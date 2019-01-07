A visit to the Laysan Albatrosses

Yesterday’s Big Expedition was a hike to Kaena Point, the westernmost spot on the island of Oahu, which you can see below:

Our goal: to see the nesting colony of Laysan Albatross (Phoebastria immutabilis). While it ranges widely through the Pacific, it breeds largely on Hawaii: as Wikipedia notes, “The Northwestern Hawaiian Islands [including Midway] are home to 99.7% of the population.” There are 16 nesting sites, and Kaena Point is one of them. It harbors about 150 of the birds.

The Laysan has a wingspan of about 200 cm (80 inches or 6.5 feet), mates for life, has biparental care, and females produce about one chick every two years. It’s remarkable for its lifespan in the wild: it is, in fact, the longest-lived bird known to exist in the wild, with a longevity approaching 70 years (see below).

Here’s one of these magnificent animals in flight. The picture is from Wikipedia:

You have to hike in and out: a hot trail of about six miles. But the trail is fairly level, and the goal well worth it. The albatross sanctuary is surrounded by a fence to keep out predators like rats and feral cats:

This is the western tip of Hawaii:

Albatross nests are marked with pink flags, and the nesting area is roped off to keep people out. In a famous case, one student from Hawaii was jailed in 2017 for killing more than 15 albatrosses in a purely malicious act. He got only 45 days in jail; I think a year would have been a better deterrent. People can’t go around illegally killing wildlife and getting just a slap on the wrist.

The first sight of an albatross. They are dead obvious in the low vegetation, where they nest, and I was unable to take a “spot the albatross” picture because their white color sticks out even when I try to hide the bird.

A closer view.

A sleeping albatross by the path. They had extended the rope around it to keep people from disturbing the bird, and we tiptoed by.

A pair. Reader Marlene Zuk told me that many of the pairs are female-female pairs, and a 2008 paper in Biology Letters shows that 31% of the pairs on Oahu are “lesbian” pairs (see below for a song). They do rear chicks; presumably one was inseminated and either abandoned its mate or its mate died. Successful rearing is less than that of male-female pairs, but better than that of solitary females (see graph below). I’m not sure if this pair is male-female or female-female. (Ornithological readers may know.)

Here are the data from that paper: open bars are female-female pairs, and dark ones are male-female pairs.

40% of the time two eggs are laid in female-female nests, but only one of these is incubated. I don’t know a lot about this, but the phenomenon of course raises questions. Why do females help other (presumably unrelated) females rear their young, given the time and expense of rearing a chick. Or are they related? One can think of answers, of course (practice in breeding for young females and so on), but I’ll let readers fill me in if there’s more recent research.

Another nesting female (I think; I can’t tell the sexes apart).

A video by Bruce Carlson of what the albatrosses look like at Kaena Point, with some bonding behavior:

Finally, below is the oldest known wild breeding bird known to exist in Nature. It’s WISDOM, a Laysan albatross confirmed to be at least 68 years old when she returned to Midway Atoll last November 29 to lay an egg. She was first banded in 1956, and has gone through four bands since then! She’s also outlived the guy who banded her.

Wisdom has her own Wikipedia page (this photo, showing one of her chicks, is from that site). Unlike most female Laysans, which lay an egg every other year (it’s seven months from laying to fledging!), Wisdom has laid an egg each year for the past dozen years or so. She’s successfully raised about three dozen chicks. And she’s flown between 2 and 3 million miles during her lifetime. What a bird—may she live much longer!