Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ The Protocols

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip—may it be the first of many more in 2019, inshallah—is called “alert”. The good news: Mo accepts that The Protocols of the Elders of Zion is a forgery and Jesus decries the rise of anti-Semitism. The bad news: Mo doesn’t agree with Jesus.
The Women's March fragments even more whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2019/01/02/the… https://t.co/6DTBoAWARe 1 hour ago
Jeebus is being paid to say this stuff by the FSM-Sithrak-Islam Ecumenical Council. Problem is, though he’s very cheap – Z-lister – he’s still not exactly getting the recruits queuing up with their spits and oil for the initiation ceremony.