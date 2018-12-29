Saturday: Hili dialogue

Good morning, happy Saturday!

In history today:

  • 1937 – The Irish Free State is replaced by a new state called Ireland with the adoption of a new constitution. A lot of people in the UK don’t seem to have realised this yet. Apparently the same can be said of the American President. It makes Irish people quite angry.
  • 1940 – World War II: In the Second Great Fire of London, the Luftwaffe fire-bombs London, England, killing almost 200 civilians.
  • 1997 – Hong Kong begins to kill all the city’s 1.25 million chickens to stop the spread of a potentially deadly influenza strain.
  • 2003 – The last known speaker of Akkala Sami dies, rendering the language extinct. Actually Wikipedia seems at odds with itself over whether there are still two speakers alive, however it notes that the language is poorly documented and its demise is imminent. This is where it was spoken in Russia. It always makes me sad when languages die.

  • 2011 – Samoa and Tokelau skip straight to December 31 when moving from one side of the International Date Line to another, losing two days.

In Dobrzyn today, Hili has an important question. I’ve always been grateful that humans have hands and washcloths. And soap.

Hili: Do you groom yourselves as I do?
A: But we spend a bit less time on it.
In Polish:
Hili: Czy wy dbacie o siebie tak jak ja?
Ja: Na pewno poświęcamy temu trochę mniej czasu.

 

This is a bad teacher, guilty of playing the Guess What I’m Thinking game.

 

Both of these are equally effective anyway. Don’t @ me.

 

Parkour puppy

And finally, the more things change, the more things stay the same Twitter

 

 

 

    Idiots Anonymous Twitter

    Awww, I was expecting the passenger to meet her (?) friends (??) on the tow-quad as they reversed back to the starting point.

    Is it me or is that math question confusing. I think I would get it wrong too lol.

    That math question reminds me of a couple of the more memorable answers I got from little kids when doing testing assessments.

    Me: Please put the block under your chair.
    Kid: No.

    Me: If your father is a man, your mother is a…?
    Kid: (son of a med student) She’s going to be a doctor, but right now she’s not anything.

    L

