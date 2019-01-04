Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, January 4, 2019, and I’ve been in Hawaii for one week, with two weeks to go. It’s National Spaghetti Day, and World Braille Day, celebrating the birthday of inventor Louis Braille (see below). I just wondered: now that nobody under 40 reads things on paper any more, how do the blind deal with the Internet?

On this day in 1847, Samuel Colt sold his “revolver pistol” to the U.S. government. In the ensuing Civil War, his Connecticut factory provided weapons to both the North and South, and I don’t know how that was legal. Here’s his model 1860 Army revolver:

On January 4, 1853, according to Wikipedia: “After having been kidnapped and sold into slavery in the American South, Solomon Northup regains his freedom; his memoir Twelve Years a Slave later becomes a national bestseller.” Most of you have probably seen the eponymous movie, which won three Oscars, including Best Picture.

On this day in 1903, Topsy, an unwanted circus elephant, was electrocuted in public, with the execution being filmed (the film is still easily found, though I’m not going to post it). This was after cyanide-laced carrots failed to work. She was then hanged for good measure, although she was already dead. I don’t know how people could do this to a trusting and docile animal, but it’s a measure of progress that this could never happen today.

On January 4, 1974, Richard Nixon refused to hand over the White House tapes subpoenaed by the Senate’s Watergate Committee. The Supreme Court later forced the crook to fork over the stuff. And 11 years ago, the 110th U.S. Congress convened, electing Nancy Pelosi as the first woman Speaker of the House. She will resume that position today, and it’s going to be an interesting two years in Congress.

The government, of course, is still shut down over Congress’s refusal to fund Trump’s Big Wall. I have no idea how this will come out, as both sides refuse to give. Any guesses?

Notables born on this day include Isaac Newton (1643; the December 25, 1642 date given by many is from the outdated Julian Calendar), Jacob Grimm (1785), Louis Braille (1809), General Tom Thumb (1836), Augustus John (1878), Max Eastman (1883), James Bond (1900, the suave British agent 007 was named after this ornithologist), and Floyd Patterson (1935).

A few words from Wikipedia about how Ian Fleming appropriated the name of his famous character (I was a huge James Bond fan as a teenager).

Ian Fleming, who was a keen bird watcher living in Jamaica, was familiar with Bond’s book, and chose the name of its author for the hero of Casino Royale in 1953, apparently because he wanted a name that sounded “as ordinary as possible”. Fleming wrote to the real Bond’s wife, “It struck me that this brief, unromantic, Anglo-Saxon and yet very masculine name was just what I needed, and so a second James Bond was born.” He also contacted the real James Bond about using his name in the books, and Bond replied to him, “Fine with it.” At some point during one of Fleming’s visits to Jamaica he met the real Bond and his wife, as shown in a made-for-DVD documentary about Fleming. A short clip was shown with Fleming, Bond and his wife. Also in his novel Dr. No Fleming referenced Bond’s work by basing a large ornithological sanctuary on Dr. No’s island in the Bahamas. In 1964, Fleming gave Bond a first edition copy of You Only Live Twice signed, “To the real James Bond, from the thief of his identity”. In December 2008 the book was put up for auction, eventually fetching $84,000 (£56,000). In the 2002 Bond film Die Another Day, the fictional Bond, played by Pierce Brosnan, can be seen examining Birds of the West Indies in an early scene that takes place in Havana, Cuba. The author’s name (James Bond) on the front cover is obscured. In the same film, when Bond first meets Jinx (Halle Berry), he introduces himself as an ornithologist. In the 2015 Bond film Spectre, the same book was seen in a promotional on-set photo, which is supposed to be appearing in an alternate take of a scene taking place in Bond’s Chelsea apartment.However, it is nowhere to be found in the finalized film.

Those who died on January 4 include Elizabeth Ann Seton (1821), Cornelius Vanderbilt (1877), Albert Camus (1960; Nobel Laureate), Erwin Schrödinger (1961; Nobel Laureate), T. S. Eliot (1965; Nobel Laureate), Christopher Isherwood (1986), and Les Brown (2001).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has an interesting thought.

Hili: Did cats domesticate humans because of books?

A: No, because of grain.

Hili: What? What are you talking about?

A: Mice like grain.

Hili: Well, yes, it could be that, but books were important as well.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy koty udomowiły ludzi z powodu książek?

Ja, Nie, z powodu zboża.

Hili: Co ty opowiadasz?

Ja: Myszy lubią ziarno.

Hili: No tak, mogło tak być, ale książki też są ważne.

Who goes with Fergus?

An Egyptian double-duck bracelet found on Facebook:

An animal joke sent by reader Will, whose daughter found it on Facebook:

Tweets from Matthew. The first is Tweet of the Week: Duck curling!

Mishaps of 2018; do watch them!

This risqué joke is told by comedy writer and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actor Bob Einstein, who died yesterday at age 76.

This is a classic video, but be sure to see versions where words are put to the cats’ sounds, like this one.

And today’s Trumpian Metatarsals in Mouth Moment:

Tweets from Grania. A new use for Siri!

A new bonus from the Ultima Thule mission:

And the real Ultima Thule, a 21-mile-long iceball:

Baby penguins. Translation: “A baby penguin that spreads its wings to protect itself from predators and shows himself big.”

An adorable bout of play between a cat and a fox:

And The Gif of the Year:

