Another religionist emails me, accusing me of reading only my own writings

The emails—most either annoying or downright pompous, keep coming in, inspired by my piece at The Conversation on the incompatibility of science and faith. With over 100,000 views and over 750 comments, that piece has legs—legs that have apparently kicked some believers in the tuchas. The email, which is both annoying and pompous, came from a gentleman (and I use the term loosely) whose name will be omitted to protect the arrogant and delusional.
I will, however, let him know that I’ve posted it, and I’ll crowdsource the reply to you folks. I have a few comments (flush left); the email I got is indented.
And while I like readers to call me “Jerry” on this site, I don’t appreciate people I don’t know, who are about to take me to task, calling me by my first name. It’s patronizing.
Jerry
Would you agree there is only one truth, therefore there can be only one God for any legitimate faith to exist? Even though it was 2000 years ago, there were witnesses to the resurrection of Jesus. Is the witnessing of an event a fact or just faith? Of course we were not there to personally witness that event but there are many events that we believe are true even though we weren’t there.
Answer: The question of “is there only one truth” isn’t clear even for science, as some questions, particularly those involving quantum mechanics, have multiple true answers. For example, is an electron a wave or a particle?
But when you get into nonexistent beings, then the answer to the first question is “no”. Hindus, for example, certainly consider their faith to be legitimate, yet has many gods. And even if there were just one deity (Muslims consider Allah to be identical to the Christian and Jewish god), the answer then depends on what you mean by “legitimate”. I suppose the writer thinks that there can be only one “legitimate” faith in the sense of being “a faith all of whose contentions are true.” But in that case Christianity is not “legitimate” because it depends on statements like the six-day Genesis creation and the existence of Adam and Eve as our literal ancestors—claims that have been scientifically disproven.
I suppose people have considered in detail what one means by a “true” faith, but for Christianity the minimum would be the beliefs that Jesus existed, was the son of God/God himself, was crucified, resurrected, and now will give us all eternal life. Plus he’s coming back!
This guy claims that there’s good evidence for the “truth” of Christianity because he takes the Bible as true. That, of course, is the sole source of “witnesses,” yet we also know of the contradictions in even the accounts of the Resurrection. Which “witness” is correct? (The gospels were of course written decades after Jesus’s supposed death, and not by witnesses at all.)
Personally, I’m skeptical of accounts that aren’t well attested by multiple independent accounts by contemporaries. I’m not even that sure that Socrates existed! But I’m even less sure that someone on whom Jesus was based existed, for there is only one account in history, and that’s all in the Bible, complete with contradictory accounts of Jesus’s life and death.
The chap goes on:
The belief in evolution requires great faith to believe something can grow out of nothing. Most mathematical scientists are not atheists when they study the probabilities regarding evolution and creationism. And mathematics are true scientific facts and not just speculation or theories.
Three comments. I don’t accept evolution based on faith; I accept it based on evidence. I don’t know how life began, but I do know that it originated about 4 billion years ago, that all living species descended from one ancient common ancestor, and that things evolved and branched, often via natural selection. Finally, mathematics does not comprise “true scientific facts”, as the writer should know, and we don’t have any calculations showing that life could not have originated from non-life or that evolution could not have occurred.
But wait! There’s more!
You might benefit from reading something besides your own writings. The Case For Faith by Lee Stroble would be a good place to start.
Actually, the author’s name is Lee Strobel; get your names right, dude!
Of course I read more than my own writings. I read tons of theology, plus the Bible and the Qur’an (and some of the Book of Mormon) for Faith versus Fact. I’m absolutely sure I know a lot more about theology and religion than this benighted chap knows about evolution. It’s odd that believers don’t think they have to study evolution or science in detail before criticizing me for not knowing enough theology! If you say that you have to have studied both to pronounce on the incompatibility of science and religion, well, I’ve done my job and almost none of my critics have.
Good luck in your search for God. He knows where you are. I hope you figure out where He is before you must face the real truth.
If there is a God, I’ll repeat what Bertrand Russell said when asked what, as an atheist, what he’d say to God if Russell died and found out he was wrong: “Not enough evidence, God! Not enough evidence!” I’m sure God would forgive me, him being loving and omniscient and stuff.
As for this guy, I have contempt not for his belief, but for his certainty and his willingness to lecture me on why I should share his personal superstitions.
Feel free to respond to this person, and I’ll email him the link to this post and the comments.
Following David Hume, the claim that there was a son of god, who was resurrected after being killed, requires more than just hearsay evidence and the testimony of anonymous authors, whom we can’t questions. The same is true for all the other miracles attributed to Jesus. If the bible is evidence, it is no better evidence than the myths of the Greeks, Norse, or Hindus. The likelihood, in fact, is that they are all fictitious.
Good luck in your search for God. He knows where you are.
Which one?
‘He’ made us in his own image, so he must have atheistic tendencies. Facetious, I know, but people like you bring out the worst in me.
I didn’t realise the Doc was looking for a god .
“But wait! There’s more!”
Reminds me of the presenters on the shopping channels when they are trying to flog something .
I didn’t realise the Doc was looking for a god
Like all of us, he keeps an eye open… nothing so far 😀
Would you like fries with God?
The veiled threat at the end is always the kicker and revealing that perhaps he believes because of Pascal’s Wager.
Indeed; however, when you rock up in front of Odin trying to explain that your combat was more of the metaphorical kind in service of a some beardy guy…
I usually assume it’s grim, petty, vindictiveness.
Perhaps the writer is unaware that there are religions that have no deities, e.g. Taoism and some varieties of Buddhism.
I think in writer’s mind you would be guilty of confusing superstition with religion.
The writer seems unaware that there are other religions, period.
People like this guy has no problem with stating his position without producing even one single fact but questions your position even though you back up what you say with evidence.
Logic and common sense eludes them.
One must be very careful in invoking so-called witnesses to supposed historical events, especially if such testimony is about events that took place decades earlier. The case of Abraham Lincoln is a good example. What can we take as accurate regarding descriptions of Lincoln’s early years, especially since he talked very little about them? The answer is that William Herndon, Lincoln’s former law partner, took upon himself the task of writing a Lincoln biography shortly after the president’s death. Herndon toured the country interviewing people who knew Lincoln when he was young. Thus, this testimony was about events that had taken place 30 or 40 years previously. Through a combination of the passage of time, personal biases, and the natural tendency of people to exaggerate their relationship with a famous person, such testimony must be viewed as suspect. In other words, the quest to discover the “real” Lincoln of his youth is probably futile. In the case of Jesus, such “witness” testimony must be viewed as worthless.
Historian Josh Zeitz has an interesting article in Politico on how Herndon wrote his Lincoln biography.
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2015/04/abraham-lincoln-william-herndon-116985?paginate=false
I do wonder about the historicality of some of those larger-than-life ancient Greeks. I am relatively sure that Socrates existed because of the writings of his students Plato and Xenophon, even though they are somewhat conflicting. Now Pythagorus of Samos is a another matter. He could have been the invented founder of a semi-religious number cult. Knowledge of the eponymous theorem predates his time, and there is no evidence Pythagorus actually proved it as claimed. All writings about Pythagorus came after his suposed death, in most cases long after.
Of course, you are the Historian and will correct me if I’m wrong. 🙂
Ah, Historian! I must demur. At least since David Donald’s ‘Abraham Lincoln’ (1985), every major Lincoln biography has taken Herndon’s research seriously as the most reliable treatment of Lincoln’s youth and early adulthood. These several biographies include Michael Burlingame’s 2-vol., highly documented, cradle-to-grave ‘Abraham Lincoln,’ which is widely regarded as definitive. And one must not omit mention of the wonderful editorial work done over the past three decades by Douglas Wilson and Rodney Davis, who first produced a fine edition of ‘Herndon’s Informants’ and followed this with one of ‘Herndon’s Lincoln’ (which, by the way, was finally written for the original publication [1889] by Jesse Weik from Herndon’s materials).
Even the Ann Rutledge story once again has credible currency today. This is especially ironic in the case of David Donald, who had thought to debunk it, once for all, as a sentimental legend unworthy of any serious historian in his first book, ‘Lincoln’s Herndon’ (1948)–a work so unkind to Herndon as to be scurrilous, leaving Lincoln studies much in need of a new biography of William Henry Herndon. At any rate, in view of the ongoing work on Herndon by the late John Y. Simon and Wilson and Davis, by 1985 Donald was obligated to accept the Rutledge story he once derided as at least plausible.
“Ah, Historian! I must demur. At least since David Donald’s ‘Abraham Lincoln’ (1985), every major Lincoln biography has taken Herndon’s research seriously as the most reliable treatment of Lincoln’s youth and early adulthood.”
Most reliable does not necessarily mean very reliable. I was using Lincoln as a general example that any testimony that is about events decades in the past must always be suspect. Certainly, this is the situation in court cases. Herndon may have been scrupulous and much of what his informants said may be largely true, but we cannot say to what degree. Maybe Lincoln did have some sort of relationship with Ann Rutledge, but as to its details only Lincoln could have told us and he did not do so as far as I know. And even if he did tell us, we cannot be sure how the testimony may have been distorted. Maybe some sort of historical Jesus did exist, but that hardly means that his life conformed to that which is described in the bible.
By necessity, biographers are often limited in their sources that deal with certain aspects of their subjects’ lives. As a result, they fill in the blanks with reasonable inferences, which may or may not conform to what actually happened. Nobody can know for sure. This is particularly true when testimony takes place decades after the actual events.
In my study history I have tended to shy away from biographies. I have been more interested in what historical characters said and did as they affected events. So, taking Lincoln as an example, I am not particularly interested in the extent that he split rails as a youth. I am more interested in how his views on slavery affected his actions as president. How he developed this views is not of particular importance. It may be interesting to know that on a boat trip to New Orleans he was disturbed by seeing shackled slaves and this influenced his view of slavery, but in understanding the course of American history, it is nothing but a factoid. What he did when in a position of power is what counts.
And in my study (and writing) of literature I have shied away from ‘hard history’ in favor of biography. Since I’ve already driven us far off the track of the thread, let’s leave it at this: we’re two black bodies orbiting the same black star called knowledge. I only dimly perceive it: it’s black.
Yes, we can leave it at that. We have different approaches to understanding the past and gaining knowledge. I trust that both are evidence based.
A black car and caravan visits a neighbour a few times a year ,on the side it says 515 people saw JC rise from the dead .
My response to this gentleman:
I remember feeling the way you do. I remember the ways that I felt clever, because my mind — fueled with information from the Bible and other Christian sources — was so adept at making my position rational. I remember debating people, and saying almost exactly what you said in your note to Jerry. Over and over again, for years. I remember avoiding non-Christian writings, outside of school, on science and philosophy and the like. I remember feeling triumphant and pleased when the writings of someone who had been considered a public atheist were construed as showing evidence of faith. I remember repeating those tidbits to others. I remember dismissing any argument or position that didn’t support my God, because it was so easy. Evidence of this or that? Obviously the devil wants to mislead people. Smarty pants academics who dismiss God? The Bible says that unless you become like a child, you will not enter the kingdom of heaven. I had only to know the talking points of evolution to make my case. Eventually, curiosity set in. Too many people who knew more about biology than I did found my ideas foolish. Too many things happened in my life that made me scratch my head and wonder where God was. What I tell you now is the absolute truth: I started shopping for books about evolution, just to see. I ordered Why Evolution is True. I read it, and it changed my life. It blew my mind wide open. I have since, if you don’t mind the reference, put away childish things. I learned a great deal in the ensuing years. I look back with some embarrassment at my smug certainty, at my terribly uninformed and really very shallow arguments. I have come to understand that scientists love life. They are joyful and intrigued and fascinated by complexities of life. They read everything–religious texts, philosophy. But they have something that I didn’t have then, and understanding of the whole picture, not just their own corner of it.
very nicely put.
+1
This is the most valuable perspective of all! ++1!
Thank goodness for your curiosity. I worry that there are many who lack it.
In my experience, raised by evangelicals and having spent much of my adult life trying to maintain that belief system in myself, Christianity is designed to keep its adherents ignorant. Everything is viewed with suspicion. My parents taught me that scientists valued false knowledge over God. That the pursuit of understanding outside of Christianity was a form of arrogance. Reading about evolution was dangerous, because the devil would use your curiosity to plant seeds of doubt and you might lose your way. Rejecting God is dangerous. These are perfectly intelligent people, for the most part, but they have been indoctrinated into a system that views scientific education with suspicion. Sadly, normal human curiously is suppressed. You believe that a spirit is spying on you all the time. Your very doubtful thoughts are being monitored. This keeps many Christians stunted. It’s too bad. Why Evolution is True was such a powerful book for me. I’d love to buy it for my mother, but she wouldn’t read it.
With the exception of the error about “one truth” and therefore one god, the first paragraph was a reasonable argument that Dr PCC(e) easily rebutted.
But then he leads the next paragraph with
Which physicist was it who said; “That’s not even wrong”? In one sentence he reveals both a profound ignorance about evolution and that he is deeply proud of it. We’ve seen this all before, a thousand times.
