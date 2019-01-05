It’s National Bird Day

Yes, it is that Day, and as the years pass I get more interested in birds with their fascinating repertoire of behaviors and lifestyles. Here’s a lovely bird:

Everyone is flocking to see what #NationalBirdDay is all about, but we’ve been raven about birds since 1905. https://t.co/DfDDaudchY pic.twitter.com/HdDLc2AOp6 — Audubon Society (@audubonsociety) January 5, 2019

Speaking of ravens, here’s a photo from reader JCM from New Mexico:

In a New Year’s morning blizzard here in Taos, New Mexico, our raven Hook da Bird reappears to eat some chicken. That hooked beak permits him to tear apart the fryer chickens we feed to the corvids far more quickly than do the other ravens, themselves no slouches at, um, ravenous carnivory. Alas, we seem only able to photograph Hook with phones, as he disappears instantly when a “real” camera with a circular lens is pointed his way.

While I’ve fed corvids for decades, Hook da Bird has only been around for two years as far as I know. His approach to the corvid table is always more devious than that of his conspecifics, and unlike them he remains much more skittish in the presence of humans. The corvid table is also visited by crows, magpies, scrub and piñon jays, and even the occasional Yanqui-style bluejay. Non-corvid meat-eaters include flickers and other woodpeckers, and of course starlings.

Some of my favorite birds photographed over the last few days.

White tern chick, photographed yesterday close to Waikiki Beach:

A muscovy duck:

An endangered endemic species, the Hawaiian coot:

An threatened Hawaiian subspecies, the Hawaiian stilt:

Fergus the duck, part mallard, part muscovy:

Another endangered Hawaiian species, the Hawaiian moorhen:

Black-crowned night heron:

Red-crested cardinal:

Myna:

Zebra dove:

Photographing the Hawaiian coot. We all love birds!

And a video of my favorite birds from 2018: