Hawaii: Day 3, Pearl Harbor

The third day of my visit involved a trip to Pearl Harbor west of Honolulu, the site of the Japanese attack on the American fleet on December 7, 1941, the “day date that will live in infamy.” That attack brought the U.S. into the Second World War the next day, when Congress declared war.
We couldn’t get timely tickets to visit the USS Arizona Memorial, a floating pavilion above the sunken wreck of that ship, whose hull still holds the remains of 1,102 of the 1,177 men killed when a Japanese bomb hit the ship’s powder magazine. I may return to see that memorial.
In the meantime, the other sights at Pearl Harbor include the battleship USS Missouri, the ship on which the Japanese surrender was signed in Tokyo Harbor on September 2, 1945.
The Missouri wasn’t commissioned until 1944, but fought in the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa, and was bombarding Japan when the Japanese surrendered. It later participated in both the Korean War and the Gulf War (we were told it fired the war’s first Tomahawk missile) before being decommissioned in 1992. It’s now permanently moored in Pearl Harbor as a memorial It’s fascinating to visit: you can walk throughout nearly all the ship and see the gun turrets, the captain’s sea quarters, the swabbies’ beds, the canteen, and so on. Here are some photos.
During World War II, the ship held 134 officers and 2400 enlisted men: about 1000 more than during the Korean and Gulf Wars. It was a floating city, with a post office, a snack bar, a dental clinic and dental prosthetic lab—everything you’d need on a long voyage, including of course, fuel, fresh water, and ammunition.
The big guns comprised nine 16 inch (406 mm)/50 cal Mark 7 guns, with each barrel called a “rifle.” They could fire several 2,700-pound armor-piercing shells a minute, with a range of 20 miles. It took about 100 men to handle each turret during firing.
Here are the six forward guns, which of course could be swivelled to fire from the side (they had a 300° radius of fire).
Here’s a shell and one of the four powder packages (each weighing 110 pounds) required to fire each shell:
The firepower was fearsome. Here, from Wikipedia, is “a bow view of the battleship USS IOWA (BB-61) firing its Mark 7 16-inch/50-caliber guns off the starboard side during a fire power demonstration.” I guess the sailors had some kind of ear protection, as this would have been LOUD.
Here’s a cool video showing the firing of one of the Missouri’s big guns. It seems to be largely automated, and you can see them load the four powder packages into the barrel after the shell.
A naval training film on the design and function of these guns:
The bow guns overlook the curved, white Arizona Memorial, so here is a view of the beginning of the war (Pearl Harbor attack) and the end (the Missouri, on whose deck the war ended).
The Missouri’s mess hall:
Every petty officer got his own coffee mug; it was part of the induction ceremony:
Petty officers’ lounge:
The kitchen and mess line, called the “Truman line” after the new President (Truman was also from Missouri). 2500 men to feed three times a day—the cooks had a huge job! And remember, all that food had to be stored aboard along with everything else.
A demonstration menu from in port (I’m not sure what era this is supposed to represent). Sailors ate well, though—we had to keep our fighting boys in good trim!
A Thanksgiving dinner menu (again, I’m not sure from when, but I think it’s WWII). No booze! In fact, I’m not sure, and we weren’t told, whether sailors had any alcohol on board. I doubt it.
The bakery (there had to be one, right?)
There was even a donut bakery! I guess sailors, like cops, need their donuts:
The snack bar where you could get “geedunk”, and here you had to pay. This is how it looked during the Korean War (I’m not sure there was a snack bar during WWII). Those were the days—35 cents for a banana split!
What’s “geedunk,” you say? Here?
The sailors’ bunks, comfortable compared to those on a submarine (see below). Each bunk had a locker where the swabbies would store their clothes:
Post office (I suspect mail came when ships were in port or was transferred from other ships). A letter must have been very welcome!
Machine shop:
The epicenter of the bridge, where the ship was steered and orders given to all points:
Navigation: the ancestor of the GPS:
Phones to everywhere:
The captain’s sea quarters, right next to the bridge. The couch doubles as a bed. The captain presumably had a more comfortable non-sea cabin, though we didn’t see it, but when the ship was in action he was only two steps away from the ship’s nerve center.
The surrender site on deck is marked by a plaque. General Douglas MacArthur was in charge, but representatives of the major warring nations (save Germany) were there.
Here’s a newsreel showing much of the ceremony (and MacArthur’s words); the entire surrender took place over only 25 minutes. If you haven’t watched the surrender ceremony, please do: this video is only 8½ minutes long. MacArthur had quite a charismatic presence and voice.
A plaque on the deck marks the spot where the table sat (it was a hastily-procured mess table covered with a cloth, as the wooden table initially suggested for the ceremony was too small):
The other sight at Pearl Harbor is the WWII submarine USS Bowfin, launched on December 7, 1942 (the first anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack), and, after many tours in the Pacific, and 17 Japanese ships sunk, it also participated in the Korean War, going out of service in 1953. She’s been at Pearl Harbor since 1971.
The boat:
Forward torpedo tubes (there were ten, six fore and four aft). There was also a deck gun and an antiaircraft cannon. The sub carried 10 officers and 70 enlisted men.
Bunks—right over the torpedos!
More bunks. It was close quarters for 81 men on a narrow sub, and they went out for a month at a time.
The galley, considerably smaller than that on the Missouri (the sub had only 1/30 of the battleship’s population):
And the mess:
Bathrooms:
The old-fashioned fittings and gauges were quite atmospheric, and pretty, too:
The engines. According to Wikipedia, the propulsion consisted of this:
4 × General Motors Model 16-248 V16 diesel engines driving electrical generators
2 × 126-cell Sargo batteries
4 × high-speed General Electricelectric motors with reduction gears
two propellers
They don’t make gauges like this any more!
The four aft torpedo tubes.
I can only imagine what it was like to be cooped up on that small sub with 80 other sailors for a month! And, of course, the soldiers and marines on the Pacific islands had it even worse in some ways, with no showers, only cold rations to eat, and sleeping outdoors.
My dad spoke of what it was like to live in wartime America (he served Stateside, as Jews with economics degrees were put in the Finance Corps). At the beginning of the war, he told me, nobody was sure that America wouldn’t be taken over the the Germans and the Japanese, and everybody knew someone with a family member who died.
American military casualties in the war were about 400,000, but that was much smaller than those incurred by the Soviets (about ten million), the Japanese (ca. two million), and the Germans (about 4 million). Great Britain lost about as many soldiers and sailors as did the U.S.
“representatives of all warring nations ”
I don’t think the Indian Army was represented ,they did more to defeat the Japanese than the French .
Okay, I’ll change it to “most” warring nations or something.
The forgotten army, the largest all-volunteer army in History.
Thanks, Jerry. I’d love to go there. One of these trips to Houston I am going to see the USS Texas. If I recall correctly, when the main guns were fired on a battleship, there weren’t supposed to be any crew on the open decks, as the concusive force could kill you. Also, I’ve heard that when the main guns were fired, it would actually move the ship laterally in the water. Not sure if they called it the snack shop, but during WWII there would definitely have been a ship’s store, where crewman could buy candy bars, gum, razor blades, and other sundries.
No, there was almost no movement of the ship when the guns fired; that’s a misconception that was corrected by our guide and also on the Internet.
Canteen? (Name for ship’s store or snack shop.)
No – those guns have a recoil slide of up to several feet. That and the mass of the battleship prevents such movement.
If one observes the picture carefully it can be seen that the USS IOWA is stationary, yet from the wash off the starboard side it is clear that there is sudden movement toward port as the guns fire; note especially the bow wash. It may be the taking of the photo, but I would say the boat is tilting to port too. I think the photo would have put a smile on Sir Isaac Newton’s face.
I’m no physicist but doesn’t the recoil mechanism merely cause the momentum of the shell to be transmitted to the ship over a longer period of time than if it didn’t exist? In other words, the momentum is still transferred to the ship. The purpose of the recoil mechanism is to prevent damage to the ship that would be caused by the faster momentum transfer that would occur without it, possibly bending deck plates and throwing things out of alignment.
Even so, it is hard to imagine the firing of the guns moving the ship very far. The ship is just too large and water too dense.
I stand ready now for someone to explain my faulty reasoning. I have my helmet on. 😉
“the recoil mechanism merely cause the momentum of the shell to be transmitted to the ship over a longer period of time”
Yes, which reduces the peak force transmitted through the mounts and ship. That, and the mass of the ship, as I mentioned, prevents any such movement.
We are in agreement on this.
I am not a physicist, but I am an engineer and work in the marine field these days (just finished a job on a different WWII era carrier).
You are correct.
The momentum is transferred, the ship moves. It actually moves more with the recoil mechanism than it would without, due to the greater time of action (water is viscous), but, for practical purposes, the difference isn’t measurable. The recoil mechanism does reduce the roll induced when firing to to the sides, but again, good luck measuring it.
Overall, the momentum transferred to the shell isn’t significant relative to the mass of the ship (the mass of the shell is 1000Kg– one metric ton—, give or take 20%, and the mass of the ship is 45000000 to 57000000KG –45000 to 57000 metric tons, light and heavy), call the ship 50000 times the mass of the shell. In free space, if the shell exits at 800m/s, the velocity imparted to the ship will be 0.016m/s, or about 1/100 of a slow walk.
This motion can be felt, but is lost in the random movements of the ship, and the energy is lost to drag in the water and other parasitic losses win seconds.
Thanks for doing the calculations. It also occurred to me that the recoil mechanism would increase the amount of time for the water to move. We all know that water is not very compressible if hit with speed but moves out of the way if hit slowly.
Here:
http://www.navweaps.com/index_tech/tech-022.php
Thanks for the reference. Even before seeing all these calculations, it is hard for me to imagine firing the guns would move a ship very much. Perhaps some people have watched too many cartoons where such things are routinely exaggerated.
The cartoons and comic books draw attention to impossible physical events. Superman jumping in a curved path causing him to “fly” in circles. What gives here? So, the comics may be wrnog., but they make us think about what the real physics is like.
The assumption of lateral movement possibly comes from the water turbulence on the side of the ship from which the guns are firing as shown in the picture. That water turbulence probably comes from the blast from the guns.
Thanks for sharing Dr. Coyne and for the discussion Paul Topping and team.
I am about to look into this further, but, I work on container ships in port and even the huge ones, certainly the smaller ones, move readily in roll when heavy containers are lifted or landed, especially if two or more cranes do it in unison.
I find it hard to believe that they don’t move when those guns are fired, so I will try and find out why not.
Then again those containers could weigh up to 40 tons so that may be much more than the recoil force.
Also I had thought I saw a film of a broad side and saw the ship move.
FDR said “DATE [not “day”] that will live in infamy. The phrase always matters to me, as I calculate my “concept-date” to be 7 December 1941, in Bremerton WA [a navy town].
I strongly doubt it, too, or I would’ve heard some stories about it from my old man, who spent most of the War on a destroyer.
I think that’s one of the reasons “shore leave” was so eagerly anticipated, and where the idiom “spending money like drunken sailor” comes from. 🙂
I believe you are correct on the booze. However, back on shore there were liquor stores (we had class six stores) and also the clubs. One of the things that has changed a great deal in the military is the pricing of the booze. It use to be really cheap but not now. Way back when I was in, drinks in the clubs were 25 cents and 15 cents during happy hours. Why so many alcoholics? Now you know.
“a day which will live in infamy”
Isn’t it “date?”
Yes, apparently. I was quoting from memory and got it wrong. But does it matter?
Roosevelt should have said “…a day that will live in infamy.” It sounds more powerful and unforgettable, which is probably why we remember it that way.
That was a great tour and some very nice photos. Very difficult to get good photos on a ship like that. My first surprise is the tickets thing to see the Arizona. I’m sure that is something they have had to do because of the volume of people. This was not required in the 80s. I did visit the Submarine but the battleship is new.
