I’m terribly sad to report that Theo, the beloved cat of readers Laurie and Gethyn, passed away yesterday. Although I never met Theo, who lives with his staff in London, he’s been featured on this site several times, most notably because he drank espresso coffee without cream or sugar (see here). I hoped to meet him if I went to London this year (a possibility), but now I won’t, even though I was considered his Uncle Jerry.
Here’s Laurie’s memoriam for Theo, as posted on her Facebook page. It includes the first picture taken of Theo after he was adopted, and the very last picture taken with Gethyn, the day before Theo died. Laurie’s words and pictures are posted with permission:
The first time I read these words, I was not grieving; however, I am now, and they are relevant.
“I seem to have lost a beautiful estate, — no more. I cannot get it nearer to me. If to-morrow I should be informed of the bankruptcy of my principal debtors, the loss of my property would be a great inconvenience to me, perhaps, for many years; but it would leave me as it found me, — neither better nor worse. So is it with this calamity: it does not touch me; something which I fancied was a part of me, which could not be torn away without tearing me nor enlarged without enriching me, falls off from me…”
Theo died in my arms yesterday, whilst I told him I love him. Our hearts and lives are utterly shattered. The first and last photos of our sweet boy 😿
Two of the photos I posted of Theo:
From the cat-shaming contest:
And Theo drinking espresso:
Oh no. My sincere condolences to Laurie and Gethyn. This is one of the hardest, bitterest things. ❤
I am so sorry Laurie and Gethyn.
The loss of a beloved cat is a hard thing to bear. My condolences to Laurie and Gethyn.
Oh my gosh…I’m so sorry to hear this sad news. It’s such an awful loss when a dear cat dies. My condolences, and I’m not just saying these hackneyed words to be polite. It’s a big deal to say Goodbye to a beloved cat. Cats are our Family Members, and their little lives matter to us.
I’m sorry for your loss. All pet owners can understand and sympathize. Wouldn’t it be great if they lived as long as we do?
We are all sad to hear this today. A personal loss of the greatest order.
I am so sorry for the loss of this sweet, handsome, and beloved boy. He was a good cat.
So sorry about dear Theo. 😦
I am sorry, Laurie / Gethyn.
Blue
He was a beautiful boy. So sorry to hear this.
He was a beautiful animal. Just look at the eyes in the first photo!
😦
I am sorry for this.
I’m so very sorry. What a lovely master, and what lovely servants he seems to have had. Take solace in knowing he had the best life a cat could have, and died with your love and warmth.
Tears
Awwwww! That’s so sweet!
I am so sorry to hear this. Theo will be missed. I’m glad he had such a wonderful home.
I am so saddened to hear the news ,Jet ,one of my cats was killed last August and i still miss him and feel guilty that i didn’t make more of an effort to make sure he was safe indoors .
I’m so sorry for your loss of Theo, Laurie and Gethyn.
We miss our kitties and pooches long after they’re gone. Once in a while, I see a fleeting shadow out the corner of my eye even though there’s nothing there.
I’m so sorry, I know it’s difficult to lose an animal friend. You gave Theo a good life.