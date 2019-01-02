Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ The Protocols

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip—may it be the first of many more in 2019, inshallah—is called “alert”.  The good news: Mo accepts that The Protocols of the Elders of Zion is a forgery and Jesus decries the rise of anti-Semitism.  The bad news: Mo doesn’t agree with Jesus.

One Comment

  1. gravelinspector-Aidan
    Posted January 2, 2019 at 11:11 am | Permalink

    Jeebus is being paid to say this stuff by the FSM-Sithrak-Islam Ecumenical Council. Problem is, though he’s very cheap – Z-lister – he’s still not exactly getting the recruits queuing up with their spits and oil for the initiation ceremony.

    Reply