I’m pretty sure the navy has the best food and cooks in the military. They are the only ones who have the bakery school. Also, they would be doing their best for the guys at sea. Other services, such as the Air Force tended to get many of their cooks from people who failed in other schools. If you bombed out of aircraft mechanic tech school you were likely on your way to being a cook.
The Navy has their own Exchange Service separate from the other branches. So those ship stores you see there are part of their exchange or Navy PX. That is why you mentioned – they have to pay for stuff in the store. I worked for the Army and Air Force Exchange Service and that is why I know about that stuff. Keeping the ship stores supplied has to be a very difficult job and I am sure they run out of stuff. We had facilities at locations all over the world so the logistics is very difficult. Keeping a floating store would be really hard.
Mid 80’s I did a tiger cruise on the Nimitz. Supply ships bring mail, food, and fuel weekly if memory serves. Ship to ship refueling is something to witness.
10 days at sea I will never forget.
But surely they didn’t refuel the Nimitz at sea. That’s a nuclear carrier.
I believe the Nimitz is an aircraft carrier so those airplanes gotta have fuel too.
The emergency vehicles as well. They all use JP8 I believe. My cousin was a “red shirt”.
Yes, the newer fighters don’t use the same thing as when I was in the service. The F100 used JP4 and I think many of the later commercial business jets use JP5. Just different blends for different engines I think. But one fill on a fighter could be 1500 to 2000 gallons. So the carrier had to store a lot of it and probably had to be refueled often.
I think submarines re referred to as boats rather than ships.
That’s correct. I believe it dates from the time submarines were carried on ships. A vessel carried on a ship is a boat. Hence, submarines are boats, not ships.
I enjoyed seeing your photos of the Missouri. It brought back memories of the time my girlfriend and I raced to see the battleship when it came to Vancouver, B.C. in the 1980’s. Back when Reagan had reactivated the Iowa class battleships. We lived near UBC at the time and when we heard the Missouri was on its way we hopped in her little old Chevette and she drove furiously up to Point Grey as it came in from the Straight of Georgia. We caught up to it again as the ship passed under the Lions Gate Bridge and then drove to the harbor to see it at anchor. Guns at bristle position and sailors lining the deck. She got her first speeding ticket that morning during our drive. But the Missouri was quite a site to see.
Great photos. My wife and I toured Pearl Harbor a couple of years ago. The renovated museum is rather well done. Several Pearl harbor veterans still came by to meet and greet visitors. Their stories were thrilling and tragic.
A friend from India was touring with us. He was impressed with my knowledge of the events of Dec. 7, 1941. I told him that I have watched “Tora! Tora! Tora!” a dozen or more times. It remains a very entertaining and reasonably historically accurate film. I recall that Japanese crews and directors worked on the film parts that depicted the Japanese side. Remarkably balanced view from that day.
Wonderful photos, Jerry. Those ships are total steampunk.
One of the sad things about the Iowa battleship. Remember it had a terrible accident when a turret blew up and killed several. I think the investigation may have concluded that suicide was a possible reason.
When I was in Hawaii working for the Exchange, the guy I worked for had been stationed on the Missouri during the war. After the war he got out of the Navy, joined the Air Force and then later worked for the Exchange.
Suicide was suggested early in the investigation (ruining the reputations of a couple of the dead) but pretty much was ruled out in the detailed investigation. Most likely cause of the Iowa turret explosion was the age of the propellant, the design of the bagged charges (with small amounts of powder sewn to both ends of the bag) and over-ramming of the charge bags leading to a spark while the breach was open. The blow back burned out the gun house killing its crew but the antiflash protections built into the design prevented the fire from igniting the powder in the magazines.
To load the gun, a shell was lined up with the breach and a manually operated rammer would push it in place. The ram for the shell was faster since they had to seat the shell into the rifling. The propellant bags followed but had to be more gingerly rammed to prevent rupture and possible pre-detonation. A tricky task requiring well trained hands.
Imagine having to do all that while the ship was under fire or air attack!
Even worse for those down below. Unless there was local damage, there was no way to tell if the concussions you were feeling was from the firing of your own guns or impacts from enemy shells.
I guess the other sad thing about the whole deal was, that was the end of that battleship which probably should never have been put back in service. I think Reagan pushed for this in his big military budget but these battleships were of little use and cost lots of money to operate.
