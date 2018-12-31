Hawaii: Day 2

Yesterday was my birthday, and though we were going to the Botanical Gardens, it was overcast in the morning and so I decided to see the famous Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, the most touristed part of Hawaii (hey, I had to see it once). And I had a special birthday breakfast. Normally I drink only coffee, but I had lox, bagels, and cream cheese, along with a freshly picked pineapple. (You haven’t lived until you’ve had a fully ripe locally grown pineapple, bursting with sweet juice.)

On the way to Waikiki, we stopped to feed the ducks in the local marina, including my favorite, Fergus, a putative domestic mallard/muscovy hybrid, or a “mullard”. (I think the muscovy ancestry accounts for his pink bill.) He’s a friendly lad (I think it’s a male, as it never quacks), and always lead his friends, a pack of five other ducks, to the feeding spot. He eats more than any duck I’ve ever known:

Fergus on the job:

On the way in, I noticed “Bailey’s Antiques,” perhaps the world’s most famous place to buy antique and used “aloha shirts,” the colorful Hawaiian shirts worn by many of the locals (coats and ties are almost unheard of here).

Aloha shirts are worn at weddings, while doing business (especially on Friday, which is “aloha day”) and on many other occasions in which mainlanders would wear dress shirts or coats and ties (aloha shirts are worn mainly by men). This clothing lends an appealing color and informality to the island which we’d be well to imitate in other parts of America. How can you be in a bad mood when everyone is wearing a colorful patterned shirt?

I had gone here about 20 years ago and bought an inexpensive aloha shirt. Now my collection has grown to several dozen, most far more colorful than those worn by the locals, who favor muted patterns and avoid loud colors. (I brought my muted shirts here so I wouldn’t be mistaken for a tourist, which of course I am.)

Many notables have bought shirts here. As Mel Magazine notes,

Anthony Bourdain dropped $3,000 here in 2008 while taping his travel show No Reservations. King of Margaritaville Jimmy Buffett got one for $5,000. Meanwhile, Nic Cage, never one to be outdone, spent $10,000 on a vintage shirt.

Here’s a video of the owner, Mr. Bailey, explaining the history of the store and its inventory:

I asked the woman behind the counter which shirt was the most expensive. It’s the one in the middle below with the seated island lady; it cost upwards of $7,000 (price is determined by rarity, age, and condition).

Below is a picture of Anthony Bourdain wearing an aloha shirt when he visited the shop.

Some other pricey aloha shirts. The one in the middle is a classic, and a version of it was worn by Montgomery Clift in the famous 1953 movie From Here to Eternity, which won 8 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, and best Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress.

It’s a great movie about soldiers stationed on Hawaii right before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, and many of the principals wore aloha shirts when off duty. Here’s Clift and another star, Frank Sinatra, wearing aloha shirts in the film (other stars included Deborah Kerr, Burt Lancaster, and Donna Reed).

The interior of the shop. As I already have so may shirts, I didn’t buy any, but did admire the old and pricey ones.

On to the beach, where the first order of business was to look at the white terns in the trees along the beach park, and feed the friendly ducks in a nearby pond.

We immediately encountered many individuals of the common myna (Acridotheres tristis), a species introduced from elsewhere but native to south Asia. It’s one of the world’s fastest-spreading birds. They can also be taught to talk.

Time to feed more ducks! (Hey, it was my birthday.) While tossing food to the ducks in this pond near the beach, a gazillion other birds flew up, including two species of doves, other ducks, and warblers.

The white doves, also called “release doves” are really white pigeons bred to be released at weddings and celebrations. There are so many weddings in Honolulu that the pigeon population is loaded with white genes. (Remember, pigeons are rock doves, Columbia livia.) There are also small doves (I don’t know the species) in the picture below:

But we wanted to see white terns (Gygis alba, also called “fairy terns”), which nest and roost in the trees right by Waikiki Beach. They are gorgeous birds, and they reproduce in a weird way: they lay one egg right on the branch of a tree, brood it for about a month, hoping it doesn’t fall off, in which case the female immediately lays another egg). The chick, when it hatches, has to sit in one spot on the tree for another month until it’s ready to fly. If it falls out, it’s a goner, and the female lays a replacement egg.

This nesting behavior is unique to white terns, I think, and seems patently maladaptive. Why can’t they build a damn nest?

The species is not endangerd, but is native to Pacific islands and so birders try to keep them alive, since rats in populated areas can climb the trees and eat the eggs. White terns can nest only in areas that have rat control, and one of these is Waikiki. And they have to be near the sea because they catch fish for themselves and their young.

Trees with roosting terns can be seen by looking for the white droppings below them, and trees with unfledged chicks are marked with bands like this one:

The chick in the tree above. It was hard to photograph as it was high up, and so I had to zoom full in:

I’m amazed these things can sit for a month in the same spot, holding on in rain and high winds!

An adult; I saw only one, and I couldn’t get a good shot. They are gorgeous birds (see the video below this photo).

Here’s a video of one feeding its chick (both male and female tend the offspring, and go out fishing for chick food):

Waikiki beach, fronted by very expensive hotels. When there are so many secluded and beautiful beaches on the island, I’m baffled by why people congregate here. But I guess it’s the “crowd effect’ and the fame of the area:

The view toward the famous landmark mountain Diamond Head:

Beach volleyball:

A banyan tree, a fig of the genus Ficus that begins life as an epiphyte on another tree. It’s famous for its aerial “prop roots”. The banyan usually kills the tree that hosted it by overgrowing it:

A statue of “Mr. Hawaii,” Duke Kahanamoku (1890-1968), a multiple Olympic medalist in swimming and the man who popularized surfing in Hawaii. He was greatly loved on the islands, and his statue is always festooned with fresh leis.

Surfboards were big and heavy then. Duke favored a “long board” made from the wood of a koa tree. His was 16 feet long and weighed114 pounds. It lacked the “skeg” or aft fin, which hadn’t been invented yet. Here’s Duke with his board in Los Angeles in 1920:

The surf was nonexistent on Waikiki yesterday, but hopefuls floated offshore, hoping to catch a tiny wave. Nobody did:

After a long day strolling on and around the beach, it was time to go home for a special dinner. On the way, Fergus and Friends got their special birthday feeding as well:

There’s also a canal full of ducks (the water level varies hourly), and they got fed, though it’s hard to toss duck pellets over the fence:

The resident cat where I’m staying. His name is Pi (he’s a rescue Persian, abandoned after he stopped fathering kittens), and despite his fearsome appearance, which reminds me of Wilford Brimley, he’s a sweetheart. I call him Poi as he’s the color of fresh poi.

And, as the sun sets on the south shore, I prepare for tomorrow: a visit to Pearl Harbor. On January 1 it’s going to be a small boat trip out to the ocean to snorkel with dolphins, turtles, and (I hope) whales.