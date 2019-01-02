Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) is on the job today; posting has been light as I’ve been having fun in Hawaii.
It’s the second day of the new year: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, and we’ll be writing “2018” on our checks for some time. (But does anyone write checks any more?) It’s National Cream Puff Day, but, as I write this at 5 a.m. on January 1 (Grania is doing Hili today), I’ll be having my Hawaiian breakfast of coffee and two small mochi filled with ice cream (a local and culturally appropriated Japanese treat). It’s also a holiday in these countries: Kazakhstan, Macedonia, Mauritius, Montenegro, New Zealand, Romania, Russia, Slovenia, Switzerland, and Ukraine.
On this day in 1860, the discovery of the planet Vulcan was announced at a meeting of the French Academy of Sciences. It was a small planet hypothesized to exist as a way to explain anomalies of Mercury’s orbit. Vulcan did not exist. In 1940, Japanese forces seized Manila.
On January 2, 1967, Ronald Reagan, ex-actor and future President of the U.S., was sworn in as governor of California. On this day in 1981, the British serial killer Peter Sutcliffe (aka the “Yorkshire Ripper”) was arrested in Sheffield. He killed 13 women and tried to kill 7 others, and is now serving 20 concurrent sentences of life imprisonment. On this day in 1991, Sharon Pratt Kelly became the first African American woman mayor of a major U.S. city as well as the first female Mayor of the District of Columbia. She served one term but then lost the next Democratic primary to the miscreant Marion Barry.
And this I remember well: as Wikipedia describes it, on January 2, 1999, “A brutal snowstorm smashes into the Midwestern United States, causing 14 inches (359 mm) of snow in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and 19 inches (487 mm) in Chicago, where temperatures plunge to -13 °F (-25 °C); 68 deaths are reported.” I haven’t looked at the weather in Chicago since I’ve arrived in Hawaii, but I’m sure it’s not like this.
Notables born on January 2 include Barry Goldwater (1909), Isaac Asimov (1920), Roger Miller (1936), Jim Bakker (1940), Lynda Barry (1956), Christy Turlington (1969), and Paz Vega (1976).
Those who died on January 2 include Dick Powell (1963), Tex Ritter (1974), Erroll Garner (1977), and Maclyn McCarty (2005, co-discoverer of DNA being the genetic material).
Hili has a distinguished guest this morning.
Hili: Tell me about your work in Ireland.
Justyna: One night would not be enough.
Tweets from Grania. This first one shows that Netflix is acting like WordPress did; in my case it was at the request of Pakistan, but this one is at the request of Saudi Arabia. Do we have to wait for a Democratic President to repudiate that oppressive and censorious country?
LOOK AT THIS FRUIT BAT!
Thank you, Aussies, for saving the dehydrated fruit bats!
Americans are notoriously ignorant of geography, as this video shows. As Grania noted, “This is alarming even allowing for the fact that some people may genuinely have misheard countries as continents. Even after correction, it’s still pretty bad.” Oy, I’m embarrassed for my countrymen!
In view of the above, this song needs to be compulsory in American schools:
A tweet from reader Blue:
A tweet from reader Michael, called “Grief-stricken Kentucky cops.” It’s an official tweet of the Lexington, Kentucky Police Department. Of course the photos are meant to be funny: the joke is that American police subsist on donuts (all Americans believe this). Krispy Kreme is a ubiquitous, much loved, but very dire donut, consisting of sugar-coated air.
Tweets from Matthew. Look at those feet!
I may have posted this, but it’s worth seeing again:
The Frog Kama Sutra:
Finally, my pal Pi:
The planet Vulcan is like Jesus’s appearances after the “resurrection”…. astronomers who expected to see it began to find it. Many independent observations were made.
Then Einstein found the right equations of gravity, explaining Mercury’s orbital anomaly without the need for another planet.
The map challenge is so sad but not unexpected. Remember, these clueless people get one vote each just like you. The Animaniacs cartoon is brilliant! Surely it could be made to go viral and erase the ignorance! Please! Remember School House Rock”?
