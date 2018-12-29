Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

2011 – Samoa and Tokelau skip straight to December 31 when moving from one side of the International Date Line to another, losing two days.

In Dobrzyn today, Hili has an important question. I’ve always been grateful that humans have hands and washcloths. And soap.

Hili: Do you groom yourselves as I do? A: But we spend a bit less time on it.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy wy dbacie o siebie tak jak ja?

Ja: Na pewno poświęcamy temu trochę mniej czasu.

The best of Twitter:

This is a bad teacher, guilty of playing the Guess What I’m Thinking game.

From Hardcore nerd Twitter

As you can clearly see, Saint Nicholas was a Klingon. Checkmate theologians! :p pic.twitter.com/xyp2KWsssk — Persian Rose 🇺🇸🇮🇷🏳️ (@PersianRose1) December 27, 2018

Early reviews for "Star Trek: The Beginning" do not look promising. pic.twitter.com/ZZUDVKrjFs — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) December 27, 2018

!!!!! Hardcore nerding out in the liquor store to these while my dad pretends not to know me !!!!! pic.twitter.com/xOLaLWOEGx — Manisha Munasinghe (@ManishaMuna) December 26, 2018

Plain daft Twitter

Both of these are equally effective anyway. Don’t @ me.

Man flu. The cure. pic.twitter.com/DYMCmCABET — Liz Nolan lyric (@lizlyricfm) December 23, 2018

Anyone see the problem here? pic.twitter.com/QZhfGJt847 — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) December 28, 2018

❄️Before the family gets up. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/blh1QOsoxA — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) December 27, 2018

Physics Twitter

TALLY HO ULTIMA THULE!! An ancient relic of solar system formation, 4+ billion miles away, as dark as dirt, & shining only in the faint sunlight of the Kuiper Belt. Here it is, in a New Horizons imaging sequence. SEE IT MOVE, AGAINST THE STARS? TALLY HO! We'll be there on Monday! pic.twitter.com/EExUpK6wLt — Alan Stern (@AlanStern) December 26, 2018

Biology Twitter

😍😍Like being on a merry-go-round… Tiny leatherjacket shelter inside a Haekels jellyfish. . 🎥ig:onebreathdiver pic.twitter.com/QWRG9nInap — Life Under Water 🐋 (@LlFEUNDERWATER) December 26, 2018

In celebration of #ThrushDay, please enjoy this short clip of a hermit thrush foraging for insects on an unseasonably warm December afternoon in #UpstateNY. This behavior, known as "foot trembling," wakes dormant insects, revealing their location to the hungry bird. pic.twitter.com/Vtmt9be0Jo — Brandon Tate (@SilverWolf_47) December 27, 2018

Random Twitter

You might be happy – but are you rolling around in the mud with a baby elephant happy? https://t.co/vLINyuiCu8 pic.twitter.com/YLKgAjBERq — ABC News (@ABC) December 27, 2018

Good dog Twitter

Parkour puppy

Film: The Dark Knight Rises

Director: Christopher Nolan pic.twitter.com/FMtsvZXNxD — James Imperius Rex (@ImperiousLex) December 26, 2018

A very happy wolf 🐺 pic.twitter.com/O0HrmnjouW — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) December 24, 2018

Felid Twitter

Hello welcome to my box. 📦 📹: fukutaro_official pic.twitter.com/Om3GECEccU — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) December 28, 2018

Idiots Anonymous Twitter

Would you have a go? pic.twitter.com/C2M74GxGAI — You Had One Job (@YouHadOneJ0B) December 27, 2018

And finally, the more things change, the more things stay the same Twitter

San Francisco, 1906. In case you thought Disaster Selfie was a new concept. pic.twitter.com/HTrwj4xFLg — Undine (@HorribleSanity) December 26, 2018

