Hawaii: Day 3, Pearl Harbor

The third day of my visit involved a trip to Pearl Harbor west of Honolulu, the site of the Japanese attack on the American fleet on December 7, 1941, the “ day date that will live in infamy.” That attack brought the U.S. into the Second World War the next day, when Congress declared war.

We couldn’t get timely tickets to visit the USS Arizona Memorial, a floating pavilion above the sunken wreck of that ship, whose hull still holds the remains of 1,102 of the 1,177 men killed when a Japanese bomb hit the ship’s powder magazine. I may return to see that memorial.

In the meantime, the other sights at Pearl Harbor include the battleship USS Missouri, the ship on which the Japanese surrender was signed in Tokyo Harbor on September 2, 1945.

The Missouri wasn’t commissioned until 1944, but fought in the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa, and was bombarding Japan when the Japanese surrendered. It later participated in both the Korean War and the Gulf War (we were told it fired the war’s first Tomahawk missile) before being decommissioned in 1992. It’s now permanently moored in Pearl Harbor as a memorial It’s fascinating to visit: you can walk throughout nearly all the ship and see the gun turrets, the captain’s sea quarters, the swabbies’ beds, the canteen, and so on. Here are some photos.

During World War II, the ship held 134 officers and 2400 enlisted men: about 1000 more than during the Korean and Gulf Wars. It was a floating city, with a post office, a snack bar, a dental clinic and dental prosthetic lab—everything you’d need on a long voyage, including of course, fuel, fresh water, and ammunition.

The big guns comprised nine 16 inch (406 mm)/50 cal Mark 7 guns, with each barrel called a “rifle.” They could fire several 2,700-pound armor-piercing shells a minute, with a range of 20 miles. It took about 100 men to handle each turret during firing.

Here are the six forward guns, which of course could be swivelled to fire from the side (they had a 300° radius of fire).

Here’s a shell and one of the four powder packages (each weighing 110 pounds) required to fire each shell:

The firepower was fearsome. Here, from Wikipedia, is “a bow view of the battleship USS IOWA (BB-61) firing its Mark 7 16-inch/50-caliber guns off the starboard side during a fire power demonstration.” I guess the sailors had some kind of ear protection, as this would have been LOUD.

Here’s a cool video showing the firing of one of the Missouri’s big guns. It seems to be largely automated, and you can see them load the four powder packages into the barrel after the shell.

A naval training film on the design and function of these guns:

The bow guns overlook the curved, white Arizona Memorial, so here is a view of the beginning of the war (Pearl Harbor attack) and the end (the Missouri, on whose deck the war ended). The Missouri’s mess hall: Every petty officer got his own coffee mug; it was part of the induction ceremony: Petty officers’ lounge: The kitchen and mess line, called the “Truman line” after the new President (Truman was also from Missouri). 2500 men to feed three times a day—the cooks had a huge job! And remember, all that food had to be stored aboard along with everything else. A demonstration menu from in port (I’m not sure what era this is supposed to represent). Sailors ate well, though—we had to keep our fighting boys in good trim! A Thanksgiving dinner menu (again, I’m not sure from when, but I think it’s WWII). No booze! In fact, I’m not sure, and we weren’t told, whether sailors had any alcohol on board. I doubt it. The bakery (there had to be one, right?) There was even a donut bakery! I guess sailors, like cops, need their donuts: The snack bar where you could get “geedunk”, and here you had to pay. This is how it looked during the Korean War (I’m not sure there was a snack bar during WWII). Those were the days—35 cents for a banana split! What’s “geedunk,” you say? Here? The sailors’ bunks, comfortable compared to those on a submarine (see below). Each bunk had a locker where the swabbies would store their clothes: Post office (I suspect mail came when ships were in port or was transferred from other ships). A letter must have been very welcome! Machine shop: The epicenter of the bridge, where the ship was steered and orders given to all points: Navigation: the ancestor of the GPS: Phones to everywhere: The captain’s sea quarters, right next to the bridge. The couch doubles as a bed. The captain presumably had a more comfortable non-sea cabin, though we didn’t see it, but when the ship was in action he was only two steps away from the ship’s nerve center. The surrender site on deck is marked by a plaque. General Douglas MacArthur was in charge, but representatives of the major warring nations (save Germany) were there. Here’s a newsreel showing much of the ceremony (and MacArthur’s words); the entire surrender took place over only 25 minutes. If you haven’t watched the surrender ceremony, please do: this video is only 8½ minutes long. MacArthur had quite a charismatic presence and voice. A plaque on the deck marks the spot where the table sat (it was a hastily-procured mess table covered with a cloth, as the wooden table initially suggested for the ceremony was too small): The other sight at Pearl Harbor is the WWII submarine USS Bowfin, launched on December 7, 1942 (the first anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack), and, after many tours in the Pacific, and 17 Japanese ships sunk, it also participated in the Korean War, going out of service in 1953. She’s been at Pearl Harbor since 1971. The boat: Forward torpedo tubes (there were ten, six fore and four aft). There was also a deck gun and an antiaircraft cannon. The sub carried 10 officers and 70 enlisted men. Bunks—right over the torpedos! More bunks. It was close quarters for 81 men on a narrow sub, and they went out for a month at a time. The galley, considerably smaller than that on the Missouri (the sub had only 1/30 of the battleship’s population): And the mess: Bathrooms: The old-fashioned fittings and gauges were quite atmospheric, and pretty, too: The engines. According to Wikipedia, the propulsion consisted of this: 4 × General Motors Model 16-248 V16 diesel engines driving electrical generators

2 × 126-cell Sargo batteries

batteries 4 × high-speed General Electricelectric motors with reduction gears

two propellers They don’t make gauges like this any more! The four aft torpedo tubes.

I can only imagine what it was like to be cooped up on that small sub with 80 other sailors for a month! And, of course, the soldiers and marines on the Pacific islands had it even worse in some ways, with no showers, only cold rations to eat, and sleeping outdoors.

My dad spoke of what it was like to live in wartime America (he served Stateside, as Jews with economics degrees were put in the Finance Corps). At the beginning of the war, he told me, nobody was sure that America wouldn’t be taken over the the Germans and the Japanese, and everybody knew someone with a family member who died.

American military casualties in the war were about 400,000, but that was much smaller than those incurred by the Soviets (about ten million), the Japanese (ca. two million), and the Germans (about 4 million). Great Britain lost about as many soldiers and sailors as did the U.S.