You can bet money that all of the geniuses in the video can operate a cell phone. Oh, if you think that was bad, show them a map of the U.S. outlining the states and see if they can name one. And she went to college?
I suspect (hope!) there’s at least some selection bias going on. I.e., the geographically competent didn’t make the cut because competency isn’t that funny.
Very, very likely.
Also, we’re not seeing how random people in other countries do on these on-the-spot tests. We don’t know if this is an issue with Americans, or with people in general. I’m inclined to believe it’s an issue with people in general, given accounts I’ve read of history–people tend to know the geography around where they live in minute detail, but get fuzzier the further out you go.
I agree that is a necessary counterbalance. And I suspect that you’re right that many other areas would not fare impressively either. Working in a very geographically disparate industry, I still see some quite vague people. Most people have, as James says, a relatively good idea around their home country, but then get progressively worse. For an example, when our normal route from the Bight of Benin to Europe was blocked by the ebola outbreak spreading to Nigeria and putting Lagos airport out of commission (according to our infection management plan), I got quite bored with explaining why we were putting people onto flights changing in Addis Ababa or Casablanca.
Repeated use of a journey does help people fix it in their memory – but I suspect that is common to all motile organisms.
On the gripping hand … there’s a good reason that tickets are checked at the gate. Even within the confines of a single airport with a myriad of maps on walls, ceilings and floors, people arrive at the wrong gate. Not to mention the people who turn up at the wrong airport.
” Most people have, as James says, a relatively good idea around their home country, but then get progressively worse.”
I think that’s something that may make Americans worse at geography than others: our country is freaking huge. Most of the Europeans I’ve met living in the USA have had trouble wrapping their heads around the scale of the USA. Each of our states is the equivalent of a European country; trying to wrap your mind around the whole nation is difficult to someone who didn’t grow up doing it.
This matters for more than just the physical scale, too. In Europe it’s difficult to NOT go from one country to another these days, and those countries are often quite different in terms of language, diet, culture, even legal systems (the differences have been smoothed over, but there’s still differences). In the USA it takes serious effort to spend much time anywhere with a substantially different culture. Someone living in Kansas isn’t going to have much opportunity to work in another country! This affects how we view the world. If you can go, not just your entire life, but for multiple generations without ever leaving your homeland, you’re going to have a different view of the world than someone who lives in one country and works in another, for a firm owned by a third, and under a manager who lives in a fourth!
All fair points.
America is about the same area as Canada (with two common languages) and China (with dozens of significantly different dialects, despite generations of promotion of Mandarin as the preferred tongue). It is half the size of Russia in square km, and less than half the size in the metric of time zones (4 versus 9, discounting Hawai’i).
You don’t have to travel to a different country in order to live under a different legal system – there are three distinct ones in the “United” Kingdom alone.
The fact is that we don’t really need a control here. Maybe the bits are selected, but NO properly educated American should be that geographically dumb. Who cares whether people in other places are just as dumb? We TEACH this stuff in schools, and curious citizens should pick it up even if it weren’t taught.
Amen to that. Why we would want to make excuses or condone a performance like this from anyone is beyond me. If you had made it through 8th grade you should beat this. You can find a similar result if you change the subject to American History. It is something to be ashamed of, not excused.
With respect, I completely disagree. Everyone knows that Americans are not interested in information that doesn’t affect them personally, and has known that for at least two centuries (maybe longer); that’s nothing new or interesting. The interesting question here is WHY Americans don’t retain this knowledge. Simply bemoaning the fact that Americans aren’t interested in a topic one finds important doesn’t do anything; understanding why Americans aren’t interested enough to retain the information can lead to methods for resolving the issue. Anyone can point and laugh, or point and weep; we are intellectuals, we are supposed to probe more deeply.
I’ll go out on a limb here but I would guess that Americans would do poorly on a test covering things that affect them personally, such as how our government works.
The fact that you don’t see a problem with defining “what affects them directly” for people, then testing those people on what you’ve defined, is, to me, problematic.
James, I don’t view resolving all known issues as my task. If you have a problem with defining “what affects them directly” questions, please give us your thoughts on the subject.
“If you have a problem with defining “what affects them directly” questions, please give us your thoughts on the subject.”
Defining “what affects them directly” and quizzing them on it creates, at minimum, the potential for serious biases to be injected into the study. A part of every scientist’s training is (or was, when I was trained, and should certainly be) teaching them to carefully construct their studies in order to understand the phenomena in question, because of this exact risk; I see no reason to discard standard procedures in scientific investigations merely because we’re dealing with human beings and not fossils, rocks, or stars.
The fact of the matter is that the person best able to assess what affects them directly is the person in question. YOU may consider how the government works to be a significant issue; they, on the other hand, may consider it a relatively minor one, and may consider, for example, infrastructure maintenance (not always involving government) to be more important. Or they may consider how to glaze windows or properly launder vomit stains to be more important (I have two young boys and a young girl; these issues come up as often as government regulations in my life).
By pre-determining what we consider to be significant direct impacts on the person’s life, we are no longer asking “What do you consider to be direct impacts on your life?” and are instead asking the question “How do you respond to what I consider direct impacts on your life?”
If you want to know the significance of this distinction, I invite you to examine the 2016 election and its aftermath. The Trump supporters I have met stated that the attitude that prompts the second question is a major reason why they voted for Trump–he at least didn’t present that attitude.
What seems to be missing from your analysis is any sense that people should be educated on subjects that are beneficial for society as a whole and helpful in preparing citizens to vote intelligently and to hold a worthwhile job. While exactly what they need to be taught is necessarily a controversial subject, there is definitely a need to teach them something they don’t know already and is not part of their every day experience. Perhaps we need to change “what affects them directly” to “what would affect them directly if they were to vote intelligently and/or hold down a good job”.
As for Trump voters, the drive you describe is a sort of anti-intellectualism. They were made to feel ignorant by all the talk about foreign policy, globalization, and foreign policy. (Clinton’s “deplorables” comment was correct but not diplomatic or in her interest.) Unfortunately, their reaction was not to educate themselves on these issues but to elect someone as ignorant as themselves. While we may call this a natural reaction, they are still ignorant and their decision will “affect them directly”.
Well, give that map to a person from the UK and I’m pretty sure most of them will at least be able to pick out the UK.
I would have thought that the same would surely apply to Americans (i.e. they could pick out the USA), which leads me to think that some creative selection was going on in the edit.
See my point upthread about it being quite common practice in USian public discourse to chop the map up significantly, discarding Canada and Mexico as being “ultima thule”, making Alaska an island in the NE Pacific, and tucking Hawaii into the Monterey Canyon. Where they put Puerto Rica, I’ve never seen it obvious enough to notice it’s existence. I guess that and using oxygen makes me resemble Trump.
I feel the need for the wire brush and Dettol.
I’m always suspicious of these vox populi pieces with supposedly random people on the street. Nevertheless, though geographical ignorance isn’t limited to the residents of this nation, we USians tend to be notoriously uninterested about the goings on out there in “not-America.”
Hell, wasn’t but a decade ago, we had a vice-presidential candidate who thought Africa was a country (and the Queen, the head of the UK government).
One of the things I noticed (the woman with the stripy top and the man who called Alaska “Greenland”) was a deep unfamiliarity with the shape of the continent, as opposed to the shape of the country. Having that pesky non-USian country on the side does seem to confuse people.
Hypothesis (for which you’d need a printer and a street full of Americans) : if you manipulated a map (global or w-hemispherical) so that Canada, Mexico and the Alaskan purchase (Seward’s Folly) were presented as separate islands in the Pacific, more people would be able to identify Alaska and the contiguous US correctly.
