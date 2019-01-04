New Muslim congresswomen favor eliminating Israel

The two new Muslim congresswomen, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, are both supporters of the BDS movement, and both made that clear only after they were elected.

BDS’s goal is not just to ostensibly punish Israel into negotiating a two-state solution with Palestine (of course, it’s the Palestinians who have rejected every Israeli peace initiative), but to completely eliminate the state of Israel through allowing the bogus “right-of-return” policy as well as fostering a “one-state” solution that amalgamates Israel and Palestine. Both, of course, would eliminate the state of Israel and lead to a bloody war against the Jews. Ergo the BDS slogan, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Tlaib previously voiced her support for a one-state solution and the “right of return” last August in an interview in In These Times:

What about a two-state solution vs. one-state? One state. It has to be one state. Separate but equal does not work. I’m only 42 years old but my teachers were of that generation that marched with Martin Luther King. This whole idea of a two-state solution, it doesn’t work. Even though we continue the struggle in the United States, we have a better chance to integrate. My grandfather said, ‘I don’t understand, we were doing so good. My neighborhood, Arab-Jew. We picked olives together. Why now do they want to be over me?’ ‘You did nothing wrong,’ I told him. Where do you stand on Palestinian right of return—support or oppose? Very supportive. I see what happened to African Americans in our country. I support right of return absolutely. I have family that left [Palestine] in 1967. They left, took their keys with them. They thought they could come back, and they’ve never been back. My uncle would tear up because he couldn’t believe he couldn’t go back. He had to raise his kids in Jordan.

So we have at least one representative that wants Israel to disappear, presumably with a huge loss of life and attacks on Jews. Does Tlaib think that this could happen in any other way? Ilhan Omar, I suspect, believes the same.

If you have any doubt about Tlaib’s views, have a look at this tweet. It came from a BuzzFeed reporter who covers U.S. Muslim life.

Someone has already made a slight alteration to the map that hangs in Rashida Tlaib’s new congressional office. pic.twitter.com/mwyshIog4r — Hannah Allam (@HannahAllam) January 3, 2019

This note surely was not put up by Tlaib, as she cannot be that stupid; there is one report that it was stuck up by Mo Amer, a Palestinian-American comedian who was part of the entourage celebrating Omar’s inauguration. But I doubt it was “just a joke”. And look who else attended Omar’s celebration (picture on left).

The scene outside Rashida Tlaib’s new office as she awaits her swearing in this morning. Linda Sarsour is here, comedian Mo Amer, Arab American activists, 100 kids from Detroit arrived by bus. #congress pic.twitter.com/uXbCYJnYu0 — Hannah Allam (@HannahAllam) January 3, 2019

No more Israel. The Authoritarian Left, of course, idolizes both Tlaib and Omar because they are Muslims. There is great approbation for their increasing the “diversity” of Congress. And of course if some groups have had their opportunity to participate in governing impeded, those blocks should be removed. But before we elect anyone, look at their agenda. Of course, it’s harder to do that when they hide their agenda until they’re in office

Some may say that Tlaib and Omar hid their views about Israel before the election because “that’s what politicians do.” But I call it lying.