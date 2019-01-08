Spot the climber

This is the path to the Ka’ena Point Albatross Sanctuary. A 12-year old boy is climbing the rock cliff in the picture below. Can you spot him? This is about medium easy, and the reveal is below the fold.
Here’s the lad! (He survived.)
With the play of light that is a good one. A dificult medium, though 🙂
Must have gone down there to look for marine critters. We can relate.
Agree. What my family always does on the west coast. 🙂
The kid here jumped right out at me. Maybe I just got lucky.
I got lucky and enbiggened the image exactly where the young fellow is.
Lucky. Elsewhere on the rockface there are some deceptively human looking formations.
I got it, but just by luck…
I guess I’d say he’s climbing the talus, not the cliff …