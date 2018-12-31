New Horizons probe headed for Ultima Thule

by Greg Mayer
NASA’s New Horizons probe will be making a near approach to a distant object in the Kuiper Belt, nicknamed “Ultima Thule”, tomorrow, Jan. 1, 2019, Chicago time. You can follow the progress at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory New Horizon’s webpage, with links to televised events here.
Televised events are ongoing, and as I write this, a briefing is being streamed on NASA TV’s YouTube channel.
Brian May, the astrophysicist, who is a scientific collaborator on the New Horizons project, will be releasing a new song, “New Horizons”, to commemorate the voyage. It will be broadcast just after midnight, New York time, and should be shown on NASA TV. (May is perhaps better known as the guitarist from Queen.)
“Thule” was a place described by the 4th century BC Greek traveler Pytheas as being 6 days’ sail north of Britain, and “Ultima Thule” became a phrase meaning “the furthest place on Earth” (it is also, I have just learned, the name of a planet in Star Trek: DS 9). “Thule”, or some variant thereof, has been given as a name to a variety of places, most notably part of northern Greenland, where there is a US-Canadian-Danish air base. Officially named 2014 MU69, the Kuiper Belt Object’s nickname refers to its having the distinction of being the furthest object in the Solar System to ever be closely observed by man.
The Deep Space Network page currently has 5 active antennas talking to the probe and one other committed (or possibly on teardown). I imagine things are pretty busy, and exciting, at NASA right now.
Down to three now – the Canberra dishes. No data coming down (the spacecraft is oriented for science, not communications) so I assume the dishes are looking for abort signals.
Curses! Blew the link.
Oh well, here it is, in case anyone wants to look 🙂
It’s also a place in “Star Trek” 👍🏼
… and a planet on Space:1999 (the old Gerry and Sylvia Anderson series).
Appears on several Classical era maps, sometimes referencing identifiable places (Orkneys or Faroes, Iceland, Greenland), sometimes as a marine cognate of “here be dragons”.
Sub
I see the date and that it’s Chicago time, but I don’t see the time Chi-town time.
See the link in the OP on televised events; it gives times of various events in Eastern Standard (i.e. New York) Time.
GCM
Thx.
I find one of the most amazing things about this flyby is that it takes over 6 hours for light to travel one way between Earth and the New Horizons spacecraft. This can be taken two ways: (1) light is fast but not that fast or (2) Ultima Thule is really far away.
(3) Space is a vast and lonely place.
(4) Human beings are impatient.
If the “Breakthrough Starshot” project goes ahead, then the two-way time for transmissions will be up to 7 years.
Some people reading this blo^H^H^Hwebsite “live” today are likely to be fretting at that wait.
I looked it up. “Breakthrough Starshot is a research and engineering project by the Breakthrough Initiatives to develop a proof-of-concept fleet of light sail spacecraft named StarChip, to be capable of making the journey to the Alpha Centauri star system 4.37 light-years away.”
And just what are these craft supposed to do when they get there? Send a telegram? At 1/2 the speed of light they would take 8.7 years to get their and the telegram would be received after about 14 years. The younger members of the research team would likely still be alive, so perhaps there would be a sense of fulfillment and completion.
(3′) Space is big. Really big. You just won’t believe how vastly, hugely, mind-bogglingly big it is. I mean, you may think it’s a long way down the road to the chemist, but that’s just peanuts to space.
/@
In the outer solar system, the typical spacing between “continent-size” bodies (Pluto-Charon, Ultima Thule, any of the about 2000 KBOs with characterised orbits) is similar to the Earth-Sun distance, which contains three planets and several hundred asteroids.
lots of room to maneuver. I suppose collisions were much more frequent 5 billion years ago and then tapered off to near zero. Maybe a nice place to retire.
Thanks for the added commentary on the etymology of Ultima Thule. Thule sounds like a name out of Lord of the Rings.
Tolkein knew his Classics – his day job was understanding Olde Ynglish, Oldier Norse and Icelandic and how they contributed to forming Modern English. So a name made up by classical authors to refer to places in the distant north, when they did have some contact with people from that area – well, it sounds like Tolkein’s job was done well.
Well put.
It took two years to download the science and image data from New Horizon’s Pluto encounter. At 2000 bits per second! Not only does it take a long time for the photons to travel but they get really spread out.
Next time NASA should pony up for soliton wave technology or, even better, the subspace option.
The photons can’t spread out in time, they all travel at exactly the same speed. But it must be very hard to reliably transmit bits over such distances, because the signal must be very weak relative to noise. So there is probably a lot of redundancy in the coding.
Here’s a more complete answer:
http://wtamu.edu/~cbaird/sq/2015/02/12/as-light-from-a-star-spreads-out-and-weakens-do-gaps-form-between-the-photons/
What I should have said was, the radio beam spreads out so that there are fewer photons for the receiver to capture.
They’re getting 500 to 800 bits/second now. Where’s my acoustic coupler?
Must Ultima Thule be pronounced Ultima Tooley? Where’s the mystery?
Apparently, it’s an Americanism. The UK pronunciation remains “THEW-lee”, and I’m sure next week’s “Sky at Night” special will litter the cutting room floor with “what did you say?” sections.