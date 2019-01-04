New Muslim congresswomen favor eliminating Israel

The two new Muslim congresswomen, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, are both supporters of the BDS movement, and both made that clear only after they were elected.
BDS’s goal is not just to ostensibly punish Israel into negotiating a two-state solution with Palestine (of course, it’s the Palestinians who have rejected every Israeli peace initiative), but to completely eliminate the state of Israel through allowing the bogus “right-of-return” policy as well as fostering a “one-state” solution that amalgamates Israel and Palestine. Both, of course, would eliminate the state of Israel and lead to a bloody war against the Jews. Ergo the BDS slogan, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”
Tlaib previously voiced her support for a one-state solution and the “right of return” last August in an interview in In These Times:
What about a two-state solution vs. one-state?
One state. It has to be one state. Separate but equal does not work. I’m only 42 years old but my teachers were of that generation that marched with Martin Luther King. This whole idea of a two-state solution, it doesn’t work. Even though we continue the struggle in the United States, we have a better chance to integrate. My grandfather said, ‘I don’t understand, we were doing so good. My neighborhood, Arab-Jew. We picked olives together. Why now do they want to be over me?’ ‘You did nothing wrong,’ I told him.
Where do you stand on Palestinian right of return—support or oppose?
Very supportive. I see what happened to African Americans in our country. I support right of return absolutely. I have family that left [Palestine] in 1967. They left, took their keys with them. They thought they could come back, and they’ve never been back. My uncle would tear up because he couldn’t believe he couldn’t go back. He had to raise his kids in Jordan.
So we have at least one representative that wants Israel to disappear, presumably with a huge loss of life and attacks on Jews. Does Tlaib think that this could happen in any other way? Ilhan Omar, I suspect, believes the same.
If you have any doubt about Tlaib’s views, have a look at this tweet. It came from a BuzzFeed reporter who covers U.S. Muslim life.
This note surely was not put up by Tlaib, as she cannot be that stupid; there is one report that it was stuck up by Mo Amer, a Palestinian-American comedian who was part of the entourage celebrating Omar’s inauguration. But I doubt it was “just a joke”. And look who else attended Omar’s celebration (picture on left).
No more Israel. The Authoritarian Left, of course, idolizes both Tlaib and Omar because they are Muslims. There is great approbation for their increasing the “diversity” of Congress. And of course if some groups have had their opportunity to participate in governing impeded, those blocks should be removed. But before we elect anyone, look at their agenda. Of course, it’s harder to do that when they hide their agenda until they’re in office
Some may say that Tlaib and Omar hid their views about Israel before the election because “that’s what politicians do.” But I call it lying.
Of course they were lying. That’s what politicians do. Politics is the lowest form of human activity and dissembling is a job requirement. The only consolation is that neither of these two will accomplish much in the house. Newly elected house members do little more than warm up the benches in congress.
sub.
“their increasing the “diversity” of Congress.”
While they advocate decreasing the diversity in the Middle East.
+ 1
Good point, that! A killer point.
‘Decreasing diversity’, a fantastic new euphemism for genocide?
While it is good to have representatives that are other-than-old-white guys, I have yet to see much wisdom displayed by this group. Some seem ignorant of the laws of the land while others flaunt their odious religion in a manner not unlike Pence et al. My way or the highway doesn’t work from the left or from the right.
I don’t find anything wrong with old white guys. If the Democrats cannot find better “diverse” candidates, to Hades with diversity!
(Oh I know well that voters ultimately decide; and some commenters say that the district of Omar is unlikely to elect anyone different anymore.)
Nothing per se about old white guys – just too many of them to be consistently representative of a variety of constituencies.
So I’m to believe that white representatives cannot effectively represent black constituents; am I to accept the corallory: that black politicians are ineffective in their representation of me due to our different pigmentation. I reject indentiy political that way lies more violence and strife.
I believe the comedian in the picture is Amer Zahr, not Mo Amer.
Slightly off-topic, but I thought the highlight of yesterday’s swearing-in ceremony was when new Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema — the first openly bisexual member of congress (as opposed to all the closet cases hiding out in the GOP congressional cloakrooms) — took her oath of office from (of all gosh-darn people) holy-rolling VP Mike Pence, while raising her right hand high and planting her left hand firmly on a copy of the United States Constitution, instead of the generally de rigueur bible.
It’s another crack in fortress America, I tell ya.
As Hemingway said in A Farewell to Arms, many grow stronger in the broken places.
Taking oath over the Constitution sound well to me.
Trump warned about letting Muslims into the country. Now look what happens. That is why they want to keep them out of Israel.
You suggesting a ban on Muslims is a wise, or constitutional, policy, OG?
In any event, Congresswoman Tlaib is a natural-born American citizen, straight outta the Motor City.
Your second sentence presents the problem in the nutshell: there is no guarantee that modern Muslim second- and third-generation immigrants will be better integrated than the original newcomer. In fact, in Western Europe many young Muslims who are citizens by birth are more detached from the host society than their parents.
Religion poisons everything.
I think Trump is right here.
I don’t.
I think there’s a vast historical difference in the assimilation experiences between the traditional ethnostates of Europe and the great American melting pot — a cultural vortex (to meld my own metaphors) that ineluctably sucks in all newcomers.
Trump is merely the latest iteration of the know-nothing, nativist demagogues who recrudesce in the United States every few generations, albeit the only one ever to ascend to the highest office in the land.
Oh I dunno, Ken. Some have compared Millard Filmore’s nativism to Trump’s.
Spot on though about the difference; the US is not Europe. Their experience with recent Muslim immigrants is unlikely to happen here.
I agree with both of you; but I also don’t support a “throw open the gates” policy for immigration to the US.
(I disagree with Drumpf’s proposed “wall” and his stand on asylum seekers at the southern border. I think we should allow for asylum application; and then thoroughly vet the applicants and their claims regarding asylum status.)
“I think we should allow for asylum application; and then thoroughly vet the applicants and their claims regarding asylum status.”
We already do that. Asylum, like immigration as a whole, is a political issue, not a real one.
I agree; I just wanted my position to be clear.
Just wait until the percentage of Muslims in the USA becomes the same as in France or Britain.
I think this is a salient point.
Here we have a Palestinian-American whose family brought to the New World all the feuds from their old home (wasn’t leaving behind such feuds part of the idea of moving to America?) and transfering them to their daughter. Here we have a Somali-American who got 200-yr-old rules changed so that she can continue to wear the “Confederate flag” on her head. I am afraid that these two ladies are a living proof that the great American melting pot is broken. (And I haven’t even mentioned yet my own cousin, brought to the USA as a child, who learned Spanish.)
I don’t have a big problem with Omar wearing a hijab in congress. (Since the ban seems silly to me in the first place.)
Mainly because of the US first amendment: Freedom of religion. Wearing a hat in no infringes on anyone else’s rights. I think it’s important to protect people’s constitutional rights. (I do take issue with covering the face in public places.)
I have no religion and I think the stuff is silly; but it is protected in the USA.
I’d like it if the religious in the USA would treat me with the same level of courtesy on this issue; but I’m not holding my breath.
I would predict that these freshman in the house will not go much further. Once their true beliefs are out there for everyone to see, they will be gone. Fortunately it is the house and that is only two years.
I must also say, when she gets the civil rights issue in this country mixed up with the two state solution in the Middle East she is just dead wrong. One of these women said in public, in reference to Trump – She was there to impeach the mother fucker. Very classy
Classy indeed. Pursuing impeachment is a fool’s errand and would only strengthen the Orange Draft Dodger’s base. Democrat stupidity is the path for re-election for the despicable con artist.
Unfortunately “Democratic stupidity” is all we have to work on. It’s going to get real ugly.
By way of my nut-wing evangelical relatives, I see that Breitbart’s post about this has confirmed my point – over 24,000 comments thus far going after this potty-mouthed newbie.
Sorry, 24,000 likes, and 18,000 comments.
Pursuing impeachment may not be a fool’s errand. The Mueller Team has some information that may well be just a matter of technicalities of why and how charges are presented👮.
They do? When will we see it? Can you tell us here or will you have to be shot if you do?
I think she should replace ‘mother’ with ‘daughter’. (Admittedly a cheap shot).
But your comment is pertinent, getting rid of Mr Trump has basically nothing to do with a one or two state solution in the Israel/Palestine problem.
Yeah, the Israel/Palestine problem is Prince Jared’s bailiwick. The boy blunder should have the loose ends wrapped up any day now.
Hopefully there will be a more focused primary for her in 2020 rather than the laundry list ballot of 2018 that let her squeak into the Dem nomination (which is tantamount to being elected in the MI 13th.)
Her Post-it note would have been correct if it said “Jewish Palestine”. Arab Palestine, known for a while as the “Arab State” as it garnered legitimacy, became Trans-Jordan.
To be honest if these ladies were on the ballot I’d not vote for them, another candidate or just not vote.
I’m sick of the left -and I still consider myself a lefty- smooching with fundamentalist Islam and associated antisemitism. Really nauseating.
I think these two are excellent recruiters of Republican voters. Someone in the GOP leadership has been obedient and Santa has taken notice :-).
Ilhan Omar is Somali-American from Minneapolis and was elected to the 5th MN District, the most liberal district in the liberal Twin Cities region in a relatively liberal (very liberal my US midwestern standards) state. The district is roughly the city of Minneapolis (core with some inner ring suburbs).
She didn’t sound too wacky while running. She is replacing Keith Ellison (first Muslim-American member of congress) who chose to run for MN Attorney (and won). not quite sure why Ellison chose to quit congress. Probably the whole DC thing didn’t suit him.
She supports most of the things us lefties (I’m assuming most regular readers of PCC(E)’s website are on the left politically) support (e.g. health care for all, support for public education); but she did change her position on the BDS movement right after she was elected, while waffling on it a bit.
This may get her into trouble next election. My guess would be that a majority of Minneapolis residents support Isreal’s right to exist and support a 2-state solution. (This is just a guess; but I’ve lived here a long time.)
Ellision was elected MN Attorney General…
I hope you are right.
Resolution of the crisis between Jews and Palestinians has probably never been more distant. An element of this royal mess that is not usually discussed is the growing schism between American and Israeli Jews. Israeli Jews love Trump; American Jews despise him. In the NYT, Jonathan Weisman summarizes this most depressing situation. He notes:
“Part of the distance between Jews in the United States and Israeli Jews may come from the stance that Israel’s leader is taking on the world stage. Mr. Netanyahu has embraced the increasingly authoritarian Hungarian leader Victor Orban, who ran a blatantly anti-Semitic re-election campaign. He has aligned himself with ultranationalists like Rodrigo Duterte in the Philippines, Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil and a Polish government that passed a law making it a crime to suggest the Poles had any responsibility for the Holocaust.”
Simultaneously, Israel is no longer so dependent on American Jews for financial and political support since they made an unholy alliance with American evangelicals. Israeli Jews feel that American Jews, particularly young ones, do not appreciate the perceived existential threat that Israel faces.
I see no peaceful outcome from all this. I fear that acts of extreme violence will take place, probably within a decade. The international ramifications of this nobody can guess. Nobody has a workable plan to bring peace to this region. Meanwhile, the “Great Schism” between American and Israeli Jews grows wider.
You seem to avoid the real problem which makes peace impossible, and it’s not the relation between American and Israeli Jews, and not Netanyahu either. The problem is that Palestinians refuse each and every peace proposal since 1937, that they are divided between Gaza Strip with a terror organization openly proclaiming their aim of annihilating Israel (preferably with all Jews in it), and Palestinia Authority, which glorifies killing Jews in school curricula, in mosques, in TV and radio, which pays murderers according to a gliding scale: the more Jews you killed the higher payment, which teaches the young generation that their purpose in life should be to spill the blood for Allah and the homeland. You avoid the problem of Iranian millions of dollars going to Hamas and Hezbollah (whose leader said that it’s fortunate that all Jews gather in Israel so Hezbollahs heroic fighters would not have to hunt them through the world but can kill them all in one place). All this (and much, much more) seems to be a greater impediment to peace than the attitudes of American Jews or Netanyahu.
With respect Malgorzata, I don’t believe Historian is avoiding or ignoring that. He’s pointing to another problem that exacerbates the conflict; the disconnect between traditional Jewish-American support and Israel today. This disconnect is made worse by Israeli politicians getting in bed with populist fascists in other countries and ignoring (or allowing it to erode) strong and progressive support among American Jews.
Everything you said is correct too, but Historian is pointing to a real and worsening issue that adds a soupçon of despair to a an otherwise dire state of affairs.
I really don’t think that the relations between American Jews and Israeli Jews are in any way relevant to the problem of peace between Palestinians and Israelis. So a comment about how the peace is today more distant than it ever was because of American Jews vs. Israeli Jews struck me as somewhat bizarre.
If the support of American Jews wanes for Israel, or at least their support of its right-wing government, and a different president replaces Trump then that president may not be so eager to give Israel the support it needs (military and otherwise) should Israel’s existence be imminently threatened. This is why the alienation of American Jews by Israel’s right-wing government is so significant. In other words, if a future American government perceives that American Jews don’t particularly care about Israel, then that government may ask “why should we?”
I believe you are correct on that comment from Historian. I think the average American, non Jewish person is pro Israel. We have always been with no thought of religion specifically. But we are also not against the Palestinians having their own land. We cannot settle the problem for either party and I am not sure that we should be the ones attempting to solve it. How many years do they go before going a different direction? The idea that Trump is going to solve it just seems without any foundation. About like he solved the Korean problem. Hell, he can’t even keep his own govt. opened.
These people seem emboldened by the election of Ms. Tlaib, her statements, and her taking the oath in traditional Palestinian dress.
Israelis who put their faith in Donald Trump will come to rue that decision, the same as have all the Americans who ever placed any trust in him. Donald Trump is a greased pole that many thought they could latch onto and climb to fortune or fame or success. But their purchase on the pole proved no match for Trump’s oleaginous excrescence. At the bottom of the pole is a pit filled with the decaying bones of burned business partners and banks, the buyers of bust-out condominium projects, unpaid Trump employees, graduates of Trump “university,” and the whole of Atlantic City, to name but a few.
I’d be inclined to say the left idolizes Tlaib not because she’s a Muslim but because she wants to ‘impeach the motherf*cker’!
Seems to me it’s the triple diversity score:
Woman
Person of color
Muslim