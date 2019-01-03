Spot the peacock!

This is for beginners and those new to this site. At the Waimea Valley yesterday, I was walking beneath the trees and heard a scream from above. A male peacock had flown up into the branches.

Can you spot him? This is rated “dead easy,” but I’d never seen a peacock in a tree before:

This is so easy that I won’t give a reveal, but do notice that despite his gaudy colors, the male is pretty cryptic up there.