Sunday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

 

Good morning, I hope you all enjoy Sunday! It’s important to note that we have reached the apex of Coynezaa today.

Today in history was mostly a bloody day.

 

Birthdays

As we have a singer among the birthdays, here’s Phil Collins to serenade you into the day.

 

From Poland today there are birthday greetings from Hili who may not quite understand the process.

Hili: Happy Birthday, Jerry, many happy returns of treats for me.
A: Hili, You cant say that.
Hili: Down with political correctness!
In Polish:
Hili: Happy Birthday Jerry, życzę ci, żebyś mi przywiózł dużo smacznych rzeczy.
Ja: Hili, tak nie można.
Hili: Precz z polityczną poprawnością!

Fresh from Twitter today:

Humorous Twitter

This is a long but very funny thread

The perils of cosplay

Biological Twitter

Felid Twitter

FYI Twitter

This is what Brussels sprouts really look like. (From a grocery store near Chicago.)

I could think of other reasons too

Unbearable Lightness of Being Twitter

 

Engineering Twitter

Yet another demonstration that precision is not the same as accuracy, not to mention the need for metric education in America. Do the maths. (From a pet shop in Wisconsin).

 

Hat-tip: Matthew, Greg

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on December 30, 2018 at 7:00 am and filed under Hili Dialogue. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

5 Comments

  1. Randall Schenck
    Posted December 30, 2018 at 7:19 am | Permalink

    And now for something really stupid. You will never be younger than you are today.

    Reply
  2. Serendipitydawg
    Posted December 30, 2018 at 7:26 am | Permalink

    1949 – Jerry Coyne, American biologist

    That one is so tantalisingly familiar… I just hate it when you can’t quite place a name.

    😀 😀 😀 Happy birthday, boss.

    Reply
  3. Mike
    Posted December 30, 2018 at 7:26 am | Permalink

    Whoever designed that Monorail is a Genius.

    Reply
  4. Serendipitydawg
    Posted December 30, 2018 at 7:32 am | Permalink

    Our Brussels sprouts still look like that.

    Well, one of the stalks does, we ate the sprouts from the other one! The remaining stalk doesn’t have much longer to go; yum.

    Reply
  5. Michael Fisher
    Posted December 30, 2018 at 7:38 am | Permalink

    OP:

    “…we have a singer among the birthdays, here’s Phil Collins to serenade you into the day”

    Livia? Roosevelt? I guess I’ll never know who the singer is for sure. 🙂

    Happy 69th* Coynezaa Prof!
    * Includes the zero Coynezaa

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: