone can just self-select away from them (hence the empathy part – if I were dealing with that on a daily basis I think I’d be a different person, and not in a good way.)
What I usually answer to evolution-deniers is “You and your ilk certainly did not evolve. Everyone else did!” 😀
Yes, Dr. Coyne, just ignore them else you only encourage them to continue to bait you.
It reads like a parody of a rant on Car Talk.
I would “Ignore” root word for “Ignoramus”.
The style is similar to our current prez., and one might think that he wrote it. But the grammar is slightly better.
I wouldn’t bother answering. After all, if you’ll pardon the expression, it seems that this correspondent is not acting in good faith. 😉
I am once again reminded of one of the oldest and best internet maxims: Don’t feed the trolls.
In her memoir, Rod Serling’s daughter, Anne, indicated he was tempted to respond to nonsense letters with the following:
“Dear Friend, I just thought you ought to know someone is sending out crank mail under your name.”
