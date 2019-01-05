A reader recommends a book that unites science and religion

The publication of my article at The Conversation about the incompatibility of science and religion has flushed many termites out of the woodwork. Below is an isopteran email I got yesterday. Have a gander (the name has been redacted to protect the benighted). In the email I’ve put a link to the Wikipedia entry about the recommended book:
Hello – I just read one of your articles from ‘The Conversation’, titled ‘Yes, There is a War between Science and Religion’.
I believe the gap between religion and science can be bridged with one book:
If this doesn’t help you bridge the gap, then it’s quite possible you don’t really want that gap to be bridged.
If it does, then…you’re welcome!
Well, this person assumes that I WANT the gap between science and religion to be bridged, but nowhere in that article do I express that desire. Further, if you read that piece, it’s pretty clear that unless religion drastically changes its ways of assessing what’s true, which means abandoning faith, then in my view the gap cannot be bridged. And religion hasn’t done that, of course, and won’t, so the endeavor is futile.
But look up The Urantia Book; it’s free online here. The book is of unknown authorship, supposedly originating in Chicago between 1924 and 1955. “Urantia” is the name the author(s) gave to “Earth.”
I’ve had a look at it, and it’s mostly straight-on religion mixed with messed-up science. It begins with the flat assumption that God exists, and just gets loonier and loonier throughout the 196 “papers” that the book comprises. There is stuff like this:
BETWEEN the central Isle of Paradise and the innermost of the Havona planetary circuits there are situated in space three lesser circuits of special spheres. The innermost circuit consists of the seven secret spheres of the Universal Father; the second group is composed of the seven luminous worlds of the Eternal Son; in the outermost are the seven immense spheres of the Infinite Spirit, the executive-headquarters worlds of the Seven Master Spirits.
Yes, there’s a tacit acceptance of evolution in some bits (though some species are said to orginate instantly via macromutations), but it really goes haywire (and racist) when it gets to hominins:
900,000 years ago the arts of Andon and Fonta and the culture of Onagar were vanishing from the face of the earth; culture, religion, and even flintworking were at their lowest ebb.
These were the times when large numbers of inferior mongrel groups were arriving in England from southern France. These tribes were so largely mixed with the forest apelike creatures that they were scarcely human. They had no religion but were crude flintworkers and possessed sufficient intelligence to kindle fire.
They were followed in Europe by a somewhat superior and prolific people, whose descendants soon spread over the entire continent from the ice in the north to the Alps and Mediterranean in the south. These tribes are the so-called Heidelberg race.
. . . 6. The indigo race. As the red men were the most advanced of all the Sangik peoples, so the black men were the least progressive. They were the last to migrate from their highland homes. They journeyed to Africa, taking possession of the continent, and have ever since remained there except when they have been forcibly taken away, from age to age, as slaves.
Isolated in Africa, the indigo peoples, like the red man, received little or none of the race elevation which would have been derived from the infusion of the Adamic stock.
And so on, for 2,000 pages. Wikipedia characterizes the four parts of the book:
- Part I, titled “The Central and Superuniverses,” addresses what the authors consider the highest levels of creation, including the eternal and infinite “Universal Father,” his Trinity associates, and the “Isle of Paradise.”
- Part II, “The Local Universe,” describes the origin, administration, and personalities of the local universe of “Nebadon.” the part of the cosmos where Earth resides. It presents narratives on the inhabitants of local universes and their work as it is coordinated with a scheme of spiritual ascension and progression of different orders of beings, including humans, angels, and others.
- Part III, “The History of Urantia,” compiles a broad history of the Earth, presenting a purported explanation of the origin, evolution, and destiny of the world and its inhabitants. Topics include Adam and Eve, Melchizedek, essays on the concept of the Thought Adjuster, “Religion in Human Experience,” and “Personality Survival.”
- Part IV, “The Life and Teachings of Jesus,” is the largest part at 775 pages, and is often noted as the most accessible and most impressive, narrating a detailed biography of Jesus that includes his childhood, teenage years, family life, and public ministry, as well as the events that led to his crucifixion, death, and resurrection. Its papers continue about appearances after he rose, Pentecost and, finally, “The Faith of Jesus.”
Wikipedia also summarizes the numerous scientific howlers in the book, which include not just biology but physics.
All in all, it’s a melange of half-baked and often erroneous science melded with a firm belief in the Jesus myth. I am not going to read any more of this tripe, which simply can’t bridge the gap between science and faith: the science bits are deeply flawed, and the faith bits are delusional. It’s a work of lunacy, pure and simple.
And I reject the claim that because I see the book failing to comport religion and science, I don’t want them comported.
Once again I’m crowdsourcing replies, as I’ve found that when I reply via personal email to these people, usually asking them not to contact me again, they refuse to give up, and I have to block their increasingly nasty emails. I will refer the emailer to this post, and please add comments if you wish.
How can people believe this kind of stuff?? It really is worrying.
Especially when you consider that some of these people win elections, influence governments…
The only vaguely interesting aspect of the book is that somebody went to the remarkable effort to write 2,000 pages of fantasy and then tried to promote it as science.
That strategy did work for L Ron Hubbard, though.
The most interesting thing to me is your correspondent’s assumption that you want to bridge the science/religion gap, including a somewhat subtle sneer in case you don’t. Many seem to approach the subject this way. While you, and most of your readers, give priority to finding truth, these people favor bringing people together and resolving conflict. After all, “Why can’t scientists and religious people get along?” Our answer: “Because they have conflicting beliefs.”
Not exactly, we don’t “believe” in science, it’s just a method for figuring out what’s real. It’s important to make this distinction, otherwise we’re accused of being just another religion.
Yes, we have a different meaning for “belief” but religious people often feel their sense of truth is stronger than that we get from science. Their truths come straight from God who made everything whereas scientific truths are provisional and depend on our eyes and brains which are often faulty. Science has been wrong in the past, so will likely be wrong in the future. Scientists even admit that every theory is likely to be overthrown someday.
“While you, and most of your readers, give priority to finding truth, these people favor bringing people together and resolving conflict.”
I think you’re being too generous. While there are no doubt a few idealists with such motives, there are also many who just need to have their delusions endorsed by universal acceptance–obviously betraying some fundamental uncertainty of their own convictions, however suppressed it may be.
Well, I won’t comment on the “book” because it seems there’s really no point, but I will respond to this: “Well, this person assumes that I WANT the gap between science and religion to be bridged, but nowhere in that article do I express that desire.”
Do you wish to bridge that gap? If not, what is the alternative? I see none.
We should want to bridge this gap. We will not eradicate religion from the world, neither in our lifetimes nor, I think, in all of humanity’s future. Religion will always be a dominant force in culture and belief among the masses, in one form or another. Most people will always look to the stars and think there must be something more to the world. It seems to me that the only way forward is to bridge the gap through scientific education and allowing people to believe in god/s and other supernatural nonsense without mockery, so long as they also accept the scientific facts of the physical world and do not use supernatural beliefs to try and impose rules on others, nor to fight with one another.
Science and religion can and should be bridged, though it will be a very, very long process, and one we will not see completed in our lifetimes.
Furthermore, I have never been convinced that eradicating religion from the world would be a good thing. Far too many billions of people rely on religion for social cohesion, culture, and a general keeping of the peace. When an overarching institution that holds together a large group of diverse peoples or a society suddenly break down, people do not suddenly live in harmony; they split into smaller factions, which usually results in fighting. Again, this forces me to the conclusion that the most responsible and likely scenario for minimizing the damage that religion can cause is to bridge the gap between it and science, thus minimizing the damage of religious beliefs about the physical world and, by extension, minimizing the fighting it causes, as religious belief would be relegated to the supposed world beyond the physical (e.g. if one has no reason to believe that the other person in front of them is a heretic for having a different view of the supernatural world, there is no reason to fight them over it).
I think the problem is that science can’t move to bridge the gap and religion won’t (though they would say they can’t), so the divide is essentially permanent. This comes with the usual plenty of religious people embrace science caveat but that requires cognitive dissonance on their part. The scientists, aside from the obvious ones, will always ask the awkward question, “where is the evidence for your belief?”.
The northern European countries refute your central premise. Reality-based worldviews do work, and by most measures, they work better than fantasy-based ones.
They don’t “refute” anything. They are slowly moving to a different model, but (1) there’s still plenty of religious belief there, and (2) you can’t possibly compare northern Europeans to the Middle East, Africa, South America, much of North America, much of Asia, etc. You can’t just say “well, it works in this one small place, so it should work everywhere.” People, cultures, and environments are different, have different needs, and develop in different ways.
I pretty much disagree with every point you make.
To bridge science and religion is to embrace cognitive dissonance. No thanks.
I don’t think it is inevitable that religion will fade as a force in the world. Sure, not by much in our lifetime. However, the trend for thousands of years seems to be away from religiosity.
I am all for social cohesion, etc. but many wars have a religious component so it isn’t always cohesive. Sure, if we barred all the churches overnight we would lose a lot of social cohesion but that’s not what we are considering. Instead, cohesion occurs in non-religious ways. Does a dinner party really suffer much if we don’t say grace first?
“However, the trend for thousands of years seems to be away from religiosity.”
First, I do not agree in any way that believing in both science and religion is cognitive dissonance. As I made explicit in my post, science deals with facts of the physical world. Religious belief might not follow the scientific method (i.e. it requires “faith”), but so long as you can get people to relegate that willingness to have “faith” to the supernatural (something that has no bearing on the physical world or science and thus does not exist), and so long as you can get them to reject religious mandates that contradict the physical world by increasing their scientific literacy, there is no cognitive dissonance involved. In fact, to say there is is to say that the enormous number of brilliant and important scientists over the years who believed in god had some kind of cognitive dissonance. Even if you believe this to be true (which I think I just showed logically it is not), what does it matter? They were scientists, were not religious zealots, and their supernatural beliefs did not damage their scientific pursuits or general intellectual abilities.
