Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, January 6, 2019, and National Shortbread Day, as well as the Twelfth Day of Christmas, traditionally celebrating the Epiphany, the day when the wise men visited Baby Jesus and celebrated “Jesus’s physical manifestation [as the son of God] to the Gentiles.” On a secular note, it’s time to take down the Christmas tree. One year my mother, aiming to set a record, left the tree up until May, at which point all the needles were dry and dropped off when I tried to move it to the trash. It took me hours to vacuum up, and then pick up by hand, all the fallen needles.

On this day in 1540, Henry VIII married Anne of Cleves, his fourth wife. She was queen for six months, but the marriage was annulled because it was unconsummated. She was not beheaded, and outlived Henry by ten years. On this date in 1907, Maria Montessori opened her first school in Rome, but I know nothing about these schools except that there are over 22,000 of them on the planet. Presumably at least one reader will have attended one.

On January 6, 1912, the German geologist Alfred Wegener first broached his theory of continental drift. For many years, even into my own lifetime, his idea was poo-pooed by scientists, but he turned out to be right. In 1929, Mother Teresa arrived in Calcutta to begin her missionary work, which involved converting sick Indians to Catholicism before they died.

On this day in 1941, Franklin Roosevelt delivered his renowned “Four Freedoms” speech to the U.S. Congress; I show an excerpt below.

The freedoms were later the subject of four famous illustrations by Norman Rockwell. Here’s a familiar figure, photographed in 2012, standing by the “Freedom of Expression” painting at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

Finally, on a day date that will live in infamy, it was on January 6, 2017, that the U.S. Congress certified Donald Trump as the winner of the 2016 Presidential election. I still predict that he’ll be impeached by the Democratic House of Representatives, but acquitted by the Senate. I was appalled yesterday when Trump, asked about Representative Rashida Tlabi’s claim that the House was going “to impeach the motherfucker”, said something like “Why would you impeach someone who’s doing a great job?” Tlaib’s words were out of line, but there is no construal of Trump that would consider him doing a “great job.”

Notables born on this day include Joan of Arc (1412), Gustave Doré (1832), Carl Sandburg (1878), Sam Rayburn (1882), Loretta Young (1913), geneticist John Maynard Smith (1920), Earl Scruggs (1924), E. L. Doctorow (1931), and Justin Welby (1956).

Those who expired on January 6 include Louis Braille (1852), Gregor Mendel (1994), Georg Cantor (1918), Dizzy Gillespie and Rudolf Nureyev (both 1993), and Lou Rawls (2006).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn:

Hili: Do you believe in ghosts? A: No. Hili: I don’t think I do either.

A tweet from reader Gethyn (also found by Grania and Matthew):

They call him “The Shadow” pic.twitter.com/vylJp9LDA2 — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) January 5, 2019

Tweets from Matthew; the first showing four generations of a Chinese family:

this Chinese four generations meme is so wholesome omg pic.twitter.com/bozR6rB93w — kassy cho (@kassy) January 4, 2019

I had no idea that weevils did anything like this. But hey, the currency of natural selection is offspring number:

Did you know there are weevils that carefully fold up leaves to make a home for their babies? Fantastic video from @muakbno pic.twitter.com/fmaUxcK46j — Gwen Pearson (@bug_gwen) January 3, 2019

Some of you will have heard of the enigmatic fossil Spriggina, but did you know its modern equivalent?

For #FossilFriday, an example of convergent confectionary evolution, with the Ediacaran (~550 mya) fossil Spriggina (left) and a modern Moroccan pastry (right) with a possible predation/sampling trace on its side. pic.twitter.com/Zk42rdbDce — Anthony J. Martin (@Ichnologist) January 4, 2019

Why aren’t wombats as popular as pandas?

Soothing wombat video of the day. pic.twitter.com/rQLxQvRAE1 — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) December 31, 2018

Tweets from Grania; here’s Trump’s latest bit of bogus braggadocio:

How do you impeach a president who has won perhaps the greatest election of all time, done nothing wrong (no Collusion with Russia, it was the Dems that Colluded), had the most successful first two years of any president, and is the most popular Republican in party history 93%? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2019

Lovely details of Jupiter taken by NASA’s Juno Mission:

Jupiter@NASAJuno Perijove 15 detail

[ Eichstadt / Doran ] pic.twitter.com/AdpNPR0ZKf — Seán Doran (@_TheSeaning) January 2, 2019

Here’s a stunning video of Jupiter, from Cassini, made by using still images:

Absolutely beautiful video created using still images taken by the Cassini spacecraft during its flyby of Jupiter and while at Saturn. Shown is Io and Europa over Jupiter's Great Red Spot and then Titan as it passes over Saturn and it's edge-on rings. NASA/JPL/Kevin M. Gill pic.twitter.com/BWaVP5h6Ob — Domenico Calia (@CaliaDomenico) January 1, 2019

A vintage ad with a cat, but why is the frog on a ladder. What are they advertising?

Today’s Vintage Ad With Bizarrely Out-Of-Place Cats wishes you a Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/KQVLbFRLsD — Undine (@HorribleSanity) January 1, 2019

I believe I’ve posted this lovely video before, in which a kindly man helps a juvenile robin find worms, but it’s always worth seeing again:

This guy started helping an abandoned baby robin find worms to eat, and now they have the cutest relationship 🐦💕 pic.twitter.com/Tj0EQemRuG — The Dodo (@dodo) January 2, 2019