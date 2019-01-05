Trump’s impeachment: give your take

Despite Rashida Tlaib’s incendiary words of two days ago, the fact remains that Donald Trump has shown himself the most incompetent American President of our time—or perhaps all time. He’s shut down the government over his wall, creating an impasse that seems unbreakable, embroiled us in a debilitating, no-win trade war with China, ended intervention in Syria against military advice, and either fired or forced out many of the more moderate and competent people in his administration. His attacks on his opponents and on the press are constant and unconscionable.
The government is being led by a petulant, tantrum-throwing child who shows no scintilla of adult maturity. What’s worse, his narcissism and mindlessness has the possibility of embroiling us in a war. I didn’t think that was possible, but as his Presidency proceeds, I find it less and less unthinkable. My disgust is turning to a palpable fear.
Today’s New York Times has a piece by op-ed writer Nicholas Fandos calling for Trump’s impeachment which he sees as more exigent than simply waiting until 2020 to try voting him out. (Click on the screenshot.)
The Constitution specifies that impeachment is designed for Presidents (or others) who are guilty of “treason, bribery, and other high crimes and misdemeanors”. Gross incompetence or mental illness is not among these failings, though it should be. (I also believe that Trump is diagnosably mentally ill.)
Fandos sees these four Trumpian actions as falling under the Constitutional provision for impeachment. (You can read the op-ed for details.)
- Using the Presidency for personal enrichment
- Violating campaign finance law
- Obstructing justice
- Subverting democracy (this seems to me the weakest charge, including as it does the impugning of journalists as “enemies of the people”
Fandos is more optimistic than I.
It’s not only that Trump is unfit to be president and that Republicans know it. It also may be the case that they will soon have a political self-interest in abandoning him. If they did, the end could come swiftly. The House could then impeach Trump, knowing the Senate might act to convict. Or negotiations could begin over whether Trump deserves to trade resignation for some version of immunity.
Finally, there is the hope — naïve though it may seem — that some Republicans will choose to act on principle. There now exists a small club of former Trump administration officials who were widely respected before joining the administration and whom Trump has sullied, to greater or lesser degrees. It includes Rex Tillerson, Gary Cohn, H.R. McMaster and Jim Mattis. Imagine if one of them gave a television interview and told the truth about Trump. Doing so would be a service to their country at a time of national need. It would be an illustration of duty.
We took a vote in 2018 on whether Trump would be impeached, and whether he’d be found guilty. I won’t link to that here lest it influence your vote now, but this time I’m asking you to vote in three easy polls, one giving your opinion and two giving your prognostication. To wit: do you think Trump should be successfully impeached (found guilty; impeachment is simply a vote to have a Congressional trial); do you think he will be impeached (by the House); and, if so, do you think he will be convicted (in the Senate)?
Vote below; you can answer all three regardless of your votes on #1 and #2. My own votes are yes, yes, and no, respectively.
Poll #1
Poll #2
Poll #3
And I welcome your comments below.
Neither the Iraq war nor the financial crisis occurred during Trump’s administration.
(The financial crisis has huge Democratic fingers, like Clinton’s, in it….and of course, Republican.)
Should Middle East intervention be the forever war?
I don’t think that Trump should be impeached by the House. If conviction is less than possible, what’s the point other than to rally disaffected Republicans? Let it fester until his corruption can’t be ignored by his party.
I agree absolutely. With no possibility of the Senate voting for conviction, launching the impeachment process is totally pointless and will only strengthen his base. Sad to say, but the incumbent lacks even Tricky Dicky’s morals – Nixon resigned rather than face the music; Trump wouldn’t take the honorable way out. The disgrace of the President being caught lying apparently no longer exists, as evidenced by Trump’s behavior since the spat over the size of the crowd at his inauguration. I guess you could say he started as he meant to go on.
Totally unrleated issue; have you read what James Tour, chemistist, said about evolution? Do you know if any biologist replied to his “concerns”?
His “concerns” aren’t worth addressing:
He’s basically an Intelligent Design advocate, but not as savvy as many of them. Then there’s this.
His assent to God’s de novo creation has already been debunked by scientists. The guy is meshugge, and serious scientists shouldn’t pay him any attention. Why do you ask me to?
And why do you put an irrelevant comment on a thread about Trump?
When the protagonist uses the word
then he has already tagged himself as a God Squaddy, even if he doesn’t recognise the affliction himself.
“Unexplainable” is a concept from theology – it doesn’t exist in the natural sciences. The closest approximations are “unexplained” (which positively begs for developing and testing an explanation), “I can’t think of how to explain this” (a schizoid counter-personality to the well known Argument From Personal Incredulity), and “I don’t know what type of evidence could test explanations of this” (another call for more minds to the problem).
This habit of marking any idea as being open to rational analysis and testing against evidence is the core of the process of science, and is both infuriating to the godly, and for many literally blasphemous. The concepts of “orthodox” (correct- or right- thinking) versus “heterodox” (different thinking) may be a better match than blasphemous/ non-blasphemous.
I would guess that he was looking for the option to “start a new topic” which is found on many blogs, but which your website doesn’t have. You and I know the correct approach is to put one’s question, link, whatever, into an email to you (address on the “Research Interests” link above – which I have to admit is less than obvious). But clearly this visitor didn’t figure that out. Well, it’s clear to me, anyway.
Not sure what a “chemistist” is supposed to be; but on the assumption that he meant “chemist”, as an ex-chemist I am appalled and ashamed at the dumb credulousness and ignorance of James Tour, whoever he may be.
And a pox on S for trying to hijack this thread.
Two wordS: Dead Zone.
Impeach him now, before it’s too late!
That’s not the first reference to Dead Zone I’ve heard the past year. But he is the type of person who would put a baby up for canon fodder to protect his sorry ass. Unfortunately, I don’t think his base would care if the baby died and he lived.
Yes, unknown ,no. Impeachment difficult. So much wealth and self interest in those in control who profit at all of our expense, impeachment u likely some say we are only a republic not a democracy. Wow
I voted yes, no opinion, no. Here’s my reasoning:
1. He should be removed from office one way or another, as soon as possible, short of assassination.
2. Whether the House should impeach depends on information the public doesn’t yet have. It would be a mistake to impeach without a certainty of conviction in my opinion.
3. Given what we know now and the current political situation, there’s zero chance the Senate would convict.
I think your third statement can’t be reasonably answered until your second statement is. If Mueller and the new House uncover a certainty of conviction, and lay it out clearly for the public many (R) Senators will jump ship. They care about their own skins before their Criminal in Chief’s.
I don’t think that the Republican Senators will drop Trump unless the economy takes a turn for the worse and the Republican base abandons him first.
Trump is still very popular with the GOP votes (a recent Gallup poll puts approval for Trump at 85% among Republicans). If the economy tanks and Trump become as unpopular as George W. Bush was at the end of his second administration, then maybe he’ll be deserted by the Republican political machine, too.
Otherwise I don’t see it happening. The Republican Party doesn’t have much to offer to its base beside Trump. Trump’s populism is stupid, pointless, counterproductive and vile, but it’s popular. The neocon strategy of bailouts and long and bloody military engagements is incredibly unpopular. Tax cuts for the ultra-rich aren’t incredibly appealing, either.
Quite frankly the Republican Party is in shambles and after Trump’s eventual downfall (whether it happens because he’s removed from office or because he loses the 2020 election) I think that they’ll likely suffer a long and devastating series of losses before they can rebuild themselves.
You misunderestimate GOP capacity to rebirth itself from the ashes. One would think the 2006 taking of the House by Dems, economic collapse, and election of Obama to have been their swan song. Cue Tea Party tilt and 2010 midterms. There still exists what David Brock called in 2004 the noise machine and I doubt the American electorate is going to undergo a fundamental shift from post Civil Rights Southern Strategy, law and order dog whistles, conservative Democrat conversion to GOP, Limbaugh propaganda and Fox News Overton Window public opinion displacement overnight. And that doesn’t cover the conspiratorial underbelly on social media and ability of INFEKTION style manipulation from outside our home grown echo chambers.
The disgraceful fall of Trump might last one election cycle of PR issues for GOP before a rebound.
My answers were yes, yes, and no as well. I still think Trump will resign before impeachment begins & he will secure pardons for himself & his crime family. He’ll simply say he is leaving to concentrate on his family or he is leaving to concentrate on his business because it is clear that the system is rigged against him…now would be the perfect time because he could blame the shut down on those damn Democrats who wouldn’t give him his way!
I read yesterday that he wants to force funding for his ridiculous wall by declaring a national emergency. Good grief.
I vote yes to all three but then I am most optimistic in this regard compared to nearly all here. I think they have the goods on him for impeachment but do not think they will act until very late this year or next year. Everything moves very slow, both government and justice. They need to get the results of Mueller’s investigation. They may also decide to indite – the leaders of the democratic party do believe this is a possibility. They also need to let the new democratically run committees get their investigations going. Remember the House has been doing nothing but obstruction for the past two years and those days are over.
Remembering something Pelosi said the other day. You do not impeach for political reasons and should not avoid impeachment for political reasons.
I agree. My thinking is pretty much the same.
1. Should be impeached – yes. There is enough evidence already and Mueller’s report will seal the deal.
2. Will be impeached – yes. As House investigations proceed, evidence will be lined up like ducks in a puddle.
3. Will be convicted – yes. 6 months or a year from now, republicans will have had enough. They will feel that Pence can do their bidding with less fuss.
The possibility of resignation at some point along this optimistic scenario is high.
I wonder if it theoretically possible for Trump to do something bad enough that at least a plurality of his base would turn against him.
A video of him basically admitting that he is manipulating his base might do it.
It seems our position is still pretty small but it is early. I read the article and it is pretty good. Not sure why he thinks the process should begin immediately other than he thinks waiting increases the risks. That is only a prediction, however, and you don’t impeach because of risk. You impeach because you have items and the proof / evidence to back up the items. That is why it is important to get the Mueller results and that is where much of the evidence arrives. The collusion or conspiracy will come with Mueller. Some of the solid evidence will come from jail bird Manafort. It is very likely he was directly involved in deal making with the Russians, including inserting the Ukraine stuff into the Republican platform. He also has direct info on the removal of sanctions on Russia as part of the deal. All of this is why the answer to collusion is yes and this will convert many of the Trump supporters. Direct evidence of things like conspiracy tends to change minds, even stupid ones.
Another thing I will say is, several people here, in their comments still seem to think that impeachment is a political move or operation. That is absolutely wrong. That is how you lose – just go back to the attempt to get Clinton or even Andrew Johnson. That was politics and it did not work.
I think impeachment isn’t practical given the current status: he still has too many friends who will protect him and his missteps probably don’t rise to the level it would take to impeach.
Having him _survive_ an impeachment would be awful: he’d take on martyr status (in his own mind) and we’d never hear the end of it.
My prediction: we’re stuck with him until 2020 and there’s a good chance he’ll lose provided the Dems don’t put up someone really awful again. Biden should beat him. Bernie… I’d worry…
Biden is a boring candidate who will not attract any republicans and will take the energy out of the more progressive Democrats. He’ll lose to a motivated Republican party.
You’re right, to the extent that the Amuricun electorate has to be entertained and its collective ego stroked.
True for any electorate known to me.
Hillary was boring to the pro-Berniites, but she would have won handily except for complacency among the Democratic voters.
So many factors, but a big factor was that many Democrats stayed home after hearing for months and months that Hillary was going to win. It was thought to be a sure thing.
Even if Trump _didn’t_ survive impeachment/conviction, he could still be a martyr to a very divided country. And this could help ensure President Pence’s (re?)election in 2020. Dems might be better off just letting the dumpster fire burn.
Impeachment proceedings would just give Trump a stage for more histrionics. The process could easily last until 2020. Conviction isn’t likely. Maybe the threat of impeachment would prompt a resignation. Who knows? But as noted above, Trump would likely emerge as a martyr and Americans love a martyr.
+1. Within my view, these of your statements, Mr McClain, are accurate.
Too, the base of Mr Trump’s supporters are, to this very shutdown hour, not only solidly in lockstep with him but also determinedly oblivious to the hypocrisy and sexism of their own screeds against progressives and liberals including folks like Congresswoman Tlaib. My direct relatives, at least two … … a brother and two other men, our cousins … … amongst these of Mr Trump’s raging hypocrites.
So, no, no platform for more flagrant histrionics; and, if ordinary men as the likes of those of my tribe still grandly wave banners and sport at my gym their bloodied red – MAGA sweatshirts for him, there is .no. chance that the biggie – boys of the United States Senate will, instead, don their Rightous Pants and do The Right Thing .for. the Rest of Us Plebs. Let alone, .for. all of our safeties against … … w a r.
Formerly, … … One Quaker,
Blue
However this plays with either impeachment or resignation before 2020, or his losing in 2020, we can look ‘forward’ to more years of Trump histrionics once he is out of office. He will continue to rail about whatever is going on, and the media will stampede to put microphones in his face so all of us have to hear it.
I am beyond sick of him, but even after he dies we will somehow continue to hear from him.
While I would impeach Trump in a heartbeat, I fear any impeachment effort that ends in failure. This would embolden Trump, give him, his supporters, and the GOP an easy rallying cry for the 2020 election. The alternative, of course, is that we have to endure Trump for two more years. Even though there’s some risk that Trump will do substantial, irreversible damage to the country and the world, this is mitigated by his incompetence and the constant checking of him by the media, courts, and now the Democrat-led House.
Calls for his impeachment before Mueller delivers his report is a serious mistake. His violations we known about so far are not ones that the GOP and voters care much about. While I think they are serious, they are easy for supporters to dismiss. Obstruction of justice is just Trump defending himself. Many candidates violate campaign finance laws and they just pay the fine. Every President makes money from the position by writing books, speaking, etc. Incompetency is in the eye of the beholder. In order to maximize chances of a conviction, we have to prosecute Trump on the most heinous of his crimes, something we will not know until Mueller reports.
I agree with a lot of people who say the current Senate would never convict him. I think it would be much more damaging to the Republican party if they convicted one of their own, rather than just let it run its course for the next two years.
I think the best case against him is made by the emoluments case (Trump profiting from office) brought by the AGs in D.C. and Maryland, in which every legal challenge has gone against Trump. However, the court has granted the Justice Dept. request for an indefinite stay because of the government shutdown, and postponed all deadlines, contingent on the government reopening. Of all reasons Trump has for prolonging the shutdown, this may be the strongest.
No yes no.
That Trump deserves impeachment and removal from office is beyond question. David Leonhardt at the NYT provides the reasons why this is so in the op-ed cited (I don’t know where the name Fandos came from). However, until it is clear that the Senate will remove him, impeachment by the House will be both a symbolic and political act. Although I am not absolutely certain as to what the long term ramifications would be of impeachment without removal, in contrast to my previous view, I think the House should take action. It would show to the world that a majority of the American people reject the moral turpitude and threat to democracy of the current occupant of the White House.
No, no opinion, no. First, I don’t think he should be impeached, yet. There is not sufficient consensus among the voters that anything he has done warrants impeachment. Impeachment is not a legal process, it’s a political one, and it would be terrible for the country if it were done on a pure party line basis. It would look like (and probably be) election nullification. Whatever we say about him—stupid, unqualified, bigoted, childish, mercenary—Trump still has support from nearly half of voters according to polls. Let’s face it, lots of people dislike Trump just because he is a Republican (as they did the Bushes and Reagan), and need no other justification. At the same time, though, a lot of people support him because he isn’t a Democrat, and because he drives them nuts. Will the House impeach him? Don’t really know, but Pelosi has shown this week that she isn’t going to put up with children’s hour. Will the Senate convict? Not at present.
I’ve changed my position since the last poll. This time I went with “yes”, “yes”, and “yes”. The first two go without saying. The pressure to impeach will not be containable.
I’m still a little bit unsure about the Senate. I used to be convinced that the Republican Senators would never vote to convict. But I think things are beginning to change and once the evidence is presented in public, in Congress they won’t be able to ignore it anymore. In addition, Trump will continue to behave worse and worse.
Don’t waste time in the House trying to impeach Trump unless the Muller report contains evidence of cooperation with Russia or very clear evidence of criminality. I think that it will be a very bad day for Trump when the report comes out.
In the spirit of the government shutdown, Conan is laying off some of his staff:
I don’t care how he departs, impeachment, resignation, whatever. I just want it to happen very, very soon. I doubt that he’d resign, but I’m willing to be disabused of that notion. He’s a solipsist par excellence, IMO; and increasingly, my feeling is that he’s the kind of person who thrives on stirring up trouble, then when his schemes and plots are thwarted and he knows he’s going down, he destroys everything around him that he can in the process. He doesn’t give a damn about anything but himself, so if he falls, everything else does, too — not just domestically but globally. Just about every day, his comments give evidence of this — now he’s threatening to call a state of emergency and/or turn the shutdown into a “forever shutdown” if he doesn’t get his wall. He does not give a flying fuck what happens to the people affected or anything else, and reports are that he wants to call the shutdown a “strike” (so he can blame the victims); but even if he does get what he wants, he’ll never be satisfied.
As for his threat to declare a national emergency if he doesn’t get HIS wall, even before this statement, numerous people have expressed fears that he’d declare a national emergency in order to take over the reins of government himself — this would be the perfect opportunity.
I agree about Trump declaring a national emergency in order to build his wall. It is the kind of move an incipient dictator would make. On the other hand, Congress will not take kindly to being circumvented, even the GOP. The GOP backs Trump because they want to stay in power but a Trump dictatorship reduces that power. Some time later, dictator Trump might disband Congress as an unnecessary drag on his power.
The guy who does fire security at the White House is going to have to keep on his toes … oh … dear …
He’ll be on unpaid work, or forced leave, won’t he?
I half expect him to go full scorched earth if he gets primaried or loses the general election.
You’re doing nothing for my thinking of burning Reichstags, are you?
Is there any reliable way to tell mental illness from stupidity?
Probably not but what difference does it make. I mean do you keep him on if it’s all mental?
I think it makes a difference in regards to the 25th amendment.
Yes, he should be impeached. Emoluments and abuse of power.
No opinion (don’t know) if the House will impeach. The House will make a political decision based on how it affects Democratic chances in 2020.
No, the Senate will not convict. Duh.
The Senate will never impeach Trump. Pence may be impeachably dirty too depending on the Mueller investigation, and Pelosi is number three in line. At least 40% of the country will accept whatever Trump and McConnell say about pretty much anything.
No, Yes, and No.
Removing him by impeachment is an implicit recognition that he got the presidency legally. In the same sense as John Cooper Clark, speaking as an outsider, I simply do not understand why America still has this “electoral college” stratum of jerrymandering.
I don’t disagree. But that should go for all elected offices. I hear news of slightly underweight lawyers having been seen in the wild, and clearly the profession needs the huge income boost such a policy would bring.
Who diagnoses the diagnosticians, to abuse … Cicero?
Some presidencies ago the spoilsports of the Shrink’s governing body ruled out remote diagnosis, for pretty good reasons. (Personally, I too like to have my specimen on the stage to be prodded, probed, and occasionally dipped in acid during diagnosis.) Not that that stops non-professionals. But even if one restricts oneself to professional shrinks, with couch time, to making the diagnosis, all you do is move the question of “sane/ nutter” from the body politic to the membership of the Professional Shrink Club. I don’t know what your (readership) relationship with professional assessments is, but if I’m looking to renew my medical certification for work, there are some professionals I wouldn’t go to and others who I know have laxer interpretations of standards for their professional (i.e. paid) opinions. After all, a certificate says, only, that the subject was sane on the date that I examined him/her/it/them. The next day – no guarantee.
Line 1 – is a question for forensic accountancy. Where is that tax return?
Line 2 – didn’t that occur before he took office? It may be an indication of character and mushroom-headedness (per @StormyDaniels), but I’ll leave the relevance of that to the lawyers [hums : Jaws theme].
Line 3 – and he doesn’t even try to hide it.
Line 4 – Does the US constitution actually require the upholding of democracy? Again, one for the lawyers, even unto the seventh generation. I believe there is a constitutional law professor in the vicinity of Chicago who may have an informed opinion on the relationship between Constitutional Law and the Presidency. But if the phrasing includes anything like “our system of government”, or fails to actually define “democracy”, then I’ll bare arms and get popcorn.
To my best knowledge, he did get the presidency legally. There were doubts about election fraud in some states, but as far as I know, nothing was proven. Whatever can be said about the Electoral College, it is in the current valid US law.
I find your comment against impeaching Trump interesting. I don’t think I’d want to legitimize his election by way of impeachment but I honestly don’t know. The illegitimacy of his election might be a moot point now.
As for diagnosing Trump, Bandy Lee, a psychiatrist at Yale, has been informally diagnosing him for quite some time. She’s edited a book, “The Strange Case of Donald Trump,” about what she and some other shrinks see as his mental illness(es). Of course, she’s the first to make the disclaimer that theirs are not formal clinical diagnoses; however, they do carry the weight of psychiatric expertise, so the disclaimer comes off as a perfunctory statement for legal reasons. I for one find her non-diagnosis diagnosis to be quite compelling. I’d also love to see the results of an fMRI of his brain.
If he is impeached, and I think
he should be, Senate leadership
will argue a point not to put him on
trial and I am not sure they have to?
I am not able to read the article and only can comment on the the summary. Based on the summary, there does not appear to be legal grounds for impeachment, “high crimes and misdemeanors”. However politics trump Constitution and Presidents Johnson and Clinton were impeached.
Violation of the untried emolument clause is unlikely. It seems intended to prevent bribery; not indirect enrichment like staying at a hotel. Presumably George Washington’s cotton sold at a premium because he was the President.
Trump is unstable,irrational and lazy. Perhaps his Presidency will end like Nixon’s when Republican leaders go to the White House and tell him it is time. The other alternative is the 25 Amendment which in relevant part states:
Section 4. Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.
Thereafter, when the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that no inability exists, he shall resume the powers and duties of his office unless the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive department or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit within four days to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. Thereupon Congress shall decide the issue, assembling within forty-eight hours for that purpose if not in session. If the Congress, within twenty-one days after receipt of the latter written declaration, or, if Congress is not in session, within twenty-one days after Congress is required to assemble, determines by two-thirds vote of both Houses that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall continue to discharge the same as Acting President; otherwise, the President shall resume the powers and duties of his office.[5]
Aside from looking like a coup, using the 25th would never get two-thirds support in either House.
If Mueller could prove that Trump offered a substantial quid pro quo for donations to his campaign it might be an emoluments violation that even the GOP could get behind.
He seems to think that he can unilaterally abrogate Constitutional amendments or parts of them, for instance the 14th Amendment. If he declared a national emergency because of the wall, couldn’t he simply do away with the amendments he doesn’t like? And if he did away with the 14th Amendment, who knows what would happen. Not only would citizens from Latin America be in grave danger, He’d probably round up and dump black Americans in Africa after coming up with some nonsensical s* that they’re not really American citizens, only 3/4ths a human and they’re all the things that he calls the Latin Americans trying to get into this country. I realize this sounds fantastical, the stuff of overheated fiction; but as we’ve seen with Trump, things just keep getting more fantastical by the day.
Firstly, I chose to assume each of your poll questions had “before the 2020 election” implicitly added. Everything changes after that.
I put no opinion for should he be impeached because I don’t know enough about the legal requirements and what evidence there actually is against him.
I put no for “will he be impeached” and “no for will the Senate convict him”.
The last two answers can’t really be separated. If Trump is impeached but not convicted, it would be a catastrophe for the Dems. For this reason, the House will not impeach as long as the Senate has any chance of acquitting. Furthermore, the optics are better for the Dems if they are not seem to be trying to remove a sitting Republican president from office except via a general election.
If we still had to discuss impeachment AFTER the 2020 election, I would be very, very unhappy.
As a outsider I get most of sTrumped stuff from this site.
That said, I take the veiw of a martian. When we invade we will bottle him for crimes against the universe, no one should have hair like that and get away with it.
Seriously though, earthlings should all be red from embarrassment or blue from holding your breath in disbelief!
If I were an earthling it would gaul me that the Putin is getting a good laugh, he doesn’t deserve it.
As for trying to bring China to its knees, hey buddy 5000 years to what!
Get a grip,…. no, let it go orange one and stay away from children.
Be careful or Alice Walker might take you for a reptilian!
I answered “No” to all questions. So far, all attempts to attack Trump based on legal procedures have failed, and I expect the same for future attempts. As for the first question, even if impeachment is likely, I find Pence even worse than Trump. I start to suspect that all US presidential candidates pick a vice whom nobody would want as president (McCain carried this tactic too far).
Your comments are so far off from real I am not sure why I bother to comment. You read no news. You have no newspapers? Maybe you just look at FOX?
So far 33 people and 3 companies have been indited and or plead guilty in the on going Mueller investigation. Trump himself is an unindicted co-conspirator with witnesses to this.
You think Pence is worse than Trump – that is a ridiculous idea that makes little sense. And I’ll just remind you since keeping up with any news is difficult – The grand jury for Mueller has just been extended for 6 more months.
It all comes down to McConnell. If he says Trump has to go, the votes will be there. The thing I cannot understand is why McConnell prefers President Trump to President Pence. Both will advance whatever conservative agenda he wants, and at least the latter will be dependably boring in behavior.