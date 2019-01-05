Caturday felid trifecta: Cativity scenes, lost cat reunited with staff after 5 years, family dog locates lost cat under floorboards two months after a fire

Welcome to the Caturday felids, Hawaii edition. (Note: there’s nothing especially Hawaiian about this except it’s being written on Oahu. I do have a photo of a Hawaiian cat at the end, though.)

Although it’s a bit late, here’s some photos from i iz cat showing “25 times cats hilariously crashed Nativity scenes.” (I hate it when they tell us how we’re supposed to react, and I think the “hilariously crashed” phrased is awkward if not wrong. The cats were not themselves hilarious when they crashed the scenes, so why the adverb?)

Nativity scenes have baskets or cradles for the baby Jesus, of course, and if the scene is large enough cats find those baskets good for a nap.

This cat is SQUASHING baby Jesus:

Sometimes they’re there to join in the worship:

And sometimes they’re just curious:

There are 20 other photos at the site.

***********

Here’s a BBC story from the last day of 2018 (click on screenshot):

The cat, Roxy, took off five years ago:

Roxy, seven, escaped during a visit to the vets in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire in 2013. Owner Vicky Stokes, 35, scoured the streets searching for her and put up posters of the beloved tabby, all to no avail.

A poster from 2013:

But. . . the cat came back!

But after a bedraggled Roxy started hanging around in Amy Ward’s garden recently, she took her in. Miss Ward said: “She looked really thin and obviously had fleas so we started feeding her and even called out the RSPCA to try and catch her but she freaked out. “I even tried to put her in a box but she nearly tore me to pieces so we just started feeding her closer and closer to the house.” Gradually Miss Ward won Roxy’s trust and she started coming inside and was able to give her several flea treatments and then entice her into a box. She unknowingly took the cat back to the very same vets she had disappeared from and as she was microchipped they were able to trace her owner.

Moral: always microchip your cat. Now I don’t know where Roxy went for five years, nor does anyone else, but it looks as if she was on her own outdoors that whole time.

Ms. Stokes is elated, and there’s only one fly in the ointment:

Roxy is currently enjoying pride of place on her owners’ bed, much to the disgust of her replacement Harley, Mrs Stokes said. She added: “Things have changed a bit since she was last here so we now have three cats in total and two kids and we live in a different house but hopefully she will settle in in no time.”

Let us hope. And here’s the returned Roxy, looking just as she did five years ago:

***********

Finally, another heartwarming ending, if you’ll excuse the pun, from The Epoch Times, a Chinese-news-oriented paper printed in America:

In March 2017, a family who lost their house in a fire was fortunate that their dog, Chloe, had been rescued by firemen. However, their cat, Ringer, was nowhere to be found, presumably dead in the fire. It may have looked bleak, but that was not the end of their beloved cat. When this Michigan family saw their house go up in flames, their cat, Ringer, disappeared along with it. “Looking for that cat, we picked up furniture, looked around beds, looked in every nook and cranny for that cat,” said Fire Chief Ronald Wise.

The dog had been rescued by firefighters that gave her oxygen:

When the Marr family revisited the burnt-out shell eight weeks later in South Haven, Michigan, they had the shock of their lives. Chloe was with them, and she suddenly began digging and sniffing in one spot. They then heard the faint cry of a cat. They managed to lure the cat out from under the floorboards with some food, and were shocked to discover it was their lost cat, Ringer. Ringer’s owner, Christine Marr, told Fox 17 News: “This cat’s a miracle. This cat has been in this area for two months with no food or water. And Chloe just found him down in this hole. We’re assuming he was eating bugs and spiders and stuff under there.” It had been hanging around there for two whole months, and had lost half its weight due to malnourishment.

Two months! But I’m sure the cat it must have had a source of water, as I don’t think cats can live nearly that long without water. At any rate, the cat went to the vets for IV fluids and a bit of care, and the owners are elated. And I’ll admit that, yes, a dog saved the life of a cat:

There’s also a video at the site.

***********

Lagniappe: Here’s the Persian Pi, my BFF in Hawaii. As I said, Pi was a rescue cat who was once used for breeding but was discarded because he didn’t produce the right quality of kitten. He looked pissed off all the time, but is a sweetheart, affectionate and very fluffy. He needs daily brushing but gets it. And his amber eyes are gorgeous.

And my other felid friend: Loki, a big bruiser who’s very friendly and fluffy:

h/t: William, Kevin, Tom