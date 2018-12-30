Hawaii: Day 1

I am on Oahu, the most touristed of the Hawaiian Islands, but there is also great beauty here: beaches, lovely mountains, waterfalls, and, of course, food. It is the island in red on the map below. (The island of “Hawaii” proper, to the extreme right is known as “The Big Island”).

They are all in a series of volcanic islands created as the continental plate moved over a hotspot from southeast to northwest, so that each island was a volcano that became quiescent and then began to erode away. There are underwater islands in the chain to the northwest, and a new island, still underwater, is forming to the southeast of the Big Island.

Here’s a topographic map of Oahu, with an area of 596.7 square miles (1,545.4 km2), and a population of about one million. The island has two mountain chains, volcanic in origin, which lie to the east and west. Oahu is about 3 million years old. Someday the island may break in two as erosion wears it down and sea levels rise.

Our trip yesterday went along the east coast, beginning at about the leftmost of the two “prongs” on the southeast coast, and then proceeding around the island on the east side to the very top, the beginning of the “north shore” where the waves are fierce and much beloved by good surfers.

First, though, I had to feed the ducks. Ducks are numerous here in every body of fresh (and often brackish) water. They don’t have to migrate as the climate is salubrious (and there’s nowhere to go except the other islands).

There’s been a lot of interbreeding between wild mallards and domestic white varieties, as well as with muscovy ducks, creating “mullards” like the one below, a putative mallard/muscovy hybrid whom I named Fergus after the Yeats poem (other ducks tend to follow him). Fergus shows up every day in the local marina for a feeding.

Here he’s being tossed some duck pellets, which I bought at a local feed store. (I know, it’s an obsession.) He is a handsome lad, though. His appearance reminds me of a s’more

There are many red-crested cardinals (Paroaria coronata) here, an invader from South America. Despite their appearance, they are not closely related to the Northern Cardinal from the Americas. This one’s in the family Thraupidae, while the Northern is in the family Cardinalidae.

The juveniles have a yellowish crest, but I didn’t get to photograph one. They are lovely birds.

An endemic, the Hawaiian stilt (Himantopus mexicanus knudseni), is a subspecies within the species that contains the black-necked stilt. They’re consider a subspecies because the black coloration is more extensive. They are graceful birds and look very fragile. When they fly, their legs trail out behind like streamers. Wikipedia says that, compared to their body size, they have (relatively) the longest legs of any bird. Remember, their legs bend at the joint that’s homologous to our ankle, not our knee.

The second bird is a mutant, a very rare four-legged stilt:

On the eastern shore is the famous Byodo-In Temple, a Buddhist temple dedicated in 1968. Here’s a description from Wikipedia:

The Byodo-In Temple (平等院 Byōdōin) is a non-denominational Buddhist temple located on the island of Oʻahu in Hawaiʻi in Valley of the Temples Memorial Park. It was dedicated in August 1968 to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the first Japanese immigrants to Hawaiʻi. The temple is a replica of a 900-year-old Buddhist temple at Uji in Kyoto Prefecture of Japan. Contrary to popular belief, it is not a functioning Buddhist temple in the proper sense as it does not host a resident monastic community nor an active congregation.Inside the Byodo-In Temple is a 18 ft (5.5 m) statue of the Lotus Buddha, a wooden image depicting Amitābha. It is covered in gold and lacquer. Outside is a three-ton, brass peace bell. Surrounding the temple are large koi ponds that cover a total of 2 acres (0.81 ha). Around those ponds are lush Japanese gardens set against a backdrop of towering cliffs of the Koʻolau Range. The gardens are home to sparrows and peafowl. The temple covers 11,000 sq ft (1,000 m2).

The temple against a background of misty mountains:

Here I am ringing the tree-ton “Peace Bell” cast in Japan. That sound surely invokes Buddhism!

The gold-clad Buddha:

This sign is mistaken, but I won’t comment further:

The koi pond. You can buy food to feed them, and lots of kids were doing it. They were the fattest koi I’ve seen!

A pair of black swans inhabits the pool by the temple. One was swimming. . .

. . . and the other was sleeping, standing on one leg with its head tucked under its wing:

Lunchtime was at the well known Waiahole Poi Factory, where I satisfied my daily craving for poi. They make poi at this nondescript place, of course, and it was tasty and fresh. It’s a great shame I can’t get it in America.

Lunch was similar to yesterday: lomi-lomi salmon with tomatoes, kalua pig, poi, but also with beef luau, beef stewed with taro leaves. Dessert was a square of coconut-milk pudding, haupia. It was all delicious and filling.

I’m not quite sure what this slogan at a bus stop means, but I’d guess it means “hail (greet) the bus when it comes”. “Aloha,” of course, has many meaning in Hawaiian, including “hello,” “goodbye,” and “love.”

Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus), ordered to wear a hat because of the brutal sun, meets the Pacific. The water was green and turquoise, and surprisingly cold. On New Year’s Day we’re scheduled to go snorkling in the open ocean with dolphins, turtles, and maybe whales (there’s a good spot for that, and I abhor the expensive and somewhat cruel snorkeling experiences with captive dolphins.)

Brigham Young University (a Mormon school) has a branch in Oahu, just like it has branches on other Pacific Islands. The Mormons proselytize everywhere! We visited because I heard the campus was beautiful. It wasn’t so much, but it was fun visiting for one reason (see second photo below):

Da Jesus Book! The New Testament rendered in Hawaiian pidgin.

The book, with a page shown below, is available free online, and it’s fricking HILARIOUS. On this page (and remember, this is serious, as pidgin is a language people really use), Jesus is about to have the last supper, described as “Da Dinna Wit The Boss.”

It’s reminiscent of the famous LOLCat Bible, but the latter is a joke.

I much regret not having bought this book. . .

The BYU dress code, surprisingly lax for Mormons but, given the climate, necessary.

In the town of Haleiwa is a huge lot containing food trucks, which are ubiquitous in Hawaii. They are, I’m told, great places to have shrimp. Here’s a pizza truck called “Cheesus Crust,” and while it’s a pun, I’m not at all sure it’s a joke:

Giovanni’s Shrimp Truck, very famous. I didn’t try any as I was full from lunch and the line was very long.

The lovely mountains, going back and forth from sun to cloud over the day:

Volcanic mountains, someday to erode away: