Flowers and fish

First we have some photos from a visit to the University of Hawaii’s Lyon Arboretum, not far from downtown Honolulu. I can’t identify the plants, but some are native and some are not. Readers are invited to weigh in.
First, the source of Hawaiian plants. It wasn’t until about 20 years ago that I learned that most endemic plants on oceanic islands didn’t get there by floating as Darwin hypothesized, but by being carried in bird poop or adhering to bird bodies:
Two views of the Arboretum:
Look at these buttress roots!
Bromeliads. The red centers must be there to attract insects, but for what? To drown in the pool of water in the center? Does that provide nourishment for the plant?
Yesterday was my first beach trip, to the nearby Hanauma Bay, a popular site not far from Honolulu. It’s a quiet bay, filled with coral, formed when a volcanic crater later became attached to the sea. It’s very popular, but we got there early and not many people were snorkeling. And the fish were wonderful: I love snorkeling because you’re entering an alien world filled with great beauty.
Here’s the bay from above: the dark patches are coral, filled with fish.
Professor Ceiling Cat swimming out to the reefs. I’m the one swimming with the snorkel and flipper splashes:
If you want a tropical-fish experience, and don’t mind some crowds, this is a good and safe place to swim. Get there early (you have to watch a 15-minute movie on protecting the reefs and swimming safety); you can rent the gear for $20.
I don’t have an underwater camera but I’ll steal from the web three lovely fish I saw:
The Christmas Wrasse (Thalassoma trilobatum):
The bullethead parrotfish (Chlorurus sordidus), which scrapes algae off the corals. It’s big, too!
And everybody’s favorite Hawaiian fish, the reef triggerfish (Rhinecanthus rectangulus), famous for its long Hawaiian name, humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa, which apparently means “triggerfish with a snout like a pig.” But it’s a lovely thing and happens to be Hawaii’s State Fish. Here’s one from Wikipedia that was photographed in Hanauma Bay:
This fish, with 22 letters in its name, is not the longest Hawaiian fish name, however. The honor belongs to the “Lauwiliwilinukunukuʻoiʻoi”, which I like because it has a bit of Yiddish at the end! It’s the longnose butterflyfish, Forcipiger flavissimus, which looks like this:
The “humu” features in one of the kitschy Hawaiian songs that has become popular, “My Little Grass Shack in Kealakekua, Hawaiʻi”, written by Tommy Harrison, Bill Cogswell, and Johnny Noble in 1933. Here it is in two versions. The humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa is first mentioned at 1:04:
The Hawaiian words:
Two historic locations on the Big Island of Hawaii are mentioned in the title and lyrics. Kealakekua, where the Fourth of July canoe races took place, is where English explorer James Cook was killed in 1779. The beach at Hōnaunau is now the site of Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park, the best known and best preserved ancient City of Refuge.
The Hawaiian phrase in the line “I want to be with all the kanes and wahines that I used to know” means “ladies and gentlemen” (literally “men and women”). The line, “Where the Humuhumunukunukuapuaa go swimming by,” refers to the tiny reef triggerfish, Hawaii’s state fish, by its long Hawaiian name. Poi is a Hawaiian food staple, the “two-fingered poi” in the lyrics referring to a medium thickness of poi that requires two fingers to scoop.
There is one full line in Hawaiian, “Komo mai no kāua i ka hale welakahao,” which literally translates to, “Come into our house while the iron’s hot.” Dolly Parton, in her televised live performance of the song in 1987, shouts out after the line is sung that it means, “Come to my house, we’re gonna party!”
This one’s from the 1934 movie short “Mirrors”, with Freddie Rich and His Orchestra, featuring Vera Van and the Eton Boys.
More food and fun to come.
Addendum: As you may have guessed, Hawaiian names are often long, and here’s the woman with the longest name on record: Janice “Lokelani” Keihanaikukauakahihulihe’ekahaunaele. For a while the state shortened her name on her driver’s license and omitted the apostrophe:
The old license was also missing an okina, which as the University of Hawaii says is a way to show “a glottal stop, similar to the sound between the syllables of ‘oh-oh.’ ” (We should note that an okina is often used the state’s name — as in, Hawai’i.)
Under the new policy, the state’s cards will have room for 40 characters in “first and last names and 35 characters for middle names,” the AP reports.
And here’s a video of Ms. K. with her full-name driver’s license. Note how the news anchor pronounces the name correctly at the beginning. It’s a jawbreaker!
