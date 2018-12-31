Monday: Hili dialogue

I’m writing this at 5 a.m. on my birthday (yesterday) so I can post early and spend the rest of the day having fun (I’m getting a special meal and a trip to the botanical gardens). It’s Monday, December 31, 2019: New Year’s Eve and one day after the end of Coynezaa. It should be National Champagne Day but it’s National Vinegar Day, which is what you get if you leave champagne open for a while. And although it’s the day after the end of Coynezaa, Wikipedia notes that it’s “the sixth and penultimate day of Kwanzaa (United States).”

On this day in 1600, the British East India Company was chartered. And a banner day for drinkers: on this day in 1759 “Arthur Guinness signs a 9,000 year lease at £45 per annum and starts brewing Guinness.” I wonder if they’re still paying that 45 pounds. 9,000 years! More from Wikipedia: “[December 31] 1853 – A dinner party is held inside a life-size model of an iguanodon created by Benjamin Waterhouse Hawkins and Sir Richard Owen in south London, England.” On this day in 1857, Queen Victoria chose Ottawa to be the capital of Canada. Because it was the Queen’s choice, and Canada is now semi-independent, they could now change it to British Columbia or Toronto.

On this day in 1879, Thomas Edison first demonstrated incandescent lighting to the public; it was in Menlo Park, New Jersey. On the evening of this night in 1907, they held the first New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square, New York, City. On December 31, 1992, Czechoslovakia was dissolved peacefully and divided into the Czech Republic and the Slovak Republic. Exactly 7 years later, Boris Yeltsin resigned from office as Russia’s President, leaving Vladimir P*t*n as his successor. Finally 18 years ago, it the the official last day of the Second Millennium. It’s odd to think that we still used dates based on the life of a mythological wonder-working rabbi.

Notables born on this day include: Wilfrid Noyce (1917), Odetta (1930), John Denver and Ben Kingsley (both 1943), Donna Summer (1948), and Bebe Neuwirth (1958).

Those who died on December 31 include: Robert Boyle (1691), Gustave Courbet (1877), Roberto Clemente (1972; killed in plane crash; I watched him play for the Pirates in Forbes Field), Marshall McLuhan (1980), Eliot Richardson (1999), and Natalie Cole (2015).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has Weltschmerz:

Hili: By and large I’m content.

A: But something is lacking?

Hili: Yes, but I don’t know what.

My old college pal Stash Krod sent me some suggested New Year’s resolutions from the Michael Leunig Facebook Appreciation page (Leunig is an Aussie cartoonist and poet). I’m on board 100%!

Here are two funny photos from reader Merilee. One advantage of the internet is that the previously unknown comedians among us get their day:

Many thanks to the people who wished me happy birthday yesterday. Here’s a lovely e-card I got from reader Jacques Hausser in Switzerland:

From reader Tom. I think this is really a de-escalated fight:

Did my dog just pet my cat?? And did my cat just hug my dog?? pic.twitter.com/PuNWB1Ggzw — Jordan Ireland (@jor_nicole4) December 28, 2018

From reader Nilou, showing New Year’s Day last year: prepare yourself for stuff like this!

From Heather Hastie via Ann German. Nice skills!

Tweets from Grania. I hope to see rockhopper penguins late in 2019.

Rockhopper penguins live up to their names whilst chasing a butterfly. pic.twitter.com/y67G2mBxy1 — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) December 29, 2018

Polar bears playing and play-fighting.

Polar bears playing football with a camera is all we need today 😍#SpyInTheSnow pic.twitter.com/PUYfN3SwEN — BBC Earth (@BBCEarth) December 30, 2018

Mother and kitten:

And one of nature’s cryptic marvels, which I’ve written about before: the orchid mantis:

Orchid mantis using her camouflage super flower powers 🌸 pic.twitter.com/OUuxpQH95S — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) December 17, 2018

From Matthew: Population-genetic brews made by Speciation Ales. Where do I get these?

!!!!! Hardcore nerding out in the liquor store to these while my dad pretends not to know me !!!!! pic.twitter.com/xOLaLWOEGx — Manisha Munasinghe (@ManishaMuna) December 26, 2018

I’ve forgotten about politics on my holiday, but it seems to be continuing in the same dysfunctional way. Look at this!

Trump's SECRETARY OF STATE, America's chief diplomat, said "We will continue to fight these battles, it is a never ending struggle… until the Rapture." Holy shit. pic.twitter.com/M727uMoq4w — Tommy MMXIXtopher (@tommyxtopher) December 27, 2018

You be the judge: did Grover curse?

Just saw this on reddit and it blew my mind. Is Grover saying "yes, yes, that's a f**king excellent idea" or "yes, yes that sounds like an excellent idea." I can hear both depending on which one I'm thinking in my head! pic.twitter.com/TAYR6U94Ti — Evan Edinger (@EvanEdinger) December 27, 2018

Social falcons! That’s what this photo purports to report, though I’m not sure that communal roosting and migration qualifies as “sociality”. These are Amur falcons, Falco amurensis,

An Amur Falcon tree: from my field site in Nagaland! The birds fly together, migrate together (Russia-Nagaland-Africa) and roost together. pic.twitter.com/ynZQfD5Lwc — Neha Sinha (@nehaa_sinha) December 27, 2018

These birds migrate between Siberia and southern Africa: here are a male, a female, and their range map from Wikipedia:

Male:

Female:

They look like peregrines, but are insectivores

Wintering and breeding ranges: