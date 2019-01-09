University of Chicago newspaper tars college President by finding that he voted in the last Republican primary

Our student newspaper, the Chicago Maroon, had as its big headline the results of its diligent investigation: a trawl through public voting records. And what they found is revealed below (click on screenshot):

Make no mistake about it: this is meant to tar the President—who’s done a pretty damn good job—by implying that he’s a Trump supporter. But of course this was the primary, not the final election, so we don’t know exactly for whom Zimmer voted; here are the candidates:

Frankly, I’m surprised that Dr. Zimmer voted for any of these guys, but of course I don’t know his politics. I’m surprised simply because he doesn’t seem like a Republican and, mainly, because so few academics are Republicans.

But why is this big news? Because the Maroon wants to impugn Zimmer, connecting this primary voting with U of C policies, including our free-speech policy (enacted by a faculty committee) and the letter from the dean of students (not Zimmer) saying we don’t require safe spaces or trigger warnings. The Maroon is pretty much a reflexive social-justice organ: they’re becoming the HuffPost of campus. So here’s how the paper tries to impugn him:

Zimmer has long been coy about his politics, declining to answer a question on the subject in a 2016 interview with The Maroon. In recent years, however, he has become somewhat of a celebrity in conservative circles, earning praise from commentators for publications like the National Review and The Federalist for attacking “safe spaces” and “trigger warnings” as the public face of the University of Chicago’s purportedly pro-free speech stance. Under Zimmer’s leadership, the University has taken a strong anti-union position with respect to graduate student workers, refusing to negotiate following a decisive vote in favor of unionization in 2017, even as other universities like Harvard have done the opposite.

The anti-union stand is the one thing I find worthy of criticism. As for the rest, anybody who speaks out for free speech and against an offense culture that demands trigger warnings and the like is going to be lauded by conservatives. I have been, too. You’re not going to win friends on the Left by promoting free speech and criticizing the demands of many students that they not be offended.

Zimmer, however, is also a celebrity in liberal free-speech circles for his advocacy of our free-speech policy, which has now been adopted by over 35 universities.

As for the “purportedly pro-free speech stance” (note the missing hyphen between the second and third words”; Maroon, please get a copy editor!) it’s not a purported stance, it’s a real stance. It’s worth noting here that despite myself and others asking the Maroon—a college newspaper, for crying out loud—to endorse the university’s free-speech policy, they refuse to do so, probably because more than half of the editors aren’t in favor of that policy. That’s shameful.

But then the Maroon reluctantly owns up to something else (my emphasis):

Zimmer has also led the University as it sent several letters to the Donald Trump administration in opposition to its immigration policies, though at times UChicago has responded to the current administration more moderately than other colleges, opting not to declare itself a “sanctuary campus” and declining to join hundreds of universities in endorsing the Paris climate agreement. Zimmer voted in a primary election in only one other year since 2000 according to public voting histories, voting in the Democratic primary in 2008.

Note that you don’t have to vote in the primary election to vote in the “real” election.

This is a hit piece, and there’s no doubt about it. The readers agree. Here are a few comments:

Here’s the comment I added after I posted this. I’d be surprised if it stays up, though it’s no different from many of the other comments:

I’m no fan of Republicans, as every reader here knows, and I find it curious and a bit depressing that President Zimmer voted for one in 2016 (though he went Democratic in 2008). But to impugn him because of this is simply an ad hominem tactic, unworthy of any decent paper. But then again, the Maroon has long ceased being a decent student newspaper.