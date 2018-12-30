Theo died

I’m terribly sad to report that Theo, the beloved cat of readers Laurie and Gethyn, passed away yesterday. Although I never met Theo, who lives with his staff in London, he’s been featured on this site several times, most notably because he drank espresso coffee without cream or sugar (see here).  I hoped to meet him if I went to London this year (a possibility), but now I won’t, even though I was considered his Uncle Jerry.

Here’s Laurie’s memoriam for Theo, as posted on her Facebook page. It includes the first picture taken of Theo after he was adopted, and the very last picture taken with Gethyn, the day before Theo died. Laurie’s words and pictures are posted with permission:

The first time I read these words, I was not grieving; however, I am now, and they are relevant.

“I seem to have lost a beautiful estate, — no more. I cannot get it nearer to me. If to-morrow I should be informed of the bankruptcy of my principal debtors, the loss of my property would be a great inconvenience to me, perhaps, for many years; but it would leave me as it found me, — neither better nor worse. So is it with this calamity: it does not touch me; something which I fancied was a part of me, which could not be torn away without tearing me nor enlarged without enriching me, falls off from me…”

Theo died in my arms yesterday, whilst I told him I love him. Our hearts and lives are utterly shattered. The first and last photos of our sweet boy 😿

Two of the photos I posted of Theo:

From the cat-shaming contest:

And Theo drinking espresso:

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on December 30, 2018 at 10:30 am and filed under felids, obituary. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

21 Comments

  1. StephaJL
    Posted December 30, 2018 at 10:37 am | Permalink

    Oh no. My sincere condolences to Laurie and Gethyn. This is one of the hardest, bitterest things. ❤

    Reply
  2. watsonburch
    Posted December 30, 2018 at 10:44 am | Permalink

    I am so sorry Laurie and Gethyn.

    Reply
  3. David Harper
    Posted December 30, 2018 at 10:49 am | Permalink

    The loss of a beloved cat is a hard thing to bear. My condolences to Laurie and Gethyn.

    Reply
  4. Laurance
    Posted December 30, 2018 at 10:52 am | Permalink

    Oh my gosh…I’m so sorry to hear this sad news. It’s such an awful loss when a dear cat dies. My condolences, and I’m not just saying these hackneyed words to be polite. It’s a big deal to say Goodbye to a beloved cat. Cats are our Family Members, and their little lives matter to us.

    Reply
  5. rickflick
    Posted December 30, 2018 at 10:54 am | Permalink

    I’m sorry for your loss. All pet owners can understand and sympathize. Wouldn’t it be great if they lived as long as we do?

    Reply
  6. Randall Schenck
    Posted December 30, 2018 at 11:05 am | Permalink

    We are all sad to hear this today. A personal loss of the greatest order.

    Reply
  7. Andrea Kenner
    Posted December 30, 2018 at 11:11 am | Permalink

    I am so sorry for the loss of this sweet, handsome, and beloved boy. He was a good cat.

    Reply
  8. Diana MacPherson
    Posted December 30, 2018 at 11:49 am | Permalink

    So sorry about dear Theo. 😦

    Reply
  9. Blue
    Posted December 30, 2018 at 11:55 am | Permalink

    I am sorry, Laurie / Gethyn.

    … … ” d e e e e p in December, ” tbus:
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LUZpjW7QHGo .

    Blue

    Reply
  10. Claudia Baker
    Posted December 30, 2018 at 11:56 am | Permalink

    He was a beautiful boy. So sorry to hear this.

    Reply
  11. mayamarkov
    Posted December 30, 2018 at 12:02 pm | Permalink

    He was a beautiful animal. Just look at the eyes in the first photo!

    Reply
  12. Mark R.
    Posted December 30, 2018 at 12:21 pm | Permalink

    😦

    Reply
  13. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted December 30, 2018 at 12:22 pm | Permalink

    I am sorry for this.

    Reply
  14. BJ
    Posted December 30, 2018 at 12:32 pm | Permalink

    I’m so very sorry. What a lovely master, and what lovely servants he seems to have had. Take solace in knowing he had the best life a cat could have, and died with your love and warmth.

    Reply
  15. busterggi
    Posted December 30, 2018 at 12:34 pm | Permalink

    Tears

    Reply
  16. Michael Fisher
    Posted December 30, 2018 at 12:36 pm | Permalink

    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

    xxx

    Reply
    • BJ
      Posted December 30, 2018 at 12:38 pm | Permalink

      Awwwww! That’s so sweet!

      Reply
  17. Debbie Coplan
    Posted December 30, 2018 at 12:58 pm | Permalink

    I am so sorry to hear this. Theo will be missed. I’m glad he had such a wonderful home.

    Reply
  18. David Coxill
    Posted December 30, 2018 at 1:09 pm | Permalink

    I am so saddened to hear the news ,Jet ,one of my cats was killed last August and i still miss him and feel guilty that i didn’t make more of an effort to make sure he was safe indoors .

    Reply
  19. Smokedpaprika
    Posted December 30, 2018 at 1:11 pm | Permalink

    I’m so sorry for your loss of Theo, Laurie and Gethyn.
    We miss our kitties and pooches long after they’re gone. Once in a while, I see a fleeting shadow out the corner of my eye even though there’s nothing there.

    Reply
  20. Catwoods
    Posted December 30, 2018 at 1:32 pm | Permalink

    I’m so sorry, I know it’s difficult to lose an animal friend. You gave Theo a good life.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: