Monday: Hili dialogue

In Poland, Hili is treating the concept of work with the contempt it deserves.

A: Hili, we are going back to work. Hili: A fascinating suggestion.

In Polish:

Ja: Hili, wracamy do roboty.

Hili: Fascynująca propozycja.

Under the sea Twitter

You might be surprised to know that this feather-like structure—dubbed a sea pen—is a colony of polyps working together to survive in the ocean. Polyps have different responsibilities depending on their location on the pen. ~300 species of sea pens can be found around the world. pic.twitter.com/8Va1fvOCwu — American Museum of Natural History (@AMNH) January 6, 2019

It’s like God gave the angels the leftovers when he got tired of Creating.

ok stop whatever you're doing. thursday has officially been put on hold because this worm exists and it likes to hang out on undersea volcanic vents pic.twitter.com/ASI8Ia3SBm — Matthew Inman (@Oatmeal) January 3, 2019

Felid Twitter

Russian cats don’t mess about. pic.twitter.com/p0iVQmU3mC — 🇷🇺Only In Russia 🇷🇺 (@CrazyinRussia) January 3, 2019

Troof pic.twitter.com/Lm6LtPRgpB — Beaded Curtain Connoisseur MushuWeasel (@mushuweasel) January 6, 2019

Physics Twitter

This is what happens when you install a dam or a weir and how the sediment transport changes in a river pic.twitter.com/wPbXuWcyNO — Physics Fun (@PhysicsVideo_) January 5, 2019

You need to click through on this one to see the whole photograph

Did you see this? NASA’s @OSIRISREx captured this photo of the Earth, the Moon and the asteroid Bennu before entering into orbit around Bennu. You can see the Earth and the Moon in the lower left of this image. More: https://t.co/Ywl13zWcfn pic.twitter.com/AGZ4PV93wW — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) January 5, 2019

Magnificent obsession Twitter

so this is pretty much the coolest thing ever 😱 pic.twitter.com/3VVp9exi1n — Ian Laking (@IHLaking) January 6, 2019

Critter Twitter

Yet another incredible case of (aggressive) mimicry! An orchid mantis https://t.co/O4O3TUEigd pic.twitter.com/s3fTorrALR — Mike Inouye (@minouye271) January 6, 2019

I LIVE FOR THIS. Just found this paper that's a list of 99 spider (and arachnologist) world records. Most eyes! Strongest silk! Loudest spider! A spidery Guinness book, with citations! PUT IT IN MY BRAIN. https://t.co/CBjPP4FJyL — Ed Yong (@edyong209) January 5, 2019

Green tree ants bridging to help each other grab on this leaf and make their way up to the nests in the tree. pic.twitter.com/il9FjuoBSB — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 6, 2019

Random Stuff Twitter

Just a calf trying to catch snowflakes with his tongue.❤️😃 pic.twitter.com/W9Z9N1LGkJ — Turd Ferguson (@casigus) January 5, 2019