“I don’t think it is inevitable that religion will fade as a force in the world. Sure, not by much in our lifetime. However, the trend for thousands of years seems to be away from religiosity.”
This is only true some comparatively small and specific parts of the world: mainly, first-world nations with good scientific literacy among the populace. For the rest of the world, it isn’t true at all.
I don’t think your dinner party comment has any relevance, but i’m pretty sure you’re just being snarky. I’m talking about group/societal cohesion.
First, I do not agree in any way that believing in both science and religion is cognitive dissonance.
What would you call it? So many of the tenets of many religions directly contradict facts as they stand.
I copied and almost pasted that sentence as well, and I was going to say pretty much the same thing.
NOMA comes to mind…
NOMA implies that religion can address things that science can’t, so that isn’t really valid. More like NTTSM (never the twain shall meet)…
I am sure the religious would like to say that something like the meaning of life falls within religion’s purview, but the answers that they provide can never be anything other than an opinion or someone’s revelation.
I am considering a notion that I am ashamed to say, but here it is: better educated people tend to be secular and have fewer children, while the less educated are more often religius and they have more children. This contributes to the lasting power of religion in our species.
I don’t like having this thought, but I don’t see that it is wrong.
I think that is a byproduct. So many religions encourage the production of children and believers comply expecting that their deitiy will be pleased.
I agree (I have just commented below in the same line, before seeing your comment).
I think it is just a matter of statistics. It should be no surprise to scientists that education leads to less belief in religion. As to , Having fewer children is caused by better economic status ==> better health care ==> lower infant mortality ==> less drive to create “replacement” children or for working on the farm. Nothing to feel bad about.
My personal prediction is that in about 100 years, secular societies will be engulfed by religion, mostly primitive, unreformed, violent religion – for demographic reasons. So I think the best we can do in practical terms is to try and preserve as much as possible from the achievements of science and technology. I am glad that my job is to teach science, and I try to avoid religion altogether, though I admit I bring it occasionally, because both I and the students are human.
The book I won’t comment on, because it makes no sense to me and I assume it’s a fringe type thing (Although that’s how I tend to feel about Jordan Peterson, and people consider him a brilliant bridge between religion and science when I can’t make sense of 90% of what he says about religion, other than it involves lots of expletives and something about archetypes, so who knows?)
I think the question of whether or not there is a bridge between religion and science is largely a semantic one. If you mean ‘is there a bridge between specific dogmas, meant in the most literal sense, and science’, then the question is almost nonsensical as ‘religion’ includes a number of mutually exclusive claims from different religions. If you frame the question differently I think there are many valid potential bridges, but at that point many people would consider it a matter of goalpost shifting.
To my mind, the most promising point of connection between science and religion involves subjective states, inner transformation, possible states of consciousness, and so on. I do think there is wisdom contained in various religions on these topics that was either never present or much less known in more secular contexts. I think the difficulty is that in many cases specifics, proposed-as-empirically-true dogma and potentially universally helpful practices are deeply intertwined to the point of being almost inseparable. Based on nothing but anecdotal evidence, experience, and observation, I feel that ‘metta mediation’ is a great secular practice, and yet ‘love for Christ’ seems to do the job faster, with more intensity, and more effectively for some people. I assume the same is true of people in various other religions, so that in some sense you don’t get the subjective results without the dogma. (I consider the ‘third most promising’ point of connection between religion and science to be whether or not various dogmas are literally true. I am open to the idea, albeit not in a way that a religious person would generally like – I am open to it in the same way I’m open to the idea that aliens exist or that there are fairies living somewhere in a multiverse and so on. Gurus in places such as India have been claiming various miracles for eons now, I won’t say the idea doesn’t intrigue me even if I consider it mostly a hopeful fantasy. But the thing is, I think within the context of religion, the empirical is only important *because of* the subjective. If you tell a devout Christian that an Indian guru walked on water, they will not be overcome with love and devotion, they will either go “Huh?” or claim it’s witchcraft or something. So while a lot of emphasis is placed on this or that scripture being literally true, I don’t think it’s actually the literal truth of such scripture that really even make them important to people. Without something involving a subjective response or altered state of consciousness, Jesus would read, empirically, as a talented magician and moral teacher with a knack for parables.)
I’d say the second most promising bridge is in that of philosophy. Materialism vs. idealism vs. some midpoint between them and so on. Second most promising because it is still, admittedly, very very very speculative. But, people really are studying things such as veridical perception in NDEs now, and there have been a couple of fairly well documented cases that were intriguing, if nothing else. (I suppose even if that were 100% verified it could still be totally compatible with materialism, now that I think of it – but at any rate it could still have interesting links to age old philosophical questions.)
So, as with sooooo many things in religion, I think it boils down to “What do you mean by that?”. What do you mean by ‘religion’, by ‘God’, by ‘son of God’, by ‘soul’, by ‘truth’ (in the context of ‘finding truth in scripture’) and on and on.