What’s a Nazi? Jonathan Pie explains

Yes, the word “Nazi” is now used, mostly by unhinged Leftists, to mean “someone whose views I don’t like.” I suppose if there were a word more pejorative than “Nazi”, language would ratchet up to that level (“racist” is below Nazi because Nazis are racist as well as other things).
Here mock-newsman Jonathan Pie explains what a Nazi really is:
I would say that the word ‘fascist’ is probably more misused than ‘Nazi’.
Spoken like a Nazi. 🙂
So now today, we know that the Russian woman was in fact, a spy for Russia. She was at the meeting in the Trump Tower with Trump Jr. and Manafort. We now know that Manafort was passing polling information to the Russians from the campaign. Are you starting to see the dots?
No. I see lines with arrows on them showing the direction of the flow of information. Just don’t visualize dots very well. .
Try squinting.
Corrective lenses may be in order.
Love that Pie.
I have forwarded this to several free speechers in my orbit . . . Heather Hastie had posted it a few days ago. Excellent!
Bizarrely, it appears that the people who disrupted a TV interview with anti-Brexit Conservative MP Anna Soubry outside the British parliament yesterday by shouting “Nazi” at her (which is the incident behind Pye’s satirical piece, and is referenced in it) are themselves far-right supporters of Stephen Yaxley-Lennon aka “Tommy Robinson”.
Here’s The Guardian’s report: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/jan/08/the-police-are-after-all-of-us-pro-brexit-protesters-ditch-yellow-vests
Here’s the loon James Goddard in loud mode lambasting a British copper for not being white enough to be a real Brit & threatening to go to war on the cops so long as it’s a Saturday. I suppose he works in the week & travels to London for weekends. 🙂
He is also a conspiracy nut – Parliament & the House of Lords full of paedophiles etc.
Him & his loose following get their faces up close & shouty to people who they know can’t react in kind. Cowardly losers who will inevitably act as a catalyst for other less controlled losers & it will inevitably get costly in a Jo Cox way.
Oops, that should be “Pie”, of course.
So, why aye, as my born and bred Geordie wife would say
The biggest news story right now in Britain is a bunch of utter arseholes from the far-right, not the far-left, yelling ‘Nazi’, ‘scum’ and ‘traitor’ at various pro-Remain politicians as they tried to make their way to parliament.
And I’d also venture to say that while it’s revolting coming from either side(I believe left-wingers harassed Farage and Rees-Mogg in 2014 too) it’s significantly more threatening when coming from a far-right that a few years ago murdered a Labour politician in the street and has been steadily increasing the number of deadly terrorist attacks in the last few years.
If I was shouted at by a gaggle of obnoxious students I’d think they were idiots, and I might even try to talk them around or argue with them. If I was shouted at by a bunch of six foot blokes from the far-right, who crowded around me and laughed as they called me scum and ‘traitor'(the same word that her murderer shouted when killing Jo Cox), and sneered jokingly about ‘cultural appropriation’, I’d be a lot less inclined to stand my ground. The video of the harassment is completely disgusting, and it scares the living shit out of me that it seems to be the new normal in my country. People need to start getting a grip of just how dangerous the far-right are right now, and any mealy mouthed vacillating about both sides being as bad as each other isn’t good enough, in fact it’s bordering on negligence.
A few years ago, when the likes of Dan Arel, Ryan J Bell, and Humanisticus (the latter two present themselves as “humanists” [lol.]) started to endorse violence and began calling everyone to the right of Lenin a “Nazi”, or “white supremacist”, genuine humanists and progressives pointed out what a bad idea it would be, and that their own toxicity would enable the Far Right.
This is exactly what has happened in the UK, as the Far Right now increasingly use the mobbing abuse tactics the like of Arel endorsed.
Plus, of course, we have the ongoing problem of antisemitism and other racism towards liberal Muslims, ex-Muslims, and moderate PoC from these creeps. And the enabling of Islamists, of course. They try to hide their hate under the cover of “social justice”. Hence why I call them “New Racists”. Many can be identified by a hateful obsession with Sam Harris, and bizarrely, twerp Dave Rubin.
Nice! I read about attack on Soubry a few hours ago, and I too reacted to the description of far right supporters ironically doing so. Glad to see Pie splitting the hairs on that one, and very effectively and funnily so.