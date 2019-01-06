I’m a free-will “incompatibilist”: someone who sees the existence of physical determinism as dispelling the idea of contracausal, you-could-have-done-otherwise “free will”, which is the notion of free will most common among people. Many people find my view disturbing and fatalistic, and I’m often posed this question: “If everything is determined by the laws of physics mediated through our neurobiology, what’s the point of trying to change somebody’s mind?”
My response is that no, we can’t choose (via contracausal free will) whether we want to change someone’s mind, nor can they freely choose (in the same sense) whether to change it. But human brains are wired by both evolution and experience in a way that alters people’s behaviors when (in general) they would benefit from those changes. So, for example, if you learn that treating people in a certain way makes them treat you better back, your brain circuits for “better treatment” might be activated, and you might begin treating folks better. And if you see someone treating others badly, your circuits to give them that advice might be activated. You might then advise them, and their own brain circuits may “take” that advice.
None of this is incompatible with determinism. People learn, often in a way that helps them get along better with others, perform better on the job or other aspects of life, and so on. The possibility of such changes might have been produced by evolution since such malleability might correlate with your status and well-being, which in turn might have been connected with your reproductive success. Or, on the cultural side, we avoid pain and seek pleasure, and our brains are capable of taking in advice or experience that would increase our well being and decrease ill being.
Likewise, advice from someone else can act as an environmental stimulus that activates brain circuits that alter behavior. Again, we have no free choice about whether to render advice to others, but that doesn’t mean that the advice can’t effect changes.
Pacific Standard has an interview with Stanford biologist and writer Robert Sapolsky, the author of the acclaimed book Behave: The Biology of Humans at Our Best and Worst. (Click on screenshot below for the interview.) Sapolsky discusses a lot of things about tribalism, but I’ll reproduce two exchanges about free will. (Sapolsky’s writing have shown him to be, like me, an incompatibilist who thinks that the notion of “you-can-do-otherwise” free will is an illusion.)
Here he expresses the difficulty in explaining to others why determinism doesn’t entail fatalism. Perhaps his answer is better or clearer than mine, and here it is:
TJ [Tom Jacobs]: You write that you don’t really believe in free will, but we nevertheless have an obligation to try to understand our behavior and make things better. Isn’t that something of a contradiction?
RS [Sapolsky]: I’m realizing how incredibly hard it is to articulate how an absence of free will is compatible with change.
Gaining new knowledge, having new experiences, being inspired by someone’s example—these are biological phenomena. They leave biological traces.
There are all sorts of neuro-pathways that analyze the world in terms of cause and effect. The knowledge that one person—or a bunch of high school students—really can make a difference can be inspiring. That means certain pathways have been facilitated, and, as a result of that, certain behaviors become more likely. Pathways to efficacy can also be weakened if you find out you have no control in a certain domain. Learning to be helpless is also biological.
TJ: So the fact free will is largely illusory does not mean the way we react to the world is static and unchanging.
RS: Absolutely not. There’s a vast difference between a biologically determined universe and fatalism.
I still think that radical physical determinism is absolutely not necessary to refute contra-causal free will. Why should it? Causality is fully sufficient to do so. And causality itself would be a completely meaningless concept in a block-universe of complete deterministic structure.
Between what Professor Coyne wrote and what Sapolsky wrote this is one of the clearest examples of explaining how “free will” doesn’t exist but changes can happen by even the slightest of changes in input stimuli.
That can even be extended to “changing your own mind”. If your genetic makeup makes you want to investigate a subject, and then you find something that you previously didn’t know, then that information allows you to “change your own mind”. This is still deterministic and you could not have done otherwise.
Great summary, Professor. Such a thorny subject that attracts misconceptions needs terse, clear explanations like this.
Sapolsky is using “fatalism” in the colloquial sense, not the philosophical sense.
Thats it, then? We have all the appearance of free will but it’s really nothing more than re-jiggered neurobiochemistry.
I’m happy with the illusion.
But the mystery is the illusion itself.
Of course you’re right, all our actions are the result of neuronal firings and the like. And obviously things like advice, fear, love, punishment, etc. influences that.
Yet, there is this strong illusion of choice, and there are many layers between neuronal firing on the one hand and thoughts and actions on the other, I’d think.
I’m not a compatibilist, but for ‘house and garden’ use, I still find some ‘free will’ somehow a useful concept. Especially since I have some young children. 🙂
Then you likely are a compatibilist! Just adopt a compatibilist concept of “free will” (which is fully consistent with determinism).
Well yes, a deterministic system can in a sense learn. It can in a sense be responsive. even a falling rock can be pushed by the wind. An adaptive chess-playing program is just a more complex version of this.