Since the idea is for us to respond to this guy, here’s one to that nonsense; We accept that life has evolved because the evidence supports it and using that evidence we have elucidated many of the mechanisms by which life evolves and these comprise the Theory of Evolution. Although we don’t (and can’t precisely) know how life originated, none of the physics, chemistry or biology predicts that it arose out of “nothing”; that is a claim made by scientifically ignorant people.
Wolfgang Pauli: “Das ist nicht nur nicht richtig; es ist nicht einmal falsch!”. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Not_even_wrong
Re “I suppose people have considered in detail what one means by a “true” faith, but for Christianity the minimum would be the beliefs that Jesus existed, was the son of God/God himself, was crucified, resurrected, and now will give us all eternal life. Plus he’s coming back!”
So, if I am a minimalist Christian, then I also have to explain how it is that a god, who is immortal can sacrifice himself (he cannot) in other than a mummery. He also needs to explain why his god chose a human sacrifice as the atonement when he has already banned human sacrifice (see Ezekiel 20) and also how that works. The “saving” is conditional based upon whether one believes Jesus is god? WTF?
Also, the “original sin” was a curse from Yahweh, uttered using words. Why does he need magic (a blood sacrifice) to undo a curse that only took words to create? Is “he” not all-powerful?
I think there is more to this idea of “to call oneself a minimalist, one must believe …” than what you state.
And btw, you had an excellent 2018, so I am looking forward to your 2019. One puzzlement is you have this thing about ducks … yet you eat them in restaurants all of the time. Compartmentalization, they name is Jerry! Happy birthday, btw!
In the original version of christianity — Paul’s — Yahweh was a lesser, malevolent, “creator” god, who made this imperfect world. The higher, benevolent God sent his son down to earth for just a few hours, taking the appearance of a mortal, tricking the Archons (worldly rulers), who served the creator god, into killing the son. His death served as a ransom to free all our eternal sparks from this ‘prison planet’, ascend to the highest heaven and enjoy eternal pleroma with the higher god.
The current version of christianity with, inter alia, salvation from sin & bodily resurrection, is a gross perversion of the original, and the true history of christianity’s origins has been suppressed by a mountain of lies.
Ah, the old “you’ll find out when you die” fallacy. How convenient that this goddy person will never have to face up to his delusion, since he’ll be dead.
We don’t need no facts or evidence. ‘Cause Jesus!
I would add that you demonstrably know far more about Christianity than does this person. As he made several errors in that subject alone.
Mark beat me to it, but I also ran into a speed bump here: “I’m absolutely sure I know a lot more about theology and religion than this benighted chap knows about evolution.”
I’m pretty sure that you know more about not just Christianity than your correspondent does, but about the wider field of theology and religion, based upon your sentence before the quoted one. Why would the writer have any need to study religion or theology, once he had already found the One True God?
I want to believe what is true; the letter writer wants to believe he is going to heaven after he dies. I am sure his belief gives him great comfort. Unfortunately once you step onto the path of accepting false beliefs then it becomes so easy for one to think vaccines are bad, the earth is flat, or Donald Trump is the solution to our problems.
Dependence on certainty is a sort of weakness, seems to me. Be brave, whoever you are who wrote Dr Coyne, and allow for a universe where we don’t have to know everything (which doesn’t preclude trying to learn more) and that’s OK. See Feynman below. Comforting words for me who admires the late RF so much. I am 90 years and not about to stop requiring evidence for stuff. Also, Sagan’s writings should be read before banking on a capricious, evidence-free god(s).
“You see, one thing is, I can live with doubt, and uncertainty, and not knowing. I think it’s much more interesting to live not knowing than to have answers which might be wrong. I have approximate answers and possible beliefs and different degrees of certainty about different things. But I’m not absolutely sure of anything, and there are many things I don’t know anything about, such as whether it means anything to ask why we’re here, and what the question might mean. I might think about it a little bit; if I can’t figure it out, then I go onto something else. But I don’t have to know an answer. I don’t feel frightened by not knowing things, by being lost in the mysterious universe without having any purpose, which is the way it really is, as far as I can tell — possibly. It doesn’t frighten me. [smiles]”
Richard Feynman
The really sad thing in this argument is a guy who believes he has to completely write off science and evolution because of his religion. Staying dumb over 2000 years of faith is truly a waste. I assume you know what faith is — belief without evidence. Ask the police about those eye witnesses.
Where in life has anyone ever found something coming from nothing? Yet many Believers relie on this non-fact to get their whole argument for god started. Logic does not force us to believe that way in the past nothing existed; in fact, logic, common experience AND evolution suggests quite the opposite is true.
…and also set themselves up for the rebuttal:
“If something cannot come from nothing, what came before God?”
Be cause if God was a Prime Mover, existing without cause, then obviously something can come from nothing. However this whole creator/creation narrative may be just word games.
All this mental midget has to do is Google “Lee Strobel Debunked” and look at the myriad results.
It is fascinating how similar religious and Intersectionalist/SJW/Postmodernist arguments are. Their common enemy is empirical science. The religious person calls belief in science “faith” as a way to discredit it. Just as the SJW types try to discredit science as a “social construct”, tool of the patriarchy, or other nonsense. The reason they do this is clear: once you have dispensed with empirical evidence as a standard you are free to believe anything you want and no-one can claim your dogmas are mistaken. This poisoning the well inoculates them against any empirically-based criticism.
sub
In the belief system of the Northwest coast Indians, animal, plants, and mountains could all talk at an earlier time. Then, a figure called “Raven” or “The Changer” came through and changed everything to the way it is now.
We know all this is true, of course, because animals, plants, and mountains all witnessed these events—before they stopped talking. In the course of his activities, Raven also created the human species from a hairball on his chest. It is most disappointing that proponents of Religion leave out this belief system, just as plausible and more attractive than its Judeo-Christian counterpart, from their usual inventory of “different ways of knowing”.
“Even though it was 2000 years ago, there were witnesses to the resurrection of Jesus.”
Well, there were witnesses to the Joseph Smith’s Golden Tablets. Why aren’t you a Mormon?
Your arguments presuppose that the Bible is true. Have you actually read the Bible? It’s filled with contradictions and inconsistencies. How about a bit more reading: “Who Wrote the Bible” by Richard Friedman and “Misquoting Jesus” by Bart Ehrman are good sources about the Old and New Testaments respectively.
As for evolution: it’s not even worth discussing with you until you know what it is. Hint: It makes no claims about the origin of life or the origin of the universe.
And they signed an affidavit, so it’s gotta be true.
I feel like this argument gets used a lot. Essentially it boils down to:
– We have to have at least some level of faith in almost everything (for example, we infer that the sun will rise tomorrow and the laws of physics will continue to exist as usual, but having not verified this firsthand, there is a small seed of ‘faith’ involved when planning our day.)
– Because we have to have faith in almost everything, the religion of that particular person is justified on faith.
The obvious problem being that if you don’t factor in *degrees of faith, you can make the same argument about any religion, as I think every major religion (and certainly plenty of guru types) involves witnesses or proposed historical witnesses who are supposed to have witnessed these events firsthand. You could also make it about a variety of mythological creatures (I once started reading a Graham Hancock book, thinking it was about an esoteric-but-plausible theory about how cave art and early psychedelics / spiritual experiences were linked. Then it took a sharp detour into super weird territory, but before I stopped reading I did get the gist that there are apparently many, many historical reports of people being kidnapped by fairies and various supernatural creatures, not to mention aliens in modern times.)
I think the best evidence Christians can put forward to attest to their belief, if that’s what they’re committed to doing, is showing that it does something in 2019. Verifying what exactly happened 2000 years ago is likely impossible. If people who pray to Christ *now* all become examples of shining joy and love, then yes, I would certainly consider that worth considering, even if I would remain agnostic about what specifically it meant. I think one’s best bet on spiritual matters is to track down good people (whatever that word means to you) wherever they exist and see what they have in common. (On that front, I see how making one’s life mission to become Christ-like may well be beneficial – I am hard pressed to think of a person that I thought was really a good role model or shining example who I would more or less describe as ‘aimless’. I think strong dedication and purpose do seem to have a positive impact on people. Making empirical claims is different, but I think it is fine for people to be ‘Christians’ in the sense that they ‘want to be like Christ’.)
I don’t believe that God exists, but even if He does, I’m pretty sure He has nothing to do with the moron in the Bible or the Qur’an.
That smells of obscurantism. Nobody is uncertain about what “Mount Everest exists” means. It points to a terrain, a “thing” with a somewhat fuzzy definition, that has certain properties human observers can agree are “true” about that thing. Any and all complications of language, mental representation, reference, truth, fuzzy categories, reality, map—territory relation occur with Mount Everest, too.
And yet, everyone has a good idea what the statement means. But Christians, ridiculous as they are, are either dumb, obtuse, or somwhow cognitively impaired when it comes to the existence of god, and his properties. If god’s nature is somehow totally different that we can, in fact, not really talk about it in a coherent manner, I’d prefer if the religiously-afflicted just shut up about it. Don’t bother!
