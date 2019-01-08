Trump’s defense of the Wall

I watched Trump’s short defense of his Big Wall and of the government shutdown he’s used as a tantrum to promote it, as well as Pelosi and Schumer’s Democratic response. My feeling about the situation hasn’t changed: we have an impasse here, with neither side seriously interested in the bipartisan cooperation necessary to deal with immigration.
Trump needs his wall because it was his main campaign promise, and he won’t give it up unless the Democrats propose some serious legislation to stem illegal immigration while dealing with immigrants (legal or illegal) humanely. The Democrats don’t have a serious proposal on the table. Although you may disagree, if you listen to the Democrats you might easily think that they favor open borders. And they see the Wall as a symbol of the Trump they hate, which is a reason why they don’t have serious counteroffers. (Your opinion may differ.) But that won’t fly with the American public.
So we’re at an impasse. I don’t think a government shutdown is an answer, as it punishes thousands of Americans who are held hostage to the Wall. And “state of emergency” is certainly no answer; it’s of of dubious legality anyway.
Trump was as oleaginous as ever, couching his motivations in terms of empathy, of which he has none. CNN is fact-checking the President’s claims, many of which sounded dubious, at this site.
Pelosi and Schumer looked and talked like marionettes, offering only vague promises to “keep talking about immigration.”
Hemant emitted a snarky tweet, but of course what matters is the issue, not a deer-in-the-headlights appearance.
Weigh in below if you saw the give-and-take between Republicans and Democrats.
Net immigration from Mexico is negative, so it’s not clear to me that we have an immigration problem.
Inflows of people from Mexico and Central America are way down, to levels from the early 90’s now, so whatever problem there was is significantly reduced. The Dems have had proposals to deal with immigration and with “Dreamers” and the undocumented. This is really all on Trump.
+1
I don’t understand how they can say that too many jobs have gone to Mexico and still imagine that too many Mexicans are coming to the U.S.
BTW, if you really wanted to stop illegal immigration, you’d focus on employers who hire these people. This is rarely done, because neither the Rs or Ds have the stomach for it.
But then who would launder the sheets or mow the lawn at Mara Lago?
Precisely!
I feel like most of the people talking about the border haven’t seen it. I live in Texas.
https://www.usatoday.com/border-wall/us-mexico-interactive-border-map/?fbclid=IwAR2mViGNwEzHFewC7cnxXj-EzOSmWfH9BXytU9dJzfjOOo4VmZ6EYrjH0UY&lng=-105.5271996&lat=30.978349&modal=true
It’s mind-boggling that someone who supposedly has a real estate background would essentially cede the Rio Grande to Mexico.
+1. I used to live in El Paso. It never occurred to me that. All the fences prevented Americans from getting near the river.
Great vid, thanks. The one following it is interesting, too.
I’ve seen a bit of the border in the lower Rio Grande Valley, and a bit in AZ south of Tucson–Nogales area, but not in Nogales per se. Been stopped at Border Patrol checkpoints which we sailed through–white privilege, I guess… Some of the border outside of cities is beautiful; all of it inspires deep reflection. We only have two contiguous neighbors with whom we’ve co-existed pretty peaceably in recent history…kind of thought that set our continent apart in a way…It’s depressing as hell to see what Trump & his base want to turn our southern border into…
(And to have to carry a passport to visit Canada, for chrissakes! Well, mostly to get back into the US. Of course that situation came about for different concerns…)
I agree with Martin X above, and as a Texas resident I can tell that most politicians and people talking about the wall have never seen the border.
This is so stupid all around. Trump has made the wall a red line, and Trump is a deal-maker. If the Dems had any brains they’d cut a deal with him. They can get virtually anything out of Trump in exchange for a wall. Hell, he’d sign a Medicare-for-all bill if it also included the wall. (Doubly so if you named it Trumpcare to stroke his ego)
“Trump is a deal-maker.”
No, not really. Actually, his claim to be a great deal maker is as much a lie as just about everything he says. As Timothy O’Brien notes:
“In Trump’s professional life, his inept dealmaking often came home to roost in unmanageable debts and serial bankruptcies. In his more recent political and presidential life it has revealed itself through bungled, hapless efforts to overturn the Affordable Care Act; forge a nuclear agreement with North Korea; wage trade wars with China, Mexico and Canada; retain control of the House of Representatives; turn military and diplomatic strategy on its head; lay siege to sensible immigration policy; and, now, force a government shutdown to secure funding for a prized project — a wall along the U.S.’s southern border.”
O’Brien goes on:
“Striking lasting deals requires intimacy with the finer points of what every party wants out of a negotiation, realistic goals, maturity, patience, flexibility — and enough leverage so the other side can’t simply stall or walk away from the table. Trump hasn’t met any of those prerequisites in his repeated efforts to fulfill his campaign promise to build a wall, a promise that played to the most xenophobic and bigoted portion of his base while not addressing any of the real shortcomings or necessary enhancements of federal immigration policy.”
I will give this to Trump: he is a great grifter that has managed to dupe the incredulous. Unfortunately for him, he appears to have lost support from those who matriculated at Trump University.
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2019-01-07/trump-s-shutdown-proves-he-was-never-a-great-dealmaker
Well, that sounds good. BUT, it is Trump’s habit to renege on deals. So, not such a good idea after all.
Trump, “a deal maker”? That’s his self-mythologizing. He bullies and bluffs, but going back to his days as a NY real estate developer, can you name a single instance where he’s actually succeeded at serious negotiations? He’s given no hint of having any negotiating skills since becoming US president.
“Trump is a deal maker.” In fact, he is THE deal maker. Don’t take my word for it. Just ask Vladimir Putin, Mohammed bin Salman,Jared Kushner, Melania and Barron Trump. The Very Stable Genius Himself has carefully researched and determined the environmental impacts of constructing his legacy of immortality from sea to shining gulf. No wildlife will be impacted in any manner of importance by his metrics, so let’s get crackin’!👷
But we definitely don’t want a wall! Among the many reasons, it’d play hell with much of the native wildlife in that region.
Didn’t the Democrats offer $1.3 billion for enhanced surveillance and fortified fencing?
Presidents traditionally use prime-time addresses from the White House to speak to the American people seriously about the nation’s most pressing issues. Donald Trump said nothing new tonight, nothing he hasn’t said over and over again before, and made no case that there was a national emergency at the nation’s southern border. Given that, Pelosi and Shumer had nothing new to say in response.
There is no crises at the southern border; illegal entries across that border have been dropping for a decade now, and reached a 46-year low last year. Immigrants crossing that border commit crimes of at lower rates than do native-born Americans. None of issues Trump uses to monger fear on this issue — crime, terrorism, disease, etc. — would be alleviated by erecting a wall.
Trump could have had an immigration and border-security deal a year ago — indeed, he preliminarily agreed to a bipartisan deal on those topics, struck between senators Dick Durbin and Lindsey Graham — just as he preliminarily agreed just last month to a continuing resolution to keep the government functioning through February. In both instances he reneged on those promises solely because the most extreme immigration hardliners in his base grew restive, insisting he make good on the preeminent promise of his presidential campaign: to “build a wall.”
The current governmental shutdown serves no purpose and is a source of hardship for many. What the nation needs is comprehensive immigration reform — serious public policy to be worked out among serious people. As he continually demonstrates, Donald Trump is not such a serious person.
You make a most important point: an immigration deal could have been struck that would have avoided a shutdown, precipitated by Trump’s fear of his base turning on him. Now he has cornered himself in a box he cannot get out of. And, as many have noted, there is no reason that most government agencies cannot be funded since they have nothing to do with immigration.
Recently, a wag has quipped: Trump is afraid of only two things — Rush Limbaugh and Robert Mueller.
Congress can get together, pass a budget bill and override Trump’s veto.
They should get busy and go their job.
I would add: Trump is also afraid of Putin (who has all the receipts for their election help), his base, being seen as a loser, and a lifetime of criminal activity catching up with him. He is a very small, very empty man, and the walls are closing in on him.
The two hundred mile fence and additional border patrol asked for would be of considerable help in control of illegal immigration and drug traffic.
Great. That’s why the Democrats offered him $1.6 billion for border security in the deal he originally agreed to last month to keep the government open. Congress gave him $1.6 billion for border security last year and, so far, he’s spent only a fraction of it.
“The Democrats don’t have a serious proposal on the table.“
There is a serious short-term spending proposal on the table, the same as that passed earlier by a Republican Senate and House before Trump threw his tantrum. And how can the Democrats propose serious immigration legislation when they have just taken control and Trump is figuratively holding a gun to their head?
I also take issue with this statement. It would be easy enough to revive some of the previous proposals that had bipartisan support but there is no real chance of passing them in the current environment.
I also am sure that it would be easier to negotiate some kind of deal if our deal maker in chief wouldn’t lie about it hand over fist. I actually feel that Trump gave a pretty good address tonight, short and to the point. So style-wise a success but content-wise, his facts are full of BS.
The five plus million would build a little over two hundred miles of fence along the border mostly in Texas where illegal immigration and drug traffic is high. It would add 375 additional border agents, and some canines.
I do not see this ad an unreasobabke request. But the actual details of what the funds will be used for has not sufficiently discussed by either side.
Democrats make it sound as if the vote is for a wall over the entire border. It is not.
We already have six hundred miles of fence, sponsored and agreed to by both parties. I fon’t see the big deal here.
The congress can pass a budget and override Trumpt’s veto if there us one.
Congress will respond to pressure from the voters. Please contact your representative in congress and urge action and passage of a budget and veto override if needed.
I would support a constitutional amendment yovreduce the number of votes needed to override a veto.
The Dems once seriously offered 35 billion for the wall in exchange for taking care of the Daca immigrants. But apparently Steve Miller told Trump it would be a mistake.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-12-13/how-trump-let-his-goal-of-building-a-border-wall-slip-away
The picture of Schumer and Pelosi is priceless. They both really need to retire.
I don’t see what the hell is wrong with that pic, and the ageism here is getting pretty annoying. Not mention the lookism.
I agree that the tone of Mr. Trump’s short address was an improvement on his usual
bluster. However the content—inviting a
“compromise” entirely on his own terms—was
ludicrous. He has childishly boxed himself into a position even weaker than that of the Tea Party zealots who shut down the federal government in 2013 in their vain attempt to abolish the Affordable Care Act. This new charade will not do the Republicans any good.
In fact, Mr. Trump has already done wonders for the Democratic Party, both invigorating
it and helping it to capture the House of Representatives. In this light, I can almost forgive Dr. Jill Stein, the pop-Left, and Vladimir Vladimirovich for helping to get Mr. Trump elected in 2016. Perhaps the latter entities weren’t thinking long-term.
Our southern border issues are just a small part of the global economic disparity. That can’t be solved unilaterally.
The Dems can’t fold on this or Trump will be threatening shutdown every time he wants something he can’t have. The border “crisis” is fake. All Dems are asking for is for government to operate rationally. I am sure Schumer, Pelosi, and others have tried to reason with Trump in meeting after meeting, explaining that they are willing to work on border security if it is fact-based and realistic. We all know that this is not how Trump operates. He wants what he wants and he wants it now. A parent shouldn’t give in to a child when they throw a tantrum and the Dems shouldn’t give in to Trump. This kind of thing is what Trump thinks of as good deal-making. It’s not.
I agree that the Dems haven’t articulated a plan for border security. Partially, because it doesn’t play well to their base but also because in fact illegal immigration has been reduced over the last seventeen and a half years. The policies and practices in place have worked, at least to a degree. And there is money for increased security in the continuing resolution!
From what I’ve read, and what I believe, the wall is an outdated and ineffective form of border security. The vulnerable points of entry are the airports and the sea ports and other places of entry where terrorists/smugglers/etc. try to come in ‘under the radar’. The wall is just a Trump vanity project and a likely grift.
As far as the shut down impasse , there is no reason for the Dems to give an inch. Polling data shows most people pin the shutdown on Trump (correctly, in my opinion). We’ve all seen the video where Trump says he’ll take the mantle. Many (Most?) people remember there was a deal in place to keep the government open that Trump refused to sign.
It’s political hardball, which is unfortunate because innocent people will be hurt. But giving in to the bully only makes matters worse down the line. Trump can’t be allowed to have this tactic work.
Seems to me this is not just a question of dems vs reps, but of executive vs legislative. Trump would like to be dictator and is capable of trying to stage a coup d’etat. Except I don’t think the army likes him either.
Whatever happened to checks and balances? I’m afraid our Constitution is being stretched to its limits and some seams are getting dangerously close to splitting.
Also, all these guys were elected to run the government. Shutdowns should not be an option.