I was trying to identify the projection used for the map in the video. It’s not a Mercator ; it’s not a Peter’s (that’s another fine way to mess with people’s geographical mindset). Miller?
If you remove selection bias,
“The National Geographic Society made a survey of young Americans’ knowledge of geography. Here are the SURVEY HIGHLIGHTS
Among 18- to 24-year-old Americans
87% couldn’t find Iraq on a map
70% couldn’t find New Jersey
11% couldn’t find the U.S.”
Actually, not as bad as depicted in the film, but still not good scores.
Unfortunately, I heard Czechoslovakia, Burma, and Yugoslavia in the Animaniacs cartoon. I have may missed some other name changes. We need an updated version.
I have seen a couple videos from the UK where comedians demonstrate similar ineptitude among their citizens.
Oh hell, yeah! Easily done. When I was a student, living 70% of the length of the country from where I grew up and clocking up around 12000km a year under the thumb, walking the mountains and caves with a map in one hand (if there was one) and a lamp in my ‘at, I’d have those eye-rolling moments too.
Rob Paulson, who voiced Wakko, did that song in one take. He can still do it from memory to this day and regularly performs it.
I pay my bills by check. And I pay, um, it’s called “money”, in stores. I don’t whip out a piece of plastic, and I have to say I’m starting to feel like a weirdo when people all around me are all sticking these cards in these thingummies, and here I am with these pieces of paper and metal disks.
I paid a bar bill in cash yesterday since I had some that had been passed on to me over the holiday. I was pleasantly surprised to find that this exchange of pieces of paper for goods and services was still accepted. But what was once a standard method of payment now feels really weird.
You do not have the touch payment option?
We have it at around 40% of outlets. I’ve used it twice.
It is everywhere in London – over £5 that is & under £30…
I write two checks a month, sometimes three. Otherwise I use my debit card. I keep a small amount of cash on me just in case, but it’s a lot easier to use the card.
I’ll bet she knows every intimate detail of the lives of the Kardashians or Beyonce et al.
I’m well aware of the Kardashians being the lawyers of choice if you’ve beaten someone to death, and Beyonce make fine buoyancy aids. But who’s Al? Paul Simon’s producer, along with Betty?
I drove past Beyonce’s high school last night
I’m very glad to see that Milano, Verona and Venice are now included in Switzerland. Thank you, Animatronics, to give us a long dreamed access to the sea!
Sorry, Animaniacs
Venice needed access to the sea?
Now, would that Animaniacs might afford Vladimir Putin a warm water naval base somewhere in the Mediterranean, we wouldn’t have him propping up the barbaric Assad regime in Syria!
Nice shirt!
You could help Matthew out with his MASSIVE pile of holiday marking!
See if you can catch a wave dude…
Pi is judging you. Judge, judge, judge.
The map challenge. How is it possible to go through any education system and still be so ignorant? Gorblimey, I’m stumped.
To be honest, how much does this matter to their daily lives? I’m sure they learned it in school at some point–but if it never comes up again, how long can you expect them to retain it? It’s not a question of ignorance or willful stupidity, but of division of intellectual labor. If you spend all your time working at a retail shop, caring for your kids, and taking care of your home, you learn things related to that; the exact location of Croatia or Borneo or Patagonia isn’t useful, so falls away.
I’ve always enjoyed the way Animaniacs approached educational content: irreverent, insane, but sticky. In my Government class in high school we students used their song to remember the presidents in order (our teacher was very confused). It’s a good way to learn, one that has been used for thousands of years. I often wonder if we shouldn’t re-introduce it as an educational method in schools.
Pretty sure that the Japanese would have captured Manila in 1942, not 1940.
January 2 is also a public holiday in Scotland, but not, alas, in the rest of the United Kingdom.
A realistic reflection of the local intensity of hangovers?
The most embarrassing thing about the geography test is how complacent they are about the failures. How representative is this, though? Surely all Americans can’t be happy idiots.
