Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, January 8, 2019, which means that Helena’s Restaurant re-opens today after the Christmas holidays. It’s National English Toffee Day, which we’ll ignore because it’s a day of cultural appropriation, and International Typing Day, a skill that’s transferred from typewriters to computers. I had a choice of shop or typing in junior high school, and, to my eternal good fortune, I took typing. Now I can type more than 90 words per minute.
On this day in 1790, George Washington delivered the first (Presidential) State of the Union Address in New York City. Trump will give this year’s address on Tuesday, January 29; as usual, it will be given in the House of Representatives but to all of Congress, the Supreme Court, and a number of other officials. On January 8, 1828, the Democratic Party of the U.S. came into being.
On this day in 1877, the Lakota Chief Crazy Horse and his warriors fought their last battle against the U.S. Cavalry at Wolf Mountain, Montana Territory. He and his band surrendered and, trying to escape imprisonment, Crazy Horse was bayoneted and died on September 5. He was just 33. As Charles Eastman wrote:
Thus died one of the ablest and truest American Indians. His life was ideal; his record clean. He was never involved in any of the numerous massacres on the trail, but was a leader in practically every open fight. Such characters as those of Crazy Horse and Chief Joseph are not easily found among so-called civilized people. The reputation of great men is apt to be shadowed by questionable motives and policies, but here are two pure patriots, as worthy of honor as any who ever breathed God’s air in the wide spaces of a new world.
Here’s something I bet you didn’t know. As Wikipedia reports, on this day in 1925, “the All-Woman Supreme Court met for the first time in Texas, the first all-female supreme court in the history of the United States.” On this day in 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson announced the “War on Poverty,” which has had mixed success. Exactly 9 years later, the trial of the “Watergate Seven,” accused of breaking into the Democratic Headquarters in that building, began in Washington. Five people pleaded guilty and two went to prison for refusing to cooperate. Ultimately 48 people were convicted in the Watergate scandal.
On January 8, 1975, Ella Grasso became governor of Connecticut: the first female governor of a U.S. state who was elected and not put into position to fill her husband’s shoes. Finally, it was on this day 8 years ago that the attempted assassination of Arizona Representative Gabrielle Giffords took place in Casas Adobes, Arizona. Six people were shot dead (Giffords, shot at point-blank range in the head, survived (!), and the assassin Jared Loughner, was sentenced to life in prison.
Notables born on this day include Alfred Russel Wallace (1823), Wilkie Collins (1824), Walter Bothe (1891; Nobel Laureate), Gypsy Rose Lee (1911), Soupy Sales (1926), Elvis Presley (1935), Robert May (1936), David Bowie (1947), and R. Kelly (1967).
Those who died on this day include Giotto (1337), Galileo (1642), Eli Whitney (1825), George Bellows (1925), Zhou Enlai (1976), and François Miterrand (1996).
George Bellows (1882-1925) was an underappreciated American realist artist. This painting, “Stag at Sharkey’s” (1909), is probably his most famous work. It shows a private boxing match at a members-only club (public boxing was illegal in New York at that time.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has made a suspicious discovery.
Hili: Snow everywhere. Is it normal?
A: Quite normal.
Some tweets from Matthew. First, a remarkably camouflaged snake:
No, this is not a psychologically recognized fear; it was invented by Gary Larson (see below):
Nevertheless, it persisted—and succeeded. Don’t tell me you didn’t have a pang of joy when it landed on the feeder!
A lovely cryptic frog:
Tweets from Grania. Snoop Dogg address the “furloughed” government employees (trigger warning: lots of f-bombs).
Some people apparently haven’t realized that Titania McGrath purveys satire:
This, of course, is a parody of PETA’s attempt to purge language dealing with animals:
Kagonekoshiro (“white basket cat”), the world’s chillest cat, a resident of Japan.
And the “world’s most lovely lioness” (video):
A sad for the UK, today is the 30th anniversary of Kegworth.
A sad day. Services of remembrance are all very well, but they just have to have them in a church. I suppose it is one way for the CofE to try and stay relevant.
I cannot remember that – the only reason it is familiar is the fellow who was badly injured who has just walked with the aid of an exo-skeleton
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6547145/Ex-boxer-46-wheelchair-bound-M1-air-crash-achieves-dream-taking-STEPS.html
The company I worked for before I retired made hardware for a comany very close to Kegworth and I wrote embedded software to drive it. I had dealings with members of their staff, who were obviously quite affected by the crash. In many respects the day and time of day were most favourable, given the carnage that could have ensued on the M1 motorway otherwise.
