Monday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
It’s a new week, welcome to it! If today marks your return to the office, lucky you.
It’s a busy day in history.
- 1610 – Galileo Galilei makes his first observation of the four Galilean moons: Ganymede, Callisto, Io and Europa, although he is not able to distinguish the last two until the following day.
- 1782 – The first American commercial bank, the Bank of North America, opens.
- 1835 – HMS Beagle drops anchor off the Chonos Archipelago. (Coast of Chile)
- 1939 – Marguerite Perey discovers Francium, the last element first discovered in nature, rather than by synthesis. Sadly, it caused her death as well.
- 1959 – The United States recognizes the new Cuban government of Fidel Castro.
- 1999 – The Senate trial in the impeachment of U.S. President Bill Clinton begins.
- 2015 – Two gunmen commit mass murder at the offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris, shooting twelve people execution style, and wounding eleven others.
Birthdays of note today:
- 1911 – Butterfly McQueen, American actress and dancer (d. 1995) Most remembered for the role of Prissy in Gone with the Wind.
- 1912 – Charles Addams, American cartoonist, created The Addams Family (d. 1988)
- 1917 – Ulysses Kay, American composer and educator (d. 1995)
- 1925 – Gerald Durrell, Indian-English zookeeper, conservationist and author, founded Durrell Wildlife Park (d. 1995)
- 1991 – Caster Semenya, South African sprinter
In Poland, Hili is treating the concept of work with the contempt it deserves.
A: Hili, we are going back to work.Hili: A fascinating suggestion.
In Polish:
Ja: Hili, wracamy do roboty.
Hili: Fascynująca propozycja.
Under the sea Twitter
It’s like God gave the angels the leftovers when he got tired of Creating.
Felid Twitter
Physics Twitter
You need to click through on this one to see the whole photograph
Magnificent obsession Twitter
Critter Twitter
Random Stuff Twitter
Is that bear REALLY in Russia? Looks like an Ursus americanus to me…