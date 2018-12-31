I’m writing this at 5 a.m. on my birthday (yesterday) so I can post early and spend the rest of the day having fun (I’m getting a special meal and a trip to the botanical gardens). It’s Monday, December 31, 2019: New Year’s Eve and one day after the end of Coynezaa. It should be National Champagne Day but it’s National Vinegar Day, which is what you get if you leave champagne open for a while. And although it’s the day after the end of Coynezaa, Wikipedia notes that it’s “the sixth and penultimate day of Kwanzaa (United States).”
On this day in 1600, the British East India Company was chartered. And a banner day for drinkers: on this day in 1759 “Arthur Guinness signs a 9,000 year lease at £45 per annum and starts brewing Guinness.” I wonder if they’re still paying that 45 pounds. 9,000 years! More from Wikipedia: “[December 31] 1853 – A dinner party is held inside a life-size model of an iguanodon created by Benjamin Waterhouse Hawkins and Sir Richard Owen in south London, England.” On this day in 1857, Queen Victoria chose Ottawa to be the capital of Canada. Because it was the Queen’s choice, and Canada is now semi-independent, they could now change it to British Columbia or Toronto.
On this day in 1879, Thomas Edison first demonstrated incandescent lighting to the public; it was in Menlo Park, New Jersey. On the evening of this night in 1907, they held the first New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square, New York, City. On December 31, 1992, Czechoslovakia was dissolved peacefully and divided into the Czech Republic and the Slovak Republic. Exactly 7 years later, Boris Yeltsin resigned from office as Russia’s President, leaving Vladimir P*t*n as his successor. Finally 18 years ago, it the the official last day of the Second Millennium. It’s odd to think that we still used dates based on the life of a mythological wonder-working rabbi.
Notables born on this day include: Wilfrid Noyce (1917), Odetta (1930), John Denver and Ben Kingsley (both 1943), Donna Summer (1948), and Bebe Neuwirth (1958).
Those who died on December 31 include: Robert Boyle (1691), Gustave Courbet (1877), Roberto Clemente (1972; killed in plane crash; I watched him play for the Pirates in Forbes Field), Marshall McLuhan (1980), Eliot Richardson (1999), and Natalie Cole (2015).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has Weltschmerz:
Hili: By and large I’m content.
A: But something is lacking?
Hili: Yes, but I don’t know what.
Hili: W zasadzie jestem zadowolona.
Ja: Ale czegoś ci brakuje?
Hili: Tak, tylko nie wiem czego.
My old college pal Stash Krod sent me some suggested New Year’s resolutions from the Michael Leunig Facebook Appreciation page (Leunig is an Aussie cartoonist and poet). I’m on board 100%!
Here are two funny photos from reader Merilee. One advantage of the internet is that the previously unknown comedians among us get their day:
Many thanks to the people who wished me happy birthday yesterday. Here’s a lovely e-card I got from reader Jacques Hausser in Switzerland:
From reader Tom. I think this is really a de-escalated fight:
From reader Nilou, showing New Year’s Day last year: prepare yourself for stuff like this!
From Heather Hastie via Ann German. Nice skills!
Tweets from Grania. I hope to see rockhopper penguins late in 2019.
Polar bears playing and play-fighting.
Mother and kitten:
And one of nature’s cryptic marvels, which I’ve written about before: the orchid mantis:
From Matthew: Population-genetic brews made by Speciation Ales. Where do I get these?
I’ve forgotten about politics on my holiday, but it seems to be continuing in the same dysfunctional way. Look at this!
You be the judge: did Grover curse?
Social falcons! That’s what this photo purports to report, though I’m not sure that communal roosting and migration qualifies as “sociality”. These are Amur falcons, Falco amurensis,
These birds migrate between Siberia and southern Africa: here are a male, a female, and their range map from Wikipedia:
Male:
They look like peregrines, but are insectivores
Wintering and breeding ranges:
OP:
That’s St. James’s Gate Brewery in Dublin. The lease is null & void because the site & buildings were bought from the leasor by Guinness when it expanded beyond the original 4-acre site.
OP:
It was the first time Edison demonstrated it to the public, but the first public demo of incandescent lighting was by the Scotsman James Bowman Lindsay 44 years earlier.
WIKI:
It seems there is a time for everything. To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven.
Where to get SPECIATION ARTISAN ALES
It’s from their December bottling & you’ll have to be quick, future releases may be on a different theme.
Some of the beers pictured have been on their list for over a year. They release a new bottled brew each month on a specific date & you prof have to be there [or your proxy] in Michigan on that date. Or you can buy from various local bars/liqueur stores while stocks last. FAQ ON GETTING THE STUFF
P.S. The brewers are serious retro D&D fans & metalheads. Makes sense – you have to be an obsessive fan type to consider brewing beer for profit – long term survival chances worst than opening a restaurant.
The great Roberto Clemente was on his way to deliver relief supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua when his plane crashed. In his way, he was the Puerto Rican Jackie Robinson.
