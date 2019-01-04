Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, January 4, 2019, and I’ve been in Hawaii for one week, with two weeks to go. It’s National Spaghetti Day, and World Braille Day, celebrating the birthday of inventor Louis Braille (see below). I just wondered: now that nobody under 40 reads things on paper any more, how do the blind deal with the Internet?
On this day in 1847, Samuel Colt sold his “revolver pistol” to the U.S. government. In the ensuing Civil War, his Connecticut factory provided weapons to both the North and South, and I don’t know how that was legal. Here’s his model 1860 Army revolver:
On January 4, 1853, according to Wikipedia: “After having been kidnapped and sold into slavery in the American South, Solomon Northup regains his freedom; his memoir Twelve Years a Slave later becomes a national bestseller.” Most of you have probably seen the eponymous movie, which won three Oscars, including Best Picture.
On this day in 1903, Topsy, an unwanted circus elephant, was electrocuted in public, with the execution being filmed (the film is still easily found, though I’m not going to post it). This was after cyanide-laced carrots failed to work. She was then hanged for good measure, although she was already dead. I don’t know how people could do this to a trusting and docile animal, but it’s a measure of progress that this could never happen today.
On January 4, 1974, Richard Nixon refused to hand over the White House tapes subpoenaed by the Senate’s Watergate Committee. The Supreme Court later forced the crook to fork over the stuff. And 11 years ago, the 110th U.S. Congress convened, electing Nancy Pelosi as the first woman Speaker of the House. She will resume that position today, and it’s going to be an interesting two years in Congress.
The government, of course, is still shut down over Congress’s refusal to fund Trump’s Big Wall. I have no idea how this will come out, as both sides refuse to give. Any guesses?
Notables born on this day include Isaac Newton (1643; the December 25, 1642 date given by many is from the outdated Julian Calendar), Jacob Grimm (1785), Louis Braille (1809), General Tom Thumb (1836), Augustus John (1878), Max Eastman (1883), James Bond (1900, the suave British agent 007 was named after this ornithologist), and Floyd Patterson (1935).
A few words from Wikipedia about how Ian Fleming appropriated the name of his famous character (I was a huge James Bond fan as a teenager).
Ian Fleming, who was a keen bird watcher living in Jamaica, was familiar with Bond’s book, and chose the name of its author for the hero of Casino Royale in 1953, apparently because he wanted a name that sounded “as ordinary as possible”. Fleming wrote to the real Bond’s wife, “It struck me that this brief, unromantic, Anglo-Saxon and yet very masculine name was just what I needed, and so a second James Bond was born.” He also contacted the real James Bond about using his name in the books, and Bond replied to him, “Fine with it.” At some point during one of Fleming’s visits to Jamaica he met the real Bond and his wife, as shown in a made-for-DVD documentary about Fleming. A short clip was shown with Fleming, Bond and his wife. Also in his novel Dr. No Fleming referenced Bond’s work by basing a large ornithological sanctuary on Dr. No’s island in the Bahamas. In 1964, Fleming gave Bond a first edition copy of You Only Live Twice signed, “To the real James Bond, from the thief of his identity”. In December 2008 the book was put up for auction, eventually fetching $84,000 (£56,000).
In the 2002 Bond film Die Another Day, the fictional Bond, played by Pierce Brosnan, can be seen examining Birds of the West Indies in an early scene that takes place in Havana, Cuba. The author’s name (James Bond) on the front cover is obscured. In the same film, when Bond first meets Jinx (Halle Berry), he introduces himself as an ornithologist. In the 2015 Bond film Spectre, the same book was seen in a promotional on-set photo, which is supposed to be appearing in an alternate take of a scene taking place in Bond’s Chelsea apartment.However, it is nowhere to be found in the finalized film.
Those who died on January 4 include Elizabeth Ann Seton (1821), Cornelius Vanderbilt (1877), Albert Camus (1960; Nobel Laureate), Erwin Schrödinger (1961; Nobel Laureate), T. S. Eliot (1965; Nobel Laureate), Christopher Isherwood (1986), and Les Brown (2001).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has an interesting thought.