A bunk aboard a vessel is a “rack.” A toilet aboard a vessel is a “head.”
When Missouri was transiting from Bremerton to Pearl, I was serving in CGC Point Evans out of Kaua’i. We were tasked with providing a security/safety perimeter to the tug and Missouri as they proceeded to Pearl. We met the pair north of Moloka’i. Point Evans has a maximum draft of seven foot and we were in the teeth of the Trades; seas were typically rough and we were typically riding like a bucking bronco. We rushed to the wind shadow of Kalaupapa and waited overnight. We made radar contact early in the morning and headed out into 8-12 sea swells, very uncomfortable. As we approached, the sheer size and mass of Missouri dampened the seas so well, we transited to Pearl in her shadow. The next day, it seemed every small boat on O’ahu met us south of the channel, it was exhilarating. We took aboard an admiral or two, and slowly made our way into the harbor to much fanfare. And finally saw her into her mooring.
The funniest thing about Missouri then was the vegetable growth on her teak decks, small bushes had sprouted everywhere when she was in mothball.
Oh, that is a sad picture. I guess that shows how out of shape they get when not taken care of. In tropical conditions nearly everything starts to grow. I wonder, is the Missouri a state project (cost wise)? Hard to believe the Navy is managing this but maybe because it’s Pearl.
I think the National Park Service takes care of the remains and exhibits, but the Navy supplies the personnel for the tours as it’s still an opérationnel harbor.
Thank you for taking the time to document this. Even though my father was in the Coast Guard at the end of WWII, and my father-in-law off the coast of Normandy on D-Day, it is easy to forget the effort and sacrifices that have been made by our veterans. As someone who never served in the military (I was a bit too young for Vietnam), this is very humbling.
“a bow view of the battleship USS IOWA (BB-61) firing its Mark 7 16-inch/50-caliber guns”
Confusing nomenclature there, those are obviously not point-fives.
Apparently in this context ‘caliber’ means the length/diameter ratio of the barrel. That would be 800″ or 67 feet long. I guess that’s correct. They’re huge.
It also explains why the main guns often took longer to manufacture than the ship did to build, and why in earlier years guns were sometimes ‘handed down’ from earlier battleships to later ones.
cr
Back in the day I did a SCUBA dive on the U-853, a German U boat sunk on the day after the war in Europe ended. Tragically, she did not get the order to stand down and after sinking a collier (I believe) near Block Island in Long Island Sound she was hunted down and sunk. She went down with all hands and lies on her keel in about 150 ft of water. She can be entered near the forward radio room where depth charges holled her and the very first impression one gets is how incredibly cramped it was. Must have been a horrific service, few (only ~20%) survived. I don’t think I could have been a submariner. At least not a same one at the end.
^…not a sane one at the end.
I think the submarine service is totally voluntary. On the new nuclear subs they stay out for two or three months. When they come back the guys are the color of milk.
Understanding submarine confinement?
Check out The Village People’s In the Navy:
Just incidentally i have been YouTubing major WWII sea battles in the Pacific.
Catastrophic failures and accidents of good fortune seem to be the order of the day for both Japanese and American navies.
A battle could be won but strategically lost and visa versa. Luck be the decider.
Here’s a tour of Turret Crawl Battleship Iowa BB61
there’s heaps of this stuff.
Interest stuff but we still have to understand that basically, the events at Pearl Harbor in 1941 kind of made the battleship obsolete. They still went ahead and built the Iowa class boats but they really had little use.
Wouldn’t they have been useful to soften up beaches where invasions were about to take place?
Battleships were used primarily as aircraft carrier escorts towards the end of the war and proved to be pretty adept at shooting down attacking aircraft as well. Earlier in the war, they were magnificent at sinking and disabling Japanese (at Guadalcanal) and French (at Casablanca) warships.
One of the interesting tidbits I learned on that tour, and which I hadn’t noticed when viewing the surrender ceremony, was that the ship’s guns were pointed at Tokyo during the surrender. In case there was to be any Japanese treachery.