That’s nonsense, of course. When Alice says she has an uncle who flew around the moon, then the only fact is that Alice made an assertion that she (apparently) believes her uncle once flew around the moon.
There are countless possibilities, all of which are more likely. The uncle made it up, Alice believes it. She dreamed her uncle told her that. She lied. She has false memories of her uncle flying around moon. She has a mental condition that convinced her that her uncle did it. The uncle has a mental condition, but Alice believes it. Or she knows he has a mental condition, but doesn’t care whether it is true. A third person floated the idea, and both Alice and her uncle, independent of each other, embrace the story and so on.
Making it worse, there is also the well-known relationship between plausibility of assertions and the degree they require “faith”. I’ve been on planes that fly. I can have “faith” that the next one does, too, and even bet my life that I’ll arrive safely. But for gods or people rising from the dead, then flying into the clouds — that requires a mental deficit of some kind to believe.
“There are countless possibilities, all of which are more likely.”
Alice’s uncle passed around the blue cheese at a family meal… and the story grew with inaccurate repetition.
The name-drop of Lee Strobel is… entertaining. I suggest the good sir should hang out with atheists more so as not to look so silly in the future.
If I remember correctly, David Bohm said that, “Insight changes the brain.”
Imagine if all the ignoramuses(?) who write to you would actually attempt to understand the basics of evolution? Perhaps this insight would change their brains so that they could then appreciate another view of our exquisitely interesting world?
On the other hand, being religious might inhibit the possibility of insight.
No.
Here’s what passes for eyewitness accounts —
Paul
1 Corinthians claims Christ appeared (in this order) to: Cephas; “The Twelve”; “above five hundred brethren at once”; James; “all the apostles”; Paul.
The list is a bit confused. Cephas (Peter) was one of The Twelve, who were known as ’the apostles’, as was James, despite official church obfuscation. Also, one of The Twelve, Judas, killed himself before the resurrection. Who all the [other/] apostles are, or the 500, is anybody’s guess.
More damning is that Christ appeared to Paul in a vision. If Paul includes his ‘appearance’ in this list, he may well be indicating the other 514+ were visions (a.k.a., hallucinations) as well.
Further, the passage containing this witness list is widely believed to be an interpolation. Nine lines (quite a lot for a 1st Century letter), a complete non sequitur, falling between:
and
—
The Gospels – The Tomb
Per Mark 16:6, “the women” found Jesus’ tomb empty, save for a magical young man sitting inside, who told them Jesus was not there.
Luke 24:4-6 has two men “in dazzling clothing” say the same.
Matthew 28:2-6 features an angel telling the women Jesus is not in the tomb, but in 28:9 Jesus drops in on the disciples.
John 20:1ff claims it was Peter and Mary who went to the tomb, finding only burial cloths — and two angels telling them Jesus wasn’t there. Jesus however, punks the angels and immediately appears to Mary, though she initially mistakes him for the gardener.
—
The Gospels – Galilee
Mark 16:14 has Jesus manifest himself at a meal to The Eleven (less Judas.) But everything after Mark 16:8 is a late addition. So either the original author forgot to include the most important event evah, or somebody made this up.
Matthew 28:16 has Jesus meet up with The Eleven at a designated rendezvous, a mountain top. Which corroborates with Mark 16:14 if we assume it was a picnic lunch.
Luke 24:13ff adds a chance meeting with Jesus on the road to Emmaus, by “two of them”, one named “Clopas”, the other unidentified.
John is clearly making shit up.
—
Even if all of these statements weren’t maddeningly vague and contradictory, (not to mention larded with supernatural elements), we have no clue as to the identity of the persons relating these alleged eyewitness accounts, no provenance for the documents that contain them, which appeared de novo in the 2nd Century, and are themselves demonstrably rife with interpolations and falsifications.
A few things…
“The Case for Faith” is surely an oxymoron. (Or an oxymormon?) I would have thought that the special value attributed to faith rests in the absence for or irrelevance of supporting evidence.
But okay, the correspondent thinks that the divinity of Jesus is not a matter of faith, but of fact. He accepts statements in the Bible as valid historical evidence, despite their obvious flimsiness. Okay, fine — his choice.
But then he rejects the evidence for evolution, despite there being immeasurably more evidence for that than for the divinity of Jesus.
He is applying a double standard here of extraordinary proportions.
Sean Carroll’s latest, The Big Picture, addresses: can something arise from nothing?, why is there something rather than nothing?, and similar questions. Suggest our communicant read it and get back to us.