Spot the climber

This is the path to the Ka’ena Point Albatross Sanctuary. A 12-year old boy is climbing the rock cliff in the picture below. Can you spot him? This is about medium easy, and the reveal is below the fold.

Here’s the lad! (He survived.)

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on January 8, 2019 at 9:00 am and filed under spot the nightjar (and other beasts), spot the ________. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

7 Comments

  1. Serendipitydawg
    Posted January 8, 2019 at 9:02 am | Permalink

    With the play of light that is a good one. A dificult medium, though 🙂

    Reply
  2. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted January 8, 2019 at 9:02 am | Permalink

    Must have gone down there to look for marine critters. We can relate.

    Reply
    • Diane G
      Posted January 8, 2019 at 3:34 pm | Permalink

      Agree. What my family always does on the west coast. 🙂

      The kid here jumped right out at me. Maybe I just got lucky.

      Reply
  3. GBJames
    Posted January 8, 2019 at 9:04 am | Permalink

    I got lucky and enbiggened the image exactly where the young fellow is.

    Reply
    • Serendipitydawg
      Posted January 8, 2019 at 9:14 am | Permalink

      Lucky. Elsewhere on the rockface there are some deceptively human looking formations.

      Reply
  4. Randall Schenck
    Posted January 8, 2019 at 9:17 am | Permalink

    I got it, but just by luck…

    Reply
  5. jblilie
    Posted January 8, 2019 at 2:05 pm | Permalink

    I guess I’d say he’s climbing the talus, not the cliff …

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: