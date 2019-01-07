Hawaii: food

As always, when visiting a place I try to eat what the locals eat. In Hawaii this means plate lunch, malasadas, spam musubu, and a large variety of Japanese-style dishes like udon noodles. All will be sampled and presented here, but in sequence.

In Hawaii, Malasadas are Portugese-style donuts invented in Madeira, freshly fried spheres of dough dusted with crystallized sugar. The traditional ones are unfilled, but they’re sometimes stuffed with substances like coconut or chocolate cream. By all accounts, the best malasadas in Hawaii are to be had at Leonard’s, which has both a brick and mortar shop and a “Malasadamobile,” which fries them to order.

The truck, thank Ceilng Cat, is situated near where I’m staying. And there’s always a line.

The menu. I’m not sure what ling hing is; “li hing” is preserved plum, Chinese style, but I’m not sure that’s what this is. “Hupia is coconut custard.

I was greedy and got both a chocolate and a hupia donut, both hot from the fryer. They were so filling that I wasn’t hungry again for many hours. Here’s the coconut-filled version:

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Hawaiians love the tinned product Spam; the inhabitants have the highest per capita consumption of Spam in America (I believe it’s six cans per person per year here). It was invented in 1937, and contains both ham and pork shoulder.

GI’s were issued the tinned meat their mess kits during World Was II, and some of it found its way to the civilian population as a cheap source of protein. It’s now served many ways: in Chinese dishes, as a form of sushi (Spam musubi, a slab of spam atop sushi rice, bound with seaweed; I had some on our Albatross Hike yesterday), as a breakfast meat, and so on. It’s pre-cooked, so all you need to do is warm up what’s in the can.

And yes, it’s served at McDonald’s here, as a breakfast option. Here’s more information from Wikipedia:

Hawaiian Burger King restaurants began serving Spam in 2007 to compete with the local McDonald’s chains.In Hawaii, Spam is so popular that it is sometimes referred to as “The Hawaiian Steak”. There is even an annual Spam-themed festival on the island of Oahu that takes place every spring, known as the “Waikiki Spam Jam. Local chefs and restaurants compete to create new Spam-themed dishes, which are then sold in a massive street fair on Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki. In 2017, Hawaii was plagued by a rash of thefts of Spam. Spam had long been a target of thieves in Hawaii, but the magnitude of the thefts ramped up, with incidents in which multiple cases of Spam were stolen at once. Local retailers believe organized crime was involved.[32] This came alongside increases in thefts of some other retail goods, such as corned beef and liquor. The president of the retail merchants of Hawaii attributed the rise in retail thefts to a recent change in criminal law, which raised the threshold at which a theft would lead to felony charges by approximately $400.

Two other marks of Spam’s fame: it’s become, of course, the term for unwanted email, and it was the subject of Monty Python’s famous sketch:

I wanted to see how many varieties of Spam could be had in Hawaii, so I went to a local Safeway. Several of these flavors are available at the Wal-Mart supermarket near where I live in Chicago, but the ones with the asterisks are not:

Regular Spam

Spam Lite

Jalapeño Spam

Spam with bacon

Spam with Portuguese sausage*

Spam with Tocino* (pork belly bacon)

Spam with turkey

Spam with black pepper

Hot and spicy Spam*

Low sodium Spam

I hear they also have teriyaki spam, cheese spam, and garlic Spam, but I didn’t see them.

Lunch at the nearby plate lunch chain emporium, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue. Here’s a small plate lunch consisting of one scoop of rice (there are usually two), a scoop of macaroni salad, and a generous helping of teriyaki-glazed short ribs. It was delicious, and this “tiny” portion filled me up:

This is the place reputed to make the best loco moco in Hawaii. Near Waikiki, the Rainbow Drive-In is a fixture, and there’s always a line.

This is about 11:30 a.m. Service is fast.

Loco moco, also known as “heart attack on a plate”, consists of two fried eggs (mine were over easy) resting atop two hamburger patties, which themselves lie on two generous scoops of rice, all covered with brown gravy. And there’s the ubiquitous scoop of macaroni salad on the side. (Remember, do not food shame me—I don’t usually eat like this. Food-shamers will be banned.)

This is a filling lunch!

Dessert (this is not all in one day): a strawberry shave ice at Uncle Clay’s House of Pure Aloha, not too far from where I’m staying. A mound of shave ice infused with fresh strawberry syrup, a scoop of premium Tahitian vanilla ice cream on top, and surrounded with fresh diced strawberries. It was great, but I like the green tea shave ice better, as it’s served with a lot of sweetened azuki beans, mochi, and, if you want it, ice cream.

A shoyu pork plate lunch from Zippy’s.