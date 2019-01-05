Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

 

Hili had more deep thoughts this morning, pondering very serious questions.

Hili: To eat or not to eat, that is the question.
A: You’ve already eaten your supper.
Hili: But did I eat all of it?
In Polish:
Hili: Zjeść coś, czy nie zjeść, oto jest pytanie.
Ja: Kolację już zjadłaś.
Hili: Ale czy całą?
From the land of Twitter:
Cats doing what cats do best Twitter

 

 

Physics Twitter

An update on Thule

Canid Twitter

 

Snail Twitter

Bees in motion

Being silly Twitter

And finally, an antidote to that stupid meme doing the rounds on social media lately

Hat-tip: Matthew
