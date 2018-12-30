Sunday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning, I hope you all enjoy Sunday! It’s important to note that we have reached the apex of Coynezaa today.

Today in history was mostly a bloody day.

Birthdays

As we have a singer among the birthdays, here’s Phil Collins to serenade you into the day.

From Poland today there are birthday greetings from Hili who may not quite understand the process.

Hili: Happy Birthday, Jerry, many happy returns of treats for me. A: Hili, You cant say that. Hili: Down with political correctness!

In Polish:

Hili: Happy Birthday Jerry, życzę ci, żebyś mi przywiózł dużo smacznych rzeczy.

Ja: Hili, tak nie można.

Hili: Precz z polityczną poprawnością!

Fresh from Twitter today:

Humorous Twitter

This is a long but very funny thread

I’m dying laughing at this. https://t.co/Nmu7pSc4fY — Auld Lang JJ (@J_Dot_J) December 29, 2018

The perils of cosplay

Biological Twitter

🐛This is the Bobbitt worm grabbing his prey and suffocating it under the sand. And in case you forgot from our last Bobbitt post, they can grow to OVER 10 FEET 😧☠️. pic.twitter.com/B82KA7nOtR — Life Under Water 🐋 (@LlFEUNDERWATER) December 30, 2018

Wanna see what a #waterbear who had swallowed a bunch of fireflies would look like in the outer space?

Macrobiotus sp. #Tardigrades from Santander (Spain).

Dark Field & Polarization #Microscopy pic.twitter.com/UuRioips1N — Rafael Martín-Ledo (@rmartinledo) December 29, 2018

This is how a chameleon hatches out of an egg pic.twitter.com/eRF7wtXGQ5 — How Things Work (@ThingsWork) December 29, 2018

The White Bubble Eye Goldfish, The Blobfish, The Axolotl and The Dumbo Octopus pic.twitter.com/QAIE6tkFgr — 41 Strange (@41Strange) December 29, 2018

These creatures are absolutely stunning!! Leafy Sea Dragon.🐉

They are very slow swimmers, but use their excellent camouflage that makes them look like seaweed to hide from predators. They also have sharp spikes along the side of their body that they use for protection. pic.twitter.com/ASjYFcUMVv — Life Under Water 🐋 (@LlFEUNDERWATER) December 29, 2018

Felid Twitter

Also this idiot decided to go walkabout for 2 days until his prolonged and exasperated yowling inside a massive thorny bush enabled a rescue at 6.22am this morning.

He’s been asleep pretty much since then

He now won’t go outside at all…possibly ever pic.twitter.com/WRXRjih2Bj — Dr Gillian Kenny (@medievalgill) December 29, 2018

FYI Twitter

This is what Brussels sprouts really look like. (From a grocery store near Chicago.)

How old were y’all when you found out the ridges on the bottom of the salt/pepper shakers had a purpose? pic.twitter.com/5SXIbIHjBM — TallGlassOfHorchata (@LipBitinANNAmal) December 29, 2018

I could think of other reasons too

Questionnaires: Be sure you are measuring what you think you are measuring. pic.twitter.com/QsnJGtmiRS — Steven R. Shaw (@Shawpsych) December 28, 2018

Unbearable Lightness of Being Twitter

😂😂 This guy is my spirit animal! 🕺

pic.twitter.com/G4kZ9bGpCA — Molly (@MsMollyRachael) December 28, 2018

I have no idea who made this meme, but they are genius. #DisneyVsAnime pic.twitter.com/mZwxBk89lW — Christopher Sabat (@VoiceOfVegeta) December 28, 2018

Some moments make me think I might be adopted. pic.twitter.com/Gh01efjzFN — Ann-Sophie Barwich (@smellosopher) December 29, 2018

Weirdest 911 call ever. pic.twitter.com/xC4YrWoHRx — The Dodo (@dodo) December 29, 2018

Engineering Twitter

Yet another demonstration that precision is not the same as accuracy, not to mention the need for metric education in America. Do the maths. (From a pet shop in Wisconsin).

Hat-tip: Matthew, Greg