Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ murder

Today’s Jesus and Mo, called “fell”, is a bit puzzling to me, but then again it’s not yet 6 a.m. in Hawaii and I haven’t had coffee. Perhaps a reader or two could explain the strip. Why is “fell down” so important?
The author’s email with the link came with this note:
“Here’s that weird passage from Acts which prompted this week’s strip:
Acts 5 King James Version (KJV)
But a certain man named Ananias, with Sapphira his wife, sold a possession,
2 And kept back part of the price, his wife also being privy to it, and
brought a certain part, and laid it at the apostles’ feet.
3 But Peter said, Ananias, why hath Satan filled thine heart to lie to the
Holy Ghost, and to keep back part of the price of the land?
4 Whiles it remained, was it not thine own? and after it was sold, was it not
in thine own power? why hast thou conceived this thing in thine heart? thou
hast not lied unto men, but unto God.
5 And Ananias hearing these words fell down, and gave up the ghost: and great
fear came on all them that heard these things.
6 And the young men arose, wound him up, and carried him out, and buried him.
7 And it was about the space of three hours after, when his wife, not knowing
what was done, came in.
8 And Peter answered unto her, Tell me whether ye sold the land for so much?
And she said, Yea, for so much.
9 Then Peter said unto her, How is it that ye have agreed together to tempt
the Spirit of the Lord? behold, the feet of them which have buried thy husband
are at the door, and shall carry thee out.
10 Then fell she down straightway at his feet, and yielded up the ghost: and
the young men came in, and found her dead, and, carrying her forth, buried her
by her husband.
11 And great fear came upon all the church, and upon as many as heard these
things.”
I think the implication is that god (e.g. Peter) are doing a bit of a “Saudi government”.
“Whats that you say, this person has gone missing…entirely innocent I assure you they weren’t here…err…they left before…err…they started a fight…they threw themselves on a bone-saw…”
In other words–we cant believe a word of it. They were murdered and sloppily covered up
Exactly. Typical in battered child cases; a parent gets asked by medical personnel about suspicious bruises or other injuries on a child; that they “fell down” is the classic evasion.
I think the author of Jesus N’ Mo is showing how the authors and translators of the Bible (whew!) gloss over something by writing “fell”. That something, the author of JnM is suggesting, is the M-word.
Bonus – I know now the origin of “gave up the ghost”. Wicked funny!
I understand King James’s committeemen glossed over a certain somethin’-somethin’ through use of the infinitive “to know,” too. 🙂
My impression is that instead of writing “struck dead by God” they used a euphemism, i.e., “fell down”.
Seems pretty clear to me that the implied message is if you displease God (specifically in this case the charge made was, “to lie to the Holy Ghost”), you might be struck dead.
The author is saying God committed murder and “got away with it”.
I still don’t get it. Were this couple obliged somehow to give up all the proceeds from the sale of their land to the apostles of whathisname?
TAX-MAN!?