But dude a movie no matter how complex the interplay of characters is still locked in. If a character tries to change the mind of another character that fact is predetermined. And their success or failure is also predetermined. And if you are fatalistic about that then that is also predetermined. It’s an illusion. Any sense of agency at all is an illusion. Arguing about it is as pointless as watching a rerun. But you will anyway because that is how the script was written. There is no “ought”. There is only the one thing that will be.
You are put off by the incoherence of the compatablists. I totally agree. But you have your own brand of incoherence going on here.
I feel as if I have free will. I have little choice but to act as if I have free will. But if determinism is true then that sense of agency is an illusion. If the fictional characters in a movie experience a sense of agency then that sense of agency does not give them the power to change the ending of the movie. In a deterministic world, I have no more power to change the ending than the characters in a movie.
The wild card in this is “feeling”. What sense does it make to say a character has feeling? Yet it is that feeling that drives our sense of agency and that sense of agency drives all our incoherent reasoning about free will and consciousness.
I actually agree that I have never understood the difference between hard determinism and fatalism, other than perhaps determinism involving some instances of quantum randomness (if that exists) thrown in. Maybe ‘fatalism’ subtly implies people being *forced to do something by outside forces, but if not, then yes, presumably if one was omniscient then at the moment of the Big Bang determinism means our every choice was already written in stone, in a sense (unless, again, you get into some incomprehensible quantum stuff, at which point will isn’t ‘free’, exactly, but it’s not predictable either. Observer effect and randomness and all that.)
Regarding volitional vs. non-volitional actions, I think this is an important question, but when carefully examined, still does not tie in directly to whether or not one’s will is ‘free’. It might relate to whether one’s will could be considered one’s own – how ‘real’ of a concept agency and selfhood are – but ownership and freedom are subtly different topics. Even if we found some unique emergent pattern, property, even substance (if you want to get really sci-fi) that constitutes an individual agent, self, soul, whatever – that ‘self’ would still not be self-created, or something that chose to exist and to want whatever it wants. It sprung into existence based on other factors and causes that came before.
Give one thing that is incoherent about compatabilism.
Your behavior influences the future. IMO the characterization “change the ending” is a kind of fallacy driven by the illusion of free will.
In his recorded lectures on Youtube Sapolsky only touches on chaos, but I think he should pay more attention to chaos as far as attractors and emergent behavior (emergent phenomena being an example of attractors)and their role in evolution.
Our individual behavior is random enough that we are free in that sense even though our behavior is pulled in various directions by various attractors. In the movie “No Country for Old Men” a person’s life or death is determined by the flip of a coin. The world could follow two entirely different paths based on that 50/50 chance.
As far as being nice to people to modify their behavior is concerned, if one does not also make allowance for the fact that there are people (and animals) who take kindness as an opportunity for predation then one might wind up as a good example of pathological altruism.
The world could follow two entirely different paths based on that 50/50 chance.
It does if you are David Deutsch.
“…one person can really make a difference…”
“…certain behaviors become more likely…”
Make a difference as compared to what? Become more likely as compared to what? In a deterministic universe, there are no alternatives, except the hypotheticals we create in our brains. In making a decision, we imagine hypothetical universes that might occur if we do this or if we do that. And we choose the hypothetical we prefer, hoping it works out according to plan. But is this not the essence of compatibalist free will?
“I’m realizing how incredibly hard it is to articulate how an absence of free will is compatible with change.”
Put that way there should be no principle problem at all, since all other objects bar humans will eventually change without them having “free will”. Even free will advocates have to make concessions to learning, damages or adolescent change.
The problem becomes when people make a false equivalence between their introspection and what is going on in their bodies, re homeostasis, growth, damage, socializing/learning, adaptation, development et cetera. s/ When will they ever learn!? /s
I believe reason governs the universe, and reason (intelligence, laws, or freedom, are some of its other names) is always growing. Not because it’s an agent, but because the nature of reason is to increase itself. And, of course, reason guides life or evolution: fitness and reason are the traits selected for. If I’m right, sentient life is governed by a formula that guarantees reproduction and keeps suffering (a very useful tool) at a minimum (a minimum to guarantee reproduction and the increase of reason). So, humans and genes are just mediums for reason to increase itself, and become One). That’s my crackpot theory, anyway.
One thing I’m sure of: We’re all going to continue acting and thinking as though we have contracausal free will.
No, only the INcompatbilists do that!
Compatiblists think and act as though they have compatibilist free will (which they do!), not contracausal free will.
Free-will is something of a mystical concept: it could never be proven scientifically, if scientific proof makes the basic assumption of cause and effect. Unfalsifiable.
Any cause and effect mechanism proposed for free-will would be a negation of the concept of free-will itself.
Predisposition is the word i like to use.
As always, thank you so much for your clarity and eloquence in the way you express this. I am a writer in the field, and am so grateful to have your directness and expertise to back up my work.