Flowers and fish

First we have some photos from a visit to the University of Hawaii’s Lyon Arboretum, not far from downtown Honolulu. I can’t identify the plants, but some are native and some are not. Readers are invited to weigh in.

First, the source of Hawaiian plants. It wasn’t until about 20 years ago that I learned that most endemic plants on oceanic islands didn’t get there by floating as Darwin hypothesized, but by being carried in bird poop or adhering to bird bodies:

Two views of the Arboretum:

Look at these buttress roots!

Bromeliads. The red centers must be there to attract insects, but for what? To drown in the pool of water in the center? Does that provide nourishment for the plant?

Yesterday was my first beach trip, to the nearby Hanauma Bay, a popular site not far from Honolulu. It’s a quiet bay, filled with coral, formed when a volcanic crater later became attached to the sea. It’s very popular, but we got there early and not many people were snorkeling. And the fish were wonderful: I love snorkeling because you’re entering an alien world filled with great beauty.

Here’s the bay from above: the dark patches are coral, filled with fish.

Professor Ceiling Cat swimming out to the reefs. I’m the one swimming with the snorkel and flipper splashes:

If you want a tropical-fish experience, and don’t mind some crowds, this is a good and safe place to swim. Get there early (you have to watch a 15-minute movie on protecting the reefs and swimming safety); you can rent the gear for $20.

I don’t have an underwater camera but I’ll steal from the web three lovely fish I saw:

The Christmas Wrasse (Thalassoma trilobatum):

The bullethead parrotfish (Chlorurus sordidus), which scrapes algae off the corals. It’s big, too!

And everybody’s favorite Hawaiian fish, the reef triggerfish (Rhinecanthus rectangulus), famous for its long Hawaiian name, humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa, which apparently means “triggerfish with a snout like a pig.” But it’s a lovely thing and happens to be Hawaii’s State Fish. Here’s one from Wikipedia that was photographed in Hanauma Bay:

This fish, with 22 letters in its name, is not the longest Hawaiian fish name, however. The honor belongs to the “Lauwiliwilinukunukuʻoiʻoi”, which I like because it has a bit of Yiddish at the end! It’s the longnose butterflyfish, Forcipiger flavissimus, which looks like this:

The “humu” features in one of the kitschy Hawaiian songs that has become popular, “My Little Grass Shack in Kealakekua, Hawaiʻi”, written by Tommy Harrison, Bill Cogswell, and Johnny Noble in 1933. Here it is in two versions. The humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa is first mentioned at 1:04:

The Hawaiian words:

Two historic locations on the Big Island of Hawaii are mentioned in the title and lyrics. Kealakekua, where the Fourth of July canoe races took place, is where English explorer James Cook was killed in 1779. The beach at Hōnaunau is now the site of Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park, the best known and best preserved ancient City of Refuge. The Hawaiian phrase in the line “I want to be with all the kanes and wahines that I used to know” means “ladies and gentlemen” (literally “men and women”). The line, “Where the Humuhumunukunukuapuaa go swimming by,” refers to the tiny reef triggerfish, Hawaii’s state fish, by its long Hawaiian name. Poi is a Hawaiian food staple, the “two-fingered poi” in the lyrics referring to a medium thickness of poi that requires two fingers to scoop. There is one full line in Hawaiian, “Komo mai no kāua i ka hale welakahao,” which literally translates to, “Come into our house while the iron’s hot.” Dolly Parton, in her televised live performance of the song in 1987, shouts out after the line is sung that it means, “Come to my house, we’re gonna party!”

This one’s from the 1934 movie short “Mirrors”, with Freddie Rich and His Orchestra, featuring Vera Van and the Eton Boys.

More food and fun to come.

Addendum: As you may have guessed, Hawaiian names are often long, and here’s the woman with the longest name on record: Janice “Lokelani” Keihanaikukauakahihulihe’ekahaunaele. For a while the state shortened her name on her driver’s license and omitted the apostrophe:

The old license was also missing an okina, which as the University of Hawaii says is a way to show “a glottal stop, similar to the sound between the syllables of ‘oh-oh.’ ” (We should note that an okina is often used the state’s name — as in, Hawai’i.) Under the new policy, the state’s cards will have room for 40 characters in “first and last names and 35 characters for middle names,” the AP reports.

And here’s a video of Ms. K. with her full-name driver’s license. Note how the news anchor pronounces the name correctly at the beginning. It’s a jawbreaker!