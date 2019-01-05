Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Today in history:
- 1949 – United States President Harry S. Truman unveils his Fair Deal program.
- 1953 – The play Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett is first performed.
- 1945 – The Soviet Union recognizes the new pro-Soviet government of Poland.
- 1925 – Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming becomes the first female governor in the United States.
- 1895 – Dreyfus affair: French army officer Alfred Dreyfus is stripped of his rank and sentenced to life imprisonment on Devil’s Island.
Notable birthdays today:
- 1209 – Richard, 1st Earl of Cornwall, English-German king (d. 1272)
- 1587 – Xu Xiake, Chinese geographer and explorer (d. 1641)
- 1904 – Jeane Dixon, American astrologer and psychic (d. 1997)
- 1917 – Francis L. Kellogg, American businessman and diplomat (d. 2006)
- 1938 – Juan Carlos I of Spain
- 1942 – Charlie Rose, American journalist and talk show host
- 1969 – Marilyn Manson (Brian Hugh Warner), American singer-songwriter, actor, and director
Hili had more deep thoughts this morning, pondering very serious questions.
Hili: To eat or not to eat, that is the question.A: You’ve already eaten your supper.Hili: But did I eat all of it?
In Polish:
Hili: Zjeść coś, czy nie zjeść, oto jest pytanie.
Ja: Kolację już zjadłaś.
Hili: Ale czy całą?
From the land of Twitter:
