A reader recommends a book that unites science and religion

The publication of my article at The Conversation about the incompatibility of science and religion has flushed many termites out of the woodwork. Below is an isopteran email I got yesterday. Have a gander (the name has been redacted to protect the benighted). In the email I’ve put a link to the Wikipedia entry about the recommended book:

Hello – I just read one of your articles from ‘The Conversation’, titled ‘Yes, There is a War between Science and Religion’. I believe the gap between religion and science can be bridged with one book: The Urantia Book. If this doesn’t help you bridge the gap, then it’s quite possible you don’t really want that gap to be bridged. If it does, then…you’re welcome!

Well, this person assumes that I WANT the gap between science and religion to be bridged, but nowhere in that article do I express that desire. Further, if you read that piece, it’s pretty clear that unless religion drastically changes its ways of assessing what’s true, which means abandoning faith, then in my view the gap cannot be bridged. And religion hasn’t done that, of course, and won’t, so the endeavor is futile.

But look up The Urantia Book; it’s free online here. The book is of unknown authorship, supposedly originating in Chicago between 1924 and 1955. “Urantia” is the name the author(s) gave to “Earth.”

I’ve had a look at it, and it’s mostly straight-on religion mixed with messed-up science. It begins with the flat assumption that God exists, and just gets loonier and loonier throughout the 196 “papers” that the book comprises. There is stuff like this:

BETWEEN the central Isle of Paradise and the innermost of the Havona planetary circuits there are situated in space three lesser circuits of special spheres. The innermost circuit consists of the seven secret spheres of the Universal Father; the second group is composed of the seven luminous worlds of the Eternal Son; in the outermost are the seven immense spheres of the Infinite Spirit, the executive-headquarters worlds of the Seven Master Spirits.

Yes, there’s a tacit acceptance of evolution in some bits (though some species are said to orginate instantly via macromutations), but it really goes haywire (and racist) when it gets to hominins:

900,000 years ago the arts of Andon and Fonta and the culture of Onagar were vanishing from the face of the earth; culture, religion, and even flintworking were at their lowest ebb. These were the times when large numbers of inferior mongrel groups were arriving in England from southern France. These tribes were so largely mixed with the forest apelike creatures that they were scarcely human. They had no religion but were crude flintworkers and possessed sufficient intelligence to kindle fire. They were followed in Europe by a somewhat superior and prolific people, whose descendants soon spread over the entire continent from the ice in the north to the Alps and Mediterranean in the south. These tribes are the so-called Heidelberg race. . . . 6. The indigo race. As the red men were the most advanced of all the Sangik peoples, so the black men were the least progressive. They were the last to migrate from their highland homes. They journeyed to Africa, taking possession of the continent, and have ever since remained there except when they have been forcibly taken away, from age to age, as slaves. Isolated in Africa, the indigo peoples, like the red man, received little or none of the race elevation which would have been derived from the infusion of the Adamic stock.

And so on, for 2,000 pages. Wikipedia characterizes the four parts of the book:

Part I, titled “The Central and Superuniverses,” addresses what the authors consider the highest levels of creation, including the eternal and infinite “Universal Father,” his Trinity associates, and the “Isle of Paradise.”

Part II, “The Local Universe,” describes the origin, administration, and personalities of the local universe of “Nebadon.” the part of the cosmos where Earth resides. It presents narratives on the inhabitants of local universes and their work as it is coordinated with a scheme of spiritual ascension and progression of different orders of beings, including humans, angels, and others.

Part III, “The History of Urantia,” compiles a broad history of the Earth, presenting a purported explanation of the origin, evolution, and destiny of the world and its inhabitants. Topics include Adam and Eve, Melchizedek, essays on the concept of the Thought Adjuster, “Religion in Human Experience,” and “Personality Survival.”

Part IV, “The Life and Teachings of Jesus,” is the largest part at 775 pages, and is often noted as the most accessible and most impressive, narrating a detailed biography of Jesus that includes his childhood, teenage years, family life, and public ministry, as well as the events that led to his crucifixion, death, and resurrection. Its papers continue about appearances after he rose, Pentecost and, finally, “The Faith of Jesus.”

Wikipedia also summarizes the numerous scientific howlers in the book, which include not just biology but physics.

All in all, it’s a melange of half-baked and often erroneous science melded with a firm belief in the Jesus myth. I am not going to read any more of this tripe, which simply can’t bridge the gap between science and faith: the science bits are deeply flawed, and the faith bits are delusional. It’s a work of lunacy, pure and simple.

And I reject the claim that because I see the book failing to comport religion and science, I don’t want them comported.

Once again I’m crowdsourcing replies, as I’ve found that when I reply via personal email to these people, usually asking them not to contact me again, they refuse to give up, and I have to block their increasingly nasty emails. I will refer the emailer to this post, and please add comments if you wish.