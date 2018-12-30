Sunday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning, I hope you all enjoy Sunday! It’s important to note that we have reached the apex of Coynezaa today.
Today in history was mostly a bloody day.
- 1649 – King Charles I of England is beheaded.
- 1661 – Oliver Cromwell, Lord Protector of the Commonwealth of England, is ritually executed more than two years after his death, on the 12th anniversary of the execution of the monarch he himself deposed.
- 1908 – Indian pacifist and leader Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is released from prison by Jan C. Smuts after being tried and sentenced to two months in jail earlier in the month.
- 1948 – Mahatma Gandhi is assassinated by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu extremist.
- 1933 – Adolf Hitler is sworn in as Chancellor of Germany.
- 1948 – British South American Airways’ Tudor IV Star Tiger disappears over the Bermuda Triangle.
- 1956 – African-American civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr.‘s home is bombed in retaliation for the Montgomery Bus Boycott.
- 1959 – MS Hans Hedtoft, said to be the safest ship afloat and “unsinkable” like the RMS Titanic, strikes an iceberg on her maiden voyage and sinks, killing all 95 aboard. (Moral of the story, don’t call your ship unsinkable, you’re just asking for trouble).
- 1982 – Richard Skrenta writes the first PC virus code, which is 400 lines long and disguised as an Apple boot program called “Elk Cloner“.
Birthdays
- 58 BC – Livia, Roman wife of Augustus (d. 29)
- 1882 – Franklin D. Roosevelt, American lawyer and politician, 32nd President of the United States (d. 1945)
- 1899 – Max Theiler, South African-American virologist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1972)
- 1925 – Douglas Engelbart, American computer scientist, invented the computer mouse (d. 2013)
- 1951 – Phil Collins, English drummer, singer-songwriter, producer, and actor
- 1949 – Jerry Coyne, American biologist, known for his work on speciation and his commentary on intelligent design.
As we have a singer among the birthdays, here’s Phil Collins to serenade you into the day.
From Poland today there are birthday greetings from Hili who may not quite understand the process.
Hili: Happy Birthday, Jerry, many happy returns of treats for me.A: Hili, You cant say that.Hili: Down with political correctness!
Hili: Happy Birthday Jerry, życzę ci, żebyś mi przywiózł dużo smacznych rzeczy.
Ja: Hili, tak nie można.
Hili: Precz z polityczną poprawnością!
Fresh from Twitter today:
This is what Brussels sprouts really look like. (From a grocery store near Chicago.)
Yet another demonstration that precision is not the same as accuracy, not to mention the need for metric education in America. Do the maths. (From a pet shop in Wisconsin).
Hat-tip: Matthew, Greg
And now for something really stupid. You will never be younger than you are today.
That one is so tantalisingly familiar… I just hate it when you can’t quite place a name.
😀 😀 😀 Happy birthday, boss.
Whoever designed that Monorail is a Genius.
Our Brussels sprouts still look like that.
Well, one of the stalks does, we ate the sprouts from the other one! The remaining stalk doesn’t have much longer to go; yum.
OP:
Livia? Roosevelt? I guess I’ll never know who the singer is for sure. 🙂
Happy 69th* Coynezaa Prof!
* Includes the zero Coynezaa