A lifeboat crew who are relatively local to me, Withernsea in East Yorkshire, were travelling north in a minibus and witnessed the crash, so they were among the first on the scene and did some heroic work assisting in the aftermath.
The church loves to cash in on grief and try to make out it is relevant and helpful but happy to ignore its own callousness.
In the UK there is an annual remembrance service organised by the Haemophilia Society to remember the many of us who died of AIDS. Of course the church muscled its way in and because of this a lot do not attend, we find the hypocrisy of the religionists disgusting and an insult to the memory of our friends.
The initial tests for the AIDS virus (HIV was not the term used then) was not certain as there were several issues, including whether there was a period where the virus could lay dormant. For this reason we were only sure of being clear of the virus after six tests at six-monthly intervals.
The rise of AIDS coincided with a time when haemophilia treatment was getting much better and more of us were living longer and leading normal lives. One major concern was whether we could infect our partner during the test period and many Haemophilia Centres gave out free condoms to all of its patients. A sensible and humane idea which was welcomed by almost everyone apart from the religionist creeps who have now jumped on the band wagon to try to promote their version of god at remembrance services. I tackled one of them about this and got the nauseous response that they were right to object to condoms and we should accepted their god’s will. There was no sense of compassion or consideration of the damage of almost three years without sex could do to a relationship. I know others who have received similar responses.
Of course these same creeps also spout a lot of homophobic vitriol and get quite irate when certain facts are pointed out to them. One is that because of the hysteria surrounding AIDS then, a lot caused by the church, there were only two main avenues of help and advice or comfort open to us, our medical people or the gay community.
“Poisons everything”, comes to mind.
Of course the church muscled its way in and because of this a lot do not attend, we find the hypocrisy of the religionists disgusting and an insult to the memory of our friends.
Indeed, particularly galling given their attitude.
The vast majority of memorial services are closed to me simply because I will not participate in religious services. I came in for some criticism for leaving a crematorium when the prayers started… I am not sure the person who made the criticism has ever actualy spoken to me again (also unbeliever) and my only question was would you have stayed if the bloke up front had said he was going to talk to the magic unicorn?. Seemed like a reasonable question to me, particularly since the deceased wasn’t a believer; her family were, hence the god botherer.
Having just had several weeks of the turd of religion being shoved down the neck of the non-believer, I can appreciate the vileness of having he god-squaddies turn up of a sudden at your funeral.
Her wish was for no church funeral, sadly that failed to close the loophole and the family took the opportunity.
His life was ideal; his record clean.
LOL at the “noble savage”.
The Pawnee might disagree about the recorded cleanliness of the slavery, rape, mass murder and torture practiced by the Lakota.
The glowing obituary also forgot to mention that Crazy Horse fought WITH the US Cavalry to capture Chief Joseph of the Nez Perce, and he was stabbed to death by a FELLOW SIOUX INDIAN. Granted, that Indian worked as a Reservation Cop, but still, this story makes it sound like he was stabbed by a White guy.
I also took typing in high school. Maybe the most important class. I believe we had electric typewriters, a big deal. Also took shop which turned out to be pretty lame.
My sister and I both had Petite typewriters in the early 60’s, though ours were blue, rather than the colour in this picture. Despite never formally learning to type I have coped quite well over the years (and formal typing would probably have been a hinderence in 1974 when I started using these for my job.
We had two electric typewriters for a class of about 25-30 students, so each of us got to use them for about a week or so. Of course I had no idea at the time how important typing skills would become.
My mother implored me to take typing in high school. I told her something to the effect of “Why? When I get a job, I’ll just have a woman do all of my typing for me”. Famous last words.
I did take shop class, tho. One of my favorite classes. But since I am incredibly mechanically inept, that class went to waste.
Lose-lose !
Tonight, Trump has reserved time on network tv to give a “Reichstag Fire” speech, in an effort to convince the nation that there are such dire circumstances on our southern border as to warrant invocation of a president’s “emergency powers” so he can build his folly of a wall without congressional authorization.
I believe the answer is no.
By the way, both Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi will deliver the rebuttal on this spectacle.
Another bit of meat for the lawyers in the room – Natalia Vesenlnitskaya, the Russian lawyer we all know has been charged with obstruction is a civil case involving money laundering. She is the one also in the 2016 Trump tower meeting.
Trump supporters through the ages…
2016 – “BUILD THAT WALL!”
2017 – “RENOVATE THAT WALL!”
2018 – “RENOVATE THAT FENCE!”
2019 – “PAINT THAT FENCE!”
2020 – “MAGA – TRUMP PAINTED THAT FENCE JUST LIKE HE SAID HE WOULD!”
… USING MEXCO’S PAINT, JUST LIKE HE SAID HE WOULD!
Using Mexican painters?
Hell, they should just paint a “Trump l’oeil” fence along the border and call it a wall.
Perhaps not so tongue in cheek. Trump could take a page from the No. Korean playbook. There’s a wall that they claim So. Korea built to keep North Koreans out, but it’s visible only from North Korea http://www.earthnutshell.com/north-koreas-loch-ness-monster-the-concrete-wall/, except that Trump’s wall would be visible only from the US side, and only to his base.
PS Hands off our toffee! …or you will get sticky fingers! Seriously though, for WEIT readers I am happy to share my toffee… 😉
Apart from anything ‘reduced sugar’ or ‘sugar free’, you are welcome to that*.
Loved Snoop’s message. The Democrats could do with a bit more of that kind of blunt-but-empathetic, charismatic rhetoric in their candidates.
Right on.
I loved it too. My favourite part:
“Look what he do”
Yeah, Pelosi should have him do the rebuttal to Trump’s propaganda thing tonight.
I think that might cause the Fox News studios to literally explode in outrage. So yes, it’s a great idea.
A notable, in my view at least, born on 1/8/31 was Bill Graham. Fascinating life, tough SOB, and a huge influence on rock n’ roll.
Ok, true story: when I was a HS tennis coach, the man who was the JV coach broke both his wrists slamming into a wall after a sprint. He eventually recovered just fine, but had to take off May & June to do so. And now for the rest of the story–he was the HS typing teacher.
JV? I can get HS but that one eludes me…
Junior varsity?
Ah! not a term common in the UK. Thanks.
Junior Varsity. A team & league for younger students, as opposed to the main Varsity team.
Thanks. Varsity only survives as a term in my mind relating to Oxbridge, I simply never considered Junior Varsity.
O my, Mr Dentinger ! What a saga !
Jebus ! = Horrid ‘luck’ … … .that. !
I finished the Urantia Book – see “A reader recommends a book that unites science and religion
” if you don’t know what it is).
Wow, did that link go wrong.
Once we become atheists we don’t have to punish ourselves anymore, you know that right?
I was somewhat drawn in by a quote from the Wiki page:
Skeptic Martin Gardner, in a book otherwise highly critical of The Urantia Book, writes that it is “highly imaginative” and that the “cosmology outrivals in fantasy the cosmology of any science-fiction work known to me.
Sadly, I have to disagree with the late, great, and much missed, man.
For the record: I have never been a believer (when I started school and was exposed to religion my mother said to igbore it bacuse it wasn’t real)… I have never felt the need to punish myself 😎
igbore? bacuse? The lard moovs in mysterious wayzzzz.
Alternatively, I can’t multi-task and am not paying sufficient attention to my ty ping (a little appreciated martial art under discussion today).
I would recommend going back and looking at that first inaugural in 1789 for comparison to the current office holder. Washington made far too many references to g*d but otherwise only recommended the use of the 5th amendment, get that bill of rights thing out of the way. He also kind of pledged assurance that emoluments would have no part of his administration – a first class character of the highest order. Since he was there during the construction of this government, he pretty much knew what was in it. What he did not know is what it would soon become as he hoped for no party animosity. Imagine that.
Woman given erectile dysfunction cream for dry eye.
Hands up who reads the leaflets with medicines before using them.
Hand goes up.
Still, yikes.
“Hand goes up.”
Are you sure it was your hand?
Sneaks back in (well, its 06:35 in Hawaii)…
Most likely not a picture of Crazy Horse. I’ve always been taught there are no pictures, though of course speculators want there to be, like Billy the Kid mania. The picture you posted is identified as Little Big Man on page 130 in Martin Schmitt & Dee Brown, Fighting Indians of the West (1948). The candidates at Wikipedia and a couple museum sites in Montana and South Dakota are different from what you’ve posted. Of course, if one simply googles “Crazy Horse”, the Little Big Man picture seems to be a favorite these days.
What a weird and wonderful story about that Texas court!
The best satire is when there are fools out there who think you’re serious and get all self-righteous. Good work, Titania.
Liked Snoop Dogg’s tweet.
But at 0:33 did he call tRump a ‘niggah’ or did I mishear? Seems the dreaded ‘N’ word has transmuted into something approaching ‘guy’. It had to happen sooner or later…
