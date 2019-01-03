Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s Thursday, January 3, 2018, and it’s National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day, as well as the tenth day of the Christian Twelve Days of Christmas. (In the secular version, it’s the day of Ten Lords a-Leaping.)

On this day in 1870, the construction of the Brooklyn Bridge began; it was opened on May 24, 1883, and was the world’s first steel-wire suspension bridge. A lovely thing it is, too.

On this day in 1925, Mussolini assumed dictatorial powers over Italy. On January 3, 1938, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, himself crippled by polio, established the March of Dimes Foundation to collect dimes to cure the disease. I still remember the donation receptacles sitting next to the cash register in stores. The money helped fun Jonas Salk’s vaccine. Thanks to science, they’re no longer needed, though polio has not yet been eradicated worldwide. Here’s one:

On January 3, 1945, Admiral Chester Nimitz became Fleet Admiral of the U.S. Navy; as commander of the Pacific fleet, he oversaw the assaults of Iwo Jim and Okinawa in World War II. Two days ago I toured the battleship Missouri, where Douglas MacArthur, Nimitz, and others received the Japanese surrender on September 2, 1945. I have many pictures of the ship, and will try to post them soon.

On this day in 1959, Alaska was admitted as the 49th U.S. State. Hawaii followed, and unless Puerto Rico becomes a state, that’s it for the U.S. Most Puerto Ricans want to do away with their status as a territory of the U.S., and, of these, 61% votes for U.S. Statehood in a 2012 referendum. On January 3, 1977, Apple Computer was incorporated.

Finally, on this day in 2000, the last daily edition of the Peanuts comic strip was printed. It had run for fifty years, and I’ve put the last day strip below (the last Sunday strip was on February 13 of that year). The author, Charles Schulz, took only a single vacation during that entire half century, to celebrate his 75th birthday. Afflicted with cancer and other health problems, Schulz died soon after retirement: on February 12, 2000. Here’s a story from Wikipedia:

Schulz was asked if, in his final Peanuts strip, Charlie Brown would finally get to kick the football after so many decades (one of the many recurring themes in Peanuts was Charlie Brown’s attempts to kick a football while Lucy was holding it, only to have Lucy pull it back at the last moment, causing him to fall on his back). His response, “Oh, no. Definitely not. I couldn’t have Charlie Brown kick that football; that would be a terrible disservice to him after nearly half a century.” But in a December 1999 interview, holding back tears, Schulz recounted the moment when he signed his final strip, saying, “All of a sudden I thought, ‘You know, that poor, poor kid, he never even got to kick the football. What a dirty trick—he never had a chance to kick the football.'”

And the last strip (I was a huge fan when I was a small child):

Notables born on this day include Cicero (106 BC), Father Damien (1840; a famous name in Hawaii, now a Catholic saint), Clement Attlee (1883), J. R. R. Tolkien (1892), George Martin (1926, the “Fifth Beatle”), Bobby Hull (1939), Stephen Stills (1945), Victoria Principal (1950), Mel Gibson (1956), and Danica McKellar (1975).

Those who died on January 3 include Alois Hitler (1903; Adolf’s dad), Edgar Cayce (1945), Jack Ruby (1967), Joy Adamson (1980), and Phil Everly (2014).

In Poland today, a little cat is preoccupied with Grand Notions.

Hili: How many kinds of tigers are there?

A: A few.

Hili: Now I’m a Siberian tiger.

In Polish:

Hili: Ile jest rodzajów tygrysów?

Ja: Kilka.

Hili: Teraz jestem syberyjskim tygrysem.

Petting guide for cats and d*gs:

Here’s a cartoon sent by reader Diane G, showing a frustrated cat playing a video game on an iPad (reader Diana MacPherson should pay special attention to the orientation of the toilet roll):

Two New Year’s tweets from the inimitable Titania McGrath:

Suggested new year’s resolutions for our society: ▪️Stop publishing books by white authors. ▪️Eliminate male/female segregation in sports. ▪️Ban breastfeeding and raise all babies as vegan. ▪️Expand hate speech laws to silence wrong opinions. ▪️End the gender pregnancy gap. — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) December 26, 2018

Let’s make 2019 the year that we dig up as many old tweets as possible to expose the fascists. Key phrases to search for: ▪️”That’s so gay”

▪️”I support free speech”

▪️”Louis CK is funny”

▪️”There are only two genders”

▪️”I prefer the old Ghostbusters”#NewYearsResolutions — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) December 31, 2018

A tweet from reader Barry:

This the most Florida shit I’ve ever seen in my fucking life. And I’m saying this as a Floridian. pic.twitter.com/aw2wXyEypp — koop (@koopa_kinte) December 29, 2018

Some tweets from Matthew:

I did a double take on this one, clearly acknowledgments in a book:

Morgan Freeman, an apparent curmudgeon, reviews the past year. I think this is real, but I’m not sure!

Morgan freeman reviewing 2018 is the best thing I have seen today 😂😂😂

pic.twitter.com/icShgJKw5K — MANDEM (@kvngSpice) January 1, 2019

I’ve seen this moth, and a lovely thing it is, too:

A beautiful, chunky, Cecropia Moth, North America's largest moth. Such a beautiful thing to see. (Vid imgr JosiaHGR) pic.twitter.com/hNocTi20dL — Jan Freedman (@JanFreedman) January 1, 2019

I still don’t quite understand the first tweet, but perhaps an explanation is below it:

One of the few remaining Holocaust survivors does a poetry slam. From the article:

Austrian-born Ginsberg may have grown up on Viennese waltzes, but her current passion is for heavy metal. The reason the almost 97-year-old is taken with the musical genre popularized by bands such as Black Sabbath, Def Leppard and Metallica is simple: “I can’t sing. I can’t carry a tune. So heavy metal works because I just have to say the words,” she said.

Inge Ginsberg, 97-year-old Holocaust survivor, spy, and heavy metal singer is ready to rock you. In the sunset of an adventurous and unconventional life, Vienna-born Ginsberg declaims her poems — backed by a death metal band https://t.co/Wt137TGnXp | @timesofisrael — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 2, 2019

Tweets from Grania. I’ve posted before about the black-footed cat (Felis nigripes), but I don’t remember putting up this tweet:

The black-footed cat is the world's DEADLIEST and the smallest wild cat in Africa 🐾😻🐾😻

pic.twitter.com/jra3nOqoRu — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 1, 2019

A New Age cat:

Reconnecting to its Egyptian ancestors: pic.twitter.com/N19OxD9j8W — Persian Rose 🇺🇸🇮🇷🏳️ (@PersianRose1) December 18, 2018

Grania also found one from Titania. How true!