What GORGEOUS flowers! I do not think that insects drowned in bromeliads are required by the plant – I think that is just because insects happen to fall in. I know they like to be kept we in the centre in part of the year. I have an Aechmea fasciata in our library… That bromeliad’s ancestor must have come from South/Central America.
kept wet! duh… sorry…
But I’m wondering why the plant produces an attractive red color right around the water pool. I have a feeling it’s to attract insects. But if that’s true, I don’t know why. Plant biologist readers must know.
I want
I have also seen the “reef triggerfish” called the “Picasso triggerfish”, which seems pretty apt to me, like a generic fish that has been reimagined by Picasso.
Beautiful plants and fish!
The plants can be identified by various online field guides. Here is one that relies on ‘field’ markers like flower color, or presence of fruit or cones: https://wildlifeofhawaii.com/flowers/
The first flowers I identified immediately as the Bengal trumpet, Thunbergia grandiflora. It can be white –> violet, or in between.
I think none of the big flowers pictured are native, but the birds-nest fern (Plant #2) could be the native species, and I don’t recognize the fruit that looks like a corn-on-the-cob or the dark purple flower head in the picture just above it, so those could be native.
Jerry, you asked about the purpose of the red color in bromeliads. Bromeliads do get nutrients from the stuff that dies in the water they hold, and some tepui bromeliads (genus Brocchinia) actually have adaptations for insectivroy and resemble pitcher plants, but the red in the bromeliads of your photo is most likely a signal to attract pollinators(often hummingbirds)to the flowers. You can see in the picture that the young, nonflowering rosettes don’t have the red color, even though those would be the ones that need the most nutrients.
Here’s a link to the insectivorous bromeliads:
http://www.indefenseofplants.com/blog/2015/11/18/bizarre-brocchinia
One tip for Hanauma Bay, get there before 7 and it’s free (both parking and the entrance fee). I was there yesterday (I made a donation instead of the entrance fee) The sunrise is spectacular.
You mean you can get onto the beach free and without watching the movie if you arrive before 7? I’d like to go snorkeling again soon. And where do you put the donation?
I think you’ll find it a bit dark for swimming that early – twilight begins around 6.15am & true sunrise isn’t until 7.11am.
Looking at trip advisor [TA]: It’s free entry from 6am [when the gates/parking open] ’til 7am [when the ticket place opens]
BUT the shop on the beach offering snorkel kit seemingly** isn’t open at 6am, comments on TA give various shop opening times between 6am & 8am. Day rental from “Snorkel Bobs” might be an option, but they don’t open until 8am. Bay kit pricing is expensive [it seems to me] with standard snorkel $20 & premium $40 Plus locker $10 Plus parking $7.50 so a weekly rental from Bob’s might be a good move if you visit the bay enough.
There is a donation box mentioned on TA – logically it must be anywhere before you reach the lockers where there’s staff – must be at the ticket booth or rental shop is my guess.
** TA info can be way off & it gets old quickly.
I thought it was a bad idea to go into the ocean at dusk and dawn because that’s when sharks are most active. Sure, they may not be near reefs but still….sharks.
Good point. Also the hills to the left of the bay is where the sun rises so down on the beach might well be gloomy until 7.30am AND I would want the bay lifeguard stations to be peopled & capable of seeing me & Mrs. Shark in the water. AND wear a life vest Jerry! [Jewish Mum speaks] 🙂
I went to the Lyon Arboretum when I was on Oahu as well. It was raining the whole time but I was happy to see all the varieties of philodendron, even though Hawaiians complain about them all the time.
“Little Grass Shack” is a tune I associate with Arthur Godfrey — a fella whose tv show I have to strain my childhood memories to recall.
Ms K. has a great win getting the government to print her full name. the TV presenter did a wonderful job pronouncing it.
I was in Hawaii for 10 days some years ago and was staying in a suburb of Honolulu. I found some difficulty getting around because the street names were very hard for me to pronounce, hear, or read. It was as if I had become dyslexic. I comforted myself to think the problem would resolve itself if I just stayed a few weeks more. Unfortunately, my vacation ended before I’d gained any fluency.
Since you mention it – driver’s license in Hawaii, I would guess they have updated considerably since I was there. Back in 1983 you had to take a driver’s test, just like a new 16 year old does to drive. I would have been 33 at the time with a California license but it means nothing. Exactly why this was the law back then, I never really knew. The guys giving the driving test all wore Hawaiian shirts. I could only guess it was a way to employ more people.
It was the only state I lived in that required this. Most all the others required you take their written test only.