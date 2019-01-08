Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, January 8, 2019, which means that Helena’s Restaurant re-opens today after the Christmas holidays. It’s National English Toffee Day, which we’ll ignore because it’s a day of cultural appropriation, and International Typing Day, a skill that’s transferred from typewriters to computers. I had a choice of shop or typing in junior high school, and, to my eternal good fortune, I took typing. Now I can type more than 90 words per minute.

On this day in 1790, George Washington delivered the first (Presidential) State of the Union Address in New York City. Trump will give this year’s address on Tuesday, January 29; as usual, it will be given in the House of Representatives but to all of Congress, the Supreme Court, and a number of other officials. On January 8, 1828, the Democratic Party of the U.S. came into being.

On this day in 1877, the Lakota Chief Crazy Horse and his warriors fought their last battle against the U.S. Cavalry at Wolf Mountain, Montana Territory. He and his band surrendered and, trying to escape imprisonment, Crazy Horse was bayoneted and died on September 5. He was just 33. As Charles Eastman wrote:

Thus died one of the ablest and truest American Indians. His life was ideal; his record clean. He was never involved in any of the numerous massacres on the trail, but was a leader in practically every open fight. Such characters as those of Crazy Horse and Chief Joseph are not easily found among so-called civilized people. The reputation of great men is apt to be shadowed by questionable motives and policies, but here are two pure patriots, as worthy of honor as any who ever breathed God’s air in the wide spaces of a new world.

Here’s something I bet you didn’t know. As Wikipedia reports, on this day in 1925, “the All-Woman Supreme Court met for the first time in Texas, the first all-female supreme court in the history of the United States.” On this day in 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson announced the “War on Poverty,” which has had mixed success. Exactly 9 years later, the trial of the “Watergate Seven,” accused of breaking into the Democratic Headquarters in that building, began in Washington. Five people pleaded guilty and two went to prison for refusing to cooperate. Ultimately 48 people were convicted in the Watergate scandal.

On January 8, 1975, Ella Grasso became governor of Connecticut: the first female governor of a U.S. state who was elected and not put into position to fill her husband’s shoes. Finally, it was on this day 8 years ago that the attempted assassination of Arizona Representative Gabrielle Giffords took place in Casas Adobes, Arizona. Six people were shot dead (Giffords, shot at point-blank range in the head, survived (!), and the assassin Jared Loughner, was sentenced to life in prison.

Notables born on this day include Alfred Russel Wallace (1823), Wilkie Collins (1824), Walter Bothe (1891; Nobel Laureate), Gypsy Rose Lee (1911), Soupy Sales (1926), Elvis Presley (1935), Robert May (1936), David Bowie (1947), and R. Kelly (1967).

Those who died on this day include Giotto (1337), Galileo (1642), Eli Whitney (1825), George Bellows (1925), Zhou Enlai (1976), and François Miterrand (1996).

George Bellows (1882-1925) was an underappreciated American realist artist. This painting, “Stag at Sharkey’s” (1909), is probably his most famous work. It shows a private boxing match at a members-only club (public boxing was illegal in New York at that time.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has made a suspicious discovery.

Hili: Snow everywhere. Is it normal?

A: Quite normal.

In Polish:

Some tweets from Matthew. First, a remarkably camouflaged snake:

No, this is not a psychologically recognized fear; it was invented by Gary Larson (see below):

Nevertheless, it persisted—and succeeded. Don’t tell me you didn’t have a pang of joy when it landed on the feeder!

A lovely cryptic frog:

Fringed Leaf Frog #Cruziohyla craspedopus waking up for the evening. This is one of our original founders from Peru. I am continually amazed at how beautiful and captivating this species is.#LeafFrog #AmphibiousAF pic.twitter.com/Vq6F0LRI7H — Mark Mandica (@markmandica) January 6, 2019

Tweets from Grania. Snoop Dogg address the “furloughed” government employees (trigger warning: lots of f-bombs).

Some people apparently haven’t realized that Titania McGrath purveys satire:

This, of course, is a parody of PETA’s attempt to purge language dealing with animals:

Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialise cruelty to books will vanish as more people appreciate books for what they are. pic.twitter.com/PDDdmgyO8o — WaterstonesTCR (@WaterstonesTCR) December 5, 2018

