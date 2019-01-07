Monday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

It’s a new week, welcome to it! If today marks your return to the office, lucky you.

It’s a busy day in history.

Birthdays of note today:

  • 1911 – Butterfly McQueen, American actress and dancer (d. 1995) Most remembered for the role of Prissy in Gone with the Wind.
  • 1912 – Charles Addams, American cartoonist, created The Addams Family (d. 1988)
  • 1917 – Ulysses Kay, American composer and educator (d. 1995)
  • 1925 – Gerald Durrell, Indian-English zookeeper, conservationist and author, founded Durrell Wildlife Park (d. 1995)
  • 1991 – Caster Semenya, South African sprinter
In Poland, Hili is treating the concept of work with the contempt it deserves.
A: Hili, we are going back to work.
Hili: A fascinating suggestion.
In Polish:
Ja: Hili, wracamy do roboty.
Hili: Fascynująca propozycja.

 

Under the sea Twitter

It’s like God gave the angels the leftovers when he got tired of Creating.

Felid Twitter

 

 

Physics Twitter

You need to click through on this one to see the whole photograph

 

Magnificent obsession Twitter

Critter Twitter

 

Random Stuff Twitter

 

 

