Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Happy New Year!
This was the first 1st of January in a way, although not the final version of the calendar that we know today.
- 45 BC – The Julian calendar takes effect as the civil calendar of the Roman Empire, establishing January 1 as the new date of the new year.
On our calendar today in history: (it’s the favored day in history for founding countries, so we are skipping most of those)
- 1772 – The first traveler’s cheques, which can be used in 90 European cities, is issued by the London Credit Exchange Company.
- 1801 – Ceres, the largest and first known object in the Asteroid belt, is discovered by Giuseppe Piazzi.
- 1804 – French rule ends in Haiti. Haiti becomes the first black republic and second independent country in North America after the United States.
- 1971 – Cigarette advertisements are banned on American television.
- 1983 – The ARPANET officially changes to using the Internet Protocol, creating the Internet.
- 1989 – The Montreal Protocol comes into force, stopping the use of chemicals contributing to ozone depletion.
- 1995 – The Draupner wave in the North Sea in Norway is detected, confirming the existence of freak waves.
Birthdays today, and I would imagine it isn’t a good day to have birthdays)
- 1735 – Paul Revere, American silversmith and engraver (d. 1818)
- 1879 – E. M. Forster, English author and playwright (d. 1970)
- 1894 – Satyendra Nath Bose, Indian physicist and mathematician (d. 1974)
- 1959 – Abdul Ahad Mohmand, Afghan colonel, pilot, and astronaut
There’s a dearth of good New Year’s songs, but fortunately Ella is always worth listening to.
From Dobrzyn, Hili has her own version of heliocentrism.
Andrzej II: Happy New Year, Hili!Hili: And Happy New Year to you, too. May you get your house built and fill it with cat treats.
Andrzej II: Szczęśliwego Nowego Roku.
Hili: Wzajemnie, Życzę ci, żebyś zbudował dom pełen przysmaków.
Happy New Year to all!
Anchor day for 2019 : Thursday
Happy New Year, hope everyone has a great 2019.
Happy year for Hili and all the cats out there.
Older I get, the more Ella’s my favorite all-time singer. Tone like a crystal bell, hit every note top dead center, could scat better’n anybody but maybe Pearl Bailey, and nobody, but nobody, ever swung the Great American Songbook way Ms. Ella could.