Hili: Did cats domesticate humans because of books?
A: No, because of grain.
Hili: What? What are you talking about?
A: Mice like grain.
Hili: Well, yes, it could be that, but books were important as well.
In Polish:
Hili: Czy koty udomowiły ludzi z powodu książek?
Ja, Nie, z powodu zboża.
Hili: Co ty opowiadasz?
Ja: Myszy lubią ziarno.
Hili: No tak, mogło tak być, ale książki też są ważne.
Funkhouser is one of my favourite Curb characters. The guy who played him is responsible for this completely brilliant moment from the seventh(and best) season:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3o5m_mXadoU (Warning: rude word.)
Jerry Seinfeld apparently had no idea what the joke would be until this moment, which is the first take.
Snigger. Very good!
ULTIMA THULE Friday fight: It’s pronounced “Ultima Thew-lay”!
It probably needs and accent aigu on the e.
I’m hoping for a fight & you’re not helping rick! 🙂 The pronunciations I’ve heard so far are:
Thew-lay [Posh, educated sounding Brit]
Too-lay [Brit scientist]
Too-lee [BBC radio person]
Thule [US]
At a news conference, the NASA folks were calling it ultima Too lee.
I pronounce it Ultima Fros-tee.
I think I could warm up to the idea.
+1
I think you’ll find it’s pronounced (486958) 2014 MU69 😀 😀
In answer to your question about how blind people “deal with the internet”:
Blind people have been using text-to-speech to use computers-and the Internet- for years. Years and years and years.
Is this a new thing?
It was years and years and years ago.
Accessibility remains a challenge for blind people. It takes effort to make a web page “clean” for text-to-speech processing.
It will take lawsuits to motivate people to invest the effort it takes to make things better.
Actually, it does NOT take effort to make a Web page accessible to screen readers. All it takes is complying with the HTML standard and with general best practices. I worked in the field of accessible web development for almost 20 years. Screen reader technology has advanced considerably in that time, in close concert with the evolution of web standards.
It does take effort to re-write a website, if you did a crappy job the first time around.
You’re right, though, that it takes lawsuits to convince people to just implement the damned standards.
True; the early ones were known as “screen readers” and used text-to-speech for text-based content (email, usenet, etc.). That of course doesn’t work for images or video, which are more prevalent on the Internet now. There are ways to make web sites using images and video accessible for the visually impaired: here’s a link. http://www.afb.org/info/programs-and-services/afb-consulting-services/afb-accessibility-resources/123
For example, alternate text can be provided to describe an image for those who cannot see the image. Here’s a WordPress-specific link: https://en.support.wordpress.com/accessibility/
AFAIK, they are still called screen readers. My company was involved in making mathematical notation readable by screen readers.
Watching and listening to a blind person use a screen reader is quite fascinating. They navigate around a document or web page using keystrokes. Each time they move to a piece of text, it is spoken. The person often moves very quickly between chunks of text, looking for the one they want to read. Since they don’t have to wait for the whole paragraph to be read in order to identify it, the witness hears mostly only fragments of sentences. Since text read aloud can be understood at a much higher rate than a person can speak, especially if the voice is familiar and speaks distinctly, the text is read very fast. The witness’s common reaction is pure amazement. The human brain is a wonderful thing. It is interesting to note that evolution gave us this ability even though none of our ancestors could possibly ever have heard a voice spoken this fast.
Fascinating.
I agree about the poor design of modern web pages creating problems for text readers; particularly sad since there is plenty of CSS support for them that people just don’t use. I thought that the disability discrimination legislation in the UK was meant to improve things but my blind friend would dispute this.
As an aside: in the pre-internet days of the 1980’s, I met a blind man who was fond of playing computer games on a BBC Model B. He was capable of playing Rocket Raid by using sound cues and the miniscule vision that he did have (basically gross light/dark contrast) and easily beat my own high score on my office computer (I developed programs for the Beeb at that time, amongst other things… and they weren’t games 😀 ).
A blind Persian friend of mine at the University of Liverpool in ’81 was studying Mathematics BSc [Hons]. He would record lectures & then at home he’d transcribe to a maths version of 6-cell Braille – he used his own version of Nameth Braille on his Braille typewriter [puts bumps in paper in the right place – no easy erasing or whiteout for that!]. This is quite a process – you can’t use ordinary Braille for advanced maths & he had nobody to show him alternatives, so he cooked up his own 6-cell symbology & remembered it! This is tougher than it sounds because one symbol might require 3 x 6-cell Braille in a certain order to be representative of one simple concept I could write with the stroke of a pen.
Then we get his course work – the books he has to read! I was one of three that read books to him [or to tape] for him to mentally condense & type in his maths Braille code.
Imagine him reading his own typing later – he gets to an equation, he has to find the end of it, he has to look for nested brackets, he has to read from within the deepest bracket outwards. Mind blowing. A complex equation could take two lines in his Braille, while for me to look at in the original it’s perhaps half a line.
He developed one hell of a memory – he was lazy like that 🙂
He developed one hell of a memory
I have encountered this… one of my friends who suffered detached retinas several years ago has become progressively worse in recent years and has developed a much improved memory. Go figure!
She has a white stick but doesn’t use it to navigate; it is the if you cross my path I will crash into you because I can’t detect anything at the sides and adjust for your presence flag 😀
The Persian guy, Kavaan used his stick as mainly a flag too. He knew the exact step count, turns, kerbs, door types & swing opening direction for every pub in & around the university. 🙂
Also pub internal layouts, seating arrangement, payphones, pricing [exact to the penny], bar staff names from their voices & footsteps.
Also all the bus routes by stops, taxi ranks, train time tables & hundreds of full names, addresses & phone numbers going back two decades.
Animal.
Amazing. I couldn’t even approach this level of competence. Imagine putting on a blindfold and being let go in an unfamiliar city. Though, I suppose, with years of practice your brain would reprogram itself to meet the challenge. Plasticity!
Braille has largely lost out to text-to-speech via screen reader software. Kids are not learning Braille much any more. As you might imagine, it is controversial. Braille aficionados claim that kids will lose out on an important experience and kids say, “So what? It’s too hard to learn.”
Nemeth math braille is supposedly much harder to learn than regular braille. Not only do kids need to know braille, they also have to learn Nemeth’s math encoding at the same time as struggling with mathematics itself. Our math-to-speech solution involved something called MathML, a W3C standard that extends HTML to cover math notation. Our software converted MathML in web pages to text to be spoken by screen readers.
That must have been hard work developing/debugging! Kavaan would have loved MathML & all the tech behind it. We were both getting to grips with BASIC on the university mainframe at the time [I suppose it emulated it – I don’t know what OS the mainframe used].
I remember his fascination when he first got a wristwatch that spoke the time [replaced one where the face glass flipped up for hands reading by hand] – like a dog with two tails.
He would have had no trouble reading the punched cards I used on my first mainframe. 😎
[replaced one where the face glass flipped up for hands reading by hand]
Now that takes me back! These days, of course, there is more and more tech and software applied to everyday needs. My friend’s major boon is, however, the little clip-on that tells you when something is full and to stop pouring. Low tech, no software and ever reliable and useful.
Mind you, the talking weiging scale is also the canine’s appendages.
Regarding stupid and the wall. I will guess he folds today. The house already passed all the bills to do it. The Senate would also if they took a vote again. If it is not today it will be within the next week.
I still can’t understand why the tweetieverse isn’t humming with all the why do you need money when Mexico are paying? messages. The whole thing seems like collective amnesia, unless the media in the USA is making hay from this.
That bugs me too. We should just interrupt with “-MEXICO” every time he talks about his fucking wall. Every time.
But of course we are the grown ups in the room, so operate under a huge array of constraints, while this vaguely human shaped globule of orange candle wax gets to tear around the world smearing paint and crayons on the wall and randomly threatening to press the fake plastic nuclear button his carers gave him on day one. It’s an utter farce.
Also, the fact that he’s accelerated the news cycle means we, and I mean the collective, liberal/anti-Trump ‘we’, barely have time to think tactically about how to respond to him. Which means there’s not enough time for a consensus to form that, as you say, we should be collectively pushing him on why Mexico isn’t paying for the wall. Everything’s happening at once, Trump-bombs are going off everywhere, Trump-fires have to be put out all over the place.
We should just interrupt with “-MEXICO” every time he talks about his fucking wall.
This!
As you say, we are grown-ups, but still… you would at least expect someone in the media to head out out and do a vox pop with his core supporters and at least mention it 😀
Sorry, borked the end of italics… I can get it right though 😀
Don’t worry about it. I find myself thinking that everything should be italicised at the moment.
“vaguely human shaped globule of orange candle wax”
Fun to say out loud.
I don’t see what the money to pay for The Wall dispute is all about. Mexico is going to pay for it. Trump said so.
Oops, I failed to read far enough 😀
+1 googolplex
With Trump declaiming victory while mired fecklessly in the ashes of defeat, no doubt.
The outcome could provide some adumbration of how Trump might eventually resign his office (or at least renounce a run for a second term) while claiming it as a great loss for the disloyal American people.
In other news there is a possible Ebola case near Uppsala (Enköping). Unlikely, but tests results expected later today. I tend to forget that the larger outbreaks will travel…
Meanwhile, that quote! Irresponsible Trump is irresponsible.
The local media thinks the Abominable Showman will lose the wall, but gain the next election. Mostly because the high ranked Democrats going for the next election are Clinton copycats.
So who wants US the next 6 years? Not the rest of the world!
Waaaaaaaay too early to even speculate who the next Dem. candidate will be. I wouldn’t be surprised if he/she isn’t even on the “list” yet. And it’s the media that paints a lot of Dems (like Warren) as Clinton copycats. When it comes to Warren, nothing could be further from the truth…except they’re both blonde-haired white women.
SPOT THE GUNS & GUN PARTS @ The Church of the Good Shepherd, Hartford, CT. I’ve made it easier by started you off with a pic of a replica 5-Barrel Bulldog Gatling gun from 1877 [top right of montage]:
It is an Episcopal church at 155 Wyllys Street in Hartford, Connecticut. It was commissioned by Elizabeth Jarvis Colt, the widow of Samuel Colt and completed in 1867. WIKI
Wow, they even got a bullet mold in there, at the bottom of the cross. Very creative. I’m wondering why the cylinder-back in the circular ornament is for only five shots– Colt revolvers were (and still are) six-shooters.
I think it is the muzzle of a 5 barrel gatling gun, rather than a revolver cylinder.
Didn’t realise that was a bullet mold until you pointed it out. The carving: isn’t that a component from a 5-barrel Gatling? His Gatling came in 10-barrel & the lighter 5-barrel versions. Also Colt’s first revolver [holster model] & rifle were 5-shot – the Paterson.
Is there such a thing as a ‘gun nerd’? Or is that a contradiction, like a ‘D&D jock’?
Either way, you’re nudging up against the former Michael…
No Saul – I don’t care for pistols & the like, but I do enjoy understanding how devices work & I especially like the industrial era where all components are easily functionally understandable.
Same for early industrial architecture – train stations, warehouses & factories. Both the weapons & the buildings also accumulated a design aesthetic [language] that’s missing today. Churches, museums, galleries, retail, offices, apartments are indistinguishable ~ Bauhaus, Le Corbusier etc up to Frank Gehry [whom I love] have thrown iconography out the window [or is it a door? Who knows?]
@Andy Lowry. Looking around – I think you’re right. It’s the back of an 1836 Paterson 5-shot, black powder, muzzle loading Cylinder. It was his first revolver & therefore worth memorialising I suppose.
Here is a complete pistol kit for the Paterson No. 5 – the rear end of the spare cylinder is shown top right:
Where’s the trigger?
I have no idea why Colt was allowed to supply the south with guns during the war. The north embargoed the coast line to keep trade out. Some thought Lincoln stepped all over the constitution? Maybe the NRA was already in business back then.
None of this is cross checked, maybe inaccurate:
** Colt sent his last [official?] shipment of guns to the South on April 15, 1861, three days after Fort Sumter was fired upon by the Confederate army. He was very busy supplying The South up until then of course.
** Any Colts delivered to the CSA after that was via agents I’m guessing, but Colt was struggling to fulfil Union Army orders anyway, thus I doubt he had the capacity at Hartford, CT to supply the CSA
** The CSA got a huge supply of arms via Europe all throughout the war. The UK was officially pro-North, but many businessmen [especially the cotton traders] were pro-slavery & loved the money too. Examples: Liverpool built & supplied ships to both sides during the war and Birmingham [my city] was a major weapons manufacturer supplying anyone & everyone. We have a street in the gun quarter named for Princip – that’s bipartisan for ya
Not sure what you mean – None of this cross checked. I said the north established a blockade on the south. They did this throughout the war. It did not stop all materials from making it’s way to and from but it was a fact. I did not say that Colt continued to send guns to the south, that was in the posting.
The primary item the north was attempting to stop was Cotton. It was everything to the south. Destroying the cotton trade in affect bled the south dry. They were broke and starving at the end.
You are welcome to say whatever you want and on any subjection apparently, but don’t get so much wrong.
There is some misunderstanding going on here Randall, so I’ll be clearer:
RS: “Not sure what you mean – None of this cross checked.”
I mean I wrote down what I found out [such as the date of the last supply of arms to the CSA by Colt], but I didn’t cross check my info with multiple trusty sources like I normally do. I wasn’t saying anything more than that.
RS: “I said the north established a blockade on the south. They did this throughout the war. It did not stop all materials from making it’s way to and from but it was a fact. I did not say that Colt continued to send guns to the south, that was in the posting.”
Yes I know. And I was correcting the OP’s post NOT yours!
RS: “The primary item the north was attempting to stop was Cotton. It was everything to the south. Destroying the cotton trade in affect bled the south dry. They were broke and starving at the end.”
I was not critiquing your comment & saying “ooh look, Randall is wrong about the blockade – weapons were getting through from Europe to the South. I was trying to illustrate that the CSA had multiple sources for weapons outside the North. One Birmingham, UK arms manufacturer alone supplied 800,000 firearms to a buyer in New Orleans [’61 to ’64ish & then the buyer started his own factory business being so good]
RS: “You are welcome to say whatever you want and on any subjection [Sic] apparently, but don’t get so much wrong.”
What an absurd & catty opening: me being welcome to say whatever I want on any subject. What is eating you? And please point out out what you’re seeing as “so much wrong” in my first post.
When you click on reply to my message I must assume you are writing specific to my message. If you are just writing about the posting then do that.
The first line written in reply to my comments – None of this is crosschecked, maybe inaccurate.
If that is simply a beginning to describe everything you are going to say after this then I have to wonder why you say it. Let’s just call it a large misunderstanding.
Yes. Let’s do that.
I also didn’t know Colt could sell guns to the South. But in some border states (such as Kentucky and Tennessee) neutral trade was tollerated to some extent.)
Tennessee seceded.
It’s customary in British History to not change the birth dates of people born before the adoption of the Gregorian calendar in 1752, nor of any document or event. Usually the only instances that reference is made to the Gregorian dates is when you are dealing with events or correspondence where two parties use the different calendars, or when the date falls between Jan. 1 and March 25. May 25, Lady Day, was the old start of the new year, and to prevent confusion, you will see things like January 30, 1648/49 (even in contemporary documents), which, based on a year beginning in January, we consider to be 1649. So that Newton’s birthday is considered to be Dec. 25. *pushes up glass*
The electrocution of Topsy is IMHO one of the most distressing and appalling pieces of film footage I have ever seen. My understanding is that the electrocution was staged by Thomas Edison as a demonstration of the dangers of Nicola Tesla’s alternating current.
