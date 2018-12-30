I’m terribly sad to report that Theo, the beloved cat of readers Laurie and Gethyn, passed away yesterday. Although I never met Theo, who lives with his staff in London, he’s been featured on this site several times, most notably because he drank espresso coffee without cream or sugar (see here). I hoped to meet him if I went to London this year (a possibility), but now I won’t, even though I was considered his Uncle Jerry.

Here’s Laurie’s memoriam for Theo, as posted on her Facebook page. It includes the first picture taken of Theo after he was adopted, and the very last picture taken with Gethyn, the day before Theo died. Laurie’s words and pictures are posted with permission:

The first time I read these words, I was not grieving; however, I am now, and they are relevant. “I seem to have lost a beautiful estate, — no more. I cannot get it nearer to me. If to-morrow I should be informed of the bankruptcy of my principal debtors, the loss of my property would be a great inconvenience to me, perhaps, for many years; but it would leave me as it found me, — neither better nor worse. So is it with this calamity: it does not touch me; something which I fancied was a part of me, which could not be torn away without tearing me nor enlarged without enriching me, falls off from me…” Theo died in my arms yesterday, whilst I told him I love him. Our hearts and lives are utterly shattered. The first and last photos of our sweet boy 😿

Two of the photos I posted of Theo:

From the cat-shaming contest:

And Theo drinking espresso: