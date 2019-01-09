Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Wednesday, January 9, 2019 (I can finally get the year right), and it’s National Apricot Day. In India it’s Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, or “Non Resident Indian Day,” celebrating the contributions of those Indians outside the country who have contributed to its development. (It was on January 9, 1915, that Gandhi returned to India from South Africa.)

We missed yesterday’s Google Doodle, which was an interactive “dino doodle” done by second-grader Sarah Lane. (If you go to the Doodle and click on each item, it moves.) It was the winner in Google’s contest to produce a Doodle about “what inspires me”. Here’s what Google says, and they produced a video that I’ve put below.

[The winner was] 2nd grader Sarah Gomez-Lane, who drew delightful dinosaurs to highlight her dream of becoming a paleontologist! We fell in love with Sarah’s rendering of her dinos, and were blown away by her big (you might even say “dino-sized”!) ambitions for her future, especially at her young age. For the first time in Doodle for Google’s 10-year history, Sarah got to collaborate with the Doodle team to transform her artwork into an animated, interactive experience. She also received $30,000 toward a college scholarship, and her elementary school in Falls Church, VA will receive $50,000 to spend on technology to help students like Sarah continue to pursue what inspires them.

It was on January 9, 1349 that nearly the entire Jewish population of Basel, Switzerland, accused of having caused the plague of Black Death, was rounded up and incinerated. 600 adults were burned and 140 Jewish children forced to become Catholics. On this day in 1806, Lord Nelson, killed at the Battle of Trafalgar, was given a state funeral and interred in St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. On this day in 1909, according to Wikipedia, “Ernest Shackleton, leading the Nimrod Expedition to the South Pole, plants the British flag 97 nautical miles (180 km; 112 mi) from the South Pole, the farthest anyone had ever reached at that time. He didn’t make it, but Roald Amundsen and his men did on December 14, 1911.

On this day in 2005, Mahmoud Abbas was elected (succeeding Yasser Arafat) as President of the Palestinian National Authority. Meet the new boss—same as the old boss. Finally, four years ago today the killers in the Charlie Hebdo massacre in Paris, the two brothers Saïd and Chérif Kouachi, were killed in a standoff with French police. I can’t believe I forgot to post yesterday about the fourth anniversary of the massacre, in which 12 people were killed over cartoons.

Also on that day (January 9), an ISIS supporter killed four Jewish hostages in a kosher supermarket in Paris.

Notables born on this day include Joseph Strauss (1870; designed the Golden Gate Bridge), Richard Halliburton (1900), Richard Nixon (1913), Bob Denver (1935), Joan Baez (1941), Jimmy Page (1944), and Michiko Kakutani (1955).

Those who died on this day include Caroline Herschel (1848), and that’s about it for notables. Herschel was a pioneering German astronomer, unusual for a woman of that era. She discovered eight comets and her honors include these:

She was the first woman to be awarded a Gold Medal of the Royal Astronomical Society (1828), and to be named an Honorary Member of the Royal Astronomical Society (1835, with Mary Somerville). She was also named an honorary member of the Royal Irish Academy (1838). The King of Prussia presented her with a Gold Medal for Science on the occasion of her 96th birthday (1846).

There are no photographs of her, but here’s a painting:

Physicist Brian Cox also named his calico cat, Herschel, after the astronomer. Here’s Herschel pretending to be soup:

On the subject of cats, our friend from Poland faces what is possibly the greatest struggle of her life and career.

Hili: I have a serious dilemma.

A: What dilemma?

Hili: How to chase you away from my chair.

In Polish:

Hili: Mam poważny dylemat.

Ja: Jaki?

Hili: Jak cię wygonić z mojego fotela.

Here’s a cartoon by Lee Judge, sent by reader Diane G.

A trenchant cartoon I found on Facebook:

Reader Gethyn says, “Watch this until the end!”

"What a rollercoaster of character development!" pic.twitter.com/7tpPQLKfVG — Fluff Society (@FluffSociety) January 6, 2019

And reader Barry sent a pet palindrome:

MY PETS (Palindrome) Pets:

A sad dog

or fat cat,

nine dragons

(no garden intact);

a frog,

odd as a step…. — Anthony Etherin (@Anthony_Etherin) January 7, 2019

Another from Barry, “When is it my turn to be groomed?”

Tweets from Grania, the first showing the moment of hatching of a beautiful cuttlefish:

Watch closely this magical moment captured 👉🏼 The birth of a cuttlefish 😍😍😍 🎥ig: terenceyyz pic.twitter.com/ng2xkfaZWi — Life Under Water 🐋 (@LlFEUNDERWATER) January 6, 2019

Civets trying to drink milk. They bite it!

This is how Civets drink milk. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pWcoEHL7uP — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) July 20, 2018

A lovely murmuration of starlings (I can never get enough of these). Sound up, too, to hear the wings:

Filmed this mesmerising #murmuration of starlings over Nobber in Co Meath last night. One of nature's greatest winter spectacles is worth a listen too… pic.twitter.com/pjDByJ4Lej — Philip Bromwell (@philipbromwell) January 8, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. First, a pugnacious pussycat. Watch till the end—the cat clearly won!

You wanna fight? I’ll show you how to fight! 😼👊🏻😅 pic.twitter.com/wANkkpg1qG — Michelle (@Misha19800) January 7, 2019

A heartwarmer: chimp greets former foster parents:

A chimpanzee from the Zoological Wildlife Foundation was reunited with his former foster parents, and the adorable moment was all caught on video. 📹ig: zwfmiami/Instagram pic.twitter.com/mMHDGWs0V8 — The Invisible Man (@invisibleman_17) January 8, 2019

Some snark, though I think Adam is more or less right!

Really helpful pronunciation guide from @AdamRutherford in his Ladybird Genetics book. pic.twitter.com/1dWDuulRRV — Aoife McLysaght (@aoifemcl) January 8, 2019

Of course, because pi are squared!

Here's a useful counterintuitive fact: one 18 inch pizza has more 'pizza' than two 12 inch pizzas pic.twitter.com/hePSpG0pJs — Fermat's Library (@fermatslibrary) January 7, 2019