He referred to it as being Westinghoused, and tried to associate AC with danger, because of the adoption by the epoymous company of Tesla’s alternating current. For him it was DC and a power station every 1500 yards… Westinghouse were able to transport cheap hydroelectric power for hudreds of miles, so he was onto a loser.
I know all this only because it’s come up in QI at least twice.
Indeed. They may have got Mithras wrong, but they were bang on the money with this one. I always hoped XKCD would have an If Edison had made DC dominant cartoon. For a start, we would have run out of copper years ago 😀
According to Wikipedia, Topsy was considered a “bad” elephant already, but then killed a drunk spectator who apparently had abused her. Sensationalist media also exaggerated its notoriety afterwards.
Animals are still routinely put to death when they killed a person (provoked or not). The USA still has the death penalty. I don’t know exactly what methods are being used, but certainly poisons. I think electrocution is no longer fashionable, but it wouldn’t
surprise me if hanging was still on the menu in some state.
So animals (including human animals) are still put to death today.
The electric chair seems to be becoming more fashionable. Here and here, for example.
I am for killing animals that have killed a human, but not for turning this into a morbid show.
I don’t see the point, unless they’re domesticated animals, like dogs. At least there’s a preventative aspect to the execution. Otherwise why execute animals? You might as well make them apologise to the victim in a letter.
I see no use to keep a captive wild animal that has killed a human. Unless it is from a very endangered species and is needed to reproduce; in such cases, an exception could be made.
Wild, free carnivorous mammals that have killed a human once are likely to do it again, and may teach their young.
That’s how Bristol Palin got pregnant.
I thought “who the hell is…” and just managed to stop myself using Google in time!
I tried the “one trillion to the power of ten” question with Siri. After a while, “zero, zero, zero, zero…” started sounding like “yours, yours, yours, yours…”. Or is that just me?
Wikipedia is slightly wrong about the naming of James Bond. Fleming did not contact the real James Bond about using his name, he simply swiped it. But he never made a secret of that fact, and in 1961 Mrs. James Bond eventually wrote him a cheerful letter about the matter—“I told MY JB he could sue you for defamation of character, but JBBA [James Bond British Agent] is too much fun for that and JB authenticus regards the whole thing as ‘a joke.'”
Fleming wrote back to her:
“I will confess at once that your husband has every reason to sue me in every possible position and for practically every kind of libel in the book, for I will now confess the damnable truth.
“I have a small house which I built in Oracabessa in Jamaica just after the war and, some ten years ago a confirmed bachelor on the eve of marriage, I decided to take my mind off the dreadful prospect by writing a thriller.
I was determined that my secret agent should be as anonymous a personality as possible, even his name should be the very reverse of the kind of ‘Peregrine Carruthers’ whom one meets in this type of fiction.
“At that time one of my bibles was, and still is, ‘Birds of the West Indies’ by James Bond, and it struck me that this name, brief, unromantic and yet very masculine, was just what I needed and so James Bond II was born, and started off on the career that, I must confess, has been meteoric, culminating with his choice by your President as his favourite thriller hero (see ‘Life’ of March 17th).
“So there is my dreadful confession together with limitless apologies and thanks for the fun and fame I have had from the most extraordinary chance choice of so many years ago.
“In return I can only offer your James Bond unlimited use of the name Ian Fleming for any purposes he may think fit. Perhaps one day he will discover some particularly horrible species of bird which he would like to christen in an insulting fashion that might be a way of getting his own back.
“Anyway I send you both my most affectionate regards and good wishes, and should you ever return to Jamaica I would be very happy indeed to lend you my house for a week or so, so that you may inspect in comfort the shrine where the second James Bond was born.”
The complete letter, and many more, are collected in the charming book “The Man with the Golden Typewriter: Ian Fleming’s James Bond Letters,” edited by his nephew Fergus.