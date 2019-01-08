Trump’s defense of the Wall

I watched Trump’s short defense of his Big Wall and of the government shutdown he’s used as a tantrum to promote it, as well as Pelosi and Schumer’s Democratic response. My feeling about the situation hasn’t changed: we have an impasse here, with neither side seriously interested in the bipartisan cooperation necessary to deal with immigration.

Trump needs his wall because it was his main campaign promise, and he won’t give it up unless the Democrats propose some serious legislation to stem illegal immigration while dealing with immigrants (legal or illegal) humanely. The Democrats don’t have a serious proposal on the table. Although you may disagree, if you listen to the Democrats you might easily think that they favor open borders. And they see the Wall as a symbol of the Trump they hate, which is a reason why they don’t have serious counteroffers. (Your opinion may differ.) But that won’t fly with the American public.

So we’re at an impasse. I don’t think a government shutdown is an answer, as it punishes thousands of Americans who are held hostage to the Wall. And “state of emergency” is certainly no answer; it’s of of dubious legality anyway.

Trump was as oleaginous as ever, couching his motivations in terms of empathy, of which he has none. CNN is fact-checking the President’s claims, many of which sounded dubious, at this site.

Pelosi and Schumer looked and talked like marionettes, offering only vague promises to “keep talking about immigration.”

Hemant emitted a snarky tweet, but of course what matters is the issue, not a deer-in-the-headlights appearance.

Weigh in below if you saw the give-and-take between Republicans and Democrats.