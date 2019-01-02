Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) is on the job today; posting has been light as I’ve been having fun in Hawaii.

It’s the second day of the new year: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, and we’ll be writing “2018” on our checks for some time. (But does anyone write checks any more?) It’s National Cream Puff Day, but, as I write this at 5 a.m. on January 1 (Grania is doing Hili today), I’ll be having my Hawaiian breakfast of coffee and two small mochi filled with ice cream (a local and culturally appropriated Japanese treat). It’s also a holiday in these countries: Kazakhstan, Macedonia, Mauritius, Montenegro, New Zealand, Romania, Russia, Slovenia, Switzerland, and Ukraine.

On this day in 1860, the discovery of the planet Vulcan was announced at a meeting of the French Academy of Sciences. It was a small planet hypothesized to exist as a way to explain anomalies of Mercury’s orbit. Vulcan did not exist. In 1940, Japanese forces seized Manila.

On January 2, 1967, Ronald Reagan, ex-actor and future President of the U.S., was sworn in as governor of California. On this day in 1981, the British serial killer Peter Sutcliffe (aka the “Yorkshire Ripper”) was arrested in Sheffield. He killed 13 women and tried to kill 7 others, and is now serving 20 concurrent sentences of life imprisonment. On this day in 1991, Sharon Pratt Kelly became the first African American woman mayor of a major U.S. city as well as the first female Mayor of the District of Columbia. She served one term but then lost the next Democratic primary to the miscreant Marion Barry.

And this I remember well: as Wikipedia describes it, on January 2, 1999, “A brutal snowstorm smashes into the Midwestern United States, causing 14 inches (359 mm) of snow in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and 19 inches (487 mm) in Chicago, where temperatures plunge to -13 °F (-25 °C); 68 deaths are reported.” I haven’t looked at the weather in Chicago since I’ve arrived in Hawaii, but I’m sure it’s not like this.

Notables born on January 2 include Barry Goldwater (1909), Isaac Asimov (1920), Roger Miller (1936), Jim Bakker (1940), Lynda Barry (1956), Christy Turlington (1969), and Paz Vega (1976).

Those who died on January 2 include Dick Powell (1963), Tex Ritter (1974), Erroll Garner (1977), and Maclyn McCarty (2005, co-discoverer of DNA being the genetic material).

Hili has a distinguished guest this morning.

Hili: Tell me about your work in Ireland.

Justyna: One night would not be enough.

In Polish:

Hili: Opowiedz o twojej pracy w Irlandii.

Justyna: Nocy nie starczy.

Tweets from Grania. This first one shows that Netflix is acting like WordPress did; in my case it was at the request of Pakistan, but this one is at the request of Saudi Arabia. Do we have to wait for a Democratic President to repudiate that oppressive and censorious country?

Whoa. #Netflix takes down an episode of @hasanminhaj's comedy show critical of #Saudi Arabia Saudi authorities "made a request to take it down because it allegedly violated the kingdom's anti-cyber crime law." By @ahmed https://t.co/yEu0LMGYt0 — Anuj Chopra (@AnujChopra) January 1, 2019

LOOK AT THIS FRUIT BAT!

The Buettikofer's epauletted fruit bat pic.twitter.com/13MBGltDMU — 41 Strange (@41Strange) December 31, 2018

Thank you, Aussies, for saving the dehydrated fruit bats!

Could you devote your life to these little flying foxes? 😍#NaturesNewWild pic.twitter.com/8ayNP1ZYYn — BBC Earth (@BBCEarth) December 30, 2018

Americans are notoriously ignorant of geography, as this video shows. As Grania noted, “This is alarming even allowing for the fact that some people may genuinely have misheard countries as continents. Even after correction, it’s still pretty bad.” Oy, I’m embarrassed for my countrymen!

In view of the above, this song needs to be compulsory in American schools:

A tweet from reader Blue:

resolution: BE in all ways … … reasonable pic.twitter.com/yZDEsVuEt9 — Saffron Cobra (@saffroncobra) December 31, 2018

A tweet from reader Michael, called “Grief-stricken Kentucky cops.” It’s an official tweet of the Lexington, Kentucky Police Department. Of course the photos are meant to be funny: the joke is that American police subsist on donuts (all Americans believe this). Krispy Kreme is a ubiquitous, much loved, but very dire donut, consisting of sugar-coated air.

Tweets from Matthew. Look at those feet!

Eagle talons are SERIOUS FEETS pic.twitter.com/ngLgyvCgXa — Joanne Hammond, private citizen (@KamloopsArchaeo) December 31, 2018

I may have posted this, but it’s worth seeing again:

Risky mode of transport of the day. pic.twitter.com/clWZcKAE3s — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) January 1, 2019

The Frog Kama Sutra:

While we're on the topic of #frog #sex, here's the 7 known frog amplexus (mating) positions. You're welcome 😂 pic.twitter.com/EPyooUNfs9 — Jodi Rowley (@jodirowley) January 1, 2019

Finally, my pal Pi: