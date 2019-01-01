Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Happy New Year!

Who else is with me on this one? 😂 pic.twitter.com/uWaXdVUq9D — Calvin and Hobbes (@Calvinn_Hobbes) January 1, 2019

There are no more twentieth century children. pic.twitter.com/jXRxwTA1xW — Daniel Benneworth-Gray (@gray) January 1, 2019

This was the first 1st of January in a way, although not the final version of the calendar that we know today.

45 BC – The Julian calendar takes effect as the civil calendar of the Roman Empire, establishing January 1 as the new date of the new year.

On our calendar today in history: (it’s the favored day in history for founding countries, so we are skipping most of those)

1772 – The first traveler’s cheques, which can be used in 90 European cities, is issued by the London Credit Exchange Company.

1801 – Ceres, the largest and first known object in the Asteroid belt, is discovered by Giuseppe Piazzi.

1804 – French rule ends in Haiti. Haiti becomes the first black republic and second independent country in North America after the United States.

1971 – Cigarette advertisements are banned on American television.

1983 – The ARPANET officially changes to using the Internet Protocol, creating the Internet.

1989 – The Montreal Protocol comes into force, stopping the use of chemicals contributing to ozone depletion.

1995 – The Draupner wave in the North Sea in Norway is detected, confirming the existence of freak waves.

Birthdays today, and I would imagine it isn’t a good day to have birthdays)

There’s a dearth of good New Year’s songs, but fortunately Ella is always worth listening to.

From Dobrzyn, Hili has her own version of heliocentrism.

Andrzej II: Happy New Year, Hili! Hili: And Happy New Year to you, too. May you get your house built and fill it with cat treats.

In Polish:

Andrzej II: Szczęśliwego Nowego Roku.

Hili: Wzajemnie, Życzę ci, żebyś zbudował dom pełen przysmaków.

From Twitter for your delectation:

They were simpler times

In 1904, Answers magazine ran a competition in which the prize was a TUBE OF RADIUM! pic.twitter.com/8Z0ziPaIPE — Dr Bob Nicholson (@DigiVictorian) December 31, 2018

Another good dog and a bad human

Sign of the times

Sign in a bookshop in Fowey, Cornwall pic.twitter.com/wnlFB7ntuA — James Miller (@jmlostboys) December 29, 2018

A whole thread of fascinating ant videos

My 2018 TOP 10 insect things I captured on video! 10) Fire ant raft formation – dripping water for 6 hours into a 5 gallon bucket and letting the ants make a living raft. This is actually a standard way of collecting a mature fire ant colony. https://t.co/P0816hzcbH pic.twitter.com/0lE6szAHSC — Adrian Smith (@DrAdrianSmith) December 31, 2018

If you haven’t seen it yet, the famous dolphin on Jupiter

Hope everyone has a great 2019.

I wish you dolphins.✨🌍🐬🛰️🥳🎉🍾 pic.twitter.com/QQiyFQzzMh — Seán Doran (@_TheSeaning) December 31, 2018

People who take pleasure in their job

This is fairly impressive

🚀 – Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh my God. pic.twitter.com/f0GgHdXlgD — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) December 30, 2018

Can you guess what this is?

And a bit of blasphemy to start off the New Year

Jesus Christ would you look at the time pic.twitter.com/tb8Rqs81ic — Anna Eila (@anna_eila